El Pocho's Mexican Grill 990 Lisbon st

Burrito Wrap

$12.00

Chicken or beef wrap served with lettuce, tomato, cilantro and onions, crema and cheese. Carne Asada/Asado served with grilled steak or grilled chicken, cilantro and onions, rice and cheese then grilled. Veggies served with grilled green peppers, tomato, onions and cilantro, rice, cheese and lettuce.