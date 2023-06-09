Restaurant header imageView gallery

El Pocho's Mexican Grill 990 Lisbon st

review star

No reviews yet

990 Lisbon st

Lewiston, ME 04240

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Burrito Wrap

Burrito Wrap

$12.00

Chicken or beef wrap served with lettuce, tomato, cilantro and onions, crema and cheese. Carne Asada/Asado served with grilled steak or grilled chicken, cilantro and onions, rice and cheese then grilled. Veggies served with grilled green peppers, tomato, onions and cilantro, rice, cheese and lettuce.

Quesadillas

Quesadillas

$13.00

Served with Green Peppers, Onions, cilantro and tomatoes inside. Comes with Salsa and Sour Cream.

Tacos

Tacos

$11.00

3 tacos topped with lettuce, tomato, onions and cilantro, cheese. Carne Asada on soft corn tortillas served with cilantro onions and mexican cheese only.


Food

Baby Chimis

Baby Chimis

$8.00

Baby chicken or cheese Chimis made with flour tortillas topped with crema and cheese.

Burrito Wrap

Burrito Wrap

$12.00

Chicken or beef wrap served with lettuce, tomato, cilantro and onions, crema and cheese. Carne Asada/Asado served with grilled steak or grilled chicken, cilantro and onions, rice and cheese then grilled. Veggies served with grilled green peppers, tomato, onions and cilantro, rice, cheese and lettuce.

Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

12 inch flour tortilla filled with cheese. Comes with Salsa and Sour Cream

Chimichanga

Chimichanga

$12.00

served with rice and beans topped with red sauce, sour cream and cheese.

Enchiladas

Enchiladas

$13.00

3 enchiladas with red or green sauce or mix of red and green served with rice & beans

Flautas

Flautas

$12.00

3 flautas served with rice and beans. Chicken rolled in corn tortillas deep fried topped with crema and cheese

Nachos

Nachos

$15.00

Corn tortilla chips topped with beans, queso, green peppers, tomatoes, onions and cilantro, your choice of protein, cheese, crema and mexican cheese.

Pochos Fries

Pochos Fries

$14.00

Fries topped with beans, queso, grilled Peppers, onions and cilantro, tomatoes, choice of protein, cheese, crema and salsa.

Quesadillas

Quesadillas

$13.00

Served with Green Peppers, Onions, cilantro and tomatoes inside. Comes with Salsa and Sour Cream.

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$14.00

Large flour bowl filled with rice, whole beans, lettuce, green peppers, tomatoes, onions and cilantro, crema and cheese, your choice of protein, topped with cheese and salsa. Carne Asada and Pollo Asado Come with grilled veggies.

Tacos

Tacos

$11.00

3 tacos topped with lettuce, tomato, onions and cilantro, cheese. Carne Asada on soft corn tortillas served with cilantro onions and mexican cheese only.

Torta

Torta

$15.00

Carne Asada or Pollo Asado in a grilled Torta bread topped with onions and cilantro and mexican cheese served with rice & beans

Tostadas

Tostadas

$12.00

3 deep fried corn tortillas topped with refried beans, lettuce, tomato, cilantro and onions, chicken, cheese and crema,

Flaming hot Pork and bacon burrito

Flaming hot Pork and bacon burrito

$14.00

Sides

Homemade Sauce

Homemade Sauce

$1.00

1.5 oz Homemade Red Spicy sauce (Very Hot), 1.5 oz Homemade Green Sauce (Hot).

Sour Cream

$1.25

1 oz side of Sour Cream.

Chips, Salsa and Large Guacamole

$10.00

Large order of Chips served with a large guacamole and large salsa.

Refried Beans

$4.00

8 oz side of fresh re-fried Pinto Beans.

Chips & Guacamole

$8.00

Large Chips and Homemade Guacamole.

Guacamole

$4.00

4 oz serving Fresh Guacamole made daily.

Chips & Salsa

$6.00

Large order of Chips and Salsa.

Rice

$4.00

8 oz side of fresh homemade Mexican rice.

4 oz salsa

$2.50

Large Chips

$3.50

8 oz Salsa

$4.00

4 oz Queso

$4.00

Chips and 8 oz Queso

$8.00

Rice and refried beans mixed

$4.00

Drinks

Mexican soda.
Jarritos Soda

Jarritos Soda

$3.00

Desserts

Dessert nachos

$7.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Authentic Mexican Restaurant.

990 Lisbon st, Lewiston, ME 04240

