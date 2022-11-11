  • Home
  • /
  • Miami
  • /
  • El Point de Lugo - 6220 Northeast Miami Place
Restaurant header imageView gallery

El Point de Lugo 6220 Northeast Miami Place

review star

No reviews yet

6220 Northeast Miami Place

Miami, FL 33138

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

BURGERS

special driver burger 4OZ

$9.99

Beef, American cheese, egg, lettuce, tomato slice, onion, potato stick and ketchup, mustard and special sauce. with fries.

angus beef burger 7OZ

$14.99

Toasted bread, American cheese, egg, bacon, lettuce, alfalfa sprouts, tomato, onion, corn and potato sticks. ketchup, mustard, garlic sauce, cilantro sauce and special sauce. with Seasoned fries.

chicken burger

$14.99

Toasted bread, American cheese, egg, bacon, lettuce, alfalfa sprouts, tomato, onion, corn and potato sticks. ketchup, mustard, garlic sauce, cilantro sauce and special sauce. with Seasoned fries.

smoker pork chop burger

$14.99

Toasted bread, American cheese, egg, bacon, lettuce, alfalfa sprouts, tomato, onion, corn and potato sticks. ketchup, mustard, garlic sauce, cilantro sauce and special sauce. with Seasoned fries.

Lugo burger triple, angus beef, chicken, smoked pork chop and double egg

$18.99

Toasted bread, American cheese, egg, bacon, lettuce, alfalfa sprouts, tomato, onion, corn and potato sticks. ketchup, mustard, garlic sauce, cilantro sauce and special sauce. with Seasoned fries.

PEPITOS VENEZOLANOS

Pepito venezolano of steak

$16.99

Toasted baguette , cheddar cheese, lettuce,tomato,onion, corn, alfalfa sprouts, potato sticks, ketchup, mustard, garlic sauce, cilantro sauce and guasacaca. French fries

Pepito venezolano of chicken

$15.00

Toasted baguette , cheddar cheese, lettuce,tomato,onion, corn, alfalfa sprouts, potato sticks, ketchup, mustard, garlic sauce, cilantro sauce and guasacaca. French fries

Pepito venezolano of steak and chicken

$16.99

Toasted baguette , cheddar cheese, lettuce,tomato,onion, corn, alfalfa sprouts, potato sticks, ketchup, mustard, garlic sauce, cilantro sauce and guasacaca. French fries

Pepito venezolano of smoked pork chop

$15.00

Toasted baguette , cheddar cheese, lettuce,tomato,onion, corn, alfalfa sprouts, potato sticks, ketchup, mustard, garlic sauce, cilantro sauce and guasacaca. French fries

Pepito venezolano steak, chicken and smoker pork chop

$17.45

Toasted baguette , cheddar cheese, lettuce,tomato,onion, corn, alfalfa sprouts, potato sticks, ketchup, mustard, garlic sauce, cilantro sauce and guasacaca. French fries

HOT DOG

special hot dog

$6.99

sausage Nathan's famous skinless beef franks, cheddar cheese, onion, cabbage salad, corn, potato stick and ketchup, mustard, cilantro sauce.

shawarma Venezuelan style

chicken shawarma

$15.00

spinach tortillas or tomato tortillas, chicken, egg, cheddar cheese, lettuce,tomato,onion, corn, potato sticks, ketchup, mustard, garlic sauce, cilantro sauce and guasacaca. French fries.

steak shawarma

$15.00

spinach tortillas or tomato tortillas, chicken, egg, cheddar cheese, lettuce,tomato,onion, corn, potato sticks, ketchup, mustard, garlic sauce, cilantro sauce and guasacaca. French fries.

shawarma mixto

$16.00

spinach tortillas or tomato tortillas, chicken, egg, cheddar cheese, lettuce,tomato,onion, corn, potato sticks, ketchup, mustard, garlic sauce, cilantro sauce and guasacaca. French fries.

smoked pork chop shawarma

$15.00

spinach tortillas or tomato tortillas, chicken, egg, cheddar cheese, lettuce,tomato,onion, corn, potato sticks, ketchup, mustard, garlic sauce, cilantro sauce and guasacaca. French fries.

shawarma triple

$17.00

spinach tortillas or tomato tortillas, chicken, egg, cheddar cheese, lettuce,tomato,onion, corn, potato sticks, ketchup, mustard, garlic sauce, cilantro sauce and guasacaca. French fries.

AREPAS

PERICO

$12.00

REINA

$12.00

CATIRA

$12.00

LUGO

$12.00

Cold drinks

SODAS

$2.00

PAPELON CON LIMON

$3.00

PASSION FRUIT

$3.00

strawberry lemonade

$3.00

WATER

$2.00

EXTRAS

BACON

$1.25

BEEF BURGER

$3.99

CHICKEN BURGER

$3.45

SMOKED CHOP PORK

$4.99

steak shawarma

$3.00

chicken shawarma

$3.00

HUEVO

$0.99

FRIES

$2.00

CHEDDAR CHEESE

$0.50

Lugo Bowls

Steak Lugo

$13.99

Grilled Chicken Lugo

$13.99

Smoked Pork Chop

$13.99
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6220 Northeast Miami Place, Miami, FL 33138

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Sir Walter Coffee-Raleigh
orange star4.5 • 840
145 E Davie St Raleigh, NC 27601
View restaurantnext
Ritual - 2028 Warwick Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
2028 Warwick Avenue Warwick, RI 02889
View restaurantnext
KRAK BOBA - NORWALK
orange starNo Reviews
11005 Firestone Boulevard Norwalk, CA 90650
View restaurantnext
Fishbones Bar & Grille
orange starNo Reviews
12 Circuit Ave Ext PO Box 2220 Oak Bluffs, MA 02557
View restaurantnext
Grove City Brewing & Winery
orange star4.0 • 161
3946 Broadway Grove City, OH 43123
View restaurantnext
High Street Provisions
orange starNo Reviews
3401 Walnut Street Philadelphia, PA 19104
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Miami

Snappers (54th St)
orange star4.1 • 8,525
6700 NW 7th Ave Miami, FL 33150
View restaurantnext
Michaels Genuine Food & Drink Miami
orange star4.6 • 6,640
130 NE 40th St Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
Bulla Gastrobar - Coral Gables
orange star4.5 • 6,462
2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD CORAL GABLES, FL 33134
View restaurantnext
Sugarcane raw bar grill
orange star4.1 • 6,245
3252 NE 1st Ave Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
La Carreta - Calle Ocho (OLD DONT USE)
orange star4.3 • 5,648
3632 SW 8th Street Miami, FL 33135
View restaurantnext
Crazy About You
orange star4.0 • 4,408
1155 Brickell Bay Dr Miami, FL 33131
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Miami
Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (243 restaurants)
North Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Key Biscayne
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (51 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (101 restaurants)
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (317 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston