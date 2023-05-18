- Home
- Chula Vista
- El Pollo Grill - Bonita - 3041 Bonita Road Suite 105
El Pollo Grill - Bonita 3041 Bonita Road Suite 105
3041 Bonita Road Suite 105
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Main Menu - Toast Online
Flame Broiled Chicken
Family Fiesta Meal Deal
50 Pieces of Chicken, 4 Qts Rice, 4 Qts Beans, Tray of Chips, Choice of Tortillas, 16oz Red Salsa and 16oz Green Salsa ***MUST CALL US RIGHT AFTER PLACING YOUR ORDER TO CONFIRM DATE/TIME*** Approx. serves 25-30 people
12 Piece Chicken Meal
12 Pieces of Flame Broiled Chicken, choice of 3 sides and tortillas Approx. serves up to 6-7 people
10 Piece Chicken Meal
10 Pieces of Flame Broiled Chicken, choice of 2 sides and tortillas Approx. serves up to 5-6 people
Whole Chicken Special
8 pieces of Flame Broiled Chicken, choice of 2 sides and tortillas Approx. serves up to 4-5 people
Special A - Quarter Chicken
2 pieces of Flame Broiled Chicken served with rice, charro beans and choice of tortillas
Special B - Quarter Chicken
2 pieces of Flame Broiled Chicken served with french fries, side salad, choice of dressing on the side and tortillas
Special C - Half Chicken
4 pieces of Flame Broiled Chicken served with rice, charro beans and choice of tortillas
Special D - Half Chicken
4 pieces of Flame Broiled Chicken served with french fries, side salad, choice of dressing on the side and tortillas
Chicken Diet Plate - Quarter Chicken
2 pieces of Flame Broiled Chicken (breast & wing); served with a side salad, guacamole, choice of dressing and tortillas all on the side
Whole Chicken & Tortillas ONLY
8 pieces of Flame Broiled Chicken and choice of tortillas
Half Chicken & Tortillas ONLY
4 pieces of Flame Broiled Chicken and choice of tortillas
Quarter Chicken & Tortillas ONLY
2 pieces of Flame Broiled Chicken and choice of tortillas
Fries
Carne Asada Fries
Fries topped with carne asada, cheese, sour cream and guacamole
Pollo Asado Fries
Fries topped with pollo asado, cheese, sour cream and guacamole
Chile con Carne Fries
Fries topped with chile con carne, cheese, sour cream and guacamole
Surf n Turf Fries - Carne Asada
Fries topped with carne asada, shrimp, rice, tartar sauce, salsa and jack cheese
Surf n Turf Fries - Pollo Asado
Fries topped with pollo asado, shrimp, rice, tartar sauce, salsa and jack cheese
Carne Asada Fries with 2 Rolled Tacos on Top
fries topped with carne asada, 2 rolled tacos, guacamole, cheese and sour cream
French Fries
Chips
Carne Asada Chips
Chips topped with carne asada, guacamole, cheese and sour cream
Pollo Asado Chips
Chips topped with pollo asado, guacamole, cheese and sour cream
Chile con Carne Chips
Chips topped with chile con carne, guacamole, cheese and sour cream
Surf n Turf Chips - Carne Asada
Chips topped with carne asada, shrimp, rice, tartar sauce, salsa and jack cheese
Surf n Turf Chips - Pollo Asado
Chips topped with pollo asado, shrimp, rice, tartar sauce, salsa and jack cheese
Chips with Guacamole and Cheese
Chips topped with guacamole and shredded cheddar cheese
Chips
Veggie Chips
chips topped with guacamole, cheese, sour cream and grilled fajitas mix
Burritos
Carne Asada Burrito
Build Your Own Burrito! Choose your own fillings.
Pollo Asado Burrito
Build Your Own Burrito! Choose your own fillings.
Chile con Carne Burrito
Build Your Own Burrito! Choose your own fillings.
Shredded Chicken Burrito
Build Your Own Burrito! Choose your own fillings.
California Burrito - Carne Asada
carne asada, french fries, guacamole, salsa, cheese and sour cream
California Burrito - Pollo Asado
pollo asado, french fries, guacamole, salsa, cheese and sour cream
Surf n Turf Burrito - Carne Asada
carne asada, shrimp, salsa, rice, tartar sauce and jack cheese
Surf n Turf Burrito - Pollo Asado
pollo asado, shrimp, salsa, rice, tartar sauce and jack cheese
Burrito Charro - Carne Asada
carne asada cooked with fajitas mix topped with jack cheese
Burrito Charro - Pollo Asado
pollo asado cooked with fajitas mix topped with jack cheese
619 Mysterio Burrito
carne asada, pollo asado, shrimp, guacamole, cheese and sour cream
Titan Burrito
carne asada, chorizo, french fries, refried beans, cheese and sour cream
Destroyer Burrito
pollo asado, shrimp, bacon, guacamole, cheese and sour cream
Shrimp Fajita Burrito
shrimp cooked with fajitas mix and jack cheese
Shrimp Burrito
shrimp cooked with salsa pico; rice, tartar sauce and jack cheese
Grilled Fish Burrito
grilled fish, cabbage, tartar sauce and salsa pico
Veggie Burrito
rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, salsa pico, cheese and sour cream
Bean and Cheese Burrito
refried beans and shredded cheddar cheese
Salads
Michelles Own Walnut Salad - Pollo
romaine lettuce topped with pollo asado, tomato, red onions, avocado slices, walnuts, cranberries and feta cheese; served with choice of dressing on the side
Michelles Own Walnut Salad - Shrimp
romaine lettuce topped with shrimp, tomato, red onions, avocado slices, walnuts, cranberries and feta cheese; served with choice of dressing on the side
Chicken Salad
romaine lettuce topped with grilled chicken, tomato, onion, cheese and avocado slices
Carne Asada Salad
shredded lettcue topped with carne asada, guacamole, salsa, cheese and sour cream
Pollo Asado Salad
shredded lettuce topped with pollo asado, guacamole, salsa, cheese and sour cream
Small Side Salad
romaine lettuce topped with tomatoes, red onion, feta cheese, cranberries and walnuts
Large Side Salad
romaine lettuce topped with tomatoes, red onion, feta cheese, cranberries and walnuts
Dinner Plates
Carne Asada Plate
carne asada served with rice, refried beans, guacamole, salsa pico and choice of tortillas all on the side
Pollo Asado Plate
pollo asado served with rice, refried beans, guacamole, salsa pico and choice of tortillas all on the side
Chile con Carne Plate
chile con carne served with rice, refried beans, guacamole and choice of tortillas on the side
Chicken Fajitas Plate
chicken fajitas served with rice, refried beans, guacamole and choice of tortillas on the side
Steak Fajitas Plate
steak fajitas served with rice, refried beans, guacamole and choice of tortillas on the side
Shrimp Fajitas Plate
shrimp fajitas served with rice, refried beans, guacamole and choice of tortillas on the side
1LB Meals
1lb Meal Carne Asada
1lb Carne Asada, 1 Pint of Rice, 1 Pint of Refried Beans, 8oz Guacamole, 8oz Salsa Pico, Chips and Choice of Tortillas Approx. feeds 3-4 people
1lb Meal Pollo Asado
1lb Pollo Asado, 1 Pint of Rice, 1 Pint of Refried Beans, 8oz Guacamole, 8oz Salsa Pico, Chips and Choice of Tortillas Approx. feeds 3-4 people
1lb Meal Chile con Carne
1lb Chile con Carne, 1 Pint of Rice, 1 Pint of Refried Beans, 8oz Guacamole, 8oz Salsa Pico, Chips and Choice of Tortillas Approx. feeds 3-4 people
1lb Meal Steak Fajitas
1lb Steak Fajitas, 1 Pint of Rice, 1 Pint of Refried Beans, 8oz Guacamole, 8oz Salsa Pico, Chips and Choice of Tortillas Approx. feeds 3-4 people
1lb Meal Chicken Fajitas
1lb Chicken Fajitas, 1 Pint of Rice, 1 Pint of Refried Beans, 8oz Guacamole, 8oz Salsa Pico, Chips and Choice of Tortillas Approx. feeds 3-4 people
Tacos
Carne Asada Taco
topped with guacamole and choice of salsa pico or onion/cilantro mix
Pollo Asado Taco
topped with guacamole and choice of salsa pico or onion/cilantro mix
Chile Con Carne Taco
Spicy. Carne asada cooked in red spicy sauce.
Taco Charro - Carne
carne asada cooked with fajitas mix and topped with jack cheese
Taco Charro - Pollo
pollo asado cooked with fajitas mix and topped with jack cheese
Grilled Fish Taco
grilled fish topped with cabbage, tartar sauce and salsa pico
Shrimp Taco
shrimp cooked with fajitas mix and topped with jack cheese
Beef Hard Shell Taco
Hard Shell filled with shredded beef, lettuce, homemade sauce and shredded cheddar
Shredded Chicken Hard Shell Taco
Hard Shell filled with shredded chicken, lettuce, homemade sauce and shredded cheddar
Veggie Taco
grilled fajita mix topped with jack cheese
5 Beef Rolled Tacos
topped with guacamole, shredded cheddar, sour cream, lettuce and homemade sauce
5 Chicken Rolled Tacos
topped with guacamole, shredded cheddar, sour cream, lettuce and homemade sauce
12 Beef Rolled Tacos
topped with guacamole, shredded cheddar, sour cream, lettuce and homemade sauce
12 Chicken Rolled Tacos
topped with guacamole, shredded cheddar, sour cream, lettuce and homemade sauce
5 Chicken Rolled Tacos w/ Carne On Top
topped with carne asada, guacamole, shredded cheddar, sour cream and cotija cheese
5 Beef Rolled Tacos w/ Carne On Top
topped with carne asada, guacamole, shredded cheddar, sour cream and cotija cheese
10 Chicken Rolled Tacos w/ Carne On Top
topped with carne asada, guacamole, shredded cheddar, sour cream and cotija cheese
10 Beef Rolled Tacos w/ Carne On Top
topped with carne asada, guacamole, shredded cheddar, sour cream and cotija cheese
Bowls
Carne Asada Bowl
carne asada served over rice, charro beans, lettuce, shredded cheddar, guacamole, sour cream and salsa pico. Includes free fountain drink!
Pollo Asado Bowl
pollo asado served over rice, charro beans, lettuce, shredded cheddar, guacamole, sour cream and salsa pico. Includes free fountain drink!
Shredded Chicken Bowl
shredded chicken served over rice, charro beans, lettuce, shredded cheddar, guacamole, sour cream and salsa pico. Includes free fountain drink!
Grilled Fish Bowl
grilled fish served over rice, charro beans, cabbage, jack cheese, guacamole, tartar sauce, and salsa pico. Includes free fountain drink!
Shrimp Bowl
shrimp served over rice, charro beans, lettuce, jack cheese, guacamole, tartar sauce, and salsa pico. Includes free fountain drink!
Veggie Bowl
grilled fajitas mix served over rice, charro beans, lettuce, shredded cheddar, guacamole, sour cream and salsa pico. Includes a free fountain drink!
Birria
Birria Fries
fries topped with birria, jack cheese, tartar sauce, onion and cilantro
Birria Chips
chips topped with birria, jack cheese, tartar sauce, onion and cilantro.
Birria Quesadilla
birria, jack cheese and cotija cheese
Birria Plate
Birria served with rice, charro beans, cilantro, onion, limes and choice of tortillas all on the side
Birria Taco
topped with onion and cilantro
Birria Quesataco
topped with jack cheese, cotija cheese, onion and cilantro
Birria Family Meal
Birria, pt rice, pt charro beans, cilantro, onion, limes and choice of tortillas
2 Birria Mulitas
filled with jack cheese, onion and cilantro
5 Rolled Tacos w/ Birria on Top
topped with birria, jack cheese, guacamole, lettuce, sour cream, cotija cheese and cilantro
Quesadilla/Mulitas
Carne Asada Quesadilla
carne asada and jack cheese
Pollo Asado Quesadilla
pollo asado and jack cheese
Shredded Chicken Quesadilla
shredded chicken and jack cheese
Chile con Carne Quesadilla
chile con carne and jack cheese
Shrimp Quesadilla
shrimp and jack cheese
Plain Quesadilla
jack cheese
Mixed Cheese Quesadilla
jack cheese and shredded cheddar
2 Carne Asada Mulitas
filled with jack cheese, guacamole, cilantro and onion.
2 Pollo Asado Mulitas
filled with jack cheese, guacamole, cilantro and onion.
2 Chile con Carne Mulitas
filled with jack cheese, guacamole, cilantro and onion.
2 Shredded Chicken Mulitas
filled with jack cheese, guacamole, cilantro and onion.
2 Shrimp Mulitas
filled with jack cheese, guacamole, cilantro and onion.
2 Mulitas (Mix/Match)
Kids Menu
Kids 2 Mini Quesadillas
served with rice, refried beans and french fries
Kids 2 Mini Bean & Cheese Burritos
served with rice, refried beans and french fries Burritos: refried beans and shredded cheddar cheese
Kids 2 Beef Rolled Tacos
served with rice, refried beans and french fries Rolled Tacos: guac, cheese and sour cream
Kids 2 Chicken Rolled Tacos
served with rice, refried beans and french fries Rolled Tacos: guac, cheese and sour cream
Kids 1 Carne Asada Taco
served with rice, refried beans and french fries Taco: carne and guacamole
Kids 1 Pollo Asado Taco
served with rice, refried beans and french fries Taco: pollo and guacamole
Kids 1 Chicken Leg
served with rice, refried beans and french fries
Party Platters
Famigos Platter
Large Tray of Carne and Pollo Asado over fries and chips topped with shredded cheddar; served with guacamole and sour cream on the side Ask for your 2 free fountain drinks!
Carne Asada Feast Platter
1 Cali Burrito, 1 Carne Quesadilla, 2 Carne Mulitas, 2 Carne Tacos, Carne Asada Fries and ask for your 4 Fountain Drinks! Burrito: fries, guac, cheese, sour cream Taco: guac, cilantro, onion Quesadilla: meat and cheese Fries: guac, cheese, sour cream Mulitas: guac, cilantro and onion
Appetizer Platter
2 mini bean/cheese burritos, 4 mini quesadillas, 3 rolled tacos, 2 pieces of chicken; served with chips, 4oz guacamole, 4oz sour cream, 8oz rice and 8oz refried beans
Sides
Drinks
Desserts
Wednesday Specials - Toast Online
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
3041 Bonita Road Suite 105, Chula Vista, CA 91910