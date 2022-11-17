El Pollo Guapo
442 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:45 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:45 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:45 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Restaurant info
We Serve Chicken! Your Handsome AF local rotisserie restaurant
Location
347 New London Turnpike, Glastonbury, CT 06033
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Diamond Pub and Grill - Diamond Pub
No Reviews
195 Hebron ave Glastonbury, CT 06033
View restaurant