Restaurant header imageView gallery

El Pollo Guapo

442 Reviews

$

347 New London Turnpike

Glastonbury, CT 06033

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Dazed & Confused Bowl
Almost Legal Bowl
Custom Bowl

SPECIALS

Pollo con queso, rotisserie chicken, sriracha, served with house made chips

Phat Wrap

$13.00Out of stock

Smashed avocado, romaine, pickled onions, queso fresco, pico, roasted corn, sriracha aioli, rotisserie chicken on a flour tortilla

Chorrito

$14.00Out of stock

Flour tortilla, rice, spicy slaw, queso fresco, pico de gallo, pickled onion, rotisserie chicken, chorizo, spicy slaw

Buff chicken dip

$8.00

Nacho Burrito

$12.00Out of stock

Flour tortilla, seasoned beef, pico, cheddar, jalapeños, rice, tortilla strips, sour cream

*GRINGO* TACO

$5.00

Corn tortilla, seasoned beef, pico, cheddar, lettuce, sour cream

ROTISSERIE

Hot, Juicy, Always Fresh. Hormone Free, Antiobiotic Free, Cage Free Chickens
1/4 White Chicken

1/4 White Chicken

$13.00

Breast meat, comes with Rice and your choice of Side Chick. Substitute a side chick instead of rice $1

1/4 Dark Meat Chicken

1/4 Dark Meat Chicken

$12.00

Leg and Thigh, comes with Rice and your choice of Side Chick. Substitute a side chick instead of rice for $1

1/2 Chicken With Sides

1/2 Chicken With Sides

$24.00

Served with your choice of 2 side chicks & 2 Sauces.

1/2 Chicken NO Sides

1/2 Chicken NO Sides

$13.00

Served with your choice of 2 sauces

Whole Chicken Meal

Whole Chicken Meal

$35.00

Served with your choice of 3 side chicks & 3 sauces.

Whole Chicken NO Sides

Whole Chicken NO Sides

$20.00

Served with your choice of 3 sauces

1/4 Dark No Sides

$7.00

1/4 Dark Chicken (leg and thigh)

1/4 White No Sides

$8.00

1/4 White Chicken (Breast)

GREENS BOWLS

All Salads topped with Cold White Meat Rotisserie Chicken
Span-ish Chop Greens

Span-ish Chop Greens

$13.00

Rotisserie Chicken, Romaine, Avocado, Grilled Corn, Roasted Chick Peas, Marinated Cucumber, Pico De Gallo, Queso Fresco, Pickled Onion, Avocado Ranch (on side)

Spent Bowl Greens

Spent Bowl Greens

$13.00

Rotisserie Chicken, Arugula, Crispy Brussels, Grilled Corn, Roasted Peppers, Grilled Red Onion, Roasted Tomatoes, Queso Fresco, Pickled Onion, Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette

Buff Chick Greens

Buff Chick Greens

$13.00

Rotisserie Chicken, Romaine, Sriracha, Crispy Tortilla, Avocado, Corn, Pico de Gallo, Spicy Slaw, Plantains, Queso Fresco, Pickled Onion, Sriracha Vinaigrette

RICE BOWLS

All Rice Bowls topped with Hot Fresh Picked Chicken
Arroz Con Pollo Bowl

Arroz Con Pollo Bowl

$13.00

Rotisserie Chicken, Garlic Lime Slaw, Avocado, Plantains, Pico De Gallo, Pickled Onion, Garlic Lime Aioli

Almost Legal Bowl

Almost Legal Bowl

$13.00

Rotisserie Chicken, Spicy Slaw, Avocado, Plantains, Grilled Corn, Pico de Gallo, Queso Fresco, Pickled Onion, Sriracha Aioli

Dazed & Confused Bowl

Dazed & Confused Bowl

$13.00

Rotisserie Chicken, Crispy Brussels, seared Mushrooms, Caramelized Onion, Grilled Corn, Pico de Gallo, Queso Fresco, Pickled Onion, Citrus Aioli

Custom Bowl

$13.00

Build your Own Custom Bowl

SIDE CHICKS

Always Fresh. Always Delicious.
House Fries

House Fries

$6.00

Chili-Lime Seasoning

Chicken Fat Potatoes

Chicken Fat Potatoes

$6.00

Fingerling Potatoes, tossed in Chimichurri

Crispy Brussels

Crispy Brussels

$6.00

Topped with Pico de Gallo

Not Your Mom’s Coleslaw- Spicy

Not Your Mom’s Coleslaw- Spicy

$6.00

Contains Sriracha Aioli (Mayo Based)

Not Your Mom’s Coleslaw- Garlic Lime

Not Your Mom’s Coleslaw- Garlic Lime

$6.00

Pickled Onion, Contains Garlic Lime Aioli (Mayo Based)

Plantains

Plantains

$6.00

Chili-Lime Seasoning

Roasted Corn

Roasted Corn

$6.00

Off the Cob, Salsa Verde, Pico De Gallo

Sweet Potato Wedges

Sweet Potato Wedges

$6.00

Fresh Thyme, Tajin Salt

Handsome Rice

Handsome Rice

$6.00

Our Signature Yellow Rice with Peas (cannot remove the peas)

Cucumber Salad

Cucumber Salad

$6.00

Citrus, Heirloom Grape Tomatoes, Pickled Onion

Charred Broccoli

Charred Broccoli

$6.00

Grilled Broccoli, Roasted Red Peppers, Sliced Garlic

Side Salad

Side Salad

$6.00

Romaine, Cucumbers, Grape Tomatoes, Pickled Onions, Citrus Vinaigrette

MUNCHIES

Our Appetziers: Sure to Satisfy that Craving
Smashed Avocado

Smashed Avocado

$9.00

Smashed Avocado, Pico, House Made Tajin Chips

Pollo Con Queso

Pollo Con Queso

$6.00

Homemade Cheese Dip, with House Chips *contains gluten*

Chicken Empanada

Chicken Empanada

$5.00

Sweet Chili Sauce (Contains Gluten)- 1 per order

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.00

Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Caramelized Onions, served with Sour Cream *Contains Gluten*

Veg Head Quesadilla

Veg Head Quesadilla

$9.00

Brussels, Pico, Cheddar Cheese, served with Sour Cream *Contains Gluten*

Bag-a-Chicks

$5.00

Crispy Chickpeas, Thyme, Chili-Lime Seasoning

Guapo Nachos

$12.00

Fresh Picked Rotisserie Chicken, House Made Tajin Chips, Garlic Lime Aioli, Sriracha Aioli, Queso Fresco, Corn, Pico, Queso Cheese Sauce * Cheese Sauce Contains Gluten*

Chicken Tostada

$8.00

Crispy Tortilla, Romaine, Sweet Chili Chicken, Citrus Crema, Corn, Pico, Queso, Pickled Onions

CHIPS

CHIPS

$1.86

TACOS

All Tacos Served with Hot Rotisserie Chicken
Damn That's A Spicy Taco

Damn That's A Spicy Taco

$6.00

Rotisserie Chicken, Soft Corn Tortilla, Spicy Slaw, Grilled corn, Pico de Gallo, Queso Fresco, Pickled Onion, Sriracha

Hola Guapo Taco

Hola Guapo Taco

$6.00

Rotisserie Chicken, Soft Corn Tortilla, Avocado, Pico de Gallo, Queso Fresco, Grilled Red Onion, Garlic Lime Aioli

Fun-Gai Taco

Fun-Gai Taco

$6.00

Rotisserie Chicken, Soft Corn Tortilla, Seared Mushrooms, Crispy Brussels, Pico De Gallo, Queso Fresco, Caramelized Onions, Citrus Aioli

Bahn Mi Taco

Bahn Mi Taco

$6.00

Sweet Chili Chicken, Soft Corn Tortilla, Diced Cucumbers, Pico, Diced Jalapeno, Cilantro

TACO COMBOS

All Tacos Served with Hot Rotisserie Chicken

COMBO GUAPO/GUAPO

$13.00

Choice of 2 tacos. Served with Rice, Substitute another side chick for $1.00

COMBO SPICY/SPICY

$13.00

Choice of 2 tacos. Served with Rice, Substitute another side chick for $1.00

COMBO FUN-GAI/FUN-GAI

$13.00

Choice of 2 tacos. Served with Rice, Substitute another side chick for $1.00

COMBO GUAPO/SPICY

$13.00

Choice of 2 tacos. Served with Rice, Substitute another side chick for $1.00

COMBO GUAPO/FUN-GAI

$13.00

Choice of 2 tacos. Served with Rice, Substitute another side chick for $1.00

COMBO SPICY/FUN-GAI

$13.00

Choice of 2 tacos. Served with Rice, Substitute another side chick for $1.00

COMBO GUAPO/BAHN MI

$13.00

Choice of 2 tacos. Served with Rice, Substitute another side chick for $1.00

COMBO SPICY/BAHN MI

$13.00

Choice of 2 tacos. Served with Rice, Substitute another side chick for $1.00

COMBO FUN-GAI/BAHN MI

$13.00

Choice of 2 tacos. Served with Rice, Substitute another side chick for $1.00

COMBO BAHN MI/BAHN MI

$13.00

Choice of 2 tacos. Served with Rice, Substitute another side chick for $1.00

FOR MY PEEPS

For Chicken Littles 10 and under

Kid's Chicken Taco

$8.00

Rotisserie Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Soft Corn Shell. Served with Fries or Rice. Fountain Soda, bottled Water or juice box.

Kid's Chicken and Rice w/Avocado

$8.00

Rotisserie Chicken and Smashed Avocado, Served with Rice Fountain Soda, bottled Water or juice box

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Served with Rice or Fries& side of sour cream Choice of Fountain Soda,Bottled Water or juice box *contains gluten*

SWEETS

Dulce de leche, Cinnamon and sugar
Apple Empanada

Apple Empanada

$4.50

Apple Cinnamon Filling *Contains Dairy & gluten*

Gluten Free Brownie

$3.50

Chocolate Chip brownie Gluten free and dairy free!

Jumbo Choc Chip Cookie

$2.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie *Contains Gluten

Churro

$3.00Out of stock

Dulce de leche, cinnamon sugar

EXTRA

Extra Sauce- Garlic Lime

$0.93

Extra Sauce- Chimichurri

$0.93

Extra Sauce- Sriracha Aioli

$0.93

Extra Sauce Sweet and Spicy Vinegar

$0.93
CHIPS

CHIPS

$1.86

Extra Dressing Avocado Ranch

$0.94

Extra Dressing Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette

$0.94

Extra Dressing Sriracha Vinaigrette

$0.94

Sour cream

$0.75

Pico

$0.75

Add Extra Topping

$0.94

Extra sweet chili sauce

$0.75

Side avocado

$1.86

Pickled Onion 6oz

$3.00

N/A BEVS

Hosmer Fountain

$2.50

Water Bottle

$1.50

Kid beverage

$1.00Out of stock

Mango Iced Tea

$2.50Out of stock

Del's Yellow Lemonade

$3.00Out of stock

Del's Pink Lemonade

$3.00Out of stock

Del's Tangerine Orange

$3.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Restaurant info

We Serve Chicken! Your Handsome AF local rotisserie restaurant

Website

Location

347 New London Turnpike, Glastonbury, CT 06033

Directions

Gallery
El Pollo Guapo image
El Pollo Guapo image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Diamond Pub and Grill - Diamond Pub
orange starNo Reviews
195 Hebron ave Glastonbury, CT 06033
View restaurantnext
HBC - Glastonbury
orange starNo Reviews
400 Hebron Ave Glastonbury, CT 06033
View restaurantnext
Mulberry Too - Glastonbury
orange starNo Reviews
225 Hebron ave Glastonbury, CT 06033
View restaurantnext
Rooftop 120
orange star3.8 • 1,134
120 Hebron Ave Glastonbury, CT 06033
View restaurantnext
BRICCO TRATTORIA - GLASTONBURY
orange star4.5 • 2,709
124 Hebron Ave Glastonbury, CT 06033
View restaurantnext
Siam Glastonbury
orange star4.6 • 1,977
45 Welles Street Glastonbury, CT 06033
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Glastonbury

Max Fish
orange star4.7 • 4,589
110 Glastonbury Boulevard Glastonbury, CT 06033
View restaurantnext
BRICCO TRATTORIA - GLASTONBURY
orange star4.5 • 2,709
124 Hebron Ave Glastonbury, CT 06033
View restaurantnext
Siam Glastonbury
orange star4.6 • 1,977
45 Welles Street Glastonbury, CT 06033
View restaurantnext
b.good - Glastonbury
orange star4.2 • 1,212
140 Glastonbury Blvd Glastonbury, CT 06033
View restaurantnext
Square Peg Pizzeria - Glastonbury
orange star4.3 • 509
1001 Hebron Ave Glastonbury, CT 06033
View restaurantnext
Hot Table - Glastonbury
orange star4.5 • 391
2876 Main Street Glastonbury, CT 06033
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Glastonbury
Rocky Hill
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Wethersfield
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
East Hartford
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Hartford
review star
Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)
Newington
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Cromwell
review star
No reviews yet
Manchester
review star
Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)
South Windsor
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
West Hartford
review star
Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston