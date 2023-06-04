Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mediterranean
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Chicken

El Pollo Guapo - Newington

1,445 Reviews

$$

1044 Main Street

Newington, CT 06111

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Almost Legal Bowl

Almost Legal Bowl

$13.00

Rotisserie Chicken, Spicy Slaw, Avocado, Plantains, Grilled Corn, Pico de Gallo, Queso Fresco, Pickled Onion, Sriracha Aioli

Dazed & Confused Bowl

Dazed & Confused Bowl

$13.00

Rotisserie Chicken, Crispy Brussels, seared Mushrooms, Caramelized Onion, Grilled Corn, Pico de Gallo, Queso Fresco, Pickled Onion, Citrus Aioli

Arroz Con Pollo Bowl

Arroz Con Pollo Bowl

$13.00

Rotisserie Chicken, Garlic Lime Slaw, Avocado, Plantains, Pico De Gallo, Pickled Onion, Garlic Lime Aioli

FOOD

ROTISSERIE

Hot, Juicy, Always Fresh. Hormone Free, Antiobiotic Free, Cage Free Chickens
1/4 White Chicken

1/4 White Chicken

$13.00

Breast meat, comes with Rice and your choice of Side Chick. Substitute a side chick instead of rice for $.75

1/4 Dark Meat Chicken

1/4 Dark Meat Chicken

$12.00

Leg and Thigh, comes with Rice and your choice of Side Chick. Substitute an additional side chick instead of rice for an additional charge

1/2 Chicken With Sides

$24.00

Served with your choice of 2 side chicks & 2 Sauces.

1/2 Chicken NO Sides

$13.00

Served with your choice of 2 sauces.

Whole Chicken Meal

Whole Chicken Meal

$35.00

Served with your choice of 3 side chicks & 3 sauces.

Whole Chicken NO Sides

Whole Chicken NO Sides

$20.00

Whole Chicken, Choice of 3 Sauces

1/4 Dark No Sides

$7.00

1/4 Dark Chicken (leg and thigh)

1/4 White No Sides

$8.00

1/4 White Chicken (Breast)

WINGS

Wings 8

$12.00

Wings 16

$23.00

GREENS BOWLS

All Salads topped with Cold White Meat Chicken
Span-ish Chop Greens

Span-ish Chop Greens

$13.00

Rotisserie Chicken, Romaine, Avocado, Grilled Corn, Roasted Chick Peas, Marinated Cucumber, Pico De Gallo, Queso Fresco, Pickled Onion, Avocado Ranch

Spent Bowl Greens

Spent Bowl Greens

$13.00

Rotisserie Chicken, Arugula, Crispy Brussels, Grilled Corn, Roasted Peppers, Grilled Red Onion, Roasted Tomatoes, Queso Fresco, Pickled Onion, Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette

Buff Chick Greens

Buff Chick Greens

$13.00

Rotisserie Chicken, Romaine, Sriracha, Crispy Tortilla, Avocado, Corn, Pico de Gallo, Spicy Slaw, Plantains, Queso Fresco, Pickled Onion, Sriracha Vinaigrette

RICE BOWLS

All Rice Bowls topped with Hot Fresh Picked Chicken
Arroz Con Pollo Bowl

Arroz Con Pollo Bowl

$13.00

Rotisserie Chicken, Garlic Lime Slaw, Avocado, Plantains, Pico De Gallo, Pickled Onion, Garlic Lime Aioli

Almost Legal Bowl

Almost Legal Bowl

$13.00

Rotisserie Chicken, Spicy Slaw, Avocado, Plantains, Grilled Corn, Pico de Gallo, Queso Fresco, Pickled Onion, Sriracha Aioli

Dazed & Confused Bowl

Dazed & Confused Bowl

$13.00

Rotisserie Chicken, Crispy Brussels, seared Mushrooms, Caramelized Onion, Grilled Corn, Pico de Gallo, Queso Fresco, Pickled Onion, Citrus Aioli

Custom Bowl

$13.00

Build your Own Custom Bowl

SIDE CHICKS

Always Fresh. Always Delicious.
House Fries

House Fries

$6.00

Chili-Lime Seasoning

Chicken Fat Potatoes

Chicken Fat Potatoes

$6.00

Fingerling Potatoes, tossed in Chimichurri and Tajin

Crispy Brussels

Crispy Brussels

$6.00

Topped with Pico de Gallo

Not Your Mom's Coleslaw- Spicy

Not Your Mom’s Coleslaw- Spicy

$6.00

Contains Sriracha Aioli (Mayo Based)

Not Your Mom's Coleslaw- Garlic Lime

Not Your Mom’s Coleslaw- Garlic Lime

$6.00

Pickled Onions, Contains Garlic Lime Aioli (Mayo Based)

Plantains

Plantains

$6.00

Chili-Lime Seasoning

Roasted Corn

Roasted Corn

$6.00

Off the Cob, Salsa Verde, Pico De Gallo

Sweet Potato Wedges

Sweet Potato Wedges

$6.00

Fresh Thyme, Garlic Salt, Chili Lime Seasoning

Handsome Rice

Handsome Rice

$6.00

Our Signature Yellow Rice with Peas (cannot remove the peas)

Cucumber Salad

Cucumber Salad

$6.00

Citrus, Heirloom Grape Tomatoes, Pickled Onion

Charred Broccoli

Charred Broccoli

$6.00

Grilled Broccoli, Roasted Red Peppers, Sliced Garlic

Side Salad

Side Salad

$6.00

Romaine, Cucumbers, Grape Tomatoes, Pickled Onions

MUNCHIES

Fresh Picked Rotisserie Chicken, House Made Tajin Chips, Garlic Lime Aioli, Sriracha Aioli, Queso Fresco, Corn, Pico, Queso Cheese Sauce
Smashed Avocado

Smashed Avocado

$9.00

House Tajin Chips, Pico

Pollo Con Queso

Pollo Con Queso

$6.00

Homemade Cheese Dip, with House Chips

Chicken Empanada

Chicken Empanada

$5.00

Sweet Chili Sauce, 1 per order

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.00

Rotisserie Chicken, Queso, Caramelized Onions, served with Sour Cream

Bag-a-Chicks

$5.00

Crispy Chickpeas, Thyme, Chili-Lime Seasoning

Tostada

$8.00

Crispy Tortilla, Romaine, Sweet Chili Chicken, Citrus Crema, Corn, Pico, Queso, Pickled Onions

Veg Head Quesadilla

Veg Head Quesadilla

$9.00

Brussels, Pico, Cheddar, Served with Sour Cream

Guapo Nachos

$12.00

House Made Chips, Rotisserie Chicken, Roasted Corn, Pico, Queso Fresco, Garlic Lime Aioli, Sriracha Aioli, Green Onions,

CHIPS- Housemade

$2.79

SPECIALS

Always fresh, always delicious.

Phat Wrap

$13.00

Smashed Avocado, Romaine, Pico, Queso, Pickled Onion, Roasted Corn, Sriracha Aioli, Rotisserie Chicken on a Flour Tortilla

Chorrito

$14.00

Rice, Spicy Slaw, Queso Fresco, Pico, Pickled Onions, Chicken,Chorizo, Sriracha Aioli on a Flour Tortilla

Banh Mi Taco

$6.00

Sweet Chili chicken, cilantro, jalapeno, pico, marinated cucumbers

Gringo Beef Taco

$6.00

Sour Cream, Queso Fresco, Pico, Shredded Romaine

Ground Beef Nacho

$13.00

Fresh Corn Tortilla Chips, Ground Beef, Roasted Corn, Sour Cream, Queso Fresco, Fresh Jalapenos, Pico de Gallo, and Scallions with a Side of Pollo Con Queso

Nacho Mama's Burrito

$14.00

Beef, pico, queso, rice, tortilla strips, guapo sauces all rolled up in a flour shell

Cam's Buff Dip

$8.00

Rotisserie Chicken, Sriracha, Pollo Con Queso , Pico & Scallion. Served w/ Chips

TACOS

All Tacos Served with Hot Rotisserie Chicken
Damn That's A Spicy Taco

Damn That's A Spicy Taco

$6.00

Rotisserie Chicken, Soft Corn Tortilla, Spicy Slaw, Grilled corn, Pico de Gallo, Queso Fresco, Pickled Onion, Sriracha

Hola Guapo Taco

Hola Guapo Taco

$6.00

Rotisserie Chicken, Soft Corn Tortilla, Avocado, Pico de Gallo, Queso Fresco, Grilled Red Onion, Garlic Lime Aioli

Fun-Gai Taco

Fun-Gai Taco

$6.00

Rotisserie Chicken, Soft Corn Tortilla, Seared Mushrooms, Crispy Brussels, Pico De Gallo, Queso Fresco, Caramelized Onions, Citrus Aioli

Taco Combo

$13.00

FOR MY PEEPS

For Chicken Littles 10 and under

Kid's Chicken Taco

$8.00

Rotisserie Chicken and Cheese Taco, Served with Fries or Rice,Fountain Soda or Bottled Water

Kid's Chicken and Rice w/Avocado

$8.00

Rotisserie Chicken and Smashed Avocado, Served with Rice,Fountain Soda or Bottled Water

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Cheese Quesadilla Served with Rice or Fries, Fountain Soda or Bottled Water

SWEETS

Dulce de leche, cinnamon sugar
Apple Empanada

Apple Empanada

$4.50

House Made, Cinnamon Sugar, Contains Dairy and Gluten

Special Brownie

Special Brownie

$3.50

Chocolate and Caramel Drizzle, Pretzel Crust

Jumbo Choc Chip Cookie

$2.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie Contains Gluten

Churro

$3.00

Dulce De Leche Filled Churro, Cinnamon Sugar

Gluten Free Brownie

$3.50

EXTRA

Extra Sauce- Garlic Lime

$0.93

Extra Sauce- Chimichurri

$0.93

Extra Sauce- Sriracha Aioli

$0.93

Extra Sauce Sweet and Spicy Vinegar

$0.93

CHIPS- Housemade

$2.79

Extra Dressing Avocado Ranch

$0.93

Extra Dressing Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette

$0.93

Extra Dressing Sriracha Vinaigrette

$0.93

Sour cream

$0.75

Pico

$0.75

Extra Sauce- Citrus Aioli

$0.93

Extra Sweet Chili Sauce

$0.93

Add side of Pickled Onions

$2.00

DRINKS

N/A BEVS

Hosmer Bottle

$2.50

Water Bottle

$1.50

Juice Box

$1.00

Alani Energy Drink

$3.50

Steaz Iced Tea

$3.00

Spindrift

$3.00

Del's Pink

$3.50

Del's Yellow

$3.50

Del's Orange Tangerine

$3.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Restaurant info

Always Handsome AF. We Serve Chicken.

Website

Location

1044 Main Street, Newington, CT 06111

Directions

Gallery
El Pollo Guapo image
El Pollo Guapo image

