El Pollo Guapo - Newington
1,445 Reviews
$$
1044 Main Street
Newington, CT 06111
Popular Items
Almost Legal Bowl
Rotisserie Chicken, Spicy Slaw, Avocado, Plantains, Grilled Corn, Pico de Gallo, Queso Fresco, Pickled Onion, Sriracha Aioli
Dazed & Confused Bowl
Rotisserie Chicken, Crispy Brussels, seared Mushrooms, Caramelized Onion, Grilled Corn, Pico de Gallo, Queso Fresco, Pickled Onion, Citrus Aioli
Arroz Con Pollo Bowl
Rotisserie Chicken, Garlic Lime Slaw, Avocado, Plantains, Pico De Gallo, Pickled Onion, Garlic Lime Aioli
FOOD
ROTISSERIE
1/4 White Chicken
Breast meat, comes with Rice and your choice of Side Chick. Substitute a side chick instead of rice for $.75
1/4 Dark Meat Chicken
Leg and Thigh, comes with Rice and your choice of Side Chick. Substitute an additional side chick instead of rice for an additional charge
1/2 Chicken With Sides
Served with your choice of 2 side chicks & 2 Sauces.
1/2 Chicken NO Sides
Served with your choice of 2 sauces.
Whole Chicken Meal
Served with your choice of 3 side chicks & 3 sauces.
Whole Chicken NO Sides
Whole Chicken, Choice of 3 Sauces
1/4 Dark No Sides
1/4 Dark Chicken (leg and thigh)
1/4 White No Sides
1/4 White Chicken (Breast)
GREENS BOWLS
Span-ish Chop Greens
Rotisserie Chicken, Romaine, Avocado, Grilled Corn, Roasted Chick Peas, Marinated Cucumber, Pico De Gallo, Queso Fresco, Pickled Onion, Avocado Ranch
Spent Bowl Greens
Rotisserie Chicken, Arugula, Crispy Brussels, Grilled Corn, Roasted Peppers, Grilled Red Onion, Roasted Tomatoes, Queso Fresco, Pickled Onion, Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette
Buff Chick Greens
Rotisserie Chicken, Romaine, Sriracha, Crispy Tortilla, Avocado, Corn, Pico de Gallo, Spicy Slaw, Plantains, Queso Fresco, Pickled Onion, Sriracha Vinaigrette
RICE BOWLS
Arroz Con Pollo Bowl
Rotisserie Chicken, Garlic Lime Slaw, Avocado, Plantains, Pico De Gallo, Pickled Onion, Garlic Lime Aioli
Almost Legal Bowl
Rotisserie Chicken, Spicy Slaw, Avocado, Plantains, Grilled Corn, Pico de Gallo, Queso Fresco, Pickled Onion, Sriracha Aioli
Dazed & Confused Bowl
Rotisserie Chicken, Crispy Brussels, seared Mushrooms, Caramelized Onion, Grilled Corn, Pico de Gallo, Queso Fresco, Pickled Onion, Citrus Aioli
Custom Bowl
Build your Own Custom Bowl
SIDE CHICKS
House Fries
Chili-Lime Seasoning
Chicken Fat Potatoes
Fingerling Potatoes, tossed in Chimichurri and Tajin
Crispy Brussels
Topped with Pico de Gallo
Not Your Mom’s Coleslaw- Spicy
Contains Sriracha Aioli (Mayo Based)
Not Your Mom’s Coleslaw- Garlic Lime
Pickled Onions, Contains Garlic Lime Aioli (Mayo Based)
Plantains
Chili-Lime Seasoning
Roasted Corn
Off the Cob, Salsa Verde, Pico De Gallo
Sweet Potato Wedges
Fresh Thyme, Garlic Salt, Chili Lime Seasoning
Handsome Rice
Our Signature Yellow Rice with Peas (cannot remove the peas)
Cucumber Salad
Citrus, Heirloom Grape Tomatoes, Pickled Onion
Charred Broccoli
Grilled Broccoli, Roasted Red Peppers, Sliced Garlic
Side Salad
Romaine, Cucumbers, Grape Tomatoes, Pickled Onions
MUNCHIES
Smashed Avocado
House Tajin Chips, Pico
Pollo Con Queso
Homemade Cheese Dip, with House Chips
Chicken Empanada
Sweet Chili Sauce, 1 per order
Chicken Quesadilla
Rotisserie Chicken, Queso, Caramelized Onions, served with Sour Cream
Bag-a-Chicks
Crispy Chickpeas, Thyme, Chili-Lime Seasoning
Tostada
Crispy Tortilla, Romaine, Sweet Chili Chicken, Citrus Crema, Corn, Pico, Queso, Pickled Onions
Veg Head Quesadilla
Brussels, Pico, Cheddar, Served with Sour Cream
Guapo Nachos
House Made Chips, Rotisserie Chicken, Roasted Corn, Pico, Queso Fresco, Garlic Lime Aioli, Sriracha Aioli, Green Onions,
CHIPS- Housemade
SPECIALS
Phat Wrap
Smashed Avocado, Romaine, Pico, Queso, Pickled Onion, Roasted Corn, Sriracha Aioli, Rotisserie Chicken on a Flour Tortilla
Chorrito
Rice, Spicy Slaw, Queso Fresco, Pico, Pickled Onions, Chicken,Chorizo, Sriracha Aioli on a Flour Tortilla
Banh Mi Taco
Sweet Chili chicken, cilantro, jalapeno, pico, marinated cucumbers
Gringo Beef Taco
Sour Cream, Queso Fresco, Pico, Shredded Romaine
Ground Beef Nacho
Fresh Corn Tortilla Chips, Ground Beef, Roasted Corn, Sour Cream, Queso Fresco, Fresh Jalapenos, Pico de Gallo, and Scallions with a Side of Pollo Con Queso
Nacho Mama's Burrito
Beef, pico, queso, rice, tortilla strips, guapo sauces all rolled up in a flour shell
Cam's Buff Dip
Rotisserie Chicken, Sriracha, Pollo Con Queso , Pico & Scallion. Served w/ Chips
TACOS
Damn That's A Spicy Taco
Rotisserie Chicken, Soft Corn Tortilla, Spicy Slaw, Grilled corn, Pico de Gallo, Queso Fresco, Pickled Onion, Sriracha
Hola Guapo Taco
Rotisserie Chicken, Soft Corn Tortilla, Avocado, Pico de Gallo, Queso Fresco, Grilled Red Onion, Garlic Lime Aioli
Fun-Gai Taco
Rotisserie Chicken, Soft Corn Tortilla, Seared Mushrooms, Crispy Brussels, Pico De Gallo, Queso Fresco, Caramelized Onions, Citrus Aioli
Taco Combo
FOR MY PEEPS
Kid's Chicken Taco
Rotisserie Chicken and Cheese Taco, Served with Fries or Rice,Fountain Soda or Bottled Water
Kid's Chicken and Rice w/Avocado
Rotisserie Chicken and Smashed Avocado, Served with Rice,Fountain Soda or Bottled Water
Kids Cheese Quesadilla
Cheese Quesadilla Served with Rice or Fries, Fountain Soda or Bottled Water
SWEETS
EXTRA
Extra Sauce- Garlic Lime
Extra Sauce- Chimichurri
Extra Sauce- Sriracha Aioli
Extra Sauce Sweet and Spicy Vinegar
CHIPS- Housemade
Extra Dressing Avocado Ranch
Extra Dressing Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette
Extra Dressing Sriracha Vinaigrette
Sour cream
Pico
Extra Sauce- Citrus Aioli
Extra Sweet Chili Sauce
Add side of Pickled Onions
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:45 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:45 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:45 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Always Handsome AF. We Serve Chicken.
1044 Main Street, Newington, CT 06111