A map showing the location of Pollo Inka Express - Hawaiian Gardens HAWAIIAN GARDENSView gallery

Pollo Inka Express - Hawaiian Gardens HAWAIIAN GARDENS

review star

No reviews yet

12110 East Carson Street

Hawaiian Gardens, CA 90716

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Pollo a la Brasa

1/4 Chicken

$8.99+

Either leg & thigh or breast & wing of our Rotisserie Chicken

1/2 Chicken

$11.99+

A leg, thigh, breast, & wing of our Rotisserie Chicken

Whole Chicken

$19.99+

Our Rotisserie Chicken in its entirety with a large cilantro soup

Combo Inka

$10.99

Either leg & thigh or breast & wing of our Rotisserie Chicken. Served with white rice, beans, cilantro soup, house salad, & an Inca Kola

Entrees

Saltados (Stir Frys)

A stir fry of red onions, tomatoes, green onion, cilantro, and french fries. Served with white rice and our cilantro soup.

Chaufas (Fried Rice)

Peruvian fried rice with green onions, and an egg cooked at a high flame with soy sauce & other seasonings. Served with our cilantro soup.

Vainitas (Green Bean Stir Frys)

A stir fry of french green beans, red onions, and tomatoes. Served with white rice and our cilantro soup.

Tallarines Saltados (Spaghetti Stir Frys)

Spaghetti stir fried with red onions, tomatoes, red bell pepper, green onion, and cilantro. Served with our cilantro soup.

Combinados

A stir fry of red onions, tomatoes, green onion, cilantro and served over white rice and beans. Comes with our cilantro soup.

Col Saltados (Cabbage Stir Frys)

A stir fry of green cabbage, red onions, and tomatoes. Served with white rice and our cilantro soup.

Inka Favorites

Chicken Salad

$7.99

Shredded Rotiserrie Chicken on a bed of lettuce, carrots, red cabbage, tomatoes, cucumber, & chopped parsley

Inka Sandwich

$7.99

Shredded Rotisserie Chicken topped with lettuce, tomato, salsa criolla, and adobo mayo. Served on a toasted roll.

Inka Sandwich Combo

$10.99

Shredded Rotisserie Chicken topped with lettuce, tomato, salsa criolla, and adobo mayo. Served on a toasted roll.

Pan con Lomo

$8.99

Red onion, tomato, topped with shoestring fries. Served on a toasted roll.

Pan con Lomo Combo

$12.99

Red onion, tomato, topped with shoestring fries. Served on a toasted roll.

Pan con Pollo

$8.50

Red onion, tomato, topped with shoestring fries. Served on a toasted roll.

Pan con Pollo Combo

$11.50

Red onion, tomato, topped with shoestring fries. Served on a toasted roll.

Pescado Frito

$13.99+

Fried fillet of white fish served with your choice of sides.

Tallarin Verde

$9.00

Tallarin Verde with 1/4 Chicken

$11.99

Camaron Al Ajo

$15.99

Sides

French Fries

$3.50

White Rice

$2.99

Green House Salad

$3.50+

Corn

$2.99

Beans

$3.50+

Cilantro Rice

$3.99

Steamed Veggies

$3.99

Platanos

$3.99

Fried Plantains

Yuca

$3.99

Fried Cassava

1/4 Chicken Dark Meat

$4.25

1/4 Chicken White Meat

$4.50

1\2 Chicken Solo

$8.75

Whole Chicken Solo

$13.99

A la Carte - Medium Aji

Cilantro Soup

$2.99+

Huancaina Sauce

$1.00+

Spicy Cheese Sauce

Aji Verdi

$0.75+

Green Hot Sauce

Aji Rojo

$0.75+

Red Hot Sauce

Platanos

$3.99

Brown Rice

$2.99

Pan

$1.00

Drinks

Fountain Soda

$2.75

Bottled Water

$1.50

Inca Kola Can

$2.99

Inca Kola 2 Liter

$5.99

Chicha Morada

$4.50

Mango Juice

$3.99

Maracuya Juice

$4.50

Desserts

Budin

$4.50

Bread Pudding

Flan

$3.99

Custard

Alfajores

$3.99

Cookies

Chicken Specials

Family Meal

$42.99

Serves 5-8 people. 2 whole chickens, 4 sides of your choice, 2 large cilantro soups, a medium Aji hot sauce, and a 2-liter Inca Kola

5 Chicken Special

$99.99

Serves 15-20 people. 5 whole chickens, 2 half trays of your choice of sides, 2 large Aji hot sauces, and two 2-liter Inca Kolas

10 Chicken Special

$189.99

Serves 30-40 people. 10 whole chickens, 2 full trays of your choice of sides, 4 large Aji hot sauces, and four 2-liter Inca Kolas

Peruvian Favorites

Saltado

Chaufa

Vainita

Tallarines Saltados

Col

Half Tray Pollo (Chicken)

$59.99

Half Tray Vegetales (Vegetables)

$54.99

Half Tray Lomo (Beef)

$69.99

Half Tray Pescado (Fish)

$69.99

Half Tray Mariscos (mixed seafood)

$74.99

Half Tray Camarones (Shrimp )

$79.99

Full Tray Pollo (Chicken)

$115.00

Full Tray Vegetales (Vegetables)

$105.00

Full Tray Lomo (Beef)

$130.00

Full Tray Pescado (Fish)

$130.00

Full Tray Mariscos ( Mixed Seafood)

$135.00

Full Tray Camarones (Shrimp)

$145.00

Party Sides

Half Tray French Fries

$18.99

Half Tray House Salad

$18.99

Half Tray White Rice

$18.99

Half Tray Brown Rice

$18.99

Half Tray Beans

$18.99

Half Tray Corn

$18.99

Half Tray Steamed Veggies

$18.99

Half Tray Fried Plantains

$24.99

Half Tray Fried Yuca

$24.99

Half Tray Cilantro Rice

$24.99

Full Tray French Fries

$29.99

Full Tray House Salad

$29.99

Full Tray White Rice

$29.99

Full Tray Brown Rice

$29.99

Full Tray Beans

$29.99

Full Tray Corn

$29.99

Full Tray Steamed Veggies

$29.99

Full Tray Fried Plantains

$39.99

Full Tray Fried Yuca

$39.99

Full Tray Cilantro Rice

$39.99

Appetizers

Ceviche De Pescado

$12.99

Chiccharon De Calamares

$13.99

Papa A La Huancaina

$8.99

Salchipapas

$6.99

Kids Meal

Kids 1/4 Pollo

$6.50

Pollito Chaufa Bowl

$6.50
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

12110 East Carson Street, Hawaiian Gardens, CA 90716

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Country Cafe 22
orange starNo Reviews
4911 Lincoln Ave. Cypress, CA 90630
View restaurantnext
Abigail & Juliet's
orange starNo Reviews
3962 Studebaker Rd Long Beach, CA 90808
View restaurantnext
Sunright Tea Studio - Artesia
orange starNo Reviews
12146 South Street Ste B Artesia, CA 90701
View restaurantnext
Taboon Los Alamitos - 10895 Los Alamitos Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
10895 Los Alamitos Blvd Los Alamitos, CA 90720
View restaurantnext
The Wicked Spice - 11688 South Street #101
orange starNo Reviews
11688 South Street #101 Artesia, CA 90701
View restaurantnext
Vita Cane (Cerritos, CA)
orange starNo Reviews
11900 South Street Cerritos, CA 90703
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Hawaiian Gardens

Waba Grill - WG0275 - Hawaiian Garden
orange star4.7 • 550
21702 Norwalk Blvd Hawaiian Garden, CA 90716
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Hawaiian Gardens
Artesia
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Cerritos
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Cypress
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Lakewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
Buena Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)
Norwalk
review star
Avg 3.5 (7 restaurants)
Bellflower
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Stanton
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Seal Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston