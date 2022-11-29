  • Home
El Pollo Inka-Lawndale 15400 Hawthorne Boulevard Corner

No reviews yet

15400 Hawthorne Boulevard Corner

Lawndale, CA 90260

Order Again

Appetizers

SM Aguadito

$4.00

Chicken, Cilantro and Rice Soup.

LRG Aguadito

$8.00

Chicken, Cilantro and Rice Soup.

Aguadito de Mariscos

$13.00

Mixed Seafood, Cilantro and Rice Soup.

Parihuela

$21.00

Seafood bouillabaisse consisting of fish, shrimp, clams, mussels, and squid in a tomato broth.

House Salad

$8.00

Lettuce with cucumber, tomato, purple cabbage, and carrots tossed with a vinaigrette.

Quinoa Salad

$10.00

Lettuce, cucumber & tomato tossed with quinoa in a vinaigrette.

Salchipapas

$7.00

French fries & hot dog topped with ketchup, mustard & homemade tarter sauce.

Papa Rellena

$10.00

Potato stuffed with meat, onions, tomatoes, raisins, & an olive.

Ceviche Pescado

$13.00

Anticuchos pollo

$11.00

Chicharron de Calamares

$16.00

Fried calamari.

Jalea

$25.00

Fried fish, shrimp, squid, clams, mussels, & yuca. Topped with salsa criolla.

Papa a La Huancaina

$10.00

Sliced potato with a spicy cheese sauce.

Yuca con Huancaina

$10.00

Fried yuca with a spicy cheese sauce for dipping.

Ceviche Mixto

$14.00

Ceviche Camarones

$17.00

Ceviche Trio

$16.00

Ceviche Mercado

$17.00

Anticuchos Corazon

$11.00

leche de tigre

$7.50

leche de tigre

quinoa salad

$10.00

quinoa salad

chiken quinoa salad

$11.50

chiken quinoa salad

beef quinoa salad

$14.00

beef quinoa salad

shrimp quinoa salad

$15.00

shrimp quinoa salad

Pollo a La Brasa

1/4 Pollo

$8.00

Quarter Chicken (Breast & Wing or Leg & Thigh)

1/2 Pollo

$13.00

Half Chicken (1 Breast & Wing &1 Leg & Thigh) *All White Meat $1.50

Whole Pollo

$22.00

Whole Chicken (2 Breast & Wing & 2 Leg & Thigh) *All White Meat $2.50

Combo Inka

$12.00

1/4 Chicken, rice, beans, soup, salad, and an Inca Kola.

Combo Inka 1/2 Chicken

$15.00

Beef Entrees

Lomo Saltado

$17.00

Beef sautéed with french fries, onions, tomatoes, green onions, & cilantro. Served with rice

Chaufa de Carne

$17.00

Beef fried rice with egg and green onions.

Tallarin de Carne

$17.50

Beef sautéed with spaghetti, onions, tomatoes, green onions, and cilantro.

Vainita Saltada

$17.00

Beef sautéed with green beans, onions, tomatoes, green onions, & cilantro. Served with rice.

Col de Carne

$17.00

Beef sautéed with cabbage, onions, tomatoes, green onions, & cilantro. Served win rice

Picante de Carne

$17.00

Beef in a spicy cream sauce with a boiled potato. Served with rice.

Lomo Combinado

$17.00

Beef sautéed with onions, tomatoes, green onions, & cilantro. Served over rice & beans

Verde Apanado

$18.00

Spaghetti tossed in pesto served with pan-fried breaded steak.

Bistec Montado

$18.00

Thin cut tenderloin steak topped with a fried egg. Served with fried plantains & rice.

Bistec Apanado

$17.00

Pan-fried breaded steak served with rice.

Bistec Encebollado

$18.00

Thin cut tenderloin, topped with sautéed onions and tomatoes. Served with rice.

Seco de Cordero

$18.00

Lamb stew braised in a cilantro-tomato sauce. Served with rice & beans.

Tacu Tacu Lomo

$18.00

Pan-fried seasoned rice and beans topped with a sautéed beef, onions, and tomatoes

Papa a la Huancaina con Bistec

$18.00

Sliced boiled potatoes covered in a aji amarillo and cotija cheese sauce served with a tenderloin steak.

Combinado Criollo (Seco & Aji de Gallina)

$21.00

Lamb stew served over beans as well as shredded chicken in a mildly spicy sauce made with aji amarillo. Served with rice.

Chicken Entrees

Aji de Gallina

$15.00

Mildly spicy shredded chicken stew made with cream & Aji Amarillo. Served with rice.

Chaufa de Pollo

$15.00

Chicken fried rice with egg and green onions.

Saltado de Pollo

$15.00

Chicken sautéed with french fries, onions, tomatoes, green onions, and cilantro. Served with rice.

Tallarin de Pollo

$15.50

Chicken sautéed with spaghetti, onions, tomatoes, green onions, and Clan

Vainita de Pollo

$15.00

Chicken sautéed with green beans, onions, tomatoes, green onions, and cilantro. Served with rice.

Col de Pollo

$15.00

Chicken sautéed with cabbage, onions, tomatoes, green onions, & cilantro. Sorvor with rice

Picante de Pollo

$14.00

Chicken in a spicy cream sauce with a boiled potato. Served with rice.

Tallarin Verde con 1/4 Pollo

$15.00

Spaghetti tossed in pesto served with a 1/4 chicken.

Cau Cau de Pollo

$15.00

Stew made with Aji Amarillo, turmeric, chicken, and diced potato. Served with rice

Pollo Vegetal

$16.00

Chicken sautéed with broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, squash, onions, and tomatoes. Served with rice.

Pollo Combinado

$15.00

Seafood Entrees

Saltado de Mariscos

$18.00

Fish, shrimp, & calamari sautéed with french fries, onions, tomatoes, green onions, & cilantro. Served with rice.

Saltado de Camarones

$19.00

Shrimp sautéed with french fries, onions, tomatoes, green onions, & cllantro Served with rice.

Chaufa de Mariscos

$18.00

Fish, shrimp, & calamari fried rice with egg and green onions.

Chaufa de Camarones

$19.00

Shrimp fried rice with egg and green onions.

Tallarin de Mariscos

$18.50

Fish, shrimp. & calamari sautéed with spaghetti, onions, tomatoes, green onions, & cilantro

Tallarin Camarones

$19.50

Shrimp sauteed with spagnetti, onions, tomatoes, green onions, & cilantro.

Picante de Mariscos

$18.00

fish, shrimp, calamari in a spicy cream sauce with a boiled potato. Served with nico

Picante de Camarones

$19.00

Shrimp in a spicy cream sauce with a bolled polalo, served with rice.

Arroz con Mariscos

$18.00

Sautéed fish, shrimp, & calaman cooked with rice in a sauce made with chile peppers and bell pepper.

Sudado Chalaco

$26.00

Steamed white fish fillet, shrimp, clams, mussels, & calamari in a flavorful tomato broth. Served with rice. Please allow for extra time.

Cau Cau de Mariscos

$18.00

Stew made with All AmarIo and turmeric sauce with ush, shrimp, calamari diced potato. Served with rice.

Cau Cau de Camaron

$19.00

Slew made with A]I Amarillo and turmerc sauce with shrimp, & diced polalo Served with rice

Camaron al Ajo

$19.00

Shrimp tossed in a garlic sauce served with rice and salad.

Pescado Macho

$20.00

Fish, shrimp, & calamari in a spicy, creamy Aji Amarillo & garlic sauce on top of a fried fish fillet. Served with rice.

Filete Sudado

$18.00

Steamed white fish fillet a tomato broth stew. Served with rice/

Filete de Pescado Encebollado

$18.00

Pan-tried and battered white fish filet topped with sauteed onions and tomatoes Served with rice.

Filete de Pescado Frito

$18.00

Pan-Fried and battered white fish fillet served with rice & our house salad.

Inka Mar

$19.00

A sampler of Arroz con Mariscos, Chicharron de Calamares, Leche de Tigre and Papa a la Huancaina

Saltado de Pescado

$18.00

chaufa de pescado

$16.00

tallarin de pescado

$18.00

pescado combinado

$16.00

picante de pescado

$16.00

Vegetarian Entrees

Chaufa de Vegetal

$13.00

Mixed veggie fried rice with egg and green onions.

Chaufa de Tofu

$14.00

Diced tofu fried rice with egg and green onions.

Saltado de Vegetal

$13.00

Mixed vegates sauteed with diced potatoes, onions, tomatoes, areen onions. & cilantro. Served with Rice.

Saltado de Tofu

$14.00

Diced tofu sauteed with french fries. onions. tomatoes, areen onions. & cilantro Served with rice

Vainita Vegetal

$13.00

A saute of green beans, onions, tomatoes, green onions, & cilantro. Served with rice.

Tallarin Saltado de Vegetal

$13.50

Mixed veggies sauteed with spaghetti, onions, tomatoes, green & mantra

Picante de Vegetal

$13.00

Mixed veggies in a spicy cream sauce with a boiled potato. Served with rice.

Picante de Tofu

$14.00

Diced totu in a spicy cream sauce with a boiled potato. Served with rice.

Cau Cau de Tofu

$14.00

Stew made with Al AmarIlo, turmeric, tofu, & diced potato. Served with rice.

Tallarin Verde

$13.00

Spaghetti tossed in pesto, garnished with parmesan cheese.

Arroz con Frijoles

$12.00

Rice and beans served with salsa criolla.

Side Orders

Platano (Fried Plantains)

$6.00

Yuca (Fried Cassava)

$6.00

French Fries

$6.00

Garlic Rice

$5.00

Cilantro Rice

$6.00

8 oz Frijoles (beans)

$4.00

Quinoa

$5.00

Steamed Veggies

$6.00

Cancha (Peruvian Corn Nuts)

$5.00

Salsa Criolla

$5.00

Pan (Bread Roll)

$0.50

Aji Verde 3 oz

$1.00

aji 3 oz

Aji Ceviche

$1.50

Whole Pollo a La Carte

$14.00

pierna La Carte

$4.75

pechuga a La Carte

$5.00

Aji Verde 12 oz

$5.00

Aji Verde 32 oz

$9.00

Huanca Juice

$6.00

Jalapeno y Lime

$4.00

YAMS (camote)

$4.00

fried rice

$4.50

Desserts

Alfajores

$5.00

Budin

$5.00

Flan

$5.00

Lucuma Ice Cream

$5.00

Alfajores con Lucuma

$10.00

Picarones

$7.00

Postre Platter

$18.00

alfajor to go

$5.00

budding to go

$5.00

flan to go

$5.00

picarones to go

$7.00

Soft Drinks

Inca Kola

$3.95

Chicha

$3.75

Maracuya

$3.75

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Pellegrino

Shirley Temple

Strawberry Lemonade

$2.75

Lemonade

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.75

Coffee

$2.75

Hot Tea

$2.75

Water

$2.75

milk,leche

$3.50

Bottled wateer

$2.75

Coke Can

$3.00

Diet Coke Can

$3.00

Sprite Can

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Rasp Iced Tea

$3.00

Inka Cola

$3.00

orange juice

$3.50

Inka Cola (Copy)

$3.00

Beer

Cusquena

$5.00

Cristal

$5.00

Pilsen

$5.00

Stella

$5.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Corna

$5.00

Modelo Especial

$5.00

Modelo Negra

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

805 Blonde Ale

$6.00

Goose IPA

$6.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Budlite

$5.00

Wine

Chablis

$6.00+

Burgaudy

$6.00+

Red Rose

$6.00+

Drinks

Inka Kola can

$3.95

Chicha Morada

$3.50

Maracuya

$3.50

coke

$2.50

sprite

$2.50

diet coke

$2.50

lemonade

$3.00

icete

$3.00

Pollo Tray

Half Tray pollo rostisado

$90.00

Full Tray of Pollo rostisado

$160.00

Lomo Tray

Half Tray of Lomo

$90.00

Full Tray of Lomo

$160.00

Chaufa Carne Tray

Half Tray of Chaufa Carne

$90.00

Full Tray of Chaufa Carne

$160.00

Tallarin Carne Tray

Half Tray of Tallarin Carne

$90.00

Full Tray of Tallarin Carne

$160.00

Vainitas Carne Tray

Half Tray of Vainitas Carne

$90.00

Full Tray of Vainitas Carne

$160.00

Col Carne Tray

Half Tray of Col Carne

$90.00

Full Tray of Col Carne

$160.00

Picante Carne Tray

Half Tray of Picante Carne

$90.00

Half Tray of Picante Carne

$160.00

Picante Quinoa Carne Tray

Half Tray of Picante Quinoa Carne

$90.00

Full Tray of Picante Quinoa Carne

$160.00

Saltado Mariscos Tray

Half Tray of Saltado Mariscos

$100.00

Full Tray of Saltado Mariscos

$170.00

Saltado Camarones Tray

Half Tray of Saltado Camarones

$110.00

Full Tray of Saltado Camarones

$180.00

Chaufa Mariscos Tray

Half Tray of Chaufa Mariscos

$100.00

Fall Tray Chaufa Mariscos

$170.00

Chaufa Camarones Tray

Half Tray Chaufa Camarones

$110.00

Full Tray of Chaufa Camarones

$180.00

Cau Cau Mariscos Tray

Half Tray of Cau Cau Mariscos

$100.00

Full Tray of Cau Cau Mariscos

$170.00

Cau Cau Camarones Tray

Half Tray of Cau Cau Camarones

$110.00

Full Tray of Cau Cau Camarones

$180.00

Tallarin de Mariscos Tray

Half Tray of Tallarin de Mariscos

$100.00

Full Tray of Tallarin de Mariscos

$170.00

Tallarin Camarones Tray

Half Tray of Tallarin Camarones

$100.00

Full Tray of Tallarin Camarones

$180.00

Picante de Mariscos Tray

Half Tray of Picante de Mariscos

$100.00

Full Tray of Picante de Mariscos

$170.00

Picante de Camaron Tray

Half Tray of Picante de Camaron

$110.00

Full Tray of Picante de Camaron

$180.00

Chaufa de Pollo Tray

Half Tray of Chaufa de Pollo

$80.00

Full Tray of Chaufa de Pollo

$140.00

Saltado de Pollo Tray

Half Tray of Saltado de Pollo

$80.00

Full Tray of Saltado de Pollo

$140.00

Tallarin de Pollo Tray

Half Tray of Tallarin de Pollo

$80.00

Full Tray of Tallarin de Pollo

$140.00

Vainitas de Pollo Tray

Half Tray of Vainitas de Pollo

$80.00

Full Tray of Vainitas de Pollo

$140.00

Col de Pollo Tray

Half Tray of Col de Pollo

$80.00

Full Tray of Col de Pollo

$140.00

Picante de Pollo Tray

Half Tray of Picante de Pollo

$80.00

Full Tray of Picante de Pollo

$140.00

Aji de Gallina Tray

Half Tray of Aji de Gallina

$80.00

Full Tray of Aji de Gallina

$140.00

Saltado Vegetales Tray

Half Tray of Saltado Vegetales

$75.00

Full Tray of Saltado Vegetales

$120.00

Saltado de Tofu Tray

Half Tray of Saltado de Tofu

$85.00

Full Tray of Saltado de Tofu

$125.00

Chaufa Vegetal Tray

Half Tray of Chaufa Vegetal

$75.00

Full Tray of Chaufa Vegetal

$120.00

Chaufa de Tofu Tray

Half Tray of Chaufa de Tofu

$85.00

Full Tray of Chaufa de Tofu

$125.00

Cau Cau de Tofu Tray

Half Tray of Cau Cau de Tofu

$85.00

Full Tray of Cau Cau de Tofu

$125.00

Tallarin Vegetal Tray

Half Tray of Tallarin Vegetal

$75.00

Full Tray of Tallarin Vegetal

$120.00

Picante Vegetal Tray

Half Tray of Picante Vegetal

$75.00

Full Tray of Picante Vegetal

$120.00

Picante Tofu Tray

Half Tray of Picante Tofu

$85.00

Full Tray of Picante Tofu

$125.00

Vainitas Vegetal Tray

Half Tray of Vainitas Vegetal

$75.00

Full Tray of Vainitas Vegetal

$120.00

Ceviche Pescado Tray

Half Tray of Ceviche Pescado

$80.00

Full Tray of Ceviche Pescado

$120.00

Ceviche Mixto Tray

Half Tray of Ceviche Mixto

$85.00

Full Tray of Ceviche Mixto

$130.00

Papa Huancaina Tray

Half Tray of Papa Huancaina

$75.00

Full Tray of Papa Huancaina

$120.00

Chicharron de Calamar Tray

Half Tray of Chicharron de Calamar

$85.00

Full Tray of Chicharron de Calamar

$140.00

Anticuchos Pollo Tray

Half Tray of Anticuchos Pollo

$80.00

Full Tray of Anticuchos Pollo

$130.00

Anticuchos Corazon Tray

Half Tray of Anticuchos Corazon

$80.00

Full Tray of Anticuchos Corazon

$130.00

Anticuchos Mariscos Tray

Half Tray of Anticuchos Mariscos

$85.00

Full Tray of Anticuchos Mariscos

$140.00

Arroz Tray

Half Tray of Arroz

$35.00

Full Tray of Arroz

$50.00

Cilantro Rice Tray

Half Tray of Cilantro Rice

$40.00

Full Tray of Cilantro Rice

$55.00

Brown Rice Tray

Half Tray of Brown Rice

$35.00

Full Tray of Brown Rice

$50.00

House Salad Tray

Half Tray of House Salad

$25.00

Full Tray of House Salad

$40.00

Plantains Tray

Half Tray of Plantains

$45.00

Full Tray of Plantains

$70.00

Beans Tray

Half Tray of Beans

$35.00

Full Tray of Beans

$50.00

Mini Alfajores

Small Tray of Mini Alfajores

$40.00

Larger Tray of Mini Alfajores

$70.00

Tallarin Verde Tray

Half Tray of Tallarin Verde

$75.00

Full Tray of Tallarin Verde

$120.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Restaurant description

Location

15400 Hawthorne Boulevard Corner, Lawndale, CA 90260

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Map
