El Pollo Inka-Lawndale 15400 Hawthorne Boulevard Corner
No reviews yet
15400 Hawthorne Boulevard Corner
Lawndale, CA 90260
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers
SM Aguadito
Chicken, Cilantro and Rice Soup.
LRG Aguadito
Chicken, Cilantro and Rice Soup.
Aguadito de Mariscos
Mixed Seafood, Cilantro and Rice Soup.
Parihuela
Seafood bouillabaisse consisting of fish, shrimp, clams, mussels, and squid in a tomato broth.
House Salad
Lettuce with cucumber, tomato, purple cabbage, and carrots tossed with a vinaigrette.
Quinoa Salad
Lettuce, cucumber & tomato tossed with quinoa in a vinaigrette.
Salchipapas
French fries & hot dog topped with ketchup, mustard & homemade tarter sauce.
Papa Rellena
Potato stuffed with meat, onions, tomatoes, raisins, & an olive.
Ceviche Pescado
Anticuchos pollo
Chicharron de Calamares
Fried calamari.
Jalea
Fried fish, shrimp, squid, clams, mussels, & yuca. Topped with salsa criolla.
Papa a La Huancaina
Sliced potato with a spicy cheese sauce.
Yuca con Huancaina
Fried yuca with a spicy cheese sauce for dipping.
Ceviche Mixto
Ceviche Camarones
Ceviche Trio
Ceviche Mercado
Anticuchos Corazon
leche de tigre
leche de tigre
quinoa salad
quinoa salad
chiken quinoa salad
chiken quinoa salad
beef quinoa salad
beef quinoa salad
shrimp quinoa salad
shrimp quinoa salad
Pollo a La Brasa
1/4 Pollo
Quarter Chicken (Breast & Wing or Leg & Thigh)
1/2 Pollo
Half Chicken (1 Breast & Wing &1 Leg & Thigh) *All White Meat $1.50
Whole Pollo
Whole Chicken (2 Breast & Wing & 2 Leg & Thigh) *All White Meat $2.50
Combo Inka
1/4 Chicken, rice, beans, soup, salad, and an Inca Kola.
Combo Inka 1/2 Chicken
Beef Entrees
Lomo Saltado
Beef sautéed with french fries, onions, tomatoes, green onions, & cilantro. Served with rice
Chaufa de Carne
Beef fried rice with egg and green onions.
Tallarin de Carne
Beef sautéed with spaghetti, onions, tomatoes, green onions, and cilantro.
Vainita Saltada
Beef sautéed with green beans, onions, tomatoes, green onions, & cilantro. Served with rice.
Col de Carne
Beef sautéed with cabbage, onions, tomatoes, green onions, & cilantro. Served win rice
Picante de Carne
Beef in a spicy cream sauce with a boiled potato. Served with rice.
Lomo Combinado
Beef sautéed with onions, tomatoes, green onions, & cilantro. Served over rice & beans
Verde Apanado
Spaghetti tossed in pesto served with pan-fried breaded steak.
Bistec Montado
Thin cut tenderloin steak topped with a fried egg. Served with fried plantains & rice.
Bistec Apanado
Pan-fried breaded steak served with rice.
Bistec Encebollado
Thin cut tenderloin, topped with sautéed onions and tomatoes. Served with rice.
Seco de Cordero
Lamb stew braised in a cilantro-tomato sauce. Served with rice & beans.
Tacu Tacu Lomo
Pan-fried seasoned rice and beans topped with a sautéed beef, onions, and tomatoes
Papa a la Huancaina con Bistec
Sliced boiled potatoes covered in a aji amarillo and cotija cheese sauce served with a tenderloin steak.
Combinado Criollo (Seco & Aji de Gallina)
Lamb stew served over beans as well as shredded chicken in a mildly spicy sauce made with aji amarillo. Served with rice.
Chicken Entrees
Aji de Gallina
Mildly spicy shredded chicken stew made with cream & Aji Amarillo. Served with rice.
Chaufa de Pollo
Chicken fried rice with egg and green onions.
Saltado de Pollo
Chicken sautéed with french fries, onions, tomatoes, green onions, and cilantro. Served with rice.
Tallarin de Pollo
Chicken sautéed with spaghetti, onions, tomatoes, green onions, and Clan
Vainita de Pollo
Chicken sautéed with green beans, onions, tomatoes, green onions, and cilantro. Served with rice.
Col de Pollo
Chicken sautéed with cabbage, onions, tomatoes, green onions, & cilantro. Sorvor with rice
Picante de Pollo
Chicken in a spicy cream sauce with a boiled potato. Served with rice.
Tallarin Verde con 1/4 Pollo
Spaghetti tossed in pesto served with a 1/4 chicken.
Cau Cau de Pollo
Stew made with Aji Amarillo, turmeric, chicken, and diced potato. Served with rice
Pollo Vegetal
Chicken sautéed with broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, squash, onions, and tomatoes. Served with rice.
Pollo Combinado
Seafood Entrees
Saltado de Mariscos
Fish, shrimp, & calamari sautéed with french fries, onions, tomatoes, green onions, & cilantro. Served with rice.
Saltado de Camarones
Shrimp sautéed with french fries, onions, tomatoes, green onions, & cllantro Served with rice.
Chaufa de Mariscos
Fish, shrimp, & calamari fried rice with egg and green onions.
Chaufa de Camarones
Shrimp fried rice with egg and green onions.
Tallarin de Mariscos
Fish, shrimp. & calamari sautéed with spaghetti, onions, tomatoes, green onions, & cilantro
Tallarin Camarones
Shrimp sauteed with spagnetti, onions, tomatoes, green onions, & cilantro.
Picante de Mariscos
fish, shrimp, calamari in a spicy cream sauce with a boiled potato. Served with nico
Picante de Camarones
Shrimp in a spicy cream sauce with a bolled polalo, served with rice.
Arroz con Mariscos
Sautéed fish, shrimp, & calaman cooked with rice in a sauce made with chile peppers and bell pepper.
Sudado Chalaco
Steamed white fish fillet, shrimp, clams, mussels, & calamari in a flavorful tomato broth. Served with rice. Please allow for extra time.
Cau Cau de Mariscos
Stew made with All AmarIo and turmeric sauce with ush, shrimp, calamari diced potato. Served with rice.
Cau Cau de Camaron
Slew made with A]I Amarillo and turmerc sauce with shrimp, & diced polalo Served with rice
Camaron al Ajo
Shrimp tossed in a garlic sauce served with rice and salad.
Pescado Macho
Fish, shrimp, & calamari in a spicy, creamy Aji Amarillo & garlic sauce on top of a fried fish fillet. Served with rice.
Filete Sudado
Steamed white fish fillet a tomato broth stew. Served with rice/
Filete de Pescado Encebollado
Pan-tried and battered white fish filet topped with sauteed onions and tomatoes Served with rice.
Filete de Pescado Frito
Pan-Fried and battered white fish fillet served with rice & our house salad.
Inka Mar
A sampler of Arroz con Mariscos, Chicharron de Calamares, Leche de Tigre and Papa a la Huancaina
Saltado de Pescado
chaufa de pescado
tallarin de pescado
pescado combinado
picante de pescado
Vegetarian Entrees
Chaufa de Vegetal
Mixed veggie fried rice with egg and green onions.
Chaufa de Tofu
Diced tofu fried rice with egg and green onions.
Saltado de Vegetal
Mixed vegates sauteed with diced potatoes, onions, tomatoes, areen onions. & cilantro. Served with Rice.
Saltado de Tofu
Diced tofu sauteed with french fries. onions. tomatoes, areen onions. & cilantro Served with rice
Vainita Vegetal
A saute of green beans, onions, tomatoes, green onions, & cilantro. Served with rice.
Tallarin Saltado de Vegetal
Mixed veggies sauteed with spaghetti, onions, tomatoes, green & mantra
Picante de Vegetal
Mixed veggies in a spicy cream sauce with a boiled potato. Served with rice.
Picante de Tofu
Diced totu in a spicy cream sauce with a boiled potato. Served with rice.
Cau Cau de Tofu
Stew made with Al AmarIlo, turmeric, tofu, & diced potato. Served with rice.
Tallarin Verde
Spaghetti tossed in pesto, garnished with parmesan cheese.
Arroz con Frijoles
Rice and beans served with salsa criolla.
Side Orders
Platano (Fried Plantains)
Yuca (Fried Cassava)
French Fries
Garlic Rice
Cilantro Rice
8 oz Frijoles (beans)
Quinoa
Steamed Veggies
Cancha (Peruvian Corn Nuts)
Salsa Criolla
Pan (Bread Roll)
Aji Verde 3 oz
aji 3 oz
Aji Ceviche
Whole Pollo a La Carte
pierna La Carte
pechuga a La Carte
Aji Verde 12 oz
Aji Verde 32 oz
Huanca Juice
Jalapeno y Lime
YAMS (camote)
fried rice
Desserts
Soft Drinks
Inca Kola
Chicha
Maracuya
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Pellegrino
Shirley Temple
Strawberry Lemonade
Lemonade
Iced Tea
Coffee
Hot Tea
Water
milk,leche
Bottled wateer
Coke Can
Diet Coke Can
Sprite Can
Dr. Pepper
Root Beer
Rasp Iced Tea
Inka Cola
orange juice
Inka Cola (Copy)
Beer
Chaufa Carne Tray
Tallarin Carne Tray
Vainitas Carne Tray
Picante Carne Tray
Picante Quinoa Carne Tray
Saltado Mariscos Tray
Saltado Camarones Tray
Chaufa Mariscos Tray
Chaufa Camarones Tray
Cau Cau Mariscos Tray
Cau Cau Camarones Tray
Tallarin de Mariscos Tray
Tallarin Camarones Tray
Picante de Mariscos Tray
Picante de Camaron Tray
Chaufa de Pollo Tray
Saltado de Pollo Tray
Tallarin de Pollo Tray
Vainitas de Pollo Tray
Col de Pollo Tray
Picante de Pollo Tray
Aji de Gallina Tray
Saltado Vegetales Tray
Saltado de Tofu Tray
Chaufa Vegetal Tray
Chaufa de Tofu Tray
Cau Cau de Tofu Tray
Tallarin Vegetal Tray
Picante Vegetal Tray
Picante Tofu Tray
Vainitas Vegetal Tray
Ceviche Pescado Tray
Ceviche Mixto Tray
Papa Huancaina Tray
Chicharron de Calamar Tray
Anticuchos Pollo Tray
Anticuchos Corazon Tray
Anticuchos Mariscos Tray
Cilantro Rice Tray
Brown Rice Tray
House Salad Tray
Plantains Tray
Tallarin Verde Tray
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant description
15400 Hawthorne Boulevard Corner, Lawndale, CA 90260