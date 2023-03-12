Main picView gallery

El Pollo Rico- Hartford

1240 Park Street

Hartford, CT 06106

Appetizers

Papa Rellena

$6.00

Stuffed potato balls, filled with ground beef, onions, raisins and olives

Causa de Pollo

$6.00

Layers of cold potato dough, chicken with mayo

Empanada de Pollo

$4.00

Shredded chicken breast meat sauteed onions

Empanda de Carne

$4.00

Ground beef meat sauteed with onions

Salchipapa

$8.00

Mix of fries and hotdogs

Salchi Brasa

$9.00

Mix of fries, hotdogs and shredded roasted chicken

Papa a la Huancaina

$6.00

Boiled potato served with Huancaina sauce

Main Dinner

Lomo Saltado

$14.00

Choice of protein, sauteed with onions & tomatoes. Served with white rice and fries.

Chaufa

$12.00

Fried rice, red peppers, scallions and eggs

Tallarin Verde

$12.00

Pesto creamy pasta and choice of sauteed meat

Tallarin Salteado

$12.00

Onions & tomatoes with spaghetti and choice of sauteed meat

Tallarin a la Huancaina

$12.00

Huancaina creamy pasta served with choice of sauteed meat.

Pollo a la Brasa

1/4 Pollo

$10.00

1/2 Pollo

$15.00

Pollo Entero

$22.00

Small Side ( 8 oz)

$5.00

Large Side (16 oz)

$10.00

Ceviches

Pescado Ceviche

$15.00

Camarones Ceviche

$15.00

Drinks

Sodas

$3.00

Chicha Morada

$3.00

Emoilente

$3.00

Desserts

Tres Leches

$3.00

Flan

$3.00

Affajores

$5.00

Torta Helada

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Pollo a la Brasa

Location

1240 Park Street, Hartford, CT 06106

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

