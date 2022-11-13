- Home
El Poquito 8201 Germantown Ave
3,164 Reviews
$$
8201 Germantown Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19118
Popular Items
Starters
Guacamole
fresh avocados mixed with diced white onion, jalapeño, and tomatoes served with corn tortilla chips *gluten-free* *vegan*
Queso
chipotle queso served with flour tortillas *vegetarian*
Salsa Roja
house red salsa made with charred tomatoes, roasted jalapeños, white onion and cilantro served with corn tortilla chips *gluten-free* *vegan*
Salsa Verde
house green salsa made with tomatillos, roasted jalapeños, white onion and cilantro served with corn tortilla chips *gluten-free* *vegan*
Salsa Duo
one of each our salsa roja and salsa verde served with corn tortilla chips *gluten-free* *vegan*
Pico De Gallo
diced roma tomatoes, white onions, serrano chiles, and cilantro served with corn tortilla chips *gluten-free* *vegan*
Nachos
corn tortilla chips, black beans and queso mixto baked in the oven until the cheese is melted then topped with crema, pickled jalapeño, guacamole and pico de gallo *gluten-free* *vegetarian*
Beef Nachos
corn tortilla chips, ground beef, black beans and queso mixto baked in the oven until the cheese is melted then topped with crema, pickled jalapeño, guacamole and pico de gallo *gluten-free*
Carnitas Nachos
corn tortilla chips, carnitas, black beans and queso mixto baked in the oven until the cheese is melted then topped with crema, pickled jalapeño guacamole and pico de gallo
Chicken Tinga Nachos
corn tortilla chips, chicken tinga, black beans and queso mixto baked in the oven until the cheese is melted then topped with crema, pickled jalapeño, guacamole and pico de gallo *gluten-free*
Relleno Jalapeños
3 jalapeno peppers stuffed with queso mixto served with buttermilk ranch
Wings
8 chicken wings tossed in valentina honey hot sauce served with pickled vegetables and buttermilk ranch
Shrimp Ceviche
Salads & Soups
Tortilla Soup
tomato guajillo broth with chicken and avocado then topped with tortilla strips *gluten-free*
Whitefish & Corn Chowder
Taco Salad (no protein)
shredded romaine topped with black beans, corn, diced tomato, corn tortilla chips with chipotle lime vinaigrette *gluten-free* *vegetarian*
Chicken Taco Salad
shredded romaine topped with grilled chicken breast, black beans, corn, diced tomato, corn tortilla chips with chipotle lime vinaigrette *gluten-free*
Shrimp Taco Salad
shredded romaine topped with grilled guajillo shrimp, black beans, corn, diced tomato, corn tortilla chips with chipotle lime vinaigrette *gluten-free*
Skirt Steak Taco Salad
shredded romaine topped with grilled skirt steak, black beans, corn, diced tomato, corn tortilla chips with chipotle lime vinaigrette *gluten-free*
Caesar salad (no protein)
red leaf lettuce, cotija cheese, tortilla strips, avocado, casear dressing *gluten-free* *vegetarian*
Chicken Caesar Salad
grilled chicken breast over red leaf lettuce, cotija cheese, tortilla strips, avocado, casear dressing *gluten-free*
Shrimp Caesar Salad
grilled shrimp over red leaf lettuce, cotija cheese, tortilla strips, avocado, casear dressing *gluten-free*
Skirt Steak Caesar Salad
grilled skirt steak over red leaf lettuce, cotija cheese, tortilla strips, avocado, casear dressing *gluten-free*
Tacos
Build Your Own Taco Bundle
Everything you need to build your own tacos just how you like them! Our taco bundle serves 4 with your choice of 2 taco fillings, 16 corn or flour tortillas and pico de gallo, onions & cilantro and queso fresco for toppings. Our bundle also includes our salsa duo of roja and verde with corn tortilla chips and a side of black beans and rice.
Braised Steak Tacos
barbacoa topped with avocado, queso fresco and pico de gallo on corn tortillas *can be gluten-free with corn tortillas* *dairy-free*
Grilled Shrimp Tacos
grilled guajillo shrimp with pineapple apple salsa and guacamole on corn tortillas *gluten-free*
Grilled Mahi Mahi Tacos
grilled mahi mahi with chipotle aioli, pickled cabbage and avocado on flour tortillas *gluten-free on corn tortillas* *dairy-free*
Fried Mahi Mahi Tacos
tempura battered mahi mahi fried and served with chipotle aioli, pickled cabbage and avocado on flour tortillas
Carnitas Tacos
crispy braised pork topped with salsa verde, onion and cilantro on corn tortillas
Chicken Tinga Tacos
chicken thighs braised with chipotle, tomato, and garlic topped with mexican crema, lettuce and queso fresco on corn tortillas
Brussels Sprouts Tacos
crispy brussels sprouts topped with chipotle aioli and pickled red onion on corn tortillas
Mushroom Tacos
roasted mushrooms with bok choy and sesame salsa on corn tortillas
Americano Tacos
ground beef or chicken tinga, lettuce, salsa roja, cheese, hard shell corn tortilla
Bowls
Braised Steak Bowl
barbacoa topped with avocado, queso fresco and pico de gallo on mexican rice *gluten-free* *dairy-free*
Guajillo Grilled Shrimp Bowl
grilled guajillo shrimp with pineapple apple salad and guacamole on mexican rice *gluten-free*
Grilled Mahi Bowl
grilled mahi mahi with chipotle aioli, pickled cabbage and avocado on mexican rice *gluten-free* *dairy-free* *contains eggs*
Fried Mahi Mahi Bowl
tempura battered mahi mahi fried and served with chipotle aioli, pickled cabbage and avocado on mexican rice *dairy-free* *contains eggs*
Carnitas Bowl
crispy braised pork topped with salsa verde, onion and cilantro on mexican rice *not gluten-free*
Chicken Tinga Bowl
chicken thighs braised with chipotle, tomato, and garlic topped with mexican crema, lettuce and queso fresco on mexican rice *gluten free*
Mushroom Bowl
roasted mushrooms, bok choy and sesame salsa over mexican rice *gluten free*
Crispy Brussels Bowl
crispy brussels, chipotle aioli and pickled red onion on mexican rice *gluten-free*
Americano Bowl
ground beef or chicken tinga, lettuce, salsa roja and cheese served over mexican rice
Platos Fuertes
Roasted Mushroom Fajitas
roasted mushrooms served over peppers and onions with mexican crema, pico de gallo, guacamole and flour tortillas *gluten-free with corn tortillas*
Chicken Breast Fajitas
chicken breast grilled a la plancha served over peppers and onions with mexican crema, pico de gallo, guacamole and flour tortillas *gluten-free with corn tortillas*
Guajillo Shrimp Fajitas
guajillo shrimp grilled a la plancha served over peppers and onions with mexican crema, pico de gallo, guacamole and flour tortillas *gluten-free with corn tortillas*
Skirt Steak Fajitas
skirt steak grilled a la plancha served over peppers and onions with mexican crema, pico de gallo, guacamole and flour tortillas *gluten-free with corn tortillas*
Steak & Shrimp Fajitas
guajillo shrimp and skirt steak grilled a la plancha served over peppers and onions with mexican crema, pico de gallo, guacamole and flour tortillas *gluten-free with corn tortillas*
Smoked Tofu Fajita
Chicken Tinga Enchiladas
chicken tinga with queso mixto rolled with corn tortillas into 3 enchiladas with your choice of roja or verde sauce served with black beans, mexican rice and crema
Carnitas Enchiladas
carnitas with queso mixto rolled with corn tortillas into 3 enchiladas with your choice of roja or verde sauce served with black beans, mexican rice and crema
Barbacoa Enchiladas
barbacoa with queso mixto rolled with corn tortillas into 3 enchiladas with your choice of roja or verde sauce served with black beans, mexican rice and crema
Mushroom Enchiladas
roasted mushrooms with queso mixto rolled with corn tortillas into 3 enchiladas with your choice of roja or verde sauce served with black beans, mexican rice and crema
Chicken Tinga Quesdailla
chicken tinga and queso mixto in a flour tortilla and grilled served with sides of guacamole, pico de gallo and mexican crema
Shrimp Quesadilla
guajillo shrimp and queso mixto in a flour tortilla and grilled served with sides of guacamole, pico de gallo and mexican crema
Mushroom Quesadilla
roasted mushrooms and queso mixto in a flour tortilla and grilled served with sides of guacamole, pico de gallo and mexican crema
Carnitas Quesadilla
carnitas and queso mixto in a flour tortilla and grilled served with sides of guacamole, pico de gallo and mexican crema
Barbacoa Quesadilla
barbacoa and queso mixto in a flour tortilla and grilled served with sides of guacamole, pico de gallo and mexican crema
Garlic Shrimp
Roasted Salmon
Chili Roast Pork Loin
Surf & Turf
Sides
Plantanos
fried sweet plantains topped with queso fresco and mexican crema *gluten-free* *vegetarian*
Arroz Con Frijoles
mexican rice and black beans topped with pickled red onion *gluten-free* *vegan*
Esquites
corn off the cob topped with chipotle aioli, chile pequin, and queso fresco *gluten-free* *vegetarian*
Crispy Brussels
fried brussels sprouts quarters topped with queso fresco, pomegranate and pepitas *vegetarian*
Extras
Small sides of guacamole, salsa, extra tortillas, chips, and more!
Kids
Kids Cheese Quesadilla
queso mixto in a flour tortilla grilled on the plancha until melted *vegetarian*
Kids Chicken Quesadilla
grilled chicken breast and queso mixto in a flour tortilla grilled on the plancha until melted
Kids Beef Tacos
ground beef in hard corn taco shells topped with lettuce and queso mixto *gluten-free*
Kids Chicken Tacos
chicken tinga in hard corn taco shells topped with lettuce and queso mixto *gluten-free*
Kids Cheese Nachos
corn tortilla chips covered with queso mixto and baked until the cheese is melted *gluten-free*
Dessert
Churros
fried doughnut sticks tossed in cinnamon sugar served with vanilla ice cream *vegetarian* *no ice cream for to-go*
Mexican Hot Chocolate And Wedding Cookies
abuelita chocolate simmered with milk and canela served with 2 Mexican pecan cookies
Margarita Lime Cake
sponge cake with lime butter cream, caramel and fresh berries
Mexican Chocolate Cake
chocolate cake with chocolate butter cream, chocolate sauce and strawberries
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:59 pm
El Poquito is a delightful collision between an artisanal taco truck and an old school cantina–where the flavors are intense, the service is familiar, and the fresh-juiced margaritas flow like water.
8201 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19118