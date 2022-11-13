El Poquito 8201 Germantown Ave

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Mexican & Tex-Mex

El Poquito

3,164 Reviews

$$

8201 Germantown Ave

Philadelphia, PA 19118

Popular Items

Guacamole
Grilled Mahi Mahi Tacos
Plantanos

Starters

Guacamole

$13.00

fresh avocados mixed with diced white onion, jalapeño, and tomatoes served with corn tortilla chips *gluten-free* *vegan*

Queso

$6.00

chipotle queso served with flour tortillas *vegetarian*

Salsa Roja

$5.00

house red salsa made with charred tomatoes, roasted jalapeños, white onion and cilantro served with corn tortilla chips *gluten-free* *vegan*

Salsa Verde

$5.00

house green salsa made with tomatillos, roasted jalapeños, white onion and cilantro served with corn tortilla chips *gluten-free* *vegan*

Salsa Duo

$8.00

one of each our salsa roja and salsa verde served with corn tortilla chips *gluten-free* *vegan*

Pico De Gallo

$7.00

diced roma tomatoes, white onions, serrano chiles, and cilantro served with corn tortilla chips *gluten-free* *vegan*

Nachos

$13.00

corn tortilla chips, black beans and queso mixto baked in the oven until the cheese is melted then topped with crema, pickled jalapeño, guacamole and pico de gallo *gluten-free* *vegetarian*

Beef Nachos

$18.00

corn tortilla chips, ground beef, black beans and queso mixto baked in the oven until the cheese is melted then topped with crema, pickled jalapeño, guacamole and pico de gallo *gluten-free*

Carnitas Nachos

$18.00

corn tortilla chips, carnitas, black beans and queso mixto baked in the oven until the cheese is melted then topped with crema, pickled jalapeño guacamole and pico de gallo

Chicken Tinga Nachos

$18.00

corn tortilla chips, chicken tinga, black beans and queso mixto baked in the oven until the cheese is melted then topped with crema, pickled jalapeño, guacamole and pico de gallo *gluten-free*

Relleno Jalapeños

$8.00

3 jalapeno peppers stuffed with queso mixto served with buttermilk ranch

Wings

$15.00

8 chicken wings tossed in valentina honey hot sauce served with pickled vegetables and buttermilk ranch

Shrimp Ceviche

$16.00

Salads & Soups

Tortilla Soup

$7.00

tomato guajillo broth with chicken and avocado then topped with tortilla strips *gluten-free*

Whitefish & Corn Chowder

$8.00

Taco Salad (no protein)

$12.00

shredded romaine topped with black beans, corn, diced tomato, corn tortilla chips with chipotle lime vinaigrette *gluten-free* *vegetarian*

Chicken Taco Salad

$14.00

shredded romaine topped with grilled chicken breast, black beans, corn, diced tomato, corn tortilla chips with chipotle lime vinaigrette *gluten-free*

Shrimp Taco Salad

$18.00

shredded romaine topped with grilled guajillo shrimp, black beans, corn, diced tomato, corn tortilla chips with chipotle lime vinaigrette *gluten-free*

Skirt Steak Taco Salad

$18.00

shredded romaine topped with grilled skirt steak, black beans, corn, diced tomato, corn tortilla chips with chipotle lime vinaigrette *gluten-free*

Caesar salad (no protein)

$12.00

red leaf lettuce, cotija cheese, tortilla strips, avocado, casear dressing *gluten-free* *vegetarian*

Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.00

grilled chicken breast over red leaf lettuce, cotija cheese, tortilla strips, avocado, casear dressing *gluten-free*

Shrimp Caesar Salad

$18.00

grilled shrimp over red leaf lettuce, cotija cheese, tortilla strips, avocado, casear dressing *gluten-free*

Skirt Steak Caesar Salad

$18.00

grilled skirt steak over red leaf lettuce, cotija cheese, tortilla strips, avocado, casear dressing *gluten-free*

Tacos

Build Your Own Taco Bundle

$65.00

Everything you need to build your own tacos just how you like them! Our taco bundle serves 4 with your choice of 2 taco fillings, 16 corn or flour tortillas and pico de gallo, onions & cilantro and queso fresco for toppings. Our bundle also includes our salsa duo of roja and verde with corn tortilla chips and a side of black beans and rice.

Braised Steak Tacos

$17.00

barbacoa topped with avocado, queso fresco and pico de gallo on corn tortillas *can be gluten-free with corn tortillas* *dairy-free*

Grilled Shrimp Tacos

$16.00

grilled guajillo shrimp with pineapple apple salsa and guacamole on corn tortillas *gluten-free*

Grilled Mahi Mahi Tacos

$15.00

grilled mahi mahi with chipotle aioli, pickled cabbage and avocado on flour tortillas *gluten-free on corn tortillas* *dairy-free*

Fried Mahi Mahi Tacos

$15.00

tempura battered mahi mahi fried and served with chipotle aioli, pickled cabbage and avocado on flour tortillas

Carnitas Tacos

$14.00

crispy braised pork topped with salsa verde, onion and cilantro on corn tortillas

Chicken Tinga Tacos

$15.00

chicken thighs braised with chipotle, tomato, and garlic topped with mexican crema, lettuce and queso fresco on corn tortillas

Brussels Sprouts Tacos

$14.00

crispy brussels sprouts topped with chipotle aioli and pickled red onion on corn tortillas

Mushroom Tacos

$14.00

roasted mushrooms with bok choy and sesame salsa on corn tortillas

Americano Tacos

$15.00

ground beef or chicken tinga, lettuce, salsa roja, cheese, hard shell corn tortilla

Bowls

Braised Steak Bowl

$17.00

barbacoa topped with avocado, queso fresco and pico de gallo on mexican rice *gluten-free* *dairy-free*

Guajillo Grilled Shrimp Bowl

$16.00

grilled guajillo shrimp with pineapple apple salad and guacamole on mexican rice *gluten-free*

Grilled Mahi Bowl

$15.00

grilled mahi mahi with chipotle aioli, pickled cabbage and avocado on mexican rice *gluten-free* *dairy-free* *contains eggs*

Fried Mahi Mahi Bowl

$15.00

tempura battered mahi mahi fried and served with chipotle aioli, pickled cabbage and avocado on mexican rice *dairy-free* *contains eggs*

Carnitas Bowl

$15.00

crispy braised pork topped with salsa verde, onion and cilantro on mexican rice *not gluten-free*

Chicken Tinga Bowl

$15.00

chicken thighs braised with chipotle, tomato, and garlic topped with mexican crema, lettuce and queso fresco on mexican rice *gluten free*

Mushroom Bowl

$14.00

roasted mushrooms, bok choy and sesame salsa over mexican rice *gluten free*

Crispy Brussels Bowl

$15.00

crispy brussels, chipotle aioli and pickled red onion on mexican rice *gluten-free*

Americano Bowl

$15.00

ground beef or chicken tinga, lettuce, salsa roja and cheese served over mexican rice

Platos Fuertes

Roasted Mushroom Fajitas

$21.00

roasted mushrooms served over peppers and onions with mexican crema, pico de gallo, guacamole and flour tortillas *gluten-free with corn tortillas*

Chicken Breast Fajitas

$23.00

chicken breast grilled a la plancha served over peppers and onions with mexican crema, pico de gallo, guacamole and flour tortillas *gluten-free with corn tortillas*

Guajillo Shrimp Fajitas

$26.00

guajillo shrimp grilled a la plancha served over peppers and onions with mexican crema, pico de gallo, guacamole and flour tortillas *gluten-free with corn tortillas*

Skirt Steak Fajitas

$26.00

skirt steak grilled a la plancha served over peppers and onions with mexican crema, pico de gallo, guacamole and flour tortillas *gluten-free with corn tortillas*

Steak & Shrimp Fajitas

$32.00

guajillo shrimp and skirt steak grilled a la plancha served over peppers and onions with mexican crema, pico de gallo, guacamole and flour tortillas *gluten-free with corn tortillas*

Smoked Tofu Fajita

$24.00

Chicken Tinga Enchiladas

$20.00

chicken tinga with queso mixto rolled with corn tortillas into 3 enchiladas with your choice of roja or verde sauce served with black beans, mexican rice and crema

Carnitas Enchiladas

$20.00

carnitas with queso mixto rolled with corn tortillas into 3 enchiladas with your choice of roja or verde sauce served with black beans, mexican rice and crema

Barbacoa Enchiladas

$21.00

barbacoa with queso mixto rolled with corn tortillas into 3 enchiladas with your choice of roja or verde sauce served with black beans, mexican rice and crema

Mushroom Enchiladas

$19.00

roasted mushrooms with queso mixto rolled with corn tortillas into 3 enchiladas with your choice of roja or verde sauce served with black beans, mexican rice and crema

Chicken Tinga Quesdailla

$17.00

chicken tinga and queso mixto in a flour tortilla and grilled served with sides of guacamole, pico de gallo and mexican crema

Shrimp Quesadilla

$18.00

guajillo shrimp and queso mixto in a flour tortilla and grilled served with sides of guacamole, pico de gallo and mexican crema

Mushroom Quesadilla

$16.00

roasted mushrooms and queso mixto in a flour tortilla and grilled served with sides of guacamole, pico de gallo and mexican crema

Carnitas Quesadilla

$17.00

carnitas and queso mixto in a flour tortilla and grilled served with sides of guacamole, pico de gallo and mexican crema

Barbacoa Quesadilla

$18.00

barbacoa and queso mixto in a flour tortilla and grilled served with sides of guacamole, pico de gallo and mexican crema

Garlic Shrimp

$26.00

Roasted Salmon

$24.00

Chili Roast Pork Loin

$28.00

Surf & Turf

$32.00

Sides

Plantanos

$7.00

fried sweet plantains topped with queso fresco and mexican crema *gluten-free* *vegetarian*

Arroz Con Frijoles

$5.00

mexican rice and black beans topped with pickled red onion *gluten-free* *vegan*

Esquites

$6.00

corn off the cob topped with chipotle aioli, chile pequin, and queso fresco *gluten-free* *vegetarian*

Crispy Brussels

$10.00

fried brussels sprouts quarters topped with queso fresco, pomegranate and pepitas *vegetarian*

Extras

Small sides of guacamole, salsa, extra tortillas, chips, and more!

Kids

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

queso mixto in a flour tortilla grilled on the plancha until melted *vegetarian*

Kids Chicken Quesadilla

$7.00

grilled chicken breast and queso mixto in a flour tortilla grilled on the plancha until melted

Kids Beef Tacos

$7.00

ground beef in hard corn taco shells topped with lettuce and queso mixto *gluten-free*

Kids Chicken Tacos

$7.00

chicken tinga in hard corn taco shells topped with lettuce and queso mixto *gluten-free*

Kids Cheese Nachos

$6.00

corn tortilla chips covered with queso mixto and baked until the cheese is melted *gluten-free*

Dessert

Churros

$7.00

fried doughnut sticks tossed in cinnamon sugar served with vanilla ice cream *vegetarian* *no ice cream for to-go*

Mexican Hot Chocolate And Wedding Cookies

$8.00Out of stock

abuelita chocolate simmered with milk and canela served with 2 Mexican pecan cookies

Margarita Lime Cake

$8.00

sponge cake with lime butter cream, caramel and fresh berries

Mexican Chocolate Cake

$8.00

chocolate cake with chocolate butter cream, chocolate sauce and strawberries

Sunday 10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday 3:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday 3:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday 3:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday 3:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday 3:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday 10:00 am - 11:59 pm
El Poquito is a delightful collision between an artisanal taco truck and an old school cantina–where the flavors are intense, the service is familiar, and the fresh-juiced margaritas flow like water.

8201 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19118

