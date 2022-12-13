Latin American
Salad
El Porteno Ferry Building
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
One Ferry Building, #18, San Francisco, CA 94111
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Pica Pica Arepa Kitchen - 401 VALENCIA ST
4.8 • 1,678
401 VALENCIA ST SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94103
View restaurant
Jaranita Marina - San Francisco - 3340 Steiner Street
No Reviews
3340 Steiner Street San Francisco, CA 94123
View restaurant