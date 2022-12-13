Restaurant header imageView gallery
El Porteno Ferry Building

One Ferry Building

#18

San Francisco, CA 94111

8 pack frozen empanadas

meat variety

$48.00

3 carne, 3 pollo, 2 jamón

veggie variety

$48.00

2 champignon, 2 acelga, 2 humita, 2 fugazzeta

assorted variety

$48.00

2 carne, 2 pollo, 2 humita, 2 acelga

build your own

$48.00

Choose 8 empanadas of your choice.

Chimichurri sauce

Argentine grilling sauce made with parsley, garlic, olive oil, oregano and other spices. Typically served with steak, this delectable sauce can also be used grilled fish and chicken or used as a dipping sauce.

Chimichurri sauce - 8 oz.

$8.00

Argentine grilling sauce made with parsley, garlic, olive oil, oregano and other spices. Typically served with steak, this delectable sauce can also be used grilled fish and chicken or used as a dipping sauce.

Alfajores

Our traditional argentine cookies sandwiched with creamy dulce de leche.

Alfajores - Dulce de Leche - 6 pack

$10.00

Our traditional argentine cookies sandwiched with creamy dulce de leche.

Alfajores - Variety - 6 pack

$11.00

The shortbread butter cookies are sandwiched with our homemade fillings. Flavors included are membrillo (quince jam), Limon (lemon curd), frambuesa (raspberry) and 3 varieties of our classic dulce de leche, plain, chocolate covered and white chocolate covered.

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Location

One Ferry Building, #18, San Francisco, CA 94111

