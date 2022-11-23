  • Home
A map showing the location of Trejos Airline Inc dba El Potrillo Mexican 2157 Airline Drive Bossier City

Trejos Airline Inc dba El Potrillo Mexican 2157 Airline Drive Bossier City

review star

No reviews yet

2157 Airline Drive

Bossier City, LA 71111

Order Again

Appetizers

SM Chips & Salsa

$5.00

LG Chips & Salsa

$8.00

SM Cheese Dip

$6.00

(White Queso)

LG Cheese Dip

$10.00

(White Queso)

SM Guacamole

$8.00

(made upon request at your table)

LG Guacamole

$14.00

(made upon request at your table)

Potrillo Dip

$12.00

White Queso w/Ground Beef and pico de gallo

Steak Queso Fundido

$14.00

Chicken Queso Fundido

$14.00

Chorizo Queso Fundido

$14.00

Buffalo Wings (10)

$16.00

Mild, Hot, or BBQ

Chicken Potrillo Snack Platter

$20.00

nachos with cheese quesadillas and chicken flautas topped with cheese sauce, lettuce ,guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo

Steak Potrillo Snack Platter

$20.00

nachos with cheese quesadillas and chicken flautas topped with cheese sauce, lettuce ,guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo

Mix Potrillo Snack Platter

$22.00

nachos with cheese quesadillas and chicken flautas topped with cheese sauce, lettuce ,guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo

Matt's Appetizer

$20.00

4 jumbo shrimp stuff with cream cheese and jalapeno wrap with bacon,two mixed flautas (flour)and two grill chicken quesadillas serve with lettuce,sour cream,guacamole and pico de gallo

LG House Dressing

$6.00

SM House Dressing

$3.00

Top Shelf Guacamole

$18.00

Soups

Chicken Tortilla Soup (bowl)

$12.00

Charros Bean Soup (bowl)

$12.00

Salads

Chicken Taco Salad

$12.00

crispy tortilla bowl fill with beans,lettuce,sour cream,tomatoes and cheese

Beef Taco Salad

$12.00

crispy tortilla bowl fill with beans,lettuce,sour cream,tomatoes and cheese

Chicken Fajita Taco Salad

$16.00

crispy tortilla bowl fill with beans,lettuce,sour cream,tomatoes and cheese

Steak Fajita Taco Salad

$16.00

crispy tortilla bowl fill with beans,lettuce,sour cream,tomatoes and cheese

Chicken&Steak Fajita Taco Salad

$17.00

crispy tortilla bowl fill with beans,lettuce,sour cream,tomatoes and cheese

Texanos Fajita Taco Salad

$18.00

crispy tortilla bowl fill with beans,lettuce,sour cream,tomatoes and cheese

Shrimp Fajita Taco Salad

$18.00

crispy tortilla bowl fill with beans,lettuce,sour cream,tomatoes and cheese

Nachos

Cheese Nachos

$10.00

Bean Nachos

$12.00

Beef Nachos

$12.00

Chicken Nachos

$12.00

Chicken Fajita Style Nachos

$16.00

Steak Fajita Style Nachos

$16.00

Steak&Chicken Fajita Style Nachos

$17.00

Texanos Fajita Style Nachos

$18.00

Shrimp Fajita Style Nachos

$18.00

Quesadillas

Chicken Rellena Quesadilla

$14.00

Beef Rellena Quesadilla

$14.00

Chicken Fajita Quesadilla

$16.00

Steak Fajita Quesadilla

$16.00

Chicken&Steak Fajita Quesadilla

$18.00

Texanos Fajita Quesadilla

$20.00

Shrimp Fajita Quesadilla

$20.00

Veggie Quesadilla

$12.00

Mix Veggies

Mushroom Quesadilla

$12.00

With grilled onions

Enchiladas

Cheese Enchiladas

$13.00

Beef Enchiladas

$13.00

Chicken Enchiladas

$13.00

Combo Enchiladas

$14.00

one cheese, one ground beef and one shredded chicken

Martinez Enchiladas

$16.00

3 cheese enchiladas topped with pork carnitas, our special chipotle sauce

Hidalgueses Enchiladas

$16.00

3 enchiladas one steak one grill steak and one shrimp

Don Chuy Enchiladas

$16.00

3 enchiladas fill w/ grill chicken topped with green sauce,lettuce,tomatoes,sour cream,onions, and slice avocados

Suizes Enchiladas

$14.00

3 shredded chicken enchiladas topped with green sauce,cheese and sour cream

Spinach Enchiladas

$14.00

serve with cheese sauce

Shrimp Enchiladas

$16.00

Supremas Enchiladas

$16.00

4 enchiladas one cheese, one ground beef, one chicken and one bean serve with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream

Burritos

Chicken Burrito Supremo

$14.00

serve with rice and beans,lettuce,tomatoes and sour cream

Beef Burrito Supremo

$14.00

serve with rice and beans,lettuce,tomatoes and sour cream

Chicken Burrito Mexicano

$20.00

Steak Burrito Mexicano

$20.00

Chicken&Steak Burrito Mexicano

$20.00

Texanos Burrito Mexicano

$22.00

Shrimp Burrito Mexicano

$22.00

Chimichangas

Chicken Chimichanga

$14.00

Beef Chimichanga

$14.00

Veggie Chimichanga

$14.00

Chicken Fajita Chimichanga

$16.00

Steak Fajita Chimichanga

$16.00

Chicken&Steak Fajita Chimichanga

$17.00

Texanos Fajita Chimichanga

$18.00

Shrimp Chimichanga

$18.00

House Especials

Potrillo Rib-Eye Enchiladas

$30.00

2 cheese enchiladas with green sauce topped with avocado and sour cream, a cup of charro beans and 12 oz. ribeye steak (CAB)

Shredded Chicken Flautas

$14.00

serve with rice ,beans lettuce,sour cream,guacamole and pico de gallo

Beef Flautas

$14.00

serve with rice ,beans lettuce,sour cream,guacamole and pico de gallo

Shrimp Flautas

$18.00

serve with rice ,beans lettuce,sour cream,guacamole and pico de gallo

Steak Flautas

$18.00

serve with rice ,beans lettuce,sour cream,guacamole and pico de gallo

Grilled Chicken Flautas

$18.00

serve with rice ,beans lettuce,sour cream,guacamole and pico de gallo

Steak Tacos Al Carbon

$18.00

3 roll up tacos in a flour tortilla with bell peppers and onions, serve with rice, beans, cup of cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de galloserve with rice, beans,cup of cheese sauce,lettuce,sour cream,guacamole and pico de gallo

Grilled Chicken Tacos Al Carbon

$18.00

3 roll up tacos in a flour tortilla with bell peppers and onions, serve with rice, beans, cup of cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo

Mix Tacos Al Carbon

$18.00

3 roll up tacos in a flour tortilla with bell peppers and onions, serve with rice, beans, cup of cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo

Carnitas (red sauce)

$20.00

slow cook pork chunks simmered on your choice of sauce, serve with rice,beans and tortillas

Carnitas (green sauce)

$20.00

slow cook pork chunks simmered on your choice of sauce, serve with rice,beans and tortillas

Chiles Rellenos

$18.00

two poblano peppers stuff with cheese,bather and deep fry topped with your choice of sauce, serve with rice and beans

Chicken Chiles Rellenos

$20.00

two poblano peppers stuff with cheese,bather and deep fry topped with your choice of sauce, serve with rice and beans

Beef Chiles Rellenos

$20.00

two poblano peppers stuff with cheese,bather and deep fry topped with your choice of sauce, serve with rice and beans

Delicioso

$31.00

this delicious dish has fish (filet),three jumbo shrimp, fajita style steak, grill chicken,carnitas (pork), serve with rice,beans,lettuce,sour cream,guacamole,pico de gallo and tortillas.

Parrilla Hidalguense

$44.00

fajita style steak,chicken,jalapen sausage,4 jumbo shrimp, fajita style chicken quesadilla, serve with rice,beans,lettuce sour cream,guacamole, pico de gallo and tortillas for 2

Molcajete Clasico

$44.00

traditional hot volcanic rock molcajete,fill with grill chicken,carne asada,carnitas(pork)3 jumbo shrimpand nopales(cactus), serve with rice,beans,lettuce,sour cream,guacamole,pico de gallo and tortillas for 2

Classic Burger

$18.00

a delicious (CAB) 8 0z. patty grill to perfection with cheese,bacon,lettuce,tomatoes,onions and serve with fries

Don Chuy Tacos

$18.00

3 corn tortilla tacos your choice of steak,grill chicken or carnitas(pork) topped with pico de gallo and chunks of pineapple serve with rice and beans

Tacos Tres Amigos

$18.00

3 corn tortillas tacos fill with your choice of carne asada,grill chicken and carnitas (pork) topped with onions,cilantro,and avocado slices serve with rice and beans

Fajitas

Steak Sizzling Fajitas

$26.00

Grilled Chicken Sizzling Fajitas

$26.00

Mix Sizzling Fajitas

$26.00

Fajitas Texanas

$28.00

Fajitas Supremas

$27.00

Shrimp Fajitas

$28.00

Fish Fajitas

$28.00

Vegetable Fajitas

$22.00

Fajita Pineapple

$30.00

chicken,steak and shrimp grill with bellpeppers,onions and chunks of pineapple topped with cheese sauce serve in a hollowed pineapple shell,with one cheese enchilada,lettuce,sour cream,guacamole,pico de gallo and tortillas

Parrilla Mexicana

$44.00

fajita steak,chicken and shrimp shishkabob serve wit 2 plates of rice,beans,lettuce,sour cream,guacamole,pico de gallo and tortillas for 2

Parrillada Potrillo

$96.00

this awesome dish is for the whole family,you will get a taste of steak, chicken fajitas grill with bell peppers and onions,generous a portion of our grill carnitas(pork), 4 jumbo shrimp,carne asada,chorizo(mexican sausage,nopales(cactus), and grill jalapenos peppers serve with rice,beans,lettuce,sour cream,guacamole,pico de gallo and tortillas for 6 people or more

Steak Dishes

Carne Asada

$28.00

16 oz. skirt steak marinated to perfection cook as requested,serve with rice,beans,lettuce,tomatoes,onions, avocado slices and tortillas. (we recoment medium or medium rare)

Jon Skillet

$28.00

6oz skirt steak,grill chicken breast,and 3 diablo shrimp ,topped a mix of mushrooms, onions and poblano peppers cover with cheese sauce,serve with rice,beans,lettuce,sour cream,guacamole and pico de gallo

Steak Picado

$28.00

with onions,tomatoes and jalapenos topped with special cheesy sauce, serve with rice, beans and tortillas

Chicken Picado

$28.00

with onions,tomatoes and jalapenos topped with special cheesy sauce, serve with rice, beans and tortillas

Steak Mexicano

$30.00

12 oz. (CAB) ribeye steak well seasoned then grill as requested topped with grill mushroom,onions with a side of cheese sauce, serve with rice,beans, tortillas

Steak & Fried Shrimp

$34.00

12 oz. (CAB)ribeye steak delicately seasoned accompanied with 4 jumbo shrimp served with steak fries and a tossed salad

Steak & Grilled Shrimp

$34.00

12 oz. (CAB)ribeye steak delicately seasoned accompanied with 4 jumbo shrimp served with steak fries and a tossed salad

Seafood Dishes

Ahi Tuna Ceviche

$20.00

ceviche is seafood dish where diced cubes of raw fish (or shrimp),marinated in lime juice, and mixed with olive oil, chopped tomatoes,onions,jalapenos,cilantro,topped with avocado slices. IS LIKE A MEXICAN SUSHI!!!!!

Shrimp Ceviche

$20.00

ceviche is seafood dish where diced cubes of raw fish (or shrimp),marinated in lime juice, and mixed with olive oil, chopped tomatoes,onions,jalapenos,cilantro,topped with avocado slices. IS LIKE A MEXICAN SUSHI!!!!!

Shrimp Tacos

$22.00

3 flour tortilla grill shrimp tacos with lettuce,tomatoes and cheese serve with rice and beans

Mahi-Mahi Tacos

$20.00

3 flour tortilla grill fish tacos with lettuce,tomatoes and cheese serve with rice and beans

Camarones a la Diabla

$22.00

deliciously marinated shrimp grill with tomatoes,onions and "chile de arbol" (a very spicy pepper) our very special sauce, serve with rice, beans and tortillas.

Shrimp Brochettes

$28.00

six bacon wrapped shrimp "diablo" stuffed with jalapeno slice and cream cheese, serve with rice,beans and steam veggies

Mojarra Frita

$24.00

(allow 30 minutes to cook)fried tilapia (whole bone in) serve with lettuce,tomatoes,slice avocados,onions and steak fries

Shrimp Cocktail (mexican style)

$22.00

Our version of the mexican dish, our cocktail sauce containing tomatoes,onions,cilantro,jalapenos and avocados serve witn saltines crackers, try it with spicy salsa valentina

Mahi-Mahi & Fried Shrimp

$26.00

10 oz fish filet and four jumbo shrimp,serve with steak fries and tossed salad

Mahi-Mahi & Grilled Shrimp

$26.00

10 oz fish filet and four jumbo shrimp,serve with steak fries and tossed salad

Fried Shrimp & Steak Fries

$22.00

Chicken Dishes

Pechugas a la Plancha

$18.00

grill chicken breast serve with rice,beans,lettuce,tomatoes,onions,slice avocados and tortillas

Grilled Chicken Happy Plate

$16.00

a bed of rice topped with cheese and cheese sauce (ONE OF OUR TOP SELLERS)

Steak Happy Plate

$16.00

a bed of rice topped with cheese and cheese sauce (ONE OF OUR TOP SELLERS)

Mix Happy Plate

$17.00

a bed of rice topped with cheese and cheese sauce (ONE OF OUR TOP SELLERS)

Texano Happy Plate

$18.00

a bed of rice topped with cheese and cheese sauce (ONE OF OUR TOP SELLERS)

Shrimp Happy Plate

$18.00

a bed of rice topped with cheese and cheese sauce (ONE OF OUR TOP SELLERS)

Chicken & Eggs

$18.00

grill chicken breast and two eggs (sunny side up) serve with rice and beans and tortillas

Pollo Ranchero

$18.00

grill chicken breast topped with cheese sauce and serve with rice,beans and steam veggies

Grill Chicken and Veggies

$18.00

chicken breast lightly seasoned serve with steam veggies,lettuce,sour cream,guacamole and pico de gallo

Dinner Combos

#1 Dinner Combo

$16.00

one crispy taco,two enchiladas and rice

#2 Dinner Combo

$16.00

one crispy taco,one enchilada,and one chile relleno

#3 Dinner Combo

$16.00

two enchiladas,rice and beans

#4 Dinner Combo

$16.00

crispy taco,enchilada and rice and beans

#5 Dinner Combo

$16.00

enchilada,tamale,rice and beans

#6 Dinner Combo

$16.00

two crispy tacos,rice and beans

#7 Dinner Combo

$16.00

burrito, enchilada and crispy taco

#8 Dinner Combo

$16.00

enchilada, burrito and chile relleno

#9 Dinner Combo

$16.00

burrito, enchilada and tamale

#10 Dinner Combo

$16.00

burrito, enchilada, rice and beans

Potrillo Special Menu

Quesadilla de Birria

$22.00

corn tortilla fill with birria (slow cook beef stew) the tortilla is deeped into the birria soup then grill with cheese till gets a little crispy, then serve with a cup of consome (soup) with cilantro and onions.

Tacos de Birria

$18.00

3 corn tortilla tacos,fill with birria topped with cilantro and onions.

Texas Fries

$18.00

a bed of steak fries topped with steak,cheese and cover with cheese sauce

Pollo Chilango

$18.00

grill chicken breast with grill shrimp, serve with rice,charro beans and lettuce,tomatoes,onions and avocado slices.

Tenderloin Fajitas

$32.00

we recommended medium or medium rare .grill with bell peppers and onions with ANDOUILLE SMOKE SAUSAGE ,serve with charro beans,sour cream,guacamole,pico de gallo, and tortillas

Street Tacos

Rib-Eye Street Tacos

$22.00

Grill Chicken Street Tacos

$18.00

Steak Street Tacos

$19.00

Shrimp Street Tacos

$22.00

Mahi-Mahi Street Tacos

$20.00

Chorizo Street Tacos

$16.00

Carnitas Street Tacos

$18.00

Campechano Street Tacos

$18.00

Al Pastor Street Tacos

$18.00

Cocktails

16oz House Margarita

$12.00

Pitcher House Margarita

$28.00

16oz Flavor House Margarita

$14.00

Pitcher Flavor House Margarita

$32.00

16oz Top Shelf Margarita

$18.00

Pitcher Top Shelf Margarita

$42.00

16oz Flavor Top Shelf Margarita

$20.00

Pitcher Flavor Top Shelf Margarita

$46.00

Swirl Margarita

$12.00

Mexican Flag

$14.00

Fiesta Margarita

$14.00

Strawberry Daiquiri

$12.00

Peach Daiquiri

$12.00

Mango Daiquiri

$12.00

Pina Colada

$12.00

16oz Bloody Mary

$12.00

Long Island Ice Tea

$12.00

Paloma

$12.00

52oz Fish Bowl

$24.00

Hurricane

$12.00

Beer

Michelada

$14.00

318 (draft)

$4.00+

Bud Light (draft)

$4.00+

Ultra (draft)

$4.00+

Lite (draft)

$4.00+

XX (draft)

$5.00+

Modelo (draft)

$5.00+

XX Amber (draft)

$5.00+

Negra Modelo (draft)

$5.00+

Bud

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Ultra

$4.00

Lite

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Heineken

$4.00

Yuengling

$4.00

Corona

$5.00

Modelo

$5.00

Negra Modelo

$5.00

XX

$5.00

XX Amber

$5.00

Victoria

$5.00

Tecate

$5.00

Pacifico

$5.00

Wine

Pinot Grigio

$5.00

Chardonnay

$5.00

Moscato

$5.00

Merlot

$5.00

Cabernet

$5.00

Tequilas

Patron Silver

$12.00

Don Julio Blanco

$12.00

Don Julio Reposado

$12.00

Don Julio 1942

$25.00

Casamigos Silver

$12.00

Casamigos Reposado

$12.00

Jose Cuervo

$10.00

1800

$10.00

Clase Azul

$25.00

Hornitos

$10.00

N/A Beverages

Coke

$2.75

Coke Zero

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Orange Fanta

$2.75

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Unsweetened Tea

$2.75

Coffee

$2.75

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Wells

Well tequila

$6.00

Well rum

$6.00

Well gin

$6.00

Well vodka

$6.00

Well whiskey

$6.00

Desserts

Sopapilla

$6.00

Fried Ice Cream

$7.00

Mexican Cheese Cake

$7.00

Churros

$7.00

Kids plates

Kids Hamburger

$5.99

Kids Chicken fingers

$5.99

Kids Burrito

$5.99

Kids Enchilada

$5.99

Kids Quesadilla

$5.99

Kids Taco

$5.99

Kids Corn dog

$5.99

Kids Grilled cheese

$5.99

Side

Sd Guac

$2.00

Sd Sour cream

$1.50

Sd Pico

$1.50

Sd tortillas

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2157 Airline Drive, Bossier City, LA 71111

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Map
