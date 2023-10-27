- Home
- /
- Shreveport
- /
- El Potrillo Second Location - 2400 East 70th Street
El Potrillo Second Location 2400 East 70th Street
No reviews yet
2400 East 70th Street
Shreveport, LA 71105
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Dinner
Appetizers
(White Queso)
(White Queso)
(made upon request at your table)
(made upon request at your table)
White Queso w/Ground Beef and pico de gallo
Mild, Hot, or BBQ
nachos with cheese quesadillas and chicken flautas topped with cheese sauce, lettuce ,guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo
nachos with cheese quesadillas and chicken flautas topped with cheese sauce, lettuce ,guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo
nachos with cheese quesadillas and chicken flautas topped with cheese sauce, lettuce ,guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo
4 jumbo shrimp stuff with cream cheese and jalapeno wrap with bacon,two mixed flautas (flour)and two grill chicken quesadillas serve with lettuce,sour cream,guacamole and pico de gallo
Soups
Salads
crispy tortilla bowl fill with beans,lettuce,sour cream,tomatoes and cheese
crispy tortilla bowl fill with beans,lettuce,sour cream,tomatoes and cheese
crispy tortilla bowl fill with beans,lettuce,sour cream,tomatoes and cheese
crispy tortilla bowl fill with beans,lettuce,sour cream,tomatoes and cheese
crispy tortilla bowl fill with beans,lettuce,sour cream,tomatoes and cheese
crispy tortilla bowl fill with beans,lettuce,sour cream,tomatoes and cheese
crispy tortilla bowl fill with beans,lettuce,sour cream,tomatoes and cheese
Nachos
Quesadillas
Enchiladas
one cheese, one ground beef and one shredded chicken
3 cheese enchiladas topped with pork carnitas, our special chipotle sauce
3 enchiladas one steak one grill steak and one shrimp
3 enchiladas fill w/ grill chicken topped with green sauce,lettuce,tomatoes,sour cream,onions, and slice avocados
3 shredded chicken enchiladas topped with green sauce,cheese and sour cream
4 enchiladas one cheese, one ground beef, one chicken and one bean serve with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream
Burritos
serve with rice and beans,lettuce,tomatoes and sour cream
serve with rice and beans,lettuce,tomatoes and sour cream