El Prez 4190 Mission Blvd
2,005 Reviews
$$
4190 Mission Blvd
San Diego, CA 92109
Order Again
Antojitos
Ensaladas
Tacos
Fish Taco Plate
Shrimp Tacos
Mix Match Tacos
Al Pastor
Salsa Verde
Carne Asada
Ahi
Filet
Chicken Tinga
Fried Avocado
Carnitas
Soyrizo
Cauliflower
Chefs Special(surf & Turf)
Grilled Shrimp
Birria
$4 Shrimp Taco (Monday)
$3 Fish Taco (Thursday)
House Specials
Sides
SD 4oz. Guac
SD 4oz Salsa
SD 4oz Pineapple Salsa
SD 4oz Nacho Cheese
SD Al Pastor
SD Avocado
SD Avocado Sauce
SD Bacon
SD Beyond Burger Patty
SD Black Beans
SD Burger Patties
SD Caesar Dressing
SD Carne Asada
SD Carnitas
SD Carrots & Celery
SD Champagne Vinaigrette
SD Chicken
SD Chipotle Aioli
SD Chips
SD Chorizo
SD Cilantro Lime Ranch
SD Cilantro Lime Rice
SD Crustinis
SD Cucumber
SD Fried Avocado
SD Fries
SD Grilled Chicken
SD Jalapeños
SD Ketchup
SD Poke Chips
SD Ranch
SD Shrimp
SD Sour Cream
SD Soyrizo
SD Surf & Turf
SD Tortillas
SD Veggies
SD Wasabi Soy Vinaigrette
Fast Bar
Specialty Cocktails
Banger
1.25 oz. Absolut Strawberry 1 oz. Orange Juice - Build in pint glass - Top with Tropical Red Bull - Garnish with Orange & Strawberry Alternative (no Tropical Red Bull): 1.25 oz. Absolut Strawberry 1 oz. Pineapple juice - Build in pint glass - Top with Watermelon Red Bull - Garnish with orange & strawberry
Blueberry Mint-A-Rita
1.25 oz. DeLeon Blanco 2 oz. House Sweet n Sour 0.5 oz. Blueberry puree 5-7 mint leaves - Build, shake and strain into bucket over ice - Top with soda water - Garnish with sprig of mint and blueberries
Burro Punch
1.25 oz. Ketel Cucumber Mint 0.5 oz. lime juice 0.5 oz. mint simple syrup 2 dashes Angostura Bitters - Build, shake and pour into mule cup - Garnish with lime and sprig of mint - dash of Angostura Bitters
El Classico
1.25 oz. DeLeon Blanco 2 oz. House sweet n sour (1.5 oz. for skinny, top with water) - Build, shake and strain into salted rimmed bucket over ice - Garnish with lime
El Pepino
1.25 oz. Dulce Vida Grapefruit 0.5 oz. lemon juice 0.5 oz. simple 0.5 oz. cucumber juice - Shake and strain into pint glass over ice - Top with soda water and Sprite - Garnish with cucumber
Frozen Marg
Frose
La Nina Fresa
1.25 oz. Don Julio Blanco 2 oz. House sweet n sour 0.5 oz. Strawberry puree 2 dashes of firewater bitters - build, shake and strain into bucket glass over ice with tajin rim - garnish with jalapeno slice
Mango Michelada
1.25 oz. Michelada mix Top with Mango Cart (draft) *No Mango Puree* - Build in goblet with tajin rim - Only top with Mango Cart 1/3 of glass - Top with ice - Garnish with lime
Michelada
1.25 oz. Michelada mix Dos XX Lager (draft) - Build in goblet with tajin rim - Top w/ Dos XX Lager to fill 1/3 of glass - Top with ice - Garnish with lime
Phuck-It Bucket
1 oz. Malibu Black 1 oz. Avion Blanco 2 oz. Absolut Lime OR 4 oz. Phuck-it Mix (pre-batched) AND 1 oz. Pineapple juice 2 oz. House Sweet N Sour - Build in white Malibu buckets - Top with 2-3 seconds worth of Sprite and fill the remaining space in the bucket with Coke - Garnish with some oranges and lemons
Prez Paloma
1.25 oz. Dulce Grapefruit Tequila .5 oz. Sweet N Sour .25 oz. Grapefruit juice - Shaken and strained over ice into pint glass - Top with Squirt - Garnish with a lime
Prez-ijto
1.25 oz. Captain Morgan White Rum .75 oz. Mint Simple Syrup .75 oz. Lime juice 5-7 mint leaves - Shaken and poured in a pint over ice - Topped with soda water - Garnished with a lime and mint sprig
Prezidential
1.25 oz. Azunia Blanco 2 oz. House Sweet N Sour 1 oz. Grand Marnier - Shake and strain into a salted rimmed bucket over ice - Top with Grand Marnier - Garnish with a lime
Spicy Garcia
1.25 oz. Don Julio Blanco 2 oz. House Sweet N Sour .5 oz. Mango Puree 2 dashes of Fire Bitters - Shake and strain into a bucket with a tajin rim over ice - Garnish with a jalapeno slice
Tijuana Rodeo
1.25 oz. DeLeon Blanco .5 oz. Lime Juice 1 dash of Angostura bitters 1 dashes of Fire Bitters - Shake and pour into a mule cup over ice - Top with ginger beer - Garnish with a jalapeno slice and another dash of Fire Bitters
TJ Mai Tai
1.25 oz. Captain Morgan White Rum 2 oz. OJ 2 oz. Pineapple -Build in pint glass - Add grenadine to side of the pint glass so it floats to bottom (called a sinker) - Top with .75 oz. Malibu Black as a floater - Garnish with an orange
Woody
Fill a pint glass 60-65% full of frozen margarita Top with Dos XX Lager draft Squeeze in a fresh lime Garnish with a lime wedge
Mexican Candy Seltzer
La Tia Borracha
Amaretto Sour
Draft Beer
.394 Pale Ale
805
Grapefruit Sclpin
Blonde Baby
Stella Artois
Bud Light
Dos XX Amber
Dos XX Lager
Juneshine (Midnight Painkiller)
Kona Big Wave
Mango Cart
Modelo Especial
Space Dust
Ballast Point Wahoo
Lagunitas Hazy IPA
Pizza Port Cali Honey
CBC Weekend Vibes
.394 Pale Ale TWR
805 TWR
Aloha Sculpin TWR
Bud Light TWR
Blonde Baby TWR
Kona Big Wave TWR
Juneshine TWR
Mango Cart TWR
Modelo TWR
Space Dust TWR
Lagunitas TWR
XX Amber TWR
XX Lager TWR
Allagash TWR
Stella TWR
CBC Weekend Vibes
Pizza Port Chronic TWR
Bottles & Cans
Bud Light Btl
Budweiser Btl
Coors Light Btl
Corona Btl
Heiniken Btl
White Claw Mango
Stella
White Claw Watermelon
Michelob Ultra
Corona Premier
Guiness
N/A Beverage
Tequila
Real Del Valle
DeLeon Silver
Casamigos Blanco
Casamigos Repo
Don Julio Blanco
Patron Silver
1942 Primavera
1942 Ultima Reserva
Altos Anejo
Altos Blanco
Altos Repo
Avion 44
Avion Anejo
Avion Repo
Avion Silver
Azunia Blanco
Azunia Repo
Bahnez Mezcal
Cali-fino Anejo
Cali-fino Repo
Campeon Anejo
Campeon Blanco
Campeon Repo
Casa Noble Silver
Casamigos Anejo
Cazadores Blanco
Cazadores Repo
Clase Azul
Correlejo Anejo
Correlejo Blanco
Correlejo Repo
Don Camillo
Don Julio 1942
Don Julio 70
Don Julio Anejo
Don Julio Repo
Dos Armadillos
Dulce Vida
El Silencio
El Tesoro Blanco
Fortaleza Anejo
Fortaleza Blanco
Fortaleza Repo
Grand Mayan
Herradura Anejo
Herradura Blanco
Herradura Repo
Hornitos Plata
Hornitos Repo
Milagro Anejo
Milagro Repo
Milagro Silver
Patron Anejo
Patron Repo
Patron Roca Anejo
Patron Roca Repo
Patron Sherry Cask Anejo
Peligroso Repo
Peligroso Silver
Real Del Valle Repo
Tres Generations Anejo
Vodka
Whiskey/Scotch
Gin
Cordials
Shots
3 Wise Men
0.5 oz. Johnny Walker 0.5 oz. Jim Beam 0.5 oz. Jack Daniels Served neat
Alabama Slammer
0.5 oz. Southern Comfort 0.5 oz. Sloe gin 0.5 oz. Amaretto 1 oz. OJ Shake and serve neat in rocks glass
Blow Job
1/2 oz. coffee liqueur (like Kahlua) 1/2 oz. Irish cream liqueur (like Baileys) Serve in shot glass Top with whipped cream
Breakfast Shot
Buttery Nipple
Cactus Cooler
Car Bomb
Chocolate Cake
Green Tea
Gummy Bear
Jager Bomb
James and the Giant Peach
Jolly Rancher
Kamakazi
Lemon Drop
Mexican Candy
Mind Eraser
Pineapple Upside Down Cake
Red Headed Slut
Royal Flush
Scooby Snack
Sex Wax
Soco Lime
Surfer on Acid
Tic Tac
Vegas Bomb
Washington Apple
Woo Woo
Cocktails
Adios MFer
Baybreeze
Black Russian
Bloody Mary
Cosmo
Fuzzy Naval
Grateful Dead
Grey Hound
L.A. Water
Long Beach
Long Island
Madras
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Mimosa
Seabreeze
Sex on the Beach
Tokyo Tea
White Russian
Wine/Bubbles
Mimosa Tower
RED WINE COMEDY
WHITE WINE COMEDY
Martin Ray Chard Split
Wyclif Brut Glass
Wyclif Mimosa Glass
House Rose Glass
Prof(house Chapagne)
House Rose Btl
Vueve Yellow Label Btl
Chandon Brut Btl
Chandon Rose Btl
Chandon Magnum Btl
Moet Btl
Moet Rose Btl
Moet Magnum Btl
Vueve Rose Btl
Vueve Magnum Btl
Dom Perignon Btl
Piper Sonoma Btl
Wyclif Brut Btl
Bottle Service
Skyy BTL
Ketel One BTL
Ketel Magnum BTL
Titos BTL
Ciroc Peach BTL
Belvedere BTL
Belvedere Magnum BTL
Fireball BTL
Jameson BTL
Jack Daniels BTL
Bulleit Rye BTL
Crown Royal BTL
Makers Mark BTL
Jonny Walker Black BTL
Captain White BTL
Captain Spice BTL
Malibu BTL
Malibu Black BTL
Tanqueray BTL
Bombay Saphire BTL
Hendricks BTL
Tuesday Specials
Wednesday Specials
Thursday Specials
Friday Specials
Saturday/Sunday Specials
Packers Specials
$5 XX Lager
$5 Bud Light
$5 Dos XX Amber
$35 Dos XX Lager TWR
$35 Dos XX Amber TWR
$35 Bud Light TWR
$20 Mimosa Towers
$8 Jameson SHOT ONLY
$8 Altos SHOT ONLY
$10 Cheese Curds
$13 Wings Special
Simple Breakfast
Biscuits & Gravy
Breakfast Burrito
Pancakes (4)
Nachos
Basic Event Package
Standard Event Package
Event Bar
Titos
Ketel One
Makers Mark
Jameson
Patron Silver
Milagro Silver
Malibu Coconut
Captain White
Plymouth
Beefeaters
Milagro Mule
Milagro Margarita
Makers Mark Old Fashioned
Malibu Dirty Shirley
Dos XX Lager
Dos XX Amber
Blonde Baby
Budlight
805
Modelo
Mango Cart
House White Glass
House Red Glass
Passed Apps
Halloween Bar Crawl
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tacos, Tequila, & Sunsets!!
4190 Mission Blvd, San Diego, CA 92109