El Prez 4190 Mission Blvd

Phuck-It Bucket

$24.00

1 oz. Malibu Black 1 oz. Avion Blanco 2 oz. Absolut Lime OR 4 oz. Phuck-it Mix (pre-batched) AND 1 oz. Pineapple juice 2 oz. House Sweet N Sour - Build in white Malibu buckets - Top with 2-3 seconds worth of Sprite and fill the remaining space in the bucket with Coke - Garnish with some oranges and lemons