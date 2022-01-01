El Prez imageView gallery

El Prez 4190 Mission Blvd

2,005 Reviews

$$

4190 Mission Blvd

San Diego, CA 92109

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Antojitos

Ahi Poke

$14.95

Calamari

$14.95

Cauliflower Ceviche

$12.95

Chips & Guac

$10.95

Chips & Pico

$6.95

Chips & Salsa

$6.50

Coconut Shrimp

$15.95

El Prez Guac

$12.95

Fish Ceviche

$14.50

Flautas

$12.95

Nachos

$12.95

Pineapple Habanero Salsa

$6.50

Quesadilla

$7.95

Queso Dip

$10.95

Salsa Trio

$9.95

Ensaladas

Ahi Bowl

$14.95

Caesar Salad

$11.95

DeLaCasa Bowl

$14.95

La Huerta Salad

$12.95

Mixto Bowl

$12.95

Green Pozole Bowl

$11.95

Birria (No Ramen)

$12.95

Tacos

Fish Taco Plate

$14.95

Shrimp Tacos

$14.95

Mix Match Tacos

$14.95

Al Pastor

$3.00

Salsa Verde

$3.00

Carne Asada

$3.00

Ahi

$4.00

Filet

$5.00

Chicken Tinga

$3.00

Fried Avocado

$3.00

Carnitas

$3.00

Soyrizo

$3.00

Cauliflower

$3.00

Chefs Special(surf & Turf)

$5.00

Grilled Shrimp

$3.00

Birria

$4.00

XXXXXXX

$4 Shrimp Taco (Monday)

$4.00

$3 Fish Taco (Thursday)

$3.00

House Specials

BoomBoom Burger

$14.95

Chefs Special Plate (Bean Dip)

$10.95

8 wings served naked, BBQ, or Hot

Chicken Tenders

$10.95

Padres TJ Dog

$6.19

Parillada

$14.95

Wings - CHIPOTLE DRY RUB

$12.95

Wings - MANGO HABANERO

$12.95

Dessert

Churro Bowl

$7.95Out of stock

Chocolate Abuel

$2.95

Churros

$4.95

Sides

SD 4oz. Guac

$4.50

SD 4oz Salsa

$3.00

SD 4oz Pineapple Salsa

$3.00

SD 4oz Nacho Cheese

$2.99

SD Al Pastor

$3.00

SD Avocado

$2.00

SD Avocado Sauce

$0.50

SD Bacon

$2.00

SD Beyond Burger Patty

$6.00

SD Black Beans

$1.00

SD Burger Patties

$4.00

SD Caesar Dressing

$0.50

SD Carne Asada

$5.00

SD Carnitas

$3.00

SD Carrots & Celery

$1.00

SD Champagne Vinaigrette

$0.50

SD Chicken

$4.00

SD Chipotle Aioli

$0.50

SD Chips

$0.25

SD Chorizo

$3.00

SD Cilantro Lime Ranch

$0.50

SD Cilantro Lime Rice

$1.00

SD Crustinis

$1.00

SD Cucumber

$1.00

SD Fried Avocado

$3.00

SD Fries

$5.00

SD Grilled Chicken

$4.00

SD Jalapeños

$0.50

SD Ketchup

SD Poke Chips

$1.00

SD Ranch

SD Shrimp

$6.00

SD Sour Cream

$0.50

SD Soyrizo

$3.00

SD Surf & Turf

$6.00

SD Tortillas

$1.00

SD Veggies

$4.00

SD Wasabi Soy Vinaigrette

$0.50

Kids

KIDS Carne Asada Taco

$7.00

KIDS Chicken Strips

$8.00

KIDS Nachos

$10.95

Fast Bar

Real Del Valle

$10.00+

Casamigos Blanco

$14.00+

Don Julio Blanco

$14.00+

Casamigos Repo

$14.00+

Patron Silver

$15.00+

Jameson

$11.00+

Jack Daniels

$10.00+

Skyy Original

$10.00+

Titos

$12.00+

Corona Btl

$7.50

White Claw Mango

$7.00

Coors Light Btl

$7.00

Dos XX Lager

$6.00

Space Dust

$9.00

DeLeon Silver

$12.00+

Specialty Cocktails

Banger

$14.00+

1.25 oz. Absolut Strawberry 1 oz. Orange Juice - Build in pint glass - Top with Tropical Red Bull - Garnish with Orange & Strawberry Alternative (no Tropical Red Bull): 1.25 oz. Absolut Strawberry 1 oz. Pineapple juice - Build in pint glass - Top with Watermelon Red Bull - Garnish with orange & strawberry

Blueberry Mint-A-Rita

$14.00+

1.25 oz. DeLeon Blanco 2 oz. House Sweet n Sour 0.5 oz. Blueberry puree 5-7 mint leaves - Build, shake and strain into bucket over ice - Top with soda water - Garnish with sprig of mint and blueberries

Burro Punch

$13.00+

1.25 oz. Ketel Cucumber Mint 0.5 oz. lime juice 0.5 oz. mint simple syrup 2 dashes Angostura Bitters - Build, shake and pour into mule cup - Garnish with lime and sprig of mint - dash of Angostura Bitters

El Classico

$12.00+

1.25 oz. DeLeon Blanco 2 oz. House sweet n sour (1.5 oz. for skinny, top with water) - Build, shake and strain into salted rimmed bucket over ice - Garnish with lime

El Pepino

$13.00+

1.25 oz. Dulce Vida Grapefruit 0.5 oz. lemon juice 0.5 oz. simple 0.5 oz. cucumber juice - Shake and strain into pint glass over ice - Top with soda water and Sprite - Garnish with cucumber

Frozen Marg

$15.00

Frose

$15.00

La Nina Fresa

$14.00+

1.25 oz. Don Julio Blanco 2 oz. House sweet n sour 0.5 oz. Strawberry puree 2 dashes of firewater bitters - build, shake and strain into bucket glass over ice with tajin rim - garnish with jalapeno slice

Mango Michelada

$11.00

1.25 oz. Michelada mix Top with Mango Cart (draft) *No Mango Puree* - Build in goblet with tajin rim - Only top with Mango Cart 1/3 of glass - Top with ice - Garnish with lime

Michelada

$10.00

1.25 oz. Michelada mix Dos XX Lager (draft) - Build in goblet with tajin rim - Top w/ Dos XX Lager to fill 1/3 of glass - Top with ice - Garnish with lime

Phuck-It Bucket

$24.00

1 oz. Malibu Black 1 oz. Avion Blanco 2 oz. Absolut Lime OR 4 oz. Phuck-it Mix (pre-batched) AND 1 oz. Pineapple juice 2 oz. House Sweet N Sour - Build in white Malibu buckets - Top with 2-3 seconds worth of Sprite and fill the remaining space in the bucket with Coke - Garnish with some oranges and lemons

Prez Paloma

$13.00+

1.25 oz. Dulce Grapefruit Tequila .5 oz. Sweet N Sour .25 oz. Grapefruit juice - Shaken and strained over ice into pint glass - Top with Squirt - Garnish with a lime

Prez-ijto

$13.00+

1.25 oz. Captain Morgan White Rum .75 oz. Mint Simple Syrup .75 oz. Lime juice 5-7 mint leaves - Shaken and poured in a pint over ice - Topped with soda water - Garnished with a lime and mint sprig

Prezidential

$14.00+

1.25 oz. Azunia Blanco 2 oz. House Sweet N Sour 1 oz. Grand Marnier - Shake and strain into a salted rimmed bucket over ice - Top with Grand Marnier - Garnish with a lime

Spicy Garcia

$14.00+

1.25 oz. Don Julio Blanco 2 oz. House Sweet N Sour .5 oz. Mango Puree 2 dashes of Fire Bitters - Shake and strain into a bucket with a tajin rim over ice - Garnish with a jalapeno slice

Tijuana Rodeo

$14.00+

1.25 oz. DeLeon Blanco .5 oz. Lime Juice 1 dash of Angostura bitters 1 dashes of Fire Bitters - Shake and pour into a mule cup over ice - Top with ginger beer - Garnish with a jalapeno slice and another dash of Fire Bitters

TJ Mai Tai

$14.00+

1.25 oz. Captain Morgan White Rum 2 oz. OJ 2 oz. Pineapple -Build in pint glass - Add grenadine to side of the pint glass so it floats to bottom (called a sinker) - Top with .75 oz. Malibu Black as a floater - Garnish with an orange

Woody

$11.00

Fill a pint glass 60-65% full of frozen margarita Top with Dos XX Lager draft Squeeze in a fresh lime Garnish with a lime wedge

Mexican Candy Seltzer

$8.00

La Tia Borracha

$10.00+

Amaretto Sour

$8.00+

Draft Beer

.394 Pale Ale

$9.00

805

$8.00

Grapefruit Sclpin

$10.00

Blonde Baby

$7.00

Stella Artois

$8.00

Bud Light

$7.00

Dos XX Amber

$6.00

Dos XX Lager

$6.00

Juneshine (Midnight Painkiller)

$11.00

Kona Big Wave

$8.00

Mango Cart

$8.00

Modelo Especial

$8.00

Space Dust

$9.00

Ballast Point Wahoo

$9.00

Lagunitas Hazy IPA

$9.00

Pizza Port Cali Honey

$8.00

CBC Weekend Vibes

$9.00

.394 Pale Ale TWR

$60.00

805 TWR

$55.00

Aloha Sculpin TWR

$65.00

Bud Light TWR

$50.00

Blonde Baby TWR

$50.00

Kona Big Wave TWR

$55.00

Juneshine TWR

$65.00

Mango Cart TWR

$60.00

Modelo TWR

$55.00

Space Dust TWR

$60.00

Lagunitas TWR

$60.00

XX Amber TWR

$45.00

XX Lager TWR

$45.00

Allagash TWR

$55.00

Stella TWR

$55.00

CBC Weekend Vibes

$60.00

Pizza Port Chronic TWR

$55.00

Bottles & Cans

Bud Light Btl

$7.00

Budweiser Btl

$7.00

Coors Light Btl

$7.00

Corona Btl

$7.50

Heiniken Btl

$7.50

White Claw Mango

$7.00

Stella

$7.50Out of stock

White Claw Watermelon

$7.00

Michelob Ultra

$7.00

Corona Premier

$7.50Out of stock

Guiness

$7.00Out of stock

Corona

$40.00

Coors Light

$38.00

Bud Light

$38.00

Budweiser

$38.00

Heiniken

$40.00

White Claw Mango

$38.00

Stella

$40.00

White Claw Watermelon

$38.00

Michelob Ultra

$38.00

Corona Premier

$40.00

Guiness

$38.00

N/A Beverage

Soft Drink

$4.00

Red Bull

$6.00

SF Red Bull

$6.00

Yellow Red Bull

$6.00

Watermelon Red Bull

$6.00

Topo Chico

$5.00

Tequila

Real Del Valle

$10.00+

DeLeon Silver

$12.00+

Casamigos Blanco

$14.00+

Casamigos Repo

$14.00+

Don Julio Blanco

$14.00+

Patron Silver

$15.00+

1942 Primavera

$26.00+

1942 Ultima Reserva

$100.00+

Altos Anejo

$14.00+

Altos Blanco

$10.00+

Altos Repo

$10.00+

Avion 44

$22.00+

Avion Anejo

$15.00+

Avion Repo

$13.00+

Avion Silver

$11.00+

Azunia Blanco

$13.00+

Azunia Repo

$15.00+

Bahnez Mezcal

$15.00+Out of stock

Cali-fino Anejo

$15.00+

Cali-fino Repo

$12.00+

Campeon Anejo

$18.00+

Campeon Blanco

$14.00+

Campeon Repo

$15.00+

Casa Noble Silver

$13.00+Out of stock

Casamigos Anejo

$17.00+

Cazadores Blanco

$14.00+

Cazadores Repo

$13.00+

Clase Azul

$27.00+

Correlejo Anejo

$15.00+

Correlejo Blanco

$12.00+

Correlejo Repo

$14.00+

Don Camillo

$17.00+

Don Julio 1942

$28.00+

Don Julio 70

$18.00+

Don Julio Anejo

$17.00+

Don Julio Repo

$15.00+

Dos Armadillos

$22.00+

Dulce Vida

$12.00+

El Silencio

$12.00+

El Tesoro Blanco

$15.00+

Fortaleza Anejo

$19.00+

Fortaleza Blanco

$15.00+

Fortaleza Repo

$17.00+

Grand Mayan

$22.00+

Herradura Anejo

$17.00+

Herradura Blanco

$14.00+

Herradura Repo

$15.00+

Hornitos Plata

$11.00+

Hornitos Repo

$12.00+

Milagro Anejo

$14.00+

Milagro Repo

$13.00+

Milagro Silver

$12.00+

Patron Anejo

$19.00+

Patron Repo

$16.00+

Patron Roca Anejo

$19.00+

Patron Roca Repo

$16.00+

Patron Sherry Cask Anejo

$19.00+

Peligroso Repo

$13.00+Out of stock

Peligroso Silver

$12.00+Out of stock

Real Del Valle Repo

$12.00+Out of stock

Tres Generations Anejo

$14.00+

Vodka

Skyy Original

$10.00+

Absolut

$11.00+

Absolut Lime

$11.00+

Absolut Peach

$11.00+

Titos

$12.00+

Ketel One

$12.00+

Ketel Cucumber Mint

$12.00+

Belvedere

$14.00+

Ciroc Peach

$13.00+

Ciroc Pinapple

$13.00

Whiskey/Scotch

Jameson

$11.00+

Jameson Cold Brew

$10.00+

Jameson Caskmates

$12.00+

Jack Daniels

$10.00+

Bulleit Rye

$11.00+

Makers Mark

$13.00+

Seagrams Seven

$9.50+

Crown Royal

$12.50+

Skrewball

$10.00+

Jonny Walker Black

$14.00+

Jim Beam

$10.00+

Rum

Bacardi 4

$10.00+

Captain White

$10.00+

Captain Spice

$10.00+

Malibu

$10.00+

Malibu Black

$10.00+

Gin

Tanqueray

$12.00+

Plymouth Gin

$10.50+Out of stock

Bombay Saphire

$13.00+

Nolets

$12.50+Out of stock

Seagrams

$11.00+

Hendricks

$13.00+

Beefeater

$12.00

Cordials

Fireball

$11.00+

Irish Cream

$9.00+

Blue Curacao

$8.00+

Butterscotch

$8.00+

Campari

$12.00+

Aperol

$12.00+Out of stock

Fernet Branca

$10.50+

Coffee Liqueur

$10.50+

Grand Marnier

$13.50+

Jager

$12.00+

Jager Cold Brew

$12.00+

Peach Schnapps

$8.00+

Watermelon Schnapps

$8.00+

Melon Liqueur

$8.00+

Triple Sec

$8.00+

St Germaine

$10.00

Shots

3 Wise Men

$16.00

0.5 oz. Johnny Walker 0.5 oz. Jim Beam 0.5 oz. Jack Daniels Served neat

Alabama Slammer

$11.50

0.5 oz. Southern Comfort 0.5 oz. Sloe gin 0.5 oz. Amaretto 1 oz. OJ Shake and serve neat in rocks glass

Blow Job

$11.00

1/2 oz. coffee liqueur (like Kahlua) 1/2 oz. Irish cream liqueur (like Baileys) Serve in shot glass Top with whipped cream

Breakfast Shot

$11.00

Buttery Nipple

$10.50

Cactus Cooler

$13.00

Car Bomb

$13.00

Chocolate Cake

$11.00

Green Tea

$11.00

Gummy Bear

$11.00

Jager Bomb

$14.00

James and the Giant Peach

$11.00

Jolly Rancher

$11.00

Kamakazi

$11.00

Lemon Drop

$12.00

Mexican Candy

$11.00

Mind Eraser

$13.00

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$12.00

Red Headed Slut

$12.00

Royal Flush

$13.00

Scooby Snack

$12.00

Sex Wax

$11.00

Soco Lime

$11.00

Surfer on Acid

$12.00

Tic Tac

$11.00

Vegas Bomb

$15.00

Washington Apple

$13.00

Woo Woo

$11.00

Cocktails

Adios MFer

$14.00

Baybreeze

$10.50

Black Russian

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$11.50

Cosmo

$13.00

Fuzzy Naval

$12.00

Grateful Dead

$14.00

Grey Hound

$10.50

L.A. Water

$14.00

Long Beach

$14.00

Long Island

$14.00

Madras

$10.50

Mai Tai

$14.00

Manhattan

$15.00

Mimosa

$10.50

Seabreeze

$10.50

Sex on the Beach

$11.00

Tokyo Tea

$14.00

White Russian

$12.00

Wine/Bubbles

Mimosa Tower

$45.00

RED WINE COMEDY

WHITE WINE COMEDY

Martin Ray Chard Split

$14.00

Wyclif Brut Glass

$9.00

Wyclif Mimosa Glass

$9.00

House Rose Glass

$9.00

Prof(house Chapagne)

$30.00

House Rose Btl

$30.00

Vueve Yellow Label Btl

$150.00

Chandon Brut Btl

$70.00

Chandon Rose Btl

$80.00

Chandon Magnum Btl

$200.00

Moet Btl

$125.00

Moet Rose Btl

$175.00

Moet Magnum Btl

$285.00

Vueve Rose Btl

$185.00

Vueve Magnum Btl

$350.00

Dom Perignon Btl

$400.00

Piper Sonoma Btl

$60.00

Wyclif Brut Btl

$30.00

Bottle Service

Skyy BTL

$275.00

Ketel One BTL

$300.00

Ketel Magnum BTL

$450.00

Titos BTL

$325.00

Ciroc Peach BTL

$325.00

Belvedere BTL

$325.00

Belvedere Magnum BTL

$500.00

Fireball BTL

$275.00

Jameson BTL

$275.00

Jack Daniels BTL

$300.00

Bulleit Rye BTL

$325.00

Crown Royal BTL

$325.00

Makers Mark BTL

$350.00

Jonny Walker Black BTL

$350.00

Captain White BTL

$275.00

Captain Spice BTL

$275.00

Malibu BTL

$300.00

Malibu Black BTL

$300.00

Tanqueray BTL

$300.00

Bombay Saphire BTL

$350.00

Hendricks BTL

$350.00

Monday Specials

$5 Dos XX Michelada

$5.00

$5 Mango Michelada

$5.00

$4 Shrimp Taco (a la carte)

$4.00

Tuesday Specials

$7 El Classico

$7.00

$14 El Classico Double

$14.00

Wednesday Specials

$6 805

$6.00

$6 Big Wave

$6.00

$6 Blonde Baby

$6.00

$6 Bud Light

$6.00

$6 Mango Cart

$6.00

$6 Modello

$6.00

$6 Stella

$6.00

Thursday Specials

$8 El Clasico

$8.00

$8 Spicy Garcia

$8.00

$8 La Nina Fresa

$8.00

$8 Prezidential

$8.00

$8 Tijuana Rodeo

$8.00

$8 Burro Punch

$8.00

$3 Fish Taco (a la carte)

$3.00

$7 HAZY IPA

$7.00

Friday Specials

$6 Nachos

$6.00

Saturday/Sunday Specials

$20 Mimosa Towers

$20.00

$5 Dos XX Lager

$5.00

Packers Specials

$5 XX Lager

$5.00

$5 Bud Light

$5.00

$5 Dos XX Amber

$5.00

$35 Dos XX Lager TWR

$35.00

$35 Dos XX Amber TWR

$35.00

$35 Bud Light TWR

$35.00

$20 Mimosa Towers

$20.00

$8 Jameson SHOT ONLY

$8.00

$8 Altos SHOT ONLY

$8.00

$10 Cheese Curds

$9.95

$13 Wings Special

$12.95

Simple Breakfast

$12.95

Biscuits & Gravy

$14.95

Breakfast Burrito

$14.95

Pancakes (4)

$12.95

Nachos

$12.95

College Night

$5 Dos XX

$5.00

$5 Bud Light

$5.00

$5 Altos Blanco

$5.00

$5 Skyy

$5.00

Basic Event Package

Taco Bar + Rice/Beans

$20.00

Churro Bar

$7.17

Skyy

$12.50

Tanqueray

$12.50

Jameson

$12.50

Real De Valle

$12.50

Captain White

$12.50

Standard Event Package

Taco Bar + Rice/Beans

$20.00

Churro Bar

$7.17

Flautas

$12.00

Queso Dip

$12.00

Titos

$13.50

Ketel One

$13.50

Tanqueray

$13.50

Bombay

$13.50

Jameson

$13.50

Jack Daniels

$13.50

Don Julio

$13.50

Patron

$13.50

Captain White

$13.50

Event Bar

Titos

$13.50

Ketel One

$13.50

Makers Mark

$13.50

Jameson

$13.50

Patron Silver

$13.50

Milagro Silver

$13.50

Malibu Coconut

$13.50

Captain White

$13.50

Plymouth

$13.50

Beefeaters

$13.50

Milagro Mule

$13.50

Milagro Margarita

$13.50

Makers Mark Old Fashioned

$13.50

Malibu Dirty Shirley

$13.50

Dos XX Lager

$8.00

Dos XX Amber

$8.00

Blonde Baby

$8.00

Budlight

$8.00

805

$8.00

Modelo

$8.00

Mango Cart

$8.00

House White Glass

$10.00

House Red Glass

$10.00

Passed Apps

Bacon Wrapped Dates

$150.00

Caprese Skewers

$90.00

Olive & Artichoke Crostini

$30.00

Pan Con Tomate

$30.00

Heirloom Tomato Bruschetta

$30.00

Chicken Wings

$8.00

Silver Appitizers

$753.00

Shrimp Skewers

$5.00

Ceviche Cups

$5.00

Halloween Bar Crawl

$5 Dos XX

$5.00

$7 El Classico

$7.00

$14 Double El Classico

$14.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Tacos, Tequila, & Sunsets!!

Location

4190 Mission Blvd, San Diego, CA 92109

Directions

Gallery
El Prez image

Similar restaurants in your area

Seaside Pizza Co. - 4263 Mission Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
4263 Mission Blvd San Diego, CA 92109
View restaurantnext
The Local Pacific Beach
orange star3.9 • 1,297
809 Thomas Ave San Diego, CA 92109
View restaurantnext
NOW Sushi
orange star4.4 • 643
3852 mission blvd san diego, CA 92109
View restaurantnext
Amplified Kitchen + Beer Garden Pacific Beach
orange starNo Reviews
4150 Mission Blvd ate 208 San Diego, CA 92109
View restaurantnext
Oltre Mare
orange starNo Reviews
4286 Cass St San Diego, CA 92109
View restaurantnext
Flamingo Deck
orange starNo Reviews
4110 Mission Blvd SAN DIEGO, CA 92109
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in San Diego

World Famous
orange star4.0 • 5,862
711 Pacific Beach Dr San Diego, CA 92109
View restaurantnext
The French Gourmet
orange star4.4 • 4,021
960 Turquoise St. San Diego, CA 92109
View restaurantnext
Iron Pig Alehouse
orange star4.5 • 3,459
1520 Garnet Ave San Diego, CA 92109
View restaurantnext
Firehouse - Pacific Beach
orange star4.1 • 3,453
722 Grand Ave San Diego, CA 92109
View restaurantnext
Bare Back Grill
orange star4.3 • 2,190
4640 Mission Blvd San Diego, CA 92109
View restaurantnext
Woody's Breakfast And Burgers
orange star4.2 • 2,104
4111 Ocean Blvd San Diego, CA 92109
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Diego
North Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)
East Village
review star
Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)
Loma Portal
review star
Avg 3.4 (6 restaurants)
University City
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Old Town
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Rolando
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Clairemont
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Ocean Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Little Italy
review star
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston