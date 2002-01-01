- Home
El Primo's
2300 Matlock Rd Ste 21
Mansfield, TX 76063
Popular Items
N/A BEV
Water
Coca Cola
Dr. Pepper
Diet Dr. Pepper
Coke Zero
Minute Maid Lemonade
Sprite
Diet Coke
Unsweetened Tea
Sweet Tea
Kid Drink
Coffee
Decaf Coffee
Gourmet Coffee Drinks
Flavored Lemonade
Topo Chico
Topo Chico Lime
Arnold Palmer
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Kids Milk
Kids Chocolate Milk
Red Bull
Red Bull Sugar Free
Voss Water
Fiji Water
Appetizers
Spicy Chicken Pops
Elote Mac N Cheese
Taco Platter
Primo's Appetizer Sampler
Regular Guacamole App
(4) Scoops of guacamole on a bed of lettuce with pico de gallo
Primo's Queso
Traditional Queso
Smooth melted "yellow" cheese, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, poblano peppers, serrano peppers and mushrooms served with chicharrones.
MeatBalls
Stuffed Jalapenos
Fried jalapenos stuffed with chicken, cheese, onion and celery wrapped in bacon served with creamy ranch dressing.
Quesadillas
Stuffed with mushrooms, red onions, poblano peppers and cheese, served with guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.
Nachos
Fajita-seasoned chicken or beef with refried beans, cheese, served with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and jalapenos.
Shrimp Rawlinson
Fried bacon/jalapeno-wrapped shrimp with cheese over cilantro rice. Served with mantequilla (garlic butter) and sweet chipotle glaze.
Chicken Flautas
Chicken, pecans and cheese rolled in a corn tortilla, deep fried and served with fresh guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and queso.
Wings
Ten wings tossed in your favorite sauce. "David's Special" Lemon Pepper, BBQ, Buffalo, Garlic Parmesan.
Tableside Guacamole
Our signature guacamole made fresh at your table with premium avocados and your choice of fresh tomatoes, red onion, fresh chopped garlic, cilantro and serrano peppers.
Hayward Tacos
Six mini corn tortillas filled with grilled carne asada, onion, jalapenos and tomatoes.
Chicharrones
Rice/Bean Add On
Soup & Salads
Sizzling Fajitas
Cowboy Fajitas
Margaritas & Fajitas (Feeds 4ppl)
Couples Margaritas & Fajitas (Feeds 2ppl)
Multi Margaritas & Fajitas (Feeds 8ppl)
Family Fajitas (Feeds 4ppl)
Shrimp Fajitas
Steak Fajitas
Chicken Fajitas
Portobello Fajitas
Adobe Glazed Beef Short Rib
Habanero Glazed Pork Ribs
Ultimate Shrimp Fajitas
Ultimate Steak Fajitas
Ultimate Chicken Fajitas
Ultimate Portobello Fajitas
Tacos
Enchiladas
Lobster Enchiladas
Shrimp Enchiladas (2) Cancun
Three enchiladas stuffed with sauteed shrimp, cheese topped with creamy cancun sauce, served with cilantro lime rice and black beans.
Simmons Enchiladas
Three brisket enchiladas rolled to order with cheese topped with ancho chile sauce, served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
Chicken Enchiladas
(3) Chicken Enchiladas topped with sour cream sauce and cheese served with Mexican rice and black beans.
Handmade Chile Relleno
A poblano pepper generously stuffed with your choice of fajita chicken, shredded beef, or picadillo beef served grilled or fried, served with steamed vegetables and Mexican rice, ranchero sauce and shredded cheese. *Owners favorite with picadillo topped with cancun sauce.
Taco/Enchilada Combo Plate
Burrito Classico
Giant flour tortilla stuffed with refried beans and your choice of shredded chicken, shredded beef or picadillo beef, topped with queso and served with pico de gallo, Mexican rice and charro beans.
Chimichanga
Giant flour tortilla stuffed with refried beans and your choice of shredded chicken, shredded beef or picadillo beef, topped with queso and served with pico de gallo, Mexican rice and charro beans.
El Primo's Signatures
Shrimp and Fish Tuscany
Delicate whitefish with sauteed shrimp, onions poblano pepper and mushroom tossed in a light chipotle cream sauce served on a bed on cilantro rice.
Handmade Chile Relleno
A poblano pepper generously stuffed with your choice of fajita chicken, shredded beef, or picadillo beef served grilled or fried, served with steamed vegetables and Mexican rice, ranchero sauce and shredded cheese. *Owners favorite with picadillo topped with cancun sauce.
RJ Carroll Ribeye
Salmon Cancun
El Primo's Stew
Marisco's Combo
Shredded chicken enchilada, blackened fish taco and a cup of tortilla soup served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
Chipotle Chicken Pasta
Penne pasta tosed with chipotle pesto cream sauce, vegetables, garlic, spicy peppers and topped with grilled chicken.
Prime Bell Burger
Handmade 1/2 lb. burger with Prime bacon and cheese on a Hawaiian sweet bun served with Leymans's fresh cut fries.
Sander's Prime Sliders
Two or Four Sliders with bacon, sweet pickles and cheese served on Hawaiian Sweet Rolls, served with Layman fresh cut fries.
Carne Asada
a 10oz grilled and marinated skirt steak, with grilled peppers and onions, topped with melted cheese, mild guajillo chile sauce served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
Big Daddy Shrimp
Fried handmade bacon/jalapeno wrapped shrimp with cilantro lime rice and mixed vegetables served with mantequilla (garlic butter) and sweet chipotle glaze.
Pollo El Primo’s
Grilled chicken breast topped with your choice of poblano cream sauce, ancho chile or ranchero sauce topped with grilled mushrooms, onions and peppers served with fresh steamed vegetables and Mexican rice.