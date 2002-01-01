Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

El Primo's

2300 Matlock Rd Ste 21

Mansfield, TX 76063

Popular Items

Nachos
Primo's Queso
Steak Fajitas

N/A BEV

Water

Coca Cola

$2.95

Dr. Pepper

$2.95

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.95

Coke Zero

$2.95

Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Unsweetened Tea

$2.95

Sweet Tea

$2.95

Kid Drink

$2.25

Coffee

$2.95

Decaf Coffee

$2.95

Gourmet Coffee Drinks

$4.50Out of stock

Flavored Lemonade

$3.50

Topo Chico

$2.95

Topo Chico Lime

$2.95

Arnold Palmer

$2.95

Milk

$2.95

Chocolate Milk

$3.25

Kids Milk

$2.25

Kids Chocolate Milk

$2.75

Red Bull

$3.50

Red Bull Sugar Free

$3.50

Voss Water

$4.00Out of stock

Fiji Water

$3.50

Appetizers

Spicy Chicken Pops

$13.95
Elote Mac N Cheese

$15.95

Taco Platter

$30.95

Primo's Appetizer Sampler

$32.95
Regular Guacamole App

$10.95

(4) Scoops of guacamole on a bed of lettuce with pico de gallo

Primo's Queso

$9.95
Traditional Queso

$9.95

Smooth melted "yellow" cheese, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, poblano peppers, serrano peppers and mushrooms served with chicharrones.

MeatBalls

$12.95
Stuffed Jalapenos

$14.95

Fried jalapenos stuffed with chicken, cheese, onion and celery wrapped in bacon served with creamy ranch dressing.

Quesadillas

$9.95

Stuffed with mushrooms, red onions, poblano peppers and cheese, served with guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.

Nachos

$10.95+

Fajita-seasoned chicken or beef with refried beans, cheese, served with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and jalapenos.

Shrimp Rawlinson

$17.95

Fried bacon/jalapeno-wrapped shrimp with cheese over cilantro rice. Served with mantequilla (garlic butter) and sweet chipotle glaze.

Chicken Flautas

$12.95

Chicken, pecans and cheese rolled in a corn tortilla, deep fried and served with fresh guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and queso.

Wings

$14.95

Ten wings tossed in your favorite sauce. "David's Special" Lemon Pepper, BBQ, Buffalo, Garlic Parmesan.

Tableside Guacamole

$16.95

Our signature guacamole made fresh at your table with premium avocados and your choice of fresh tomatoes, red onion, fresh chopped garlic, cilantro and serrano peppers.

Hayward Tacos

$18.95

Six mini corn tortillas filled with grilled carne asada, onion, jalapenos and tomatoes.

Chicharrones

$3.00

Rice/Bean Add On

$3.95

Soup & Salads

McCaslin's Tortilla Soup

$8.95+

Posole Verde

$11.95

Ensalada Taco

$14.95

Ensalada de la Casa

$10.95

Ensalada de Salmon

$19.95

Side Salad

$8.95

Ensalada de Caesar

$10.95

Sizzling Fajitas

Cowboy Fajitas

$32.95

Margaritas & Fajitas (Feeds 4ppl)

$119.95

Couples Margaritas & Fajitas (Feeds 2ppl)

$49.95

Multi Margaritas & Fajitas (Feeds 8ppl)

$170.00

Family Fajitas (Feeds 4ppl)

$99.95

Shrimp Fajitas

$28.95

Steak Fajitas

$25.95

Chicken Fajitas

$19.95

Portobello Fajitas

$19.95

Adobe Glazed Beef Short Rib

$29.95Out of stock

Habanero Glazed Pork Ribs

$34.95Out of stock

Ultimate Shrimp Fajitas

$46.95

Ultimate Steak Fajitas

$41.95

Ultimate Chicken Fajitas

$33.95

Ultimate Portobello Fajitas

$33.95

Tacos

Baja Shrimp Tacos*

$16.95

Fish Tacos*

$14.95

Tacos AL Carbon*

$18.95

Street Tacos*

$15.95
(6) Hayward Tacos

$18.95

Six mini corn or flour tacos filled with grilled carne asada, onion, jalapenos and tomatoe.

Enchiladas

Lobster Enchiladas

$33.95
Shrimp Enchiladas (2) Cancun

$24.95

Three enchiladas stuffed with sauteed shrimp, cheese topped with creamy cancun sauce, served with cilantro lime rice and black beans.

Simmons Enchiladas

$19.95

Three brisket enchiladas rolled to order with cheese topped with ancho chile sauce, served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

Chicken Enchiladas

$18.95

(3) Chicken Enchiladas topped with sour cream sauce and cheese served with Mexican rice and black beans.

Handmade Chile Relleno

$15.95

A poblano pepper generously stuffed with your choice of fajita chicken, shredded beef, or picadillo beef served grilled or fried, served with steamed vegetables and Mexican rice, ranchero sauce and shredded cheese. *Owners favorite with picadillo topped with cancun sauce.

Taco/Enchilada Combo Plate

Burrito Classico

$18.95

Giant flour tortilla stuffed with refried beans and your choice of shredded chicken, shredded beef or picadillo beef, topped with queso and served with pico de gallo, Mexican rice and charro beans.

Chimichanga

$18.95

Giant flour tortilla stuffed with refried beans and your choice of shredded chicken, shredded beef or picadillo beef, topped with queso and served with pico de gallo, Mexican rice and charro beans.

El Primo's Signatures

Shrimp and Fish Tuscany

$28.95

Delicate whitefish with sauteed shrimp, onions poblano pepper and mushroom tossed in a light chipotle cream sauce served on a bed on cilantro rice.

Handmade Chile Relleno

$15.95

A poblano pepper generously stuffed with your choice of fajita chicken, shredded beef, or picadillo beef served grilled or fried, served with steamed vegetables and Mexican rice, ranchero sauce and shredded cheese. *Owners favorite with picadillo topped with cancun sauce.

RJ Carroll Ribeye

$32.95

Salmon Cancun

$28.95

El Primo's Stew

$28.95
Marisco's Combo

$32.95

Shredded chicken enchilada, blackened fish taco and a cup of tortilla soup served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

Chipotle Chicken Pasta

$22.95

Penne pasta tosed with chipotle pesto cream sauce, vegetables, garlic, spicy peppers and topped with grilled chicken.

Prime Bell Burger

$15.95

Handmade 1/2 lb. burger with Prime bacon and cheese on a Hawaiian sweet bun served with Leymans's fresh cut fries.

Sander's Prime Sliders

$12.95+

Two or Four Sliders with bacon, sweet pickles and cheese served on Hawaiian Sweet Rolls, served with Layman fresh cut fries.

Carne Asada

$28.95

a 10oz grilled and marinated skirt steak, with grilled peppers and onions, topped with melted cheese, mild guajillo chile sauce served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

Big Daddy Shrimp

$26.95

Fried handmade bacon/jalapeno wrapped shrimp with cilantro lime rice and mixed vegetables served with mantequilla (garlic butter) and sweet chipotle glaze.

Pollo El Primo’s

$19.95

Grilled chicken breast topped with your choice of poblano cream sauce, ancho chile or ranchero sauce topped with grilled mushrooms, onions and peppers served with fresh steamed vegetables and Mexican rice.

Desserts

Birthday Sopaipilla

$3.95

Tres Leches

$7.95

Sopaipillas

$7.95

Flan

$7.95

Banana Pudding

$7.95

Churros

$7.95

Vanilla Ice Cream

$4.95

Cookies

Pralines

$2.00

Mexican Cookie ala Mode

$4.95

Kids & Senior Meals

Crispy Chicken Tenders

$8.95

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$8.95

Austin Burger

$8.95

Austin Cheese Burger

$8.95

Nino’s Plate

$8.95

Ellie Grace Plain Pasta

$8.95

Add On Items

A la Carte Enchilada

$4.50

A la Carte Taco

$4.50

Mexican Rice

$2.25

Cilantro Rice

$2.25

Refried Beans

$2.25

Charro Beans

$2.25

Black Beans

$2.25

Flag Only

$4.00

Flag w/sides

$6.00

Guacamole (2oz)

$2.50

Guacamole (4oz)

$4.95

Leyman Fries

$3.95

Mixed Vegetables

$2.95

Side Meat

Onions, Side

$1.50

Side Pico de Gallo

$1.25

Queso, Side Small (2oz)

$2.50

Queso, Side Large (4oz)

$4.95

Cheese, Fresh Side (1oz)

$1.50

Side Sour Cream

$1.50

Sliced Avocado

$3.95

Sliced Jalapenos

$1.50

Tortilla

Whole Grilled Jalapeno

$1.50

Chips And Salsa

$7.50

Baked Potato

$4.95

Side Salad

$6.95

Grilled Mushrooms

$1.99

El Primo's Tortilla Factory

Dozen Tortillas To Go

$4.00

Chips & Salsa To Go

$5.00

Chips & Tropical Salsa To Go

$5.00

Chips & Creamy Jal To Go

$5.00

Crawfish

Out of stock

3 LB Crawfish Special

$21.99Out of stock

Authentic Dishes

Pollo Rojo

$27.95

Marinated Chicken Breast with diced shallots, roasted red peppers, minced garlic. Topped with guajillo. Served with cilantro rice and charro beans. Authentic dish with a bit of a kick.

Shrimp Diablo

$28.95

Top Shelf Margaritas

Fall Sangria

$11.95

Blue Champagne

$15.95

Classic Skinny

$13.95

Cucumber Vodka-Rita

$13.95

Jalapeno Magarita

$15.95

Strawberry Margarita

$15.95

Signature Blue Margarita

$15.95

Pineapple Margarita

$15.95

Hibiscus Margarita

$15.95

Blackberry Margarita

$15.95

EL Primo's 20OZ Classic House Margarita

$9.95

Fall Sangria Mule

$9.95

Vault Ice

Classic Old Fashioned

$11.95

Original Martini

$11.95

Ranch Water

$11.95

Paloma

$11.95

EL Jefe

$11.95

Primo's VIP

$9.95

Mexican Sangria

$11.95

Texas Silver

$11.95

The Pineapple Mule

$11.95

EL Mayor

$11.95

Cincoro "New" Fashioned

$26.95

House Margarita

Large Blue Margarita

$8.00

Small Blue Margarita

$7.00

Large Lime Margarita

$8.00

Small Lime Margarita

$7.00

BLUE 20 OZ STYROFOAM CUP

$10.00

LIME 20 OZ STYROFOAM CUP

$10.00

Margaritas To Go

Margarita Mix Primo's Lime

$19.95

Margarita Mix Primo's Blue

$19.95

Primo's Lime "Gallon" with Tequila

Primo's Blue "Gallon" with Tequila

Beer

Eight Elite Light Lager

$3.75

Angry Orchard Bottle

$3.75

Bud Light Bottle

$3.25

Budweiser Bottle

$3.25

Coors Light Bottle

$3.25

Corona Extra Bottle

$3.75

Corona Light Bottle

$3.75

Dos XX Amber Bottle

$3.75

Dos XX Bottle

$3.75

Tecate Alta

$3.75

Guinness

$6.00Out of stock

Heineken

$3.75

Mich Ultra Bottle

$3.25

Miller Lite Bottle

$3.25

Modelo Especial Bottle

$3.75

Modelo Negra Bottle

$3.75

Pacifico Bottle

$3.75

Pacifico Agave Can

$3.75Out of stock

Shiner Bock Bottle

$3.75

Stella Artois Bottle

$5.25

Truly

$3.75

Corona Premiere

$3.75

Red Stripe

$3.75

Victoria

$3.75

Yuengling Lager Bottle

$3.75

Yuengling Flight Bottle

$3.75

Strawberry Seltzer

$4.00

Original Seltzer

$4.00

Black Cherry Seltzer

$4.00

Strawberry Seltzer

$4.00

Cherry Seltzer

$4.00

Mango Seltzer

$4.00

Strawberry Seltzer

$4.00

Heineken 0.0 Non-Alcoholic

$3.75

Becks Bottle

$3.75

Blue Moon

$4.00

Yeungling

$3.75+

Saint Arnold IPA

$4.75+

Blood & Honey

$4.75+

Blue Moon

$4.75+

Bud Light

$3.75+

Coors Light

$3.75+

Corona

$4.75+

Dallas Blonde

$4.75+

Dos XX

$4.75+

Mich Ultra

$3.75+

Miller Lite

$3.75+

Modelo Especial

$4.75+

Modelo Negro

$4.75+

Shinerbock

$4.75+

Lagunitas IPA

$6.50+

Community IPA

$4.75

EL Chingon (16 oz)

$6.50

EL Grito

$4.75+

Sandia Fresca

$4.75+

Yuengling Hershey's Porter

$4.75+

Kona Big Wave

$4.75+

Cocktails

Michelada

$7.00

Adios MF

$10.00

Anejo New Fashioned

$14.00

Bahama Mama

$10.00

Green Tea

$7.00

Kamikaze

$6.00

Kentucky Mule

$10.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$10.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$7.00

Liquid Marijuana

$7.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Mexican Mule

$8.00

Mojito

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Peach Sangria

$10.00

Royal Fun

$7.00

Vegas Bomb

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$6.00

Blue Sangria

$10.00

Chocolate Cake Shot

$9.00

Mai Tai

$10.00

Long Island Iced Tea - Top Shelf

$13.00

Liquor

House Whiskey Jim Beam

$6.00

House Gin Beefeaters

$6.00

House Tequila Sauza

$6.00

House Scotch J & B

$6.00

House Rum Bacardi

$6.00

Espolon Silver

$9.00

Herradura Silver

$8.00

Sauza Gold

$8.00

Sauza Silver

$4.00

Lunazul Silver

$8.00

Patron Silver

$9.00

Religion Manuka Honey

$7.00

Tres Agave Silver

$8.00

Casa Amigos Silver

$12.00

Don Julio Silver

$9.00

Cabo Wabo Silver

$9.00

Blue Nectar Silver

$9.00

Cincoro Blanco

$12.00

512 Blanco

$8.00

21 Seeds Grapefruit

$9.00

1800 Silver

$8.00

Casamigos

$9.00

Religion Reposado

$10.00

Blue Nectar Reposado Extra Blend

$18.00

Clase Azul

$25.00

Don Julio Reposado

$12.00

Dulce Vida Reposado

$8.00

Herradura Reposado

$9.00

Cincoro Reposado

$15.00

Maestro Dobel Reposado

$8.00

512 Reposado

$9.00

1800 Reposado

$9.00

Espolon Reposado

$9.00

Cabo Wabo Anejo

$11.00

Casa Noble Añejo

$12.00

Codigo Anejo

$20.00

Codigo 1530 Anejo

$20.00

Ayate Anejo

$15.00

Azunia Anejo

$15.00

Azunia Black Anejo

$15.00

Cincoro Anejo

$25.00

Herradura Anejo

$10.00

Milagro Select Barrel

$13.00

El Mayor Añejo

$9.00

Religion Anejo

$11.00

Fortaleza Anejo

$13.00

Don Julio Anejo

$16.00

Espolon Anejo

$11.00

1800 Anejo

$11.00

1800 Cristalino Anejo

$18.00

1942 Don Julio

$25.00

Cuervo La Familia

$19.00

Herradura Seleccion Suprema

$28.00

Herradura Ultra Anejo

$15.00

Tears of Llorona Extra Anejo

$22.00

Cincoro Double Anejo

$150.00

1800 Milenio Extra Anejo

$28.00

Infused Pineapple Tequila

$14.00

Infused Jalapeño Tequila

$14.00

Infused Blackberry Tequila

$14.00

Infused Strawberry Tequila

$14.00

Absolut

$7.00

Absolut Vanilla

$7.00

Ciroc

$8.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$6.00

Deep Eddy Orange

$6.00

Deep Eddy Ruby Red

$6.00

Deep Eddys Peach

$6.00

Dripping Springs

$7.00Out of stock

Grey Goose

$8.00

Kettle One

$8.00

Sobieski

$6.00

Titos

$7.00

Voxx

$12.00

Wester Sons

$7.00

Western Sons Cucumber

$7.00

Western Sons Grapefruit

$7.00

Western Sons Peach

$7.00

Western Sons Raspberry

$7.00

Western Sons Watermelon

$7.00

Infused Pineapple Vodka

$14.00

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Chila Orchata

$6.00

Malibu Coconut

$6.00

Malibu Pineapple

$6.00

Meyers

$6.00

Clear Fork

$4.00

Tangueray

$8.00

Bombar Saphire

$10.00

Dewars 18yr

$12.00

Chivas Regal

$11.00

McCallan 12

$14.00

Johnie Walker Black

$10.00

Dewars White Label

$10.00

Johnie walker Red

$10.00

PInch

$20.00

Glenlevit 12

$14.00

Remy Martin XO

$25.00

Remy Martin

$10.00

Hennessy XO

$25.00

Grand Marnier 100 Year

$20.00

Hennessy

$8.00

Duesse

$12.00

Hennessy VSOP

$12.00

Hennessy VSOP

$14.00

Angel’s Envy

$10.00

Whistle Pig

$30.00

Bulliet Rye

$8.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Fireball

$6.00

Japanese Whisky

$20.00

Jack Daniels

$6.00

Jack Daniels Fire

$6.00

Jack Daniel’s Sinatra Select

$20.00

Jameson

$7.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

Seagrams 7

$7.00

Silver Star Whiskey

$6.00

TX Whiskey

$7.00

Weller Straight Bourbon

$12.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Bulleit Whiskey

$8.00

Woodford Double Barrel

$14.00

Crown Reserve

$14.00

Skrewball Peanutbutter Whiskey

$6.00

Weller Reserve

$14.00

Knob Creek

$9.00

Crown Vanilla

$8.00

Crown Apple

$8.00