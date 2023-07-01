Restaurant header imageView gallery

Vibe 2072 Somerville Rd

2072 Somerville Rd

Annapolis, MD 21402

FOOD

Shareables

Wings

$15.00

Extra crispy chicken wings

Fried cheese curds

$15.00

Wisconsin cheese curds and three diferentes and delicious dipping sauces

Garbage can Nachos

$18.00

Crispy tortilla chips, Mexico cheese, queso blanco, black beans, jalapeño, chicken, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, sour cream & guac

The perfect basket of fries

$14.00

Tater tots, waffle, sweet potatoes, crinkle, steak, curly, regular and 4 dipping sauces.

Chicken quesadilla

$16.00

Large flour tortillas, chicken, cheddar cheese, sour cream.

Chicken flautas

$14.00

Four corn tortillas filled with cheese and chicken served with salad and sour cream.

TACOS

Birria Tacos

$16.00

Beef stew's tender, cheese and served with delicious birria dipping stew lime, pickled spicy onions, grilled jalapeños,

Chicken Tacos

$13.00

Grilled chicken Onion & Cilantro, Radish lime, spacy red onions, green

Pastor Tacos

$14.00

Marinate roasted Pork, Onion & Cilantro, Radish lime, spacy red onions, green

Steak Tacos

$14.00

Grilled Steak Onion & Cilantro, Radish lime, spacy red onions, green

Fish Tacos

$15.00

FLATBREADS (Pizza)

Miat Mania

$14.00

Fresh mozzarella, zesty pizza

Margherita

$15.00

Zesty pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese

Lotsaroni

$15.00

Zesty pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, latsa pepperoni

BURGERS

Vibe Burger

$15.00

Double smashed burger, cheddar cheese, pickles, fried onions and special sauce.

SEAFOOD

Crispy Fried Calamari

$19.00

Crispy, succulent calamari rings, coated in seasoned flour and quickly fried to crispy perfection, dill dip.

Torre Suprema

$24.00

Shrimp, Octopus, Squid seasoned and marinated with our special seafood salsa, cucumber base, crowned with avocado and sesame seeds.

BEVERAGE

Bottled Beer

Miller Lite

Miller Lite

$9.00

Bud Light

$9.00

Michelob Ultra

$9.00

Budweiser

$9.00

Bold Rock

$9.00

Blue Moon

$9.00

Sam Adams Seasonal

$9.00

New Castle

$9.00

Stella

$9.00

Heineken

$9.00

Corona

$9.00

Corona Light

$9.00

Modelo

$9.00

XX Amber

$9.00

XX Larger

$9.00

High Noon

$7.00

N/A Beverages

Coke

$2.99

Red Bull

$4.99

Orange Juice

$2.99

Water

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Pineapple Juice

$3.99

Fast Bar

Modelo Bucket

$55.00

Corona Bucket

$55.00

Ultra Bucket

$55.00

Bucket Mix

$55.00

$18.00

Medium

$14.00

Wel

$12.00

Premium

$10.00

Blue Label Johnnie Walker Shot

$25.00

Bottle Wine

Wine

White Wine

$48.00

Red Wine

$48.00

White Glass Wine

$10.00

Red Glass Wine

$10.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 pm - 3:45 am
Monday7:00 pm - 3:45 am
Tuesday7:00 pm - 3:45 am
Wednesday7:00 pm - 3:45 am
Thursday7:00 pm - 3:45 am
Friday7:00 pm - 3:45 am
Saturday7:00 pm - 3:45 am
A 10k se concert & event venue where the food + drink si as thrilling as the music.

2072 Somerville Rd, Annapolis, MD 21402

