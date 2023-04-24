Restaurant header imageView gallery

El Pueblo Mexican Food - Cardiff

review star

No reviews yet

820 Birmingham Dr

Cardiff, CA 92007

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Lunch/Dinner

Soft Tacos

Fish Tacos

$1.09

w/ Chipotle sauce, cabbage & pico

Carne Asada Tacos

$6.90

w/ guac & pico de gallo

Pollo Asado Tacos

$6.90

w/ guac & pico de gallo

Carnitas Tacos

$6.90

w/ guac & pico de gallo

Adobada Tacos

$6.90

w/ guac, onion & cilantro

Lengua Tacos

$7.90

w/ guac, onion & cilantro

Shrimp Tacos

$7.90

w/ rice, sour cream & salsa ranchera

Hard Tacos

Shredded Beef Tacos

$6.90

w/ lettuce & cheese

Shredded Chicken Tacos

$6.90

w/ lettuce & cheese

3 Rolled Tacos

$8.90

w/ guac or sour cream & cheese

5 Rolled Tacos

$9.90

w/ guac or sour cream & cheese

3 Flautas

$8.90

w/ Flour tortillas, guac, lettuce, pico, sour cream & cheese

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesdilla

$8.90

Cheese on flour tortilla

Carne Asada Quesdilla

$12.90

w/ cheese on flour tortilla

Pollo Asada Quesdillia

$12.40

w/ cheese on flour tortilla

Shrimp Quesdillia

$13.40

w/ cheese on flour tortilla

Adobada Quesdillia

$12.40

w/ cheese on flour tortilla

Carnitas Quesdillia

$12.40

w/ cheese on flour tortilla

Veggie Quesdilla

$9.40

Cheese, pico, lettuce, & sour cream

Shredded Chicken Quesdilla

$11.90

w/ cheese on flour tortilla

Shredded Beef Quesadilla

$11.90

Tortas

Carne Asada Torta

$12.90

w/ beans, guac & lettuce

Pollo Asado Torta

$11.90

w/ beans, guac & lettuce

Carnitas Torta

$11.90

w/ beans, guac & lettuce

Adobada Torta

$11.90

w/ beans, guac & lettuce

Ham & Cheese Torta

$11.90

Ham and cheese

Chorizo Torta

$11.90

w/ beans, guac & lettuce

Machaca Torta

$11.90

w/ beans, guac & lettuce

El Pueblo Torta w/ Fries

$14.40

Carnitas, enchilada sauce, avocado slices, tomatoes & lettuce servce w/ fries

Shredded Chicken Torta

$11.90

w/ beans, guac & lettuce

Beef Torta

$11.90

w/ beans, guac & lettuce

Burritos

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$8.90

Bean & cheese

California Burrito

$12.90

Choice of meat, fries, pico, & cheese

Carne Asada Burrito

$12.90

w/ Guac & pico

Pollo Asado Burrito

$12.40

w/ Guac & pico

Surf & Turf Burrito

$13.90

Carne asada, shrimp, guac, sour cream & rice

Carnitas Burrito

$12.40

w/ Guac & pico

Adobada Burrito

$12.40

w/ Guac, onion & cilantro

Shrimp Burrito

$13.40

w/ rancherra sauce, rice & soure cream

Chile Relleno Burrito

$12.40

w/ beans

Supreme Burrito (Veggie)

$12.40

Beans, rice, pico, sour cream & cheese

Conga Burrito (Any meat)

$12.40

choice of meat, rice & beans

Fish Burrito

$12.40

w/ Chipotle sauce, cabbage & pico

Shredded Chicken Burrito

$11.90

Shredded chicken w/ rice OR beans

Fajitas Burrito

$12.40

Choice of meat, tomato, onion, bell peppers & guac

Mixed Burrito

$11.90

Shredded beef w/ ranchera sauce & beans

Lengua Burrito

$13.90

w/ Guac, onion & cilantro

Beef Burrito

$11.90

Shredded beef & ranchera sauce

Chimichanga

$13.90

Deep fried burritio w/ shredded beef OR chicken, beans & cheese; topped with shredded lettuce, guac, sour cream, pico, & cheese

Taquito Burrito Chkn

$11.90

Taquito Burrito Beef

$11.90

Tostadas

Bean Tostada

$7.90

Beans, lettuce & cheese

Shredded Chicken Toastada

$9.90

w/ beans, lettuce & cheese

Carne Asada Tostada

$10.40

w/ beans, lettuce & cheese

Pollo Asado Tostada

$9.90

w/ beans, lettuce & cheese

Beef Tostada

$9.90

w/ beans, lettuce & cheese

Carnitas Tostada

$9.90

w/ beans, lettuce & cheese

Enchilada

Cheese Enchilada

$11.40

Enchilada sauce, lettuce & cheese

Beef Enchilada

$11.40

w/ enchilada sauce, lettuce & cheese

Shredded Chicken Enchilada

$11.40

w/ enchilada sauce, lettuce & cheese

Combonation plates

Combonation Plate #1

$13.90

Beef taco & cheese enchilada w/ rice & beans

Combonation Plate #2

$13.90

Beef tostada & cheese enchilada w/ rice & beans

Combonation Plate #3

$13.90

Two enchiladas (cheese or chicken) w/ rice & beans

Combonation Plate #4

$13.90

Two beef or chicken tacos w/ rice & beans

Combonation Plate #5

$13.90

Beef burrito & cheese enchilada w/ rice & beans

Combonation Plate #6

$13.90

Chicken taco & chicken burrito w/ rice & beans

2 Fish Tacos Combo

$7.90

Dinner plates

#7 Carne Asada Plate

$15.40

Carne asada or Pollo asada w/ rice, beans, lettuce, guac, salsa & choice tortilla

#10 Carnitas Plate

$14.90

Carnitas w/ rice, beans, lettuce, guac, salsa & choice tortilla

#11 Chile Relleno Plate

$14.90

Poblano pepper stuffed w/ Jack cheese and topped with eggs

#12 Fajitas Plate

$14.90

Fajitas w/ choice of carne asada or pollo asado

#8 Machaca Plate

$14.90

Machca w/ rice, beans, lettuce, guac, salsa & choice tortilla

#9 Chorizo Plate

$14.90

Chorizo w/ rice, beans, lettuce, guac, salsa & choice tortilla

Chips & Fries

Chips and Salsa

$5.90

Chips w/ salsa

Chips w/ Guac

$10.40

Chips w/ shredded cheese & guac

Nachos Supreme

$14.40

Chips w/choice of meat, beans, cheese, guac & sour cream

Protein Fries

$14.40

Fries w/ choice of meat, cheese, guac, & sour cream

Veggie Fries

$14.40

Fries w/ guac, cheese, sour cream & pico

Shrimp Fries

$15.90

Fries w/shrimp, cheese, guac & sour cream

Surf & Turf Fries

$16.90

Fries w/ carne asada, shrimp, cheese, guac & sour cream

Bowls

Breakfast Bowl

$9.40

Scrambled eggs w/ potatoes, cheese, rice, beans & cilantro

Super Breakfast Bowl

$10.90

Everything in breakfast bowl + choice of ham, bacon, chorizo or machaca

Protein Bowl

$14.90

Choice of carne asada, pollo asado, adobada, or carnitas w/ rice, beans, pico & lettuce

Shrimp Bowl

$15.90

Shrimp w/ ranchero sauce, lettuce, sour cream, rice & beans

Surf & Turf Bowl

$16.90

Shrimp and carne asada w/ lettuce, guac, sour cream, rice & beans

Kids

Kids Quesadilla

$8.90

w/ fries & small drink

Kids Bean & Cheese Burrito

$8.90

w/ fries & small drink

Side Orders

Beans side

$4.90+

Chicken Tortilla Soup (32oz)

$9.90

Veggies, shredded chicken & torilla strips

Chile Relleno side

$9.40

Chipotle side

$2.40

Fries side

$2.99

Guacamole side

$7.90+

Rice side

$4.90+

Salsa side

$0.85+

Sour Cream side

$1.90+

Torillas side

$0.99

Menudo

$12.99

Chicken Tortilla Soup (16oz)

$4.90

Meat Side (8oz)

$6.90

Shrimp Side (8oz)

$14.00

Party Packs

Chips & Salsa Full Tray

$49.00

Chips w/ 64 oz salsa

Quesadilla Party Tray (12)

$94.00

w/ 32 oz salsa

Rolled Tacos (50)

$99.00

w/ 32 oz salsa

Enchiladas (25)

$109.00

w/ 32 oz salsa

Make Your Own Tacos (20)

$124.00

Choice of carne asada, polloa asado, carnitas or adoada 32oz guac, 32oz pico, 40 corn tortillas or 20 flour tortillas w/ 32 oz salsa

Side Dishes Serves 20 (rice, beans, or sour cream)

$59.00

w/ 32 oz salsa

Guacamole (Half Tray)

$54.00

w/ 32 oz salsa

Sour Cream (Half Tray)

$54.00

w/ 32 oz salsa

2 for $10 Tacos

2 for 10 Tacos

$10.00

Breakfast (3PO)

Breakfast Plate

Huevos a la Mexicana

$11.40

Scrambled eggs, bell pepper, onion, tomato & cheese

Huevos con Jamon

$11.90

Scrambled eggs, ham & cheese

Huevos Rancheros

$11.90

Fried eggs over a fried tortilla w/ salsa & cheese

Chilaquiles

$11.90

Red or Green salsa, tortilla chips, scrambled eggs, onion, cilantro, sour cream & cheese

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$9.40

Eggs, bean & cheese

Chorizo Burrito

$10.40

Eggs& Chorizo

Machaca Burrito

$10.40

Shred. beef, bell peppers, onion, tomtato & scrambled eggs

Super Breakfast Burrito

$10.90

Eggs, beans, cheese, potatoes & choice of ham or bacon

Steak Burrito

$11.90

Steak, scrambled eggs & cheese

Lunch/Dinner (3PO)

Soft Tacos

Carne Asada Tacos

$6.90

w/ guac & pico de gallo

Pollo Asado Tacos

$6.90

w/ guac & pico de gallo

Carnitas Tacos

$6.90

w/ guac & pico de gallo

Adobada Tacos

$6.90

w/ guac, onion & cilantro

Lengua Tacos

$7.90

w/ guac, onion & cilantro

Shrimp Tacos

$7.90

w/ rice, sour cream & salsa ranchera

Fish Tacos

$1.09

w/ Chipotle sauce, cabbage & pico

3 Flautas

$8.90

w/ Flour tortillas, guac, lettuce, pico, sour cream & cheese

Hard Tacos

Shredded Beef Tacos

$6.90

w/ lettuce & cheese

Shredded Chicken Tacos

$6.90

w/ lettuce & cheese

3 Rolled Tacos

$8.90

w/ guac or sour cream & cheese

5 Rolled Tacos

$9.90

w/ guac or sour cream & cheese

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesdilla

$8.90

Cheese on flour tortilla

Veggie Quesdilla

$9.40

Cheese, pico, lettuce, & sour cream

Shredded Chicken Quesdilla

$11.90

w/ cheese on flour tortilla

Carne Asada Quesdilla

$12.90

w/ cheese on flour tortilla

Pollo Asada Quesdillia

$12.40

w/ cheese on flour tortilla

Shrimp Quesdillia

$13.40

w/ cheese on flour tortilla

Adobada Quesdillia

$12.40

w/ cheese on flour tortilla

Carnitas Quesdillia

$12.40

w/ cheese on flour tortilla

Tortas

Shredded Chicken Torta

$11.90

w/ beans, guac & lettuce

Beef Torta

$11.90

w/ beans, guac & lettuce

Chorizo Torta

$11.90

w/ beans, guac & lettuce

Machaca Torta

$11.90

w/ beans, guac & lettuce

Pollo Asado Torta

$11.90

w/ beans, guac & lettuce

Carne Asada Torta

$12.90

w/ beans, guac & lettuce

Carnitas Torta

$11.90

w/ beans, guac & lettuce

Ham & Cheese Torta

$11.90

Ham and cheese

Adobada Torta

$11.90

w/ beans, guac & lettuce

El Pueblo Torta w/ Fries

$14.40

Carnitas, enchilada sauce, avocado slices, tomatoes & lettuce servce w/ fries

Burritos

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$8.90

Bean & cheese

Shredded Chicken Burrito

$11.90

Shredded chicken w/ rice OR beans

Beef Burrito

$11.90

Shredded beef & ranchera sauce

Mixed Burrito

$11.90

Shredded beef w/ ranchera sauce & beans

Fish Burrito

$12.40

w/ Chipotle sauce, cabbage & pico

Supreme Burrito (Veggie)

$12.40

Beans, rice, pico, sour cream & cheese

Chile Relleno Burrito

$12.40

w/ beans

Pollo Asado Burrito

$12.40

w/ Guac & pico

Conga Burrito (Any meat)

$12.40

choice of meat, rice & beans

Carnitas Burrito

$12.40

w/ Guac & pico

Carne Asada Burrito

$12.90

w/ Guac & pico

Fajitas Burrito

$12.40

Choice of meat, tomato, onion, bell peppers & guac

California Burrito

$12.90

Choice of meat, fries, pico, & cheese

Shrimp Burrito

$13.40

w/ rancherra sauce, rice & soure cream

Surf & Turf Burrito

$13.90

Carne asada, shrimp, guac, sour cream & rice

Chimichanga

$13.90

Deep fried burritio w/ shredded beef OR chicken, beans & cheese; topped with shredded lettuce, guac, sour cream, pico, & cheese

Adobada Burrito

$12.40

w/ Guac, onion & cilantro

Lengua Burrito

$13.90

w/ Guac, onion & cilantro

Tostadas

Bean Tostada

$7.90

Beans, lettuce & cheese

Shredded Chicken Toastada

$9.90

w/ beans, lettuce & cheese

Beef Tostada

$9.90

w/ beans, lettuce & cheese

Carne Asada Tostada

$10.40

w/ beans, lettuce & cheese

Pollo Asado Tostada

$9.90

w/ beans, lettuce & cheese

Carnitas Tostada

$9.90

w/ beans, lettuce & cheese

Enchilada

Cheese Enchilada

$11.40

Enchilada sauce, lettuce & cheese

Beef Enchilada

$11.40

w/ enchilada sauce, lettuce & cheese

Shredded Chicken Enchilada

$11.40

w/ enchilada sauce, lettuce & cheese

Combonation plates

Combonation Plate #1

$13.90

Beef taco & cheese enchilada w/ rice & beans

Combonation Plate #2

$13.90

Beef tostada & cheese enchilada w/ rice & beans

Combonation Plate #3

$13.90

Two enchiladas (cheese or chicken) w/ rice & beans

Combonation Plate #4

$13.90

Two beef or chicken tacos w/ rice & beans

Combonation Plate #5

$13.90

Beef burrito & cheese enchilada w/ rice & beans

Combonation Plate #6

$13.90

Chicken taco & chicken burrito w/ rice & beans

Dinner plates

#7 Carne Asada Plate

$15.40

Carne asada or Pollo asada w/ rice, beans, lettuce, guac, salsa & choice tortilla

#8 Machaca Plate

$14.90

Machca w/ rice, beans, lettuce, guac, salsa & choice tortilla

#9 Chorizo Plate

$14.90

Chorizo w/ rice, beans, lettuce, guac, salsa & choice tortilla

#10 Carnitas Plate

$14.90

Carnitas w/ rice, beans, lettuce, guac, salsa & choice tortilla

#11 Chile Relleno Plate

$14.90

Poblano pepper stuffed w/ Jack cheese and topped with eggs

#12 Fajitas Plate

$14.90

Fajitas w/ choice of carne asada or pollo asado

Chips & Fries

Chips and Salsa

$5.90

Chips w/ salsa

Chips w/ Guac

$10.40

Chips w/ shredded cheese & guac

Nachos Supreme

$14.40

Chips w/choice of meat, beans, cheese, guac & sour cream

Protein Fries

$14.40

Fries w/ choice of meat, cheese, guac, & sour cream

Veggie Fries

$14.40

Fries w/ guac, cheese, sour cream & pico

Shrimp Fries

$15.90

Fries w/shrimp, cheese, guac & sour cream

Surf & Turf Fries

$16.90

Fries w/ carne asada, shrimp, cheese, guac & sour cream

Bowls

Breakfast Bowl

$9.40

Scrambled eggs w/ potatoes, cheese, rice, beans & cilantro

Super Breakfast Bowl

$10.90

Everything in breakfast bowl + choice of ham, bacon, chorizo or machaca

Protein Bowl

$14.90

Choice of carne asada, pollo asado, adobada, or carnitas w/ rice, beans, pico & lettuce

Shrimp Bowl

$15.90

Shrimp w/ ranchero sauce, lettuce, sour cream, rice & beans

Surf & Turf Bowl

$16.90

Shrimp and carne asada w/ lettuce, guac, sour cream, rice & beans

Kids

Kids Quesadilla

$8.90

w/ fries & small drink

Kids Bean & Cheese Burrito

$8.90

w/ fries & small drink

Side Orders

Sour Cream side

$1.90+

Guacamole side

$7.90+

Chile Relleno side

$9.40

Chicken Tortilla Soup (32oz)

$9.90

Veggies, shredded chicken & torilla strips

Party Packs

Chips & Salsa Full Tray

$49.00

Chips w/ 64 oz salsa

Quesadilla Party Tray (12)

$94.00

w/ 32 oz salsa

Rolled Tacos (50)

$99.00

w/ 32 oz salsa

Enchiladas (25)

$109.00

w/ 32 oz salsa

Make Your Own Tacos (20)

$124.00

Choice of carne asada, polloa asado, carnitas or adoada 32oz guac, 32oz pico, 40 corn tortillas or 20 flour tortillas w/ 32 oz salsa

Side Dishes Serves 20 (rice, beans, or sour cream)

$59.00

w/ 32 oz salsa

Guacamole (Half Tray)

$54.00

w/ 32 oz salsa

Sour Cream (Half Tray)

$54.00

w/ 32 oz salsa

Refrescos

Fountain drinks

$2.50

Horchata & Jamaica

$2.50
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

El Pueblo has always had one mission: to be the best Mexican food North of the border. Give us a try, we promise you won’t be disappointed.

Website

Location

820 Birmingham Dr, Cardiff, CA 92007

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Waverly
orange starNo Reviews
2005 San Elijo Blvd Cardiff, CA 92007
View restaurantnext
SAMBAZON Açaí Bowls
orange starNo Reviews
2031 San Elijo Ave Cardiff, CA 92007
View restaurantnext
Los Tacos - Encinitas
orange star4.6 • 1,260
1450 Encinitas Blvd Encinitas, CA 92024
View restaurantnext
Ki's Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
2591 Hwy 101 Cardiff, CA 92007
View restaurantnext
Cardiff Beach Bar at Tower 13
orange starNo Reviews
2633 S Coast Hwy Cardiff, CA 92007
View restaurantnext
The Cottage Encinitas - 127 N El Camino Real #H
orange starNo Reviews
127 N El Camino Real #H Encinitas, CA 92024
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Cardiff
Solana Beach
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Encinitas
review star
Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)
Del Mar
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
Rancho Santa Fe
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Carlsbad
review star
Avg 4.3 (241 restaurants)
San Marcos
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
La Jolla
review star
Avg 4.4 (76 restaurants)
Vista
review star
Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)
Poway
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston