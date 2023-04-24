- Home
El Pueblo Mexican Food - Cardiff
820 Birmingham Dr
Cardiff, CA 92007
Lunch/Dinner
Soft Tacos
Fish Tacos
w/ Chipotle sauce, cabbage & pico
Carne Asada Tacos
w/ guac & pico de gallo
Pollo Asado Tacos
w/ guac & pico de gallo
Carnitas Tacos
w/ guac & pico de gallo
Adobada Tacos
w/ guac, onion & cilantro
Lengua Tacos
w/ guac, onion & cilantro
Shrimp Tacos
w/ rice, sour cream & salsa ranchera
Hard Tacos
Quesadillas
Cheese Quesdilla
Cheese on flour tortilla
Carne Asada Quesdilla
w/ cheese on flour tortilla
Pollo Asada Quesdillia
w/ cheese on flour tortilla
Shrimp Quesdillia
w/ cheese on flour tortilla
Adobada Quesdillia
w/ cheese on flour tortilla
Carnitas Quesdillia
w/ cheese on flour tortilla
Veggie Quesdilla
Cheese, pico, lettuce, & sour cream
Shredded Chicken Quesdilla
w/ cheese on flour tortilla
Shredded Beef Quesadilla
Tortas
Carne Asada Torta
w/ beans, guac & lettuce
Pollo Asado Torta
w/ beans, guac & lettuce
Carnitas Torta
w/ beans, guac & lettuce
Adobada Torta
w/ beans, guac & lettuce
Ham & Cheese Torta
Ham and cheese
Chorizo Torta
w/ beans, guac & lettuce
Machaca Torta
w/ beans, guac & lettuce
El Pueblo Torta w/ Fries
Carnitas, enchilada sauce, avocado slices, tomatoes & lettuce servce w/ fries
Shredded Chicken Torta
w/ beans, guac & lettuce
Beef Torta
w/ beans, guac & lettuce
Burritos
Bean & Cheese Burrito
Bean & cheese
California Burrito
Choice of meat, fries, pico, & cheese
Carne Asada Burrito
w/ Guac & pico
Pollo Asado Burrito
w/ Guac & pico
Surf & Turf Burrito
Carne asada, shrimp, guac, sour cream & rice
Carnitas Burrito
w/ Guac & pico
Adobada Burrito
w/ Guac, onion & cilantro
Shrimp Burrito
w/ rancherra sauce, rice & soure cream
Chile Relleno Burrito
w/ beans
Supreme Burrito (Veggie)
Beans, rice, pico, sour cream & cheese
Conga Burrito (Any meat)
choice of meat, rice & beans
Fish Burrito
w/ Chipotle sauce, cabbage & pico
Shredded Chicken Burrito
Shredded chicken w/ rice OR beans
Fajitas Burrito
Choice of meat, tomato, onion, bell peppers & guac
Mixed Burrito
Shredded beef w/ ranchera sauce & beans
Lengua Burrito
w/ Guac, onion & cilantro
Beef Burrito
Shredded beef & ranchera sauce
Chimichanga
Deep fried burritio w/ shredded beef OR chicken, beans & cheese; topped with shredded lettuce, guac, sour cream, pico, & cheese
Taquito Burrito Chkn
Taquito Burrito Beef
Tostadas
Enchilada
Combonation plates
Combonation Plate #1
Beef taco & cheese enchilada w/ rice & beans
Combonation Plate #2
Beef tostada & cheese enchilada w/ rice & beans
Combonation Plate #3
Two enchiladas (cheese or chicken) w/ rice & beans
Combonation Plate #4
Two beef or chicken tacos w/ rice & beans
Combonation Plate #5
Beef burrito & cheese enchilada w/ rice & beans
Combonation Plate #6
Chicken taco & chicken burrito w/ rice & beans
2 Fish Tacos Combo
Dinner plates
#7 Carne Asada Plate
Carne asada or Pollo asada w/ rice, beans, lettuce, guac, salsa & choice tortilla
#10 Carnitas Plate
Carnitas w/ rice, beans, lettuce, guac, salsa & choice tortilla
#11 Chile Relleno Plate
Poblano pepper stuffed w/ Jack cheese and topped with eggs
#12 Fajitas Plate
Fajitas w/ choice of carne asada or pollo asado
#8 Machaca Plate
Machca w/ rice, beans, lettuce, guac, salsa & choice tortilla
#9 Chorizo Plate
Chorizo w/ rice, beans, lettuce, guac, salsa & choice tortilla
Chips & Fries
Chips and Salsa
Chips w/ salsa
Chips w/ Guac
Chips w/ shredded cheese & guac
Nachos Supreme
Chips w/choice of meat, beans, cheese, guac & sour cream
Protein Fries
Fries w/ choice of meat, cheese, guac, & sour cream
Veggie Fries
Fries w/ guac, cheese, sour cream & pico
Shrimp Fries
Fries w/shrimp, cheese, guac & sour cream
Surf & Turf Fries
Fries w/ carne asada, shrimp, cheese, guac & sour cream
Bowls
Breakfast Bowl
Scrambled eggs w/ potatoes, cheese, rice, beans & cilantro
Super Breakfast Bowl
Everything in breakfast bowl + choice of ham, bacon, chorizo or machaca
Protein Bowl
Choice of carne asada, pollo asado, adobada, or carnitas w/ rice, beans, pico & lettuce
Shrimp Bowl
Shrimp w/ ranchero sauce, lettuce, sour cream, rice & beans
Surf & Turf Bowl
Shrimp and carne asada w/ lettuce, guac, sour cream, rice & beans
Side Orders
Beans side
Chicken Tortilla Soup (32oz)
Veggies, shredded chicken & torilla strips
Chile Relleno side
Chipotle side
Fries side
Guacamole side
Rice side
Salsa side
Sour Cream side
Torillas side
Menudo
Chicken Tortilla Soup (16oz)
Meat Side (8oz)
Shrimp Side (8oz)
Party Packs
Chips & Salsa Full Tray
Chips w/ 64 oz salsa
Quesadilla Party Tray (12)
w/ 32 oz salsa
Rolled Tacos (50)
w/ 32 oz salsa
Enchiladas (25)
w/ 32 oz salsa
Make Your Own Tacos (20)
Choice of carne asada, polloa asado, carnitas or adoada 32oz guac, 32oz pico, 40 corn tortillas or 20 flour tortillas w/ 32 oz salsa
Side Dishes Serves 20 (rice, beans, or sour cream)
w/ 32 oz salsa
Guacamole (Half Tray)
w/ 32 oz salsa
Sour Cream (Half Tray)
w/ 32 oz salsa
2 for $10 Tacos
El Pueblo has always had one mission: to be the best Mexican food North of the border. Give us a try, we promise you won’t be disappointed.
820 Birmingham Dr, Cardiff, CA 92007