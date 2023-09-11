Breakfast

Breakfast Plate

Chilaquiles

$12.40

Red or Green salsa, tortilla chips, scrambled eggs, onion, cilantro, sour cream & cheese

Huevos Rancheros

$12.40

Fried eggs over a fried tortilla w/ salsa & cheese

Huevos con Jamon

$12.40

Scrambled eggs, ham & cheese

Huevos a la Mexicana

$11.90

Scrambled eggs, bell pepper, onion, tomato & cheese

Breakfast Burrito

Super Breakfast Burrito

$11.40

Eggs, beans, cheese, potatoes & choice of ham or bacon

Breakfast Burrito

$9.90

Eggs, cheese, beans, potatoes

Chorizo Burrito

$10.90

Eggs& Chorizo

Machaca Burrito

$10.90

Shred. beef, bell peppers, onion, tomtato & scrambled eggs

Steak Burrito

$12.40

Steak, scrambled eggs & cheese

Lunch/Dinner

Soft Tacos

Fish Tacos

$1.19

House Made Chipotle Sauce, Cabbage, & Pico de Gallo

Pollo Asado Taco

$6.90

Guacamole & Pico de Gallo

Carnitas Taco

$6.90

Guacamole & Pico de Gallo

Adobada Taco

$6.90

Guacamole, Onion, & Cilantro

Lengua Taco

$7.90

Guacamole, Onion, & Cilantro

Carne Asada Taco

$6.90

Guacamole & Pico de Gallo

Hard Tacos

Shredded Beef Taco

$6.90

Cheese & Lettuce

3 Rolled Tacos

$8.90

Cheese with a choice of Guacamole or Sour Cream

5 Rolled Tacos

$9.90

Cheese with a choice of Guacamole or Sour cream

3 Flautas

$8.90

w/ Flour tortillas, guac, lettuce, pico, sour cream & cheese

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesdilla

$9.40

Cheese on Flour Tortilla

Carne Asada Quesdilla

$13.40

Carne Asada and Cheese on Flour Tortilla

Pollo Asado Quesdilla

$12.90

Pollo Asada and Cheese on Flour Tortilla

Shrimp Quesdilla

$13.90

Shrimp and Cheese on Flour Tortilla

Adobada Quesdilla

$12.90

Adobada and Cheese on Flour Tortilla

Shredded Chicken Quesdilla

$12.40

Spicy Shredded Chicken and Cheese on Flour Tortilla

Veggie Quesdilla

$9.90

Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Lettuce ,& Sour Cream

Shredded Beef Quesadilla

$12.40

Tortas

Carne Asada Torta

$12.40

w/ beans, guac & lettuce

Pollo Asado Torta

$12.40

w/ beans, guac & lettuce

Adobada Torta

$12.40

w/ beans, guac & lettuce

Carnitas Torta

$12.40

w/ beans, guac & lettuce

Ham & Cheese Torta

$12.40

Ham and cheese

El Pueblo Torta w/ Fries

$14.90

Carnitas, enchilada sauce, avocado slices, tomatoes & lettuce servce w/ fries

Chorizo Torta

$12.40

w/ beans, guac & lettuce

Machaca Torta

$12.40

w/ beans, guac & lettuce

Shredded Chicken Torta

$12.40

Spicy Shredded Chicken, Beans, Guacamole & Lettuce

Beef Torta

$12.40

Shredded Beef, Beans, Guacamole & Lettuce

Burritos

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$9.40

Bean & cheese

California Burrito

$13.40

Choice of meat, fries, pico, & cheese

Carne Asada Burrito

$13.40

w/ Guac & pico

Pollo Asado Burrito

$12.90

w/ Guac & pico

Conga Burrito (Any meat)

$12.90

choice of meat, rice & beans

Carnitas Burrito

$12.90

w/ Guac & pico

Surf & Turf Burrito

$14.40

Carne asada, shrimp, guac, sour cream & rice

Shrimp Burrito

$13.90

w/ rancherra sauce, rice & soure cream

Chile Relleno Burrito

$12.90

w/ beans

Supreme Burrito (Veggie)

$12.90

Beans, rice, pico, sour cream & cheese

Fish Burrito

$12.90

w/ Chipotle sauce, cabbage & pico

Fajitas Burrito

$12.90

Choice of meat, tomato, onion, bell peppers & guac

Chimichanga

$14.40

Deep fried burritio w/ shredded beef OR chicken, beans & cheese; topped with shredded lettuce, guac, sour cream, pico, & cheese

Adobada Burrito

$12.90

w/ Guac, onion & cilantro

Shredded Chicken Burrito

$12.40

Shredded chicken w/ rice OR beans

Lengua Burrito

$14.40

w/ Guac, onion & cilantro

Beef Burrito

$12.40

Shredded beef & ranchera sauce

Mixed Burrito

$12.40

Shredded beef w/ ranchera sauce & beans

Taquito Burrito Chkn

$12.90

Taquito Burrito Beef

$12.90

Tostadas

Bean Tostada

$8.40

Beans, lettuce & cheese

Carne Asada Tostada

$10.90

w/ beans, lettuce & cheese

Pollo Asado Tostada

$10.40

w/ beans, lettuce & cheese

Carnitas Tostada

$10.40

w/ beans, lettuce & cheese

Shredded Chicken Toastada

$10.40

w/ beans, lettuce & cheese

Beef Tostada

$10.40

w/ beans, lettuce & cheese

Enchiladas

Cheese Enchilada

$11.90

Enchilada sauce, lettuce & cheese

Beef Enchilada

$11.90

w/ enchilada sauce, lettuce & cheese

Shredded Chicken Enchilada

$11.90

w/ enchilada sauce, lettuce & cheese

Combonation plates

Combonation Plate #1

$14.90

Beef taco & cheese enchilada w/ rice & beans

Combination Plate #2

$14.90

Beef tostada & cheese enchilada w/ rice & beans

Combonation Plate #3

$14.90

Two enchiladas (cheese or chicken) w/ rice & beans

Combonation Plate #4

$14.90

Two beef or chicken tacos w/ rice & beans

Combonation Plate #5

$14.90

Beef burrito & cheese enchilada w/ rice & beans

Combonation Plate #6

$14.90

Chicken taco & chicken burrito w/ rice & beans

2 Fish Taco Combo

$8.35

Dinner plates

#7 Carne Asada Plate

$16.40

Carne asada or Pollo asada w/ rice, beans, lettuce, guac, salsa & choice tortilla

#8 Machaca Plate

$15.90

Machca w/ rice, beans, lettuce, guac, salsa & choice tortilla

#9 Chorizo Plate

$15.90

Chorizo w/ rice, beans, lettuce, guac, salsa & choice tortilla

#10 Carnitas Plate

$15.90

Carnitas w/ rice, beans, lettuce, guac, salsa & choice tortilla

#11 Chile Relleno Plate

$15.90

Poblano pepper stuffed w/ Jack cheese and topped with eggs

#12 Fajitas Plate

$15.90

Fajitas w/ choice of carne asada or pollo asado

Chips & Fries

Chips and Salsa

$6.40

Chips w/ salsa

Chips w/ Guac

$10.90

Chips w/ shredded cheese & guac

1/2 Order Chips

$2.99

Nachos Supreme

$14.90

Chips w/choice of meat, beans, cheese, guac & sour cream

Protein Fries

$14.90

Fries w/ choice of meat, cheese, guac, & sour cream

Veggie Fries

$12.90

Fries w/ guac, cheese, sour cream & pico

Shrimp Fries

$16.40

Fries w/shrimp, cheese, guac & sour cream

Surf & Turf Fries

$17.40

Fries w/ carne asada, shrimp, cheese, guac & sour cream

Veggie Nachos

$12.90

Bowls

Breakfast Bowl

$9.90

Scrambled eggs w/ potatoes, cheese, rice, beans & cilantro

Super Breakfast Bowl

$11.40

Everything in breakfast bowl + choice of ham, bacon, chorizo or machaca

Protein Bowl

$15.40

Choice of carne asada, pollo asado, adobada, or carnitas w/ rice, beans, pico & lettuce

Shrimp Bowl

$16.40

Shrimp w/ ranchero sauce, lettuce, sour cream, rice & beans

Surf & Turf Bowl

$17.40

Shrimp and carne asada w/ lettuce, guac, sour cream, rice & beans

Kids

Kids Quesadilla

$9.40

w/ fries & small drink

Kids Bean & Cheese Burrito

$9.40

w/ fries & small drink

Side Orders

Beans side

$5.40+

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$9.90+

Veggies, shredded chicken & torilla strips

Chile Relleno side

$9.40

Chipotle side

$2.40

Fries side

$2.99

Guacamole side

$8.40+

Rice side

$5.40+

Salsa side

$0.85+

Sour Cream side

$2.70+

Torillas side

$0.99

Menudo

$12.99

Side Of Meat

$7.50

Party Packs

Chips & Salsa Full Tray

$54.00

Chips w/ 64 oz salsa

Quesadilla Party Tray (12)

$99.00

w/ 32 oz salsa

Rolled Tacos (50)

$104.00

w/ 32 oz salsa

Enchiladas (25)

$114.00

w/ 32 oz salsa

Make Your Own Tacos (20)

$129.00

Choice of carne asada, polloa asado, carnitas or adoada 32oz guac, 32oz pico, 40 corn tortillas or 20 flour tortillas w/ 32 oz salsa

Side Dishes Serves 20 (rice, beans, or sour cream)

$64.00

w/ 32 oz salsa

Guacamole (Half Tray)

$59.00

w/ 32 oz salsa

Sour Cream (Half Tray)

$59.00

w/ 32 oz salsa

2 for $10 Tacos

2 for 10 Tacos

$10.00