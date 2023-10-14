El Pueblo 2
5350 US Highway 6
Portage, IN 46368
Food Menu
Appetizers
Children's Plates
Served to children 12 years and younger. $2.00 extra for 12 years old and up. There will be a $1.00 charge for substituting red sauce for cheese. There will be a $1.00 charge for grilled chicken and grilled steak.
Fajitas
We use our special recipe to cook tender strips of marinated chicken breast or beef steak cooked with sauteed onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, rice & beans
Seafood
Quesadillas
Steaks - Las Carnes
Favorites - Los Favoritos
Chimichanga Dinner
$11.99
Chilaquiles
$11.99
Chilaquiles Mexicanos
$14.99
Chilaquiles Mexicanos w/ Grilled Skirt Steak
$16.99
Special Dinner
$16.99
Pueblo Combo
$15.99
Shrimp Chimichanga
$14.99
Flauta Dinner
$11.99
Huevos Rancheros
$10.99
Chiles Rellenos
$15.99
Chile Verde
$12.99
Chile Colorado
$12.99
Tostadas Suiza Dinner
$12.99
Taco Salad
$11.99
Huevos Con Chorizo
$11.99
Taco Salad Fajita
$12.99
Sopes Dinner
$12.99
Gordita Dinner
$12.99
Tortas
$8.99
Las Gemelas
$12.99
Chicken Tortilla Soup
$7.99+
Especialidades El Pueblo
Pollo Bravo
$13.99
Carnitas
$13.99
Milanesa
$13.99
Pollo Feliz
$13.99
Tamales Mexicanos
$12.99
Pollo Mexicano
$14.99
Chuletas De Puerco
$13.99
Lengua En Salsa Verde
$15.99
Pollo Jalisco
$13.99
Pollo Loco
$12.99
Pollo Empanizado
$13.99
Pollo Guanajuarto
$14.99
Cheese Chicken
$14.99
Arroz Con Pollo
$11.99
Durango Special
$15.99
Jalisco Special
$16.99
O / tacos de carne asada dinner
$12.99
Street Tacos
$14.99
Arandas Cheese Steak
$13.99
Tacos De Psecado
$14.99
Alambres
$14.99
Camarones Bravos
$16.99
Carne Brava
$14.99
Enchiladas
Burritos
Combination Dinners
All combination dinners filled with group beef and hard shell tacos unless specified. There will be a $1.50 charge for substituting red sauce for cheese.
#1 :
$11.99
# 2 :
$11.99
# 3:
$11.99
# 4:
$11.99
# 5 :
$11.99
# 6 :
$11.99
# 7 :
$11.99
# 8:
$11.99
# 9:
$11.99
#10:
$11.99
#11:
$11.99
#12 :
$11.99
#13 :
$11.99
#14 :
$11.99
#15 :
$11.99
#16 :
$11.99
#17 :
$11.99
#18 :
$11.99
#19 :
$11.99
#20 :
$11.99
#21 :
$11.99
#22 :
$11.99
#23 :
$11.99
#24 :
$11.99
#25 :
$11.99
#26 :
$11.99
#27 :
$11.99
#28 :
$11.99
#29 :
$11.99
#30 :
$11.99
#31 :
$11.99
#32 :
$11.99
#33 :
$11.99
#34 :
$11.99
#35 :
$11.99
#36 :
$11.99
#37 :
$11.99
Vegetarian Combinations
A. One Chalupa, One Cheese Enchilada & Refried Beans
$9.99
B. Two Bean Burritos w/ Cheese Sauce
$9.99
C. One Bean Burrito, One Bean Tostada & One Cheese Enchilada
$9.99
D. One Bean Burrito, One Quesadilla, Rice & Beans
$9.99
E. One Cheese Enchilada, One Quesadilla, Rice & Beans
$9.99
Vegetarian Fajitas
$15.99
Vegetarian Quesadilla
$13.99