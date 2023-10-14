Food Menu

Appetizers

Cheese Dip

$4.99+

Guacamole

$4.99+

Bean Dip

$5.99

Mexican Dip

$6.99

Choriqueso

$6.99

Guacamole Salad

$5.29

Tosed Salad

$3.29

Quesadilla app

$4.99

Queso Fundido

$10.99

El Pueblo Sampler

$14.99

Franchos

$12.99

Nachos

Children's Plates

Served to children 12 years and younger. $2.00 extra for 12 years old and up. There will be a $1.00 charge for substituting red sauce for cheese. There will be a $1.00 charge for grilled chicken and grilled steak.

P.N Camaron Plancha

$6.99

P.N Tamal

$5.99

P.N Quesadilla,

$5.99

P.N Taco

$5.99

P.N Enchilada

$5.99

P.N Burrito,

$5.99

Chicken Strips w/ Fries

$5.99

Chicken Nuggets w/ Fries

$5.99

Corn Dog w/ Fries

$5.99

Cheeseburger w/ Fries

$5.99

Panesillo

$5.99

PN Mini Nachos

$5.99

P.N Chimichanga

$5.99

P.N Taco Salad

$5.99

Fajitas

We use our special recipe to cook tender strips of marinated chicken breast or beef steak cooked with sauteed onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, rice & beans

Hawaiian Fajitas

$15.99

El Pueblo Fajitas(1)

$16.99

Double El Pueblo Fajitas(2)

$32.99

El Pelon Special

$17.99

Fajitas Mexicanas

$16.99

Shrimp Fajitas(1)

$18.99

Double Shrimp Fajitas(2)

$35.99

Faja Charra

$16.99

Fajita : (1)

$15.99

Fajita Doble (2)

$29.99

Seafood

Camarones Empanizados

$14.99

Camarones A La Diabla

$14.99

Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo

$14.99

Pescado Mexicano

$14.99

El Pueblo Seafood

$17.99

Mexican Shrimp Cocktail

$12.99+

Primavera Shrimp

$15.99

Quesadillas

Steak & Mushroom Quesadilla

$14.99

Quesadilla Deluxe

$10.99

Quesadilla Rellena

$8.99

Fajita Quesadilla

$12.99

Quesadilla Verde

$10.99

Quesadilla Roja

$10.99

Steaks - Las Carnes

Carne Asada

$18.99

Carne Asada A La Tampiquena

$20.99

Steak Ranchero

$17.99

Steak Mexicano

$17.99

Parrillada

$20.99+

Steak A La Tampiquena

$18.99

Steak & Shrimp

$18.99

Favorites - Los Favoritos

Chimichanga Dinner

$11.99

Chilaquiles

$11.99

Chilaquiles Mexicanos

$14.99

Chilaquiles Mexicanos w/ Grilled Skirt Steak

$16.99

Special Dinner

$16.99

Pueblo Combo

$15.99

Shrimp Chimichanga

$14.99

Flauta Dinner

$11.99

Huevos Rancheros

$10.99

Chiles Rellenos

$15.99

Chile Verde

$12.99

Chile Colorado

$12.99

Tostadas Suiza Dinner

$12.99

Taco Salad

$11.99

Huevos Con Chorizo

$11.99

Taco Salad Fajita

$12.99

Sopes Dinner

$12.99

Gordita Dinner

$12.99

Tortas

$8.99

Las Gemelas

$12.99

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$7.99+

Especialidades El Pueblo

Pollo Bravo

$13.99

Carnitas

$13.99

Milanesa

$13.99

Pollo Feliz

$13.99

Tamales Mexicanos

$12.99

Pollo Mexicano

$14.99

Chuletas De Puerco

$13.99

Lengua En Salsa Verde

$15.99

Pollo Jalisco

$13.99

Pollo Loco

$12.99

Pollo Empanizado

$13.99

Pollo Guanajuarto

$14.99

Cheese Chicken

$14.99

Arroz Con Pollo

$11.99

Durango Special

$15.99

Jalisco Special

$16.99

O / tacos de carne asada dinner

$12.99

Street Tacos

$14.99

Arandas Cheese Steak

$13.99

Tacos De Psecado

$14.99

Alambres

$14.99

Camarones Bravos

$16.99

Carne Brava

$14.99

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Suiza Dinner

$12.99

Enchilada De Espinacas

$12.99

Enchiladas Rancheras

$11.99

Enchiladas Mixtas

$11.99

Enchiladas Verdes

$11.99

Pueblo Enchilada

$12.99

Enchilada Mexicanas

$12.99

Burritos

Burrito Mi Tierra

$13.99

Burrito Panson

$11.99

Burrito Bandera

$12.99

Giant Burrito Suizo

$12.99

Burrito Frito

$12.99

Francho Burrito

$13.99

El Pueblo Special

$9.99

Burrito Campechanos

$13.99

El Pueblo Burrito

$10.99

Burritos Jalisco

$10.99

Burrito Fajita

$12.99

Arandas Burrito

$12.99

Burrito California

$12.99

Combination Dinners

All combination dinners filled with group beef and hard shell tacos unless specified. There will be a $1.50 charge for substituting red sauce for cheese.

#1 :

$11.99

# 2 :

$11.99

# 3:

$11.99

# 4:

$11.99

# 5 :

$11.99

# 6 :

$11.99

# 7 :

$11.99

# 8:

$11.99

# 9:

$11.99

#10:

$11.99

#11:

$11.99

#12 :

$11.99

#13 :

$11.99

#14 :

$11.99

#15 :

$11.99

#16 :

$11.99

#17 :

$11.99

#18 :

$11.99

#19 :

$11.99

#20 :

$11.99

#21 :

$11.99

#22 :

$11.99

#23 :

$11.99

#24 :

$11.99

#25 :

$11.99

#26 :

$11.99

#27 :

$11.99

#28 :

$11.99

#29 :

$11.99

#30 :

$11.99

#31 :

$11.99

#32 :

$11.99

#33 :

$11.99

#34 :

$11.99

#35 :

$11.99

#36 :

$11.99

#37 :

$11.99

Vegetarian Combinations

A. One Chalupa, One Cheese Enchilada & Refried Beans

$9.99

B. Two Bean Burritos w/ Cheese Sauce

$9.99

C. One Bean Burrito, One Bean Tostada & One Cheese Enchilada

$9.99

D. One Bean Burrito, One Quesadilla, Rice & Beans

$9.99

E. One Cheese Enchilada, One Quesadilla, Rice & Beans

$9.99

Vegetarian Fajitas

$15.99

Vegetarian Quesadilla

$13.99

A La Carta Orders(1)

(1) Taco

(1)Enchilada

$3.00

(1) Tamal

$4.29

(1) Flauta

$3.00

(1) Burrito

$5.29

(1) Chimichanga carta

$6.99

(1) Chile Relleno

$5.99

(1) Tostada

$4.59

(1) Chalupa

$4.59

(1)Tostaguac

$4.59

(1)Sope

$4.59

(1)Gordita

$4.59

A La Carta (2)

(2)Burritos

$10.49

(2)chimichanga

$13.89

(2)Chile Rellenos

$11.89

(2)Tostadas

$8.99

(2)Chalupas

$8.99

(2)Tostaguac

$8.99

(2)Sopes

$8.99

(2)Gorditas

$8.99

A La Carte (3)

(3) Tacos

3 Enchiladas

$8.99

3 Flautas

$8.99

3 Tamales

$12.79

3 Street Tacos

$10.99

Side Orders

Mexican Rice & Beans

$3.79

Mexican Rice

$2.69

Refried Beans

$2.69