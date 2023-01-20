- Home
El Puente Restaurant
112 E Main St
Saint Charles, IL 60174
Appetizers/Botanas
Bean Dip
Tasty Blend of Beans, Ground Beef, Salsa, and Cheeses with Chips for Dipping
Chile Con Queso
Our Creamy Homemade White Jalapeno Cheese Sauce. Perfect for Dipping!
Combination Tray
Sampler of Nachos, Flautas, & Dressed Peppers with Guacamole & Sour Cream
Dressed Jalapeno Peppers
Six (6) Jalapeno Slices "dressed" in Cream Cheese, Breaded and Deep-Fried, with Sour Cream
Gucamole & Chips
Our famous handmade Guacaome, served with a side of Jalapenos & Chips
1/2 Guacamole & Chips
Our famous handmade Guacaome, served with a side of Jalapenos & Chips
Dozen Hot Wings
Served with Carrots, Celery, and Ranch Dressing
Half Dozen Hot Wings
Served with Carrots, Celery, and Ranch Dressing
Nachos Special
Beef, Chicken, Chorizo topping large chips with Beans & Cheese. with Guacamole & Sour Cream
Queso Fundido
Grilled Chorizo OR Shredded Chicken with Melted Mexican Cheese, garnished with Jalapeno slices and served with Tortillas
Shrimp Ceviche
Four Nacho Chips piled with Shrimp, Avocado, Cilantro, Onion, Tomato, and Sour Cream
Small Sincronizadas
Grilled Ham, Onions, & Tomato with Melted Mexican Cheese between two large Flour Tortillas, with Sour Cream
Sincronizadas
Grilled Ham, Onions, & Tomato with Melted Mexican Cheese between two small Flour Tortillas, with Sour Cream
Mexican Specialties
Chilaquiles with Eggs
Tortilla Chips sauteed in a Tangy Sauce with beef, with 2 eggs, any style, topped with Mexican Cheese, served with Beans & Sour Cream
Chilaquiles with Steak
Tortilla Chips sauteed in a Tangy Sauce with beef, topped with Mexican Cheese, served with Beans & Sour Cream
Chile Relleno Dinner
Poblano Pepper stuffed with Mexican Cheese, egg batter dipped and fried topped with Enchilada Sauce. Served with Tortillas, Rice & Beans
Chimichanga Dinner
Steak, Chicken, Beef, or Seafood wrapped in a flour tortilla then deep-fried crispy with Guacamole & Sour Cream
Chorizo con Huevos
Grilled Mexican Sausage scrambled with Eggs. Served with Rice, Beans, & Tortillas
El Puente Enchiladas
Two Enchiladas filled with Grilled Chicken Breast & Spinach topped with White Jalapeno Cheese Sauce. With Rice & Beans
Enchiladas Mexicanas
Two Chicken Enchiladas smothered in our famous Mole Sauce with Rice & Beans
Huevos a la Mexicana
Three eggs grilled with Diced Onion, Green Peppers, Tomato, and Jalapeno. Served with Rice, Beans, & Tortillas
Huevos Rancheros
Three (3) eggs, any style, topped with our Salsa Ranchera. Served with Rice, Beans, & Tortillas
Longy Taco Dinner (2)
Two Tacos of Beef or Chicken with combined with Mexican & American Cheese, Pan-Fried crispy in Corn Tortillas with Lettuce, Cheese, & Tomato. Served with Rice & Beans
Longy Taco Platter (3)
Three Tacos of Beef or Chicken with combined with Mexican & American Cheese, Pan-Fried crispy in Corn Tortillas with Lettuce, Cheese, & Tomato. Served with Rice & Beans
Mini Chimichanga Dinner
Beef of Chicken wrapped in small Flour Tortillas deep fried and served with Guacamole & Sour Cream
Pollo en Mole Puebla Style
Half Chicken smothered in our homemade MOLE Sauce. Served with Rice, Beans, and Tortillas
Pollo Ranchero
Half Chicken smothered in our Hommade Tangy Salsa Ranchera. Served with Beans, Rice, and Tortillas
Steak Taco Dinner (2)
Two Steak Tacos served with Salsa Fresca
Steak Taco Platter (3)
Three Steak Tacos served with Salsa Fresca and Beans & Rice
Tostada Dinner
Open faced cripsy tortilla topped with Beans, Lettuce, Cheese, Guacamole, Sour Cream, & Tomato. Choice of Beef, Chicken, Guacamole, or Steak
Steaks/Carnes
Chef Special
Tender Skirt Steak served with Cheese Enchilada, Chile Relleno, and Grilled Chunks of Onion, Green Pepper, & Tomato
Carne Asada a la Tampiquena
Tender Skirt Steak with Cheese Enchilada, Rice, Beans, Tortillas, and Salsa Fresca
Pork in Green Sauce
Flavorful Chunks of Pork simmered in our Homemade Salsa Verde
Carnitas Estilo Puente
Slow roasted seasoned chunks of Pork, tender & juicy, served with Beans, Rice, Cilantro & Onion, Jalapenos, and Tortillas
Steak Fajitas
Marinated Steak grilled with Onions & Green Peppers, served with Beans, Rice, Sour Cream, & Salsa Fresca. With Tortillas
Chicken Fajitas
Marinated Chicken Breast grilled with Onions & Green Peppers, served with Beans, Rice, Sour Cream, & Salsa Fresca. With Tortillas
Shrimp Fajitas
Marinated Shrimp Grilled with Onion, Green Peppers, & Mushroom. Served with Beans, Rice, Sour Cream, & Salsa Fresca. With Tortillas
Vegetable Fajitas
Fajita Combinadas
Two of three choices of Fajitas: Steak, Chicken OR Shrimp. Enough for Two.
Steak Milanesa
Flattened Chicken Breast, breaded and grilled. Served with Mexican Fried Potatoes, Beans, Rice & Tortillas
Chicken Milanesa
Flattened Steak, breaded and grilled. Served with Mexican Fried Potatoes, Beans, Rice & Tortillas
Tacos al Pastor
Our Famous Marinated Pork. Tangy, sweet, and spicy marinated in our Al Pastor sauce and grilled. Served on Corn Tortillas, topped with Cilantro & Onion. Served with Salsa Verde, Lime, and Beans & RIce.
Steak a la Mexicana
Succulent chunks of Tender Steak Sauteed in our Tangy Salsa Ranchera. Served with Rice, Beans, & Tortillas
Soups & Salads
Taco Salad
Choice of Beef, Chicken, Seafood, or Steak. Made with Beans, Lettuce, Green Peppers, Onion, Cheese, Black Olives, Tomato, and Cilantro piled high in a Large Tortilla Shell topped with Sour Cream
Dinner Salad
Choice of Ranch or Italian
Cup of Chili
Our Authentic Homemade Chili. Mild or Spicy
Bowl of Chili
Our Authentic Homemade Chili. Mild or Spicy
Quart of Chili
Our Authentic Homemade Chili. Mild or Spicy. Carry-out Only
Desserts
Sopapillas
Mexican Fried Dough Pastries sprinkled with Cinnamon & Sugar, with Chocolate & Honey for Dipping
Half Sopapillas
Mexican Fried Dough Pastries sprinkled with Cinnamon & Sugar, with Chocolate & Honey for Dipping
Strawberry Empanadas a la Mode
Strawberries wrapped in flour tortillas and deep fried golden & crispy. Three to an order with Vanilla Ice Cream
Flan
A cool Mexican Treat. Carmelized custard topped with Whipped Cream & Cherry
Fried Ice Cream
Hot Outside, Cool Inside. Vanilla Ice Cream Coated in Cereal & Nut mixture and deep fried crispy. Topped with Whipped Cream & Cherry in an edible Tortilla Bowl.
Small Ice Cream
A La Carte
Beef Enchilada
Beef Longy Taco
Beef Taco
Cheese Enchilada
Chicken Enchilada
Chicken Flauta
Chicken Longy Taco
Chicken Taco
Puente Ench - C
Small Bean Burrito
Small Beef Burrito
Small Cheese Quesadilla
Small Chicken Burrito
Small Chicken Quesadilla
Steak Flauta
Steak Taco
Taco Al Pastor
Tamale
Tostada
Chile Relleno
Side Orders
12oz. Sauce
3oz. Side Sauce
Avocado Slices
Bag of Chips & 12oz. Sauce
Bag of Chips & Quart Sauce
Bag of Chips & Sauce
Black Beans
Corn Tortillas
Flour Tortillas
French Fries
Grilled Jalapenos
Mexican Fried Potatoes
MOLE Sauce
Quart of Sauce
Refried Beans
Salsa Fresca
Salsa Ranchera
Salsa Verde
Side Cheese
Side Guacamole
Side Salsa Fresca
Side Jalapenos
Sour Cream
Spanish Rice
Melted cheese
Side Chile Queso
Create Your Own Combination
Burritos Grandes
Steak Burrrito Grande
Steak with Grilled Green Pepper & Onions
Chicken Burrrito Grande
Shredded Seasoned Chicken with Beans
Al Pastor Burrrito Grande
Marinated Pork with Grilled Onion & Green peppers
Pork in Green Sauce Burrrito Grande
Chunks of Pork in Salsa Verde with Beans
Vegetable Burrrito Grande
Grilled Green Pepper, Onion, & Mushroom with Beans
Chorizo & Egg Burrrito Grande
Mexican Sausage with Scrambled Eggs with Beans
Bean Burrrito Grande
Refried Beans with Melted Cheese on top
Beef Burrrito Grande
Seasoned Ground Beef with Beans, cheese on top
Quesadillas Grandes
Chicken Quesadilla
Shredded Chicken with Melted Mexican Cheese
Shrimp Quesadilla
Grilled Shrimp, Onion, Green Pepper, & Mushroom with Melted Mexcian Cheese
Steak Quesadilla
Steak with Grilled Green Peppers & Onions with Melted Mexican Cheese
Al Pastor Quesadilla
Marinated Pork with Grilled Onion & Green Pepper with Melted Mexican Cheese
Spinach Quesadilla
Chopped Spinach & Onion with Melted Mexcian Cheese
Cheese Quesadilla
Melted Mexcan Cheese
Vegetable Quesadilla
Soda
Jarritos
Milk, Tea, and Coffee
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Authentic Mexican Cuisine over two generations!
112 E Main St, Saint Charles, IL 60174