Restaurant header imageView gallery

El Puente Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

112 E Main St

Saint Charles, IL 60174

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers/Botanas

Bean Dip

$8.50

Tasty Blend of Beans, Ground Beef, Salsa, and Cheeses with Chips for Dipping

Chile Con Queso

$9.00

Our Creamy Homemade White Jalapeno Cheese Sauce. Perfect for Dipping!

Combination Tray

$11.00

Sampler of Nachos, Flautas, & Dressed Peppers with Guacamole & Sour Cream

Dressed Jalapeno Peppers

$10.00

Six (6) Jalapeno Slices "dressed" in Cream Cheese, Breaded and Deep-Fried, with Sour Cream

Gucamole & Chips

$10.50

Our famous handmade Guacaome, served with a side of Jalapenos & Chips

1/2 Guacamole & Chips

$8.50

Our famous handmade Guacaome, served with a side of Jalapenos & Chips

Dozen Hot Wings

$13.00

Served with Carrots, Celery, and Ranch Dressing

Half Dozen Hot Wings

$8.50

Served with Carrots, Celery, and Ranch Dressing

Nachos Special

$10.00

Beef, Chicken, Chorizo topping large chips with Beans & Cheese. with Guacamole & Sour Cream

Queso Fundido

$10.00

Grilled Chorizo OR Shredded Chicken with Melted Mexican Cheese, garnished with Jalapeno slices and served with Tortillas

Shrimp Ceviche

$9.50

Four Nacho Chips piled with Shrimp, Avocado, Cilantro, Onion, Tomato, and Sour Cream

Small Sincronizadas

$8.00

Grilled Ham, Onions, & Tomato with Melted Mexican Cheese between two large Flour Tortillas, with Sour Cream

Sincronizadas

$10.50

Grilled Ham, Onions, & Tomato with Melted Mexican Cheese between two small Flour Tortillas, with Sour Cream

Mexican Specialties

Chilaquiles with Eggs

$13.00

Tortilla Chips sauteed in a Tangy Sauce with beef, with 2 eggs, any style, topped with Mexican Cheese, served with Beans & Sour Cream

Chilaquiles with Steak

$17.00

Tortilla Chips sauteed in a Tangy Sauce with beef, topped with Mexican Cheese, served with Beans & Sour Cream

Chile Relleno Dinner

$13.95

Poblano Pepper stuffed with Mexican Cheese, egg batter dipped and fried topped with Enchilada Sauce. Served with Tortillas, Rice & Beans

Chimichanga Dinner

$14.95

Steak, Chicken, Beef, or Seafood wrapped in a flour tortilla then deep-fried crispy with Guacamole & Sour Cream

Chorizo con Huevos

$13.95

Grilled Mexican Sausage scrambled with Eggs. Served with Rice, Beans, & Tortillas

El Puente Enchiladas

$14.95

Two Enchiladas filled with Grilled Chicken Breast & Spinach topped with White Jalapeno Cheese Sauce. With Rice & Beans

Enchiladas Mexicanas

$14.95

Two Chicken Enchiladas smothered in our famous Mole Sauce with Rice & Beans

Huevos a la Mexicana

$12.50

Three eggs grilled with Diced Onion, Green Peppers, Tomato, and Jalapeno. Served with Rice, Beans, & Tortillas

Huevos Rancheros

$12.50

Three (3) eggs, any style, topped with our Salsa Ranchera. Served with Rice, Beans, & Tortillas

Longy Taco Dinner (2)

$12.50

Two Tacos of Beef or Chicken with combined with Mexican & American Cheese, Pan-Fried crispy in Corn Tortillas with Lettuce, Cheese, & Tomato. Served with Rice & Beans

Longy Taco Platter (3)

$15.50

Three Tacos of Beef or Chicken with combined with Mexican & American Cheese, Pan-Fried crispy in Corn Tortillas with Lettuce, Cheese, & Tomato. Served with Rice & Beans

Mini Chimichanga Dinner

$13.95

Beef of Chicken wrapped in small Flour Tortillas deep fried and served with Guacamole & Sour Cream

Pollo en Mole Puebla Style

$13.95

Half Chicken smothered in our homemade MOLE Sauce. Served with Rice, Beans, and Tortillas

Pollo Ranchero

$13.95

Half Chicken smothered in our Hommade Tangy Salsa Ranchera. Served with Beans, Rice, and Tortillas

Steak Taco Dinner (2)

$12.50

Two Steak Tacos served with Salsa Fresca

Steak Taco Platter (3)

$14.95

Three Steak Tacos served with Salsa Fresca and Beans & Rice

Tostada Dinner

$12.00

Open faced cripsy tortilla topped with Beans, Lettuce, Cheese, Guacamole, Sour Cream, & Tomato. Choice of Beef, Chicken, Guacamole, or Steak

Steaks/Carnes

Chef Special

$28.00

Tender Skirt Steak served with Cheese Enchilada, Chile Relleno, and Grilled Chunks of Onion, Green Pepper, & Tomato

Carne Asada a la Tampiquena

$21.50

Tender Skirt Steak with Cheese Enchilada, Rice, Beans, Tortillas, and Salsa Fresca

Pork in Green Sauce

$14.00

Flavorful Chunks of Pork simmered in our Homemade Salsa Verde

Carnitas Estilo Puente

$17.50

Slow roasted seasoned chunks of Pork, tender & juicy, served with Beans, Rice, Cilantro & Onion, Jalapenos, and Tortillas

Steak Fajitas

$16.00

Marinated Steak grilled with Onions & Green Peppers, served with Beans, Rice, Sour Cream, & Salsa Fresca. With Tortillas

Chicken Fajitas

$16.00

Marinated Chicken Breast grilled with Onions & Green Peppers, served with Beans, Rice, Sour Cream, & Salsa Fresca. With Tortillas

Shrimp Fajitas

$17.00

Marinated Shrimp Grilled with Onion, Green Peppers, & Mushroom. Served with Beans, Rice, Sour Cream, & Salsa Fresca. With Tortillas

Vegetable Fajitas

$14.00

Fajita Combinadas

$28.00

Two of three choices of Fajitas: Steak, Chicken OR Shrimp. Enough for Two.

Steak Milanesa

$17.00

Flattened Chicken Breast, breaded and grilled. Served with Mexican Fried Potatoes, Beans, Rice & Tortillas

Chicken Milanesa

$17.00

Flattened Steak, breaded and grilled. Served with Mexican Fried Potatoes, Beans, Rice & Tortillas

Tacos al Pastor

$13.95

Our Famous Marinated Pork. Tangy, sweet, and spicy marinated in our Al Pastor sauce and grilled. Served on Corn Tortillas, topped with Cilantro & Onion. Served with Salsa Verde, Lime, and Beans & RIce.

Steak a la Mexicana

$16.00

Succulent chunks of Tender Steak Sauteed in our Tangy Salsa Ranchera. Served with Rice, Beans, & Tortillas

Soups & Salads

Taco Salad

$12.50

Choice of Beef, Chicken, Seafood, or Steak. Made with Beans, Lettuce, Green Peppers, Onion, Cheese, Black Olives, Tomato, and Cilantro piled high in a Large Tortilla Shell topped with Sour Cream

Dinner Salad

$6.00

Choice of Ranch or Italian

Cup of Chili

$3.95

Our Authentic Homemade Chili. Mild or Spicy

Bowl of Chili

$5.50

Our Authentic Homemade Chili. Mild or Spicy

Quart of Chili

$11.50

Our Authentic Homemade Chili. Mild or Spicy. Carry-out Only

Desserts

Sopapillas

$10.95

Mexican Fried Dough Pastries sprinkled with Cinnamon & Sugar, with Chocolate & Honey for Dipping

Half Sopapillas

$8.50

Mexican Fried Dough Pastries sprinkled with Cinnamon & Sugar, with Chocolate & Honey for Dipping

Strawberry Empanadas a la Mode

$8.95

Strawberries wrapped in flour tortillas and deep fried golden & crispy. Three to an order with Vanilla Ice Cream

Flan

$5.50

A cool Mexican Treat. Carmelized custard topped with Whipped Cream & Cherry

Fried Ice Cream

$7.00

Hot Outside, Cool Inside. Vanilla Ice Cream Coated in Cereal & Nut mixture and deep fried crispy. Topped with Whipped Cream & Cherry in an edible Tortilla Bowl.

Small Ice Cream

$3.75

A La Carte

Beef Enchilada

$3.50

Beef Longy Taco

$3.95

Beef Taco

$3.50

Cheese Enchilada

$3.50

Chicken Enchilada

$3.50

Chicken Flauta

$4.25

Chicken Longy Taco

$3.95

Chicken Taco

$3.50

Puente Ench - C

$3.95

Small Bean Burrito

$3.75

Small Beef Burrito

$3.75

Small Cheese Quesadilla

$3.25

Small Chicken Burrito

$3.75

Small Chicken Quesadilla

$4.95

Steak Flauta

$4.25

Steak Taco

$3.95

Taco Al Pastor

$3.75

Tamale

$3.25

Tostada

$8.75

Chile Relleno

$9.95

Side Orders

12oz. Sauce

$4.00

3oz. Side Sauce

$0.50

Avocado Slices

$3.95

Bag of Chips & 12oz. Sauce

$6.25

Bag of Chips & Quart Sauce

$10.95

Bag of Chips & Sauce

$3.75

Black Beans

$3.25

Corn Tortillas

$1.55

Flour Tortillas

$1.95

French Fries

$3.25

Grilled Jalapenos

$3.00

Mexican Fried Potatoes

$5.50

MOLE Sauce

$4.95

Quart of Sauce

$9.95

Refried Beans

$2.95

Salsa Fresca

$3.95

Salsa Ranchera

$3.95

Salsa Verde

$1.95

Side Cheese

$1.25

Side Guacamole

$1.95

Side Salsa Fresca

$1.95

Side Jalapenos

$1.75

Sour Cream

$1.50

Spanish Rice

$2.95

Melted cheese

$1.25

Side Chile Queso

$1.25

Create Your Own Combination

Dinner (2 items)

$12.00

Combination (3 items)

$15.00

Sandwiches

Torta Sandwich

$11.50

Mexican Cheeseburger

$13.50

Cheeseburger

$12.00

Burritos Grandes

Steak Burrrito Grande

$12.00

Steak with Grilled Green Pepper & Onions

Chicken Burrrito Grande

$11.00

Shredded Seasoned Chicken with Beans

Al Pastor Burrrito Grande

$12.00

Marinated Pork with Grilled Onion & Green peppers

Pork in Green Sauce Burrrito Grande

$12.00

Chunks of Pork in Salsa Verde with Beans

Vegetable Burrrito Grande

$11.00

Grilled Green Pepper, Onion, & Mushroom with Beans

Chorizo & Egg Burrrito Grande

$12.00

Mexican Sausage with Scrambled Eggs with Beans

Bean Burrrito Grande

$11.00

Refried Beans with Melted Cheese on top

Beef Burrrito Grande

$11.00

Seasoned Ground Beef with Beans, cheese on top

Quesadillas Grandes

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.00

Shredded Chicken with Melted Mexican Cheese

Shrimp Quesadilla

$12.00

Grilled Shrimp, Onion, Green Pepper, & Mushroom with Melted Mexcian Cheese

Steak Quesadilla

$12.00

Steak with Grilled Green Peppers & Onions with Melted Mexican Cheese

Al Pastor Quesadilla

$12.00

Marinated Pork with Grilled Onion & Green Pepper with Melted Mexican Cheese

Spinach Quesadilla

$11.00

Chopped Spinach & Onion with Melted Mexcian Cheese

Cheese Quesadilla

$11.00

Melted Mexcan Cheese

Vegetable Quesadilla

$11.00

Children's Menu

Chicken Tenders

$6.95

Kid's Beef Taco

$6.95

Kid's Quesadilla

$6.95

Grilled Cheese

$6.95

Soda

Fountain Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Squirt

$3.00

Kiddie Cocktail

$3.95

Club Soda

$3.00

Jarritos

Mandarin Jarrito

$3.75

Pinepple Jarrito

$3.75

Limon Jarrito

$3.75

Tutti Frutii Jarrito

$3.75

Apple Jarrito

$3.75

Tamarindo Jarrito

$3.75

Grapefruit Jarrito

$3.75

Sangria Jarrito

$3.75

Mexican Coke

$3.95

Milk, Tea, and Coffee

Chocolate Milk

$3.75

Coffee

$3.50

Horchata

$3.75

Hot Chocolate

$3.75

Hot Tea

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Milk

$3.00

Juice

Orange Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Virgin Drinks

Virgin Margarita

$3.95

Virgin Straw Margarita

$3.95

Virgin Pina Colada

$3.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Authentic Mexican Cuisine over two generations!

Website

Location

112 E Main St, Saint Charles, IL 60174

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Office
orange starNo Reviews
201 E Main St St. Charles, IL 60174
View restaurantnext
Flagship On The Fox
orange starNo Reviews
100 S Riverside Avenue St Charles, IL 60174
View restaurantnext
Pollyanna Brewing Company
orange starNo Reviews
106 S Riverside Avenue St. Charles, IL 60174
View restaurantnext
La ZaZa Trattoria
orange star4.5 • 1,287
5 S 1st St St Charles, IL 60174
View restaurantnext
mc nallys irish pub - 109 W Main St
orange starNo Reviews
109 W Main St Saint Charles, IL 60174
View restaurantnext
Mc Nally's Traditional Irish Pub
orange starNo Reviews
109 W. Main St Saint Charles, IL 60174
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Saint Charles

La ZaZa Trattoria
orange star4.5 • 1,287
5 S 1st St St Charles, IL 60174
View restaurantnext
Gia Mia - St Charles
orange star4.4 • 213
31 S 1st St St Charles, IL 60174
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Saint Charles
Geneva
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Batavia
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
South Elgin
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
West Chicago
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Bartlett
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Elgin
review star
Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)
Carol Stream
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Wheaton
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Bloomingdale
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston