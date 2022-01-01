El Puerto de Vallarta Mexican Seafood - Homestead

Restaurant info

Established in 2000 Puerto Vallarta, Mexico was the childhood home of business owner and chef, Horacio Ramirez. He grew up on his grandmother's homemade meals and the fresh seafood the coast had to offer. When he arrived to the States, he decided to put this knowledge to use and opened one of the first mexican and seafood restaurants in Homestead. The authentic flavor and original recipes he knew lead to many years of success, which pushed him to open another location in Key Largo. The tourists and locals helped make this location a success as well, but the building itself was not up to par. So after 5 amazing years he decided to relocate further south to Islamorada. This family owned and operated business continues to strive for success and authenticity. From our homemade pico de gallo salsa to our habanero hot sauce, we welcome you to our home.

