Mexican & Tex-Mex

El Puesto 5827 West 16th

review star

No reviews yet

5827 WEST 16th

Ciero, IL 60804

Tacos

Asa

$1.69

Pas

$1.69

Ceci

$1.69

Chor

$1.69

Tri

$1.99

Poll

$1.69

Chichar

$1.69

Bis mex

$1.69

Lomo

$1.99

Surti

$1.69

Masiza

$1.69

Cuero

$1.69

Buche

$1.69

Veggie

$1.69

Picad

$1.69

Tortas

Tor Asa

$7.99

Tor Pas

$7.99

Tor Pica

$7.99

Tor Cec

$7.99

Tor Chor

$7.99

Tor Tri

$8.99

Tor hue cho

$7.99

Tor Pollo

$7.99

Tor Chich

$7.99

Tor surtida

$7.99

Tor Bis mex

$7.99

Tor Jamo

$7.99

Tor Agua

$7.99

Tor hue ham

$7.99

Tor milaneza

$7.99

Hue/ Chori

$7.99

Tor Lomo

$8.99

Burritos

Burr Asa

$8.99

Burr Pas

$8.99

Burr Pica

$8.99

Burr - Cec

$8.99

Burr Chor

$8.99

Burr Trip

$9.99

Burr Pollo

$8.99

Burr Chich

$8.99

Burr Bis mex

$8.99

Burr Jam

$8.99

Burr Agu

$8.99

Burr Veggie

$8.99

Burr Surti

$8.99

Burr Lomo

$9.99

Tostadas

Tost Asa

$4.99

Tost Pastor

$4.99

Tost - Pica

$4.99

Tost Barb

$4.99

Tost Cec

$4.99

Tost Chor

$4.99

Tost Trip

$5.99

Tost Pollo

$4.99

Tost Chicha

$4.99

Tost Bis Mex

$4.99

Tost Jam

$4.99

Tost Agu

$4.99

Tost Lomo

$5.99

Apperitivos

Guacamole

$9.99

Chori-queso

$9.99

Pico de gallo

$4.99

Chips c Salsa

$3.99

Frijoles c chips

$3.99

Super Tacos

ST asa

$3.99

ST pas

$3.99

ST Picad

$3.99

ST trip

$4.99

ST pollo

$3.99

ST chor

$3.99

ST chich

$3.99

ST cec

$3.99

ST bis Mex

$3.99

ST Surti

$3.99

ST Masiza

$3.99

ST Cuero

$3.99

ST Buche

$3.99

ST Veggie

$3.99

ST Lomo

$4.99

Desayunos

Des Hue/ Mex

$6.99

Des Hue/ Toci

$6.99

Des Hue/ Jam

$6.99

Des Hue/ Chori

$6.99

Des Hue/ Ranch

$6.99

Chilaq/ Verdes

$6.99

Chilaq/ Rojos

$6.99

Extras/Sides

Rice

$2.69

Beans

$2.69

Rice and Beans

$3.99

Cebollitas (6)

$2.69

Queso

$1.49

Crema

$1.49

Ord Chiles

$2.69

Limes

$0.89

Ord/ Aguaca

$4.99

Bag / Chips

$1.99

Tortillas

$1.99

Un Chile

$1.35

Bag/ Zanahoria

$1.49

1/2 Ceb-1/2 Chiles

$3.69

Salsa To- Go 8oz

$2.75

Salsa To- Go 20oz

$3.99

Arroz O Frijol 32oz

$9.99

Salsa 2 Oz

$0.49

Ceb/ Cil

$1.49

Gorditas

Gor Asa

$3.99

Gor Pas

$3.99

Gor Cec

$3.99

Gor Chor

$3.99

Gor Trip

$3.99

Gor Pollo

$3.99

Gor Chich

$3.99

Gor Picadillo

$3.99

Gor Bis Mex

$3.99

Gor Raj/ Queso

$3.99

Gor Surti

$3.99

Gor Nopal

$3.99

Gor Fri/que

$3.99

Sopes

Sop Asa

$4.49

Sop Pas

$4.49

Sop Pica

$4.49

Sop Cec

$4.49

Sop Chor

$4.49

Sop Trip

$5.49

Sop Pollo

$4.49

Sop Chich

$4.49

Sop Bis Mex

$4.49

Sop Jam

$4.49

Sop Agu

$4.49

Sop Surti

$4.49

Sop Lomo

$5.49

Quesadillas

Quesa - Asa

$7.99

Quesa - Pas

$7.99

Quesa - Pica

$7.99

Quesa - Lomo

$8.99

Quesa - Cec

$7.99

Quesa - Chori

$7.99

Quesa - Trip

$8.99

Quesa - Pollo

$7.99

Quesa - Chich

$7.99

Quesa - Bis Mex

$7.99

Quesa - Jam

$7.99

Quesa - Agu

$7.99

Quesa P/ Queso

$7.99

Quesa/ Raj/ Que

$7.99

Quesa/ Nopal

$7.99

Carne en su Jugo

1/2 Galon

$24.99

To-go 32oz

$14.99

Car/ Su

$13.99

Birria

$14.99

Que 3* Birria

$16.99

Carnitas

Lb

$10.49

1/2 Lb

$6.99

Libra De Pastor

$18.00

Platillos

Platilo Bistec a LA mex

$16.99

Platillo Cecina encebollada

$14.99

Platillo Chicharron S/verde

$14.99

Platillo Carne/asa

$14.99

1/2 Arroz

$40.00

1/2 Frijol

$40.00

1/2 Arroz 1/2 Frijol

$70.00

1/2 Charola Arroz

$40.00

1/2 Charola Frijol

$40.00

Huaraches

Huar asa

$7.99

Huar pas

$7.99

Huar trip

$7.99

Huar poll

$7.99

Huar leng

$7.99

Huar carnit

$7.99

Huar chor

$7.99

Huar barb

$7.99

Huar cec

$7.99

Huar buche

$7.99

Huar chich

$7.99

Huar bis mex

$7.99

Huar Surti

$7.99

Bedidas/Postres (Copy)

Horchata

$2.75

Jamaica

$2.75

Limonada

$2.75

Coke

$1.79

Diet/ coke

$1.79

Sprite

$1.79

Coca Mexicana

$3.99

Squirt

$2.99

Sangria

$2.75

Sidral

$2.99

Jarr/ Toronja

$2.99

Jarr fruit punch

$2.99

Jarr lime

$2.99

Jarr mandarin

$2.99

Jarr tamarina

$2.99

Jarr/ Piña

$2.99

Topo chico

$2.75

Water

$1.29

Cafe

$2.49

Flan Mexican Custard

$2.99

Sangria prep

$4.99

Agua mineral prep

$4.99

Licuados

$4.99

Licuado Mix

$5.75

Vaso Solo

$1.00

64Oz

$9.99

Horchata 52oz

$7.99

Relleno D/ Hor,jam

$1.99

Container TOGO

$1.00

Cafe To/ Go

$3.99

Vaso C/ Hielo

$1.50

Te

$2.99

Candy

Starburst

$1.50

Sour punch straws

$1.50

Swedish fish

$1.50

Sour patch

$1.50

Pelon

$1.00

Bubblegum tape

$2.50

Life savers

$2.50

Chicles 5×1.00

$0.88

Taquizas

$15.00

La Mol

$2.50
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Location

5827 WEST 16th, Ciero, IL 60804

Directions

