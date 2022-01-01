El Puro Cuban Restaurant imageView gallery
Latin American

El Puro 5033 South Blvd STE H

review star

No reviews yet

5033 South Blvd STE H

Charlotte, NC 28217

Popular Items

Empanadas Lunch
Cuban sandwich
Sides

Appetizers

Croquetas Lunch

$7.00

Empanadas Lunch

$3.50

Bolas de la vecina Lunch

$10.00

Mariquitas

$6.00

Yuca Frita Lunch

$6.00

Sopa del Dia

$6.00

Entrees

Lechón asado

$16.50

Cuban sandwich

$14.00

The Cuban Frita burger

$14.00

El Churrasco

$20.00

Pollo Siboney

$16.50

Arroz Frito

$15.00

Sides

Bistek Palomilla

$18.00

Salads

Ensalada de La Casa

$10.00

Guajira

$14.00

Habana Chopped

$14.00

Desserts

Flan KAFE

$8.00

El Guayabero

$8.00

Cimarron

$8.00

Cuatro Leches

$8.00

FEES

Cakeage fee

$30.00

Corkage fee

$25.00

Cocktails

Vampiro en la Habana

$16.00

A sangre Fria

$16.00

Hemingway Nightmare

$16.00

Grumpy worn

$16.00

Trafficked in Daylight

$16.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Fine Dining Restaurant inspired by the elegance and the history of pre-revolutionary Cuba in the 1950s

Website

Location

5033 South Blvd STE H, Charlotte, NC 28217

Directions

