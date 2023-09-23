FOOD

BUFFET

SMALL

$5.99

REGULAR

$9.99

LARGE

$12.99

XTRA LARGE

$14.99

DESAYUNOS (BREAKFAST)

HUEVOS CON CHORIZO

$8.00

HUEVOS CON JAMON

$7.00

HUEVOS A LA MEXICANA

$7.00

HUEVOS RANCHERO

$7.00

PAN TOSTADO CON HUEVOS

$7.00

TORTAS O PAN LARGO (SANDWICH OR HERO)

TORTA

$8.00

PAN LARGO PEQUENO / SMALL HERO

$7.00

PAN CUBANO GRANDE / LARGE HERO

$14.00

SANDWICH SMALL

$6.00

SANDWICH LARGE

$14.00

MARISCOS (SEAFOOD)

CAMARONES A LA DIABLA

$14.00

CAMARONES A LA MEXICANA

$14.00

CEVICHE

$16.00

COCTEL DE CAMARONES

$14.00

COCTEL DE MARISCO

$14.00

FAJITAS DE CAMARONES

$16.00

FILETE DE PESCADO EMPANIZADO O A LA PARRILLA

$12.00

MOJARRA FRITA

$11.00

ANTOJITOS MEXICANOS (MEXICAN DISHES)

BURRITO RELLENO

$7.00+

ENCHILADA DE BISTEC O POLLO

$10.00

FLAUTAS/TACOS DORADOS FRITO

$12.00

GORDITAS HECHA CON MASA

$6.00

GUACAMOLE WITH TORTILLA CHIP

$6.00

QUESADILLA RELLENA

$10.00

SOPE MASA FRITA

$6.00

TACO ENSALADA (TACO SALAD)

$9.00

TACOS

TOSTADA DE CAMARON O CEVICHE

$7.00

TOSTADO CON GUACAMOLE

$6.00

PLATILLOS (ENTREES)

ALAMBRE MIX

$19.00

BISTEC ENCEBOLLADO

$12.00

BISTEC A LA MEXICANA

$12.00

CARNE ASADA

$12.00

CHILAQUILES

$10.00

CHILE RELLANO

$11.00

CHULETA A LA MEXICANA

$10.00

CHULETA EN CHILE VERDE O ROJO

$10.00

CHULETA DE CERDO FRITA

$10.00

COSTILLA DE RES ASADA

$14.00

FAJITAS DE BISTEC O POLLO

$13.00

FAJITA MIX

$17.00

MILANESA DE POLLO O RES

$11.00

POLLO CON MOLE

$11.00

PARILLADA

$19.00

PECHUGA ALA PLANCHA

$11.00

CALDOS (STEW)

CALDO DE CAMARONES

$15.00

CALDO DE MARISCOS

$15.00

CALDO DE MENUDO

$12.00

CALDO DE POLLO

$10.00

CALDO DE RES

$12.00

CALDO DE 7 MARES

$16.00

BOTANAS (SNACKS)

BOTANA DE BISTEC

$14.00

BOTANA DE CAMARONES

$17.00

BOTANA DE PICO DE GALLO

$12.00

BOTANA DE POLLO

$12.00

BOTANA MIX

$20.00

ENSALADAS (SALADS)

ENSALADA DE NOPALES

$5.00+

ENSALADA DE PAPAS

$5.00+

ENSALADA VERDE

$5.00+

ENSALADA DE REPOLLO

$5.00+

ENSALDA DE CANGREJO

$5.00+

ENSALDA DE POLLO

$5.00+

MENU PARA NINOS (KIDS MENU)

ARROZ Y FRIJOLES

$6.00

BURRITO DE NINOS

$5.00

SANDWICH DE QUESO

$5.00

NUGGETS DE POLLO

$6.00

PECHUGA DE POLLO

$6.00

QUESADILLA DE NINOS

$5.00

ACOMPANANTES (SIDE ORDERS)

ARROZ

$4.00+

FRIJOLES

$4.00+

GUACAMOLE

$5.00

PORCION DE YUCA

$3.00

TOSTONES OR MADUROS

$3.00

MADUROS

$2.00

GUINEO

$3.00

PAPAS FRITAS

$3.00+

TORTILLAS 5PC

$1.50

EXTRA MEAT

$2.00

POSTRES (DESSERTS)

PASTEL DE QUESO

$4.00

FLAN DE QUESO

$4.00

PLATANO MADURO FRITO

$3.00

BEBIDAS (BEVERAGES)

AGUA

$2.00+

ARIZONA

$1.00

BOING

$2.00+

COCA COLA

$2.00+

CRUSH

$2.00+

FANTA

$2.00+

FRUIT PUNCH

$2.00+

FRESCA

$2.00+

GATORADE

$2.00+

JARRITOS

$2.00+

JUMEX

$2.00+

KOLA

$2.00+

FUZE

$2.00+

MALTA

$2.00+

MELON

$2.00+

MTN DEW

$2.00+

PEPSI

$2.00+

POWERADE

$2.00+

SNAPPLE

$2.00+

SPRITE

$2.00+

SIDRAL MUNDET

$2.00+

SQUIRT

$2.00+

ROJITA

$2.00+

TAMARINDO

$2.00+

TE

$2.00+

TROPICAL

$2.00+

MANGO

$2.00+

VITAMIN WATER

$2.00+

COCO RICO

$2.00+

V8

$2.00+

7 up

$2.00

TEPACHITO

$2.00

COCO (COCONUT)

$3.00+

CRANBERRY

$3.00+

GUANABANA

$3.00+

HORCHATA

$3.00+

MANZANA (APPLE)

$3.00+

LIMONADA

$3.00+

MANDARINA

$3.00+

MANGO

$3.00+

NARANJA

$3.00+

PARCHA

$3.00+

PERA

$3.00+

DURAZNO

$3.00+

PINA

$3.00+

STRAWBERRY BANANA

$3.00+

UVA

$3.00+

JAMAICA

$3.00+

MONSTER

$3.00+

NOS

$3.00+

REDBULL

$3.00+

ROCKSTAR

$3.00+

CERVEZAS (BEERS)

BARENA

$4.50+

BOHEMIA

$4.50+

BUDWEISER

$4.50+

BUD LIGHT

$4.50+

COORS LIGHT

$4.50+

DOS XX

$4.50+

CARTA BLANCA

$4.50+

CORONA EXTRA

$4.50+

CORONA FAMILIAR

$4.50+

FAMOSA

$4.50+

HEINEKEN

$4.50+

MICHELOB ULTRA

$4.50+

PRESIDENTE

$4.50+

SMIRNOFF

$4.50+

SOL

$4.50+

TECATE

$4.50+

VICTORIA

$4.50+

MARGARITA

$8.00

MODELO

$4.50+

MICHELADA

$7.00+

BEBIDAS ALCOHOLICAS MIXTAS---MIXED ALCOHOLIC DRINKS

MICHELADA PEQUENA---SMALL

$7.00

MICHELADA GRANDA---BIG

$11.00