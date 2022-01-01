Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

El Rancho Restaurant

149 Reviews

$$

1523 E White Mountain Blvd

Pinetop, AZ 85935

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

SHREDDED BEEF TACO
#1. Enchilada, Taco, Tamale
BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO

COMPLEMENTARY BASKET OF CHIPS

A complimentary basket of chips with your order. Please let us know if you want hot sauce or mild salsa. Thank you

Pick one of these...

Appetizers

(2) FLAUTAS

$9.99

2 flour tortillas filled with your choice of either shredded chicken, shredded beef or ground beef. Served with Pico de Gallo and a dollop of guacamole & sour cream.

(2) TAQUITOS

$9.99

2 corn tortillas filled with your choice of either shredded chicken, shredded beef or ground beef. Served with Pico de Gallo and a dollop of guacamole & sour cream.

BOWL BEAN DIP

$6.99

A bowl of refried beans, red or green chile, onions & cheese.

BOWL QUESO BLANCO DIP

$7.69

A bowl of Monterey jack cheese with a hint of jalapenos and peppers.

CHEESE CRISP

$6.99

A deep-fried flour tortilla topped with cheddar cheese and baked. Take it to a higher level by adding green chili or guacamole

CHEESE FRIES

$4.99

Fries with just cheese melted on top.

CHILE CHEESE FRIES

$6.49

Fries served with your choice of red or green chili, cheese & onions.

CHUNKY GUACAMOLE

$6.99

A blend of ripe avocados, traditional spices and secret ingredients, mixed with pico de gallo.

CORN CRISP

$2.25

EL RANCHO HOT WINGS

$13.59

8 delicious chicken wings covered with either our famous El Rancho hot sauce or Ron's spicy honey mustard sauce.

GREEN CHILE CRISP

$8.79

GUACAMOLE DIP

$6.79

A blend of ripe avocados, traditional spices and secret ingredients. Served in a flour tortilla shell and garnished with diced tomatoes. Served with corn chips.

MEXICAN PIZZA

$12.79

Our famous cheese crisp topped with green chile, seasoned ground beef, tomatoes, jalapenos, onions. Guacamole upon request.

NACHOS SUPREMA

$7.39

Crispy corn tortilla chips smothered with re-fried beans, cheese, tomatoes, onions, jalapenos & sour cream. Add ground beef, shredded beef or chicken for an additional charge.

QUESADILLA

$6.99

Soft flour tortilla warm & folded with melted cheese in the middle. Ask for it grilled!

GRILLED FAJITA QUESADILLA

$16.79

CARNE ASADA FRIES

$10.49

EL Rancho Specialties

(2) CHILE RELLENOS

$13.99

Green chiles stuffed with cheddar cheese dipped in our special egg batter and cooked golden brown. Topped with green chile and melted cheese. Served with choice of beans and rice and garnished with lettuce and tomato.

(2) SHRIMP TACOS

$13.99

Seasoned and flat iron grilled shrimp served on choice of flour or corn tortillas Filled with cabbage, Pico de gallo and El Rancho sauce. Served with rice and choice of beans.

(2) TAMALE PLATE

$15.79

Red beef tamales smothered in choice of chile and cheese. Served with with beans and rice. Garnished with lettuce and tomato.

(3) FISH TACOS

$14.27

Crispy, deep fried fish, served in your choice of either flour or corn tortillas. Stuffed with cabbage, pico de gallo and our El Rancho sauce.

CHIMICHANGA

$13.99

A deep-fried burrito with choice of protein inside and melted cheese on top. Guacamole and sour cream upon request.

EL RANCHO SUPREMA BURRITO

$13.99

Shredded beef or chicken BURRITO, deep fried golden brown , smothered with CREAM CHEESE then topped with red or green chile and cheese.

GARLIC SHRIMP

$17.79

Sauteed garlic shrimp, rice, beans, pico de gallo, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.

HUEVOS RANCHEROS

$9.29

(2) eggs cooked to order atop 2 corn tortillas. Served with choice of chile served with rice, choice of beans and a flour tortilla.

MEXICAN PIZZA

$12.79

Our famous cheese crisp topped with green chile, seasoned ground beef, tomatoes, jalapenos, onions. Guacamole upon request.

NAVAJO TACO

$8.49

Tasty fry bread topped with beans, chile shredded lettuce, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese.

POLLO ASADA PLATE

$12.99

Your pick of Protein served with choice of beans, rice, pico de gallo. Sour cream and guacamole upon request. . Have it with a flour or corn tortilla.

POWER BOWL

$13.99

Made with mixed greens, grilled chicken and shrimp. Served with guacamole and lime.

SHRIMP CEVICHE TOSTADA

$13.59

Shrimp mixed with fresh cilantro, onions, avocado and tomatoes. Served in a crispy corn tortilla shell with lime.

STUFFED SOPAPILLA

$12.59

A sopapilla stuffed with beans, choice of protein, covered with choice of chile and melted cheese. Garnished with shredded lettuce and diced fresh tomatoes

CARNE ASADA PLATE

$14.79

Your pick of Protein served with choice of beans, rice, pico de gallo. Sour cream and guacamole upon request. . Have it with a flour or corn tortilla.

Fajitas

CHICKEN FAJITAS

$16.79

Tender marinated chicken with peppers, tomatoes and onions quickly cooked over high heat and served on a sizzling platter. Accompanied by warm flour tortillas and beans. Guacamole & sour cream upon request

BEEF FAJITAS

$17.49

Tender marinated beef with peppers, tomatoes and onions quickly cooked over high heat and served on a sizzling platter. Accompanied by warm flour tortillas and beans. Guacamole & sour cream upon request

SHRIMP FAJITAS

$19.49

Shrimp with peppers, tomatoes and onions quickly cooked over high heat and served on a sizzling platter. Accompanied by warm flour tortillas and beans. Guacamole & sour cream upon request

CHICKEN & BEEF FAJITAS

$17.29

Tender marinated chicken & beef with peppers, tomatoes and onions quickly cooked over high heat and served on a sizzling platter. Accompanied by warm flour tortillas and beans. Guacamole & sour cream upon request

SHRIMP, CHICKEN & BEEF FAJITAS

$18.49

Tender marinated chicken, beef & shrimp with peppers, tomatoes and onions quickly cooked over high heat and served on a sizzling platter. Accompanied by warm flour tortillas and beans. Guacamole & sour cream upon request

SHRIMP & CHICKEN FAJITAS

$17.99

Tender marinated chicken & shrimp with peppers, tomatoes and onions quickly cooked over high heat and served on a sizzling platter. Accompanied by warm flour tortillas and beans. Guacamole & sour cream upon request

SHRIMP & BEEF FAJITAS

$17.99

Tender marinated beef & shrimp with peppers, tomatoes and onions quickly cooked over high heat and served on a sizzling platter. Accompanied by warm flour tortillas and beans. Guacamole & sour cream upon request

VEGETARIAN FAJITAS

$13.49

Peppers, tomatoes and onions quickly cooked over high heat and served on a sizzling platter. Accompanied by warm flour tortillas and beans. Guacamole & sour cream upon request

Family Favorites

ENCHILADA PLATTER

$16.99

Family favorites are prepared fresh to order and include rice, beans and a delicious sopapilla.

(3) NEW MEXICO FLAT ENCHILADA PLATTER

$17.79

Made with layered corn tortillas, red or green chile, cheese & onions. Served with an egg on top (fried is the best). With rice, beans and sopapilla

CHIMICHANGA PLATTER

$17.99

We’ll deep fry one of our over stuffed chicken or shredded beef burritos and serve it up with melted cheese

CYNDIE'S KETO BOWL

$11.29

Sauteed Carne asada served with sour cream and cheese. No substitutions, please.

EL RANCHO SUPREMA PLATTER

$16.59

Shredded beef or chicken BURRITO, deep fried golden brown, smothered with CREAM CHEESE then topped with red or green chile and cheese. Upgrade to carne or pollo asada.

FOUR WAY COMBO PLATTER

$18.29

Try our favorite combo with a ground beef taco, tamale, bean tostada and a cheese enchilada Hope you’re hungry!

NEW YORK STRIP

$25.99

10oz strip steak smothered with your choice of red or green chile and topped with melted cheese. Served with rice, beans and a flour tortilla. Available on Friday and Saturday only. Guacamole and sour cream upon request

Combo Favorites

#1. Enchilada, Taco, Tamale

$15.99

Served with rice and beans. Substitute fish, shrimp, carne or pollo asada for an additional charge

#2. (2) Tacos & A Tamale

$15.99

Served with rice and beans. Substitute fish, shrimp, carne or pollo asada for an additional charge.

#3. (2) Enchiladas, Taco

$15.99

Served with rice and beans. Substitute fish, shrimp, carne or pollo asada for an additional charge.

#4. (2) Enchiladas, Tamale

$15.99

Served with rice and beans. Substitute fish, shrimp, carne or pollo asada for an additional charge.

#5. (2) Enchiladas, Tostada

$15.99

Served with rice and beans. Substitute fish, shrimp, carne or pollo asada for an additional charge.

#6. (2) Tacos, Enchilada

$15.99

Served with rice and beans. Substitute fish, shrimp, carne or pollo asada for an additional charge.

#7. Enchilada, Taco & Tostada

$15.99

Served with rice and beans. Substitute fish, shrimp, carne or pollo asada for an additional charge.

#8. Enchilada, Taco, Burrito

$15.99

Served with rice and beans. Substitute fish, shrimp, carne or pollo asada for an additional charge. Make it ENCHILADA STYLE: your choice of red or green chile, cheese and onions 2.36

#10. Enchilada, Taco, Relleno

$15.99

Served with rice and beans. Substitute fish, shrimp, carne or pollo asada for an additional charge

A. Enchilada, Tamale

$13.99

Served with rice and beans. Substitute fish, shrimp, carne or pollo asada for an additional charge.

B. Enchilada, Taco

$13.99

Served with rice and beans. Substitute fish, shrimp, carne or pollo asada for an additional charge.

C. Taco, Tamale

$13.99

Served with rice and beans. Substitute fish, shrimp, carne or pollo asada for an additional charge.

D. Relleno & Taco

$13.99

Served with rice and beans. Substitute fish, shrimp, carne or pollo asada for an additional charge.

E. (2) Enchiladas

$13.99

Served with rice and beans. Substitute fish, shrimp, carne or pollo asada for an additional charge.

F. Burrito, Taco

$13.99

Served with rice and beans. Substitute fish, shrimp, carne or pollo asada for an additional charge. Make it ENCHILADA STYLE for $2.29.

H. (2) Flautas (Corn/Flour Tortillas)

$13.99

Served with rice and beans. Substitute fish, shrimp, carne or pollo asada for an additional charge.

Burgers

BURGER & FRIES

$7.99

Lettuce, tomatoes & onions

CHEESE BURGER & FRIES

$8.49

Lettuce, tomatoes & onions

DOUBLE CHEESE BURGER & FRIES

$9.99

Lettuce, tomatoes & onions

DAVID'S DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER

$9.99

American Selections

EL RANCHO CHICKEN FRIED STEAK SANDWICH & FRIES

$10.59

Served on toasted Texas toast with spicy honey mayo. Topped with shredded lettuce and diced tomatoes.

CHICKEN FRIED STEAK PLATTER

$12.59

Served with gravy, fries rice, and a sopapilla.

HAMBURGER STEAK DINNER PLATTER

$12.59

Served with gravy, fries , rice and a sopapilla.

GRILLED CHEESE SANDWICH & FRIES

$6.29

GRAVY & RICE

$4.29

FRENCH FRIES

$2.99

CHEESE BURGER & FRIES

$8.49

Lettuce, tomatoes & onions

DOUBLE CHEESE BURGER & FRIES

$9.99

Lettuce, tomatoes & onions

El Rancho GREEN CHILE BURGER

$12.69

Double cheeseburger served with green chili, queso Blanco cheese, grilled onions, guacamole side of fries.

CUP OF GRAVY

$2.59

Burritos

BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO

$4.99

CARNE ASADA BURRITO

$12.79

DEEP FRIED BEAN BURRITO

$5.49

FOOTBALL BURRITO

$9.79

Rice, beans, shredded beef, cheese & green chile inside

GREEN CHILE AND BEAN BURRITO

$6.79

GREEN CHILE BURRITO

$6.99

GROUND BEEF BURRITO

$7.29

POLLO ASADA BURRITO

$11.99

RED CHILE AND BEAN BURRITO

$6.79

RED CHILE BURRITO

$6.99

RED OR GREEN CHILE BURRITO

$6.99

SHREDDED BEEF AND BEAN BURRITO

$7.99

SHREDDED CHICKEN AND BEAN BURRITO

$7.29

SHREDDED CHICKEN BURRITO

$7.99

SHREDDED BEEF BURRITO

$9.49

SHRIMP BURRITO

$12.79

THE GIRARDI BURRITO

$9.99

A delicious bean BURRITO with red or green chile, enchilada style topped with two eggs cooked any style Garnished with melted shredded cheese

VEGGIE BURRITO

$6.99

EL RANCHO SUPREMA BURRITO

$13.99

Shredded beef or chicken BURRITO, deep fried golden brown , smothered with CREAM CHEESE then topped with red or green chile and cheese.

EL RANCHO SUPREMA PLATTER

$16.59

Shredded beef or chicken BURRITO, deep fried golden brown, smothered with CREAM CHEESE then topped with red or green chile and cheese. Upgrade to carne or pollo asada.

CHIMICHANGA

$13.99

A deep-fried burrito with choice of protein inside and melted cheese on top. Guacamole and sour cream upon request.

CHORIZON BURRITO

$7.99

Enchilada

CHEESE ENCHILADA WITH RED OR GREEN CHILE & ONIONS

$4.79

Corn tortillas stuffed with cheese, rolled and topped with choice of chili, cheese, and onions.

SHREDDED BEEF ENCHILADA WITH RED OR GREEN CHILE, CHEESE & ONIONS

$5.99

Corn tortillas stuffed with beef, rolled and topped with choice of chili, cheese, and onions.

SHREDDED CHICKEN ENCHILADA WITH RED OR GREEN CHILE, CHEESE & ONIONS

$5.49

Corn tortillas stuffed with chicken, rolled and topped with choice of chili, cheese, and onions.

GROUND BEEF ENCHILADA WITH RED OR GREEN CHILE, CHEESE & ONIONS

$5.39

Corn tortillas stuffed with ground beef, rolled and topped with choice of chili, cheese, and onions.

SHRIMP ENCHILADA WITH A HINT OF CREAM CHEESE TOPPED WITH RED OR GREEN CHILE, CHEESE & ONIONS

$7.39

Corn tortillas stuffed with shrimp, hint of cream cheese, rolled and topped with choice of chili, cheese, and onions.

CARNE ASADA ENCHILADA WITH RED OR GREEN CHILE, CHEESE & ONIONS

$6.59

Corn tortillas stuffed with carne asada, rolled and topped with choice of chili, cheese, and onions.

POLLO ASADA ENCHILADA WITH RED OR GREEN CHILE, CHEESE & ONIONS

$5.99

Corn tortillas stuffed with pollo asada, rolled and topped with choice of chili, cheese, and onions.

BEAN ENCHILADA WITH RED OR GREEN CHILE, CHEESE & ONIONS

$4.49

Corn tortillas stuffed with beans, rolled and topped with choice of chili, cheese, and onions.

Tacos

CARNE ASADA TACO

$4.99

Topped with shredded lettuce, cheese & tomatoes.

POLLO ASADA TACO

$4.79

Topped with shredded lettuce, cheese & tomatoes.

SHRIMP TACO

$5.79

Topped with cabbage, El Rancho Special sauce and lime.

FISH TACO

$4.79

Topped with cabbage, El Rancho Special sauce and lime.

SHREDDED BEEF TACO

$3.95

Topped with shredded lettuce, cheese & tomatoes.

SHREDDED CHICKEN TACO

$3.79

Topped with shredded lettuce, cheese & tomatoes.

GROUND BEEF TACO

$3.59

Topped with shredded lettuce, cheese & tomatoes.

BEAN TACO

$3.25

Topped with shredded lettuce, cheese & tomatoes.

GROUND BEEF FLAUTA

$2.99

SHREDDED BEEF FLAUTA

$3.25

SHREDDED CHICKEN FLAUTA

$2.99

Tostada

GUACAMOLE TOSTADA

$6.79

POLLO ASADA & BEAN TOSTADA

$4.79

Topped with shredded lettuce, cheese & tomatoes.

CARNE ASADA & BEAN TOSTADA

$4.99

Topped with shredded lettuce, cheese & tomatoes.

SHREDDED BEEF & BEAN TOSTADA

$3.99

Topped with shredded lettuce, cheese & tomatoes.

SHREDDED CHICKEN & BEAN TOSTADA

$3.79

Topped with shredded lettuce, cheese & tomatoes.

BEAN TOSTADA

$3.29

Topped with shredded lettuce, cheese & tomatoes.

GROUND BEEF & BEAN TOSTADA

$3.59

Topped with shredded lettuce, cheese & tomatoes.

Soups

BOWL ALBONDIGAS SOUP

$6.79

BOWL OF CHILE ROJO

$6.79

BOWL OF CHILE VERDE

$6.79

CUP OF CHILE VERDE

$4.79

CUP OF CHILE ROJO

$4.79

Salads

HOUSE DINNER SALAD

$4.49

Greens, tomatoes, cheese & onions.

TACO SALAD

$12.59

Made with mixed greens, beans, cheese, tomato, choice of shredded chicken, shredded beef or ground beef, served in deep fried flour taco shell.Guacamole & sour cream upon request

POLLO ASADA FAJITA TACO SALAD

$15.99

Made with mixed greens, beans, cheese, tomato, green peppers, pollo asada, served in deep fried flour taco shell. Guacamole & sour cream upon request

CARNE ASADA FAJITA TACO SALAD

$15.99

Made with mixed greens, beans, cheese, tomato, green peppers, carne asada, served in deep fried flour taco shell. Guacamole & sour cream upon request

SHRIMP TACO FAJITA SALAD

$16.99

Made with mixed greens, beans, cheese, tomato, green peppers, sauteed shrimp, served in deep fried flour taco shell. Guacamole & sour cream upon request

GUACAMOLE TACO SALAD

$7.99

Fresh homemade guacamole tossed with crisp lettuce and served in a flour tortilla bowl and garnished with tomatoes

POWER BOWL

$13.99

Made with mixed greens, grilled chicken and shrimp. Served with guacamole and lime.

Kids Menu

(4) CHICKEN NUGGETS

$7.99

Served with French fries.

DIMITRI TACO

$7.99

Flour tortilla with ground beef & cheese-rolled. Served with rice, beans.

KIDS BEAN & CHEESE BURRO

$7.99

Served with rice & beans.

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$7.99

Served with French Fries.

KIDS MINI QUESADILLA

$7.99

Served with rice & beans.

KIDS PLAIN BURGER

$7.99

Served with French Fries.

KIDS CHEESE ENCHILADA

$7.99

Served with rice & beans.

KIDS GROUND BEEF TACO

$7.99

Served with rice and beans.

KIDS BEVERAGE

Dessert

BROWNIE

$6.79

Warm brownie served with ice cream, chocolate sauce and whipped cream.

CINNAMON FLOUR CHIPS

$5.79

CHURRO

$4.99

Served with ice cream, cinnamon sugar and whipped cream.

FRIED ICE CREAM

$5.79

Served in a cinnamon & sugared tortilla bowl. Topped with honey, cinnamon, chocolate sauce and whipped toping.

LARGE SOPAPILLA

$2.99

Served with honey.

BASKET OF MINI SOPAPILLAS

$4.99

Served with honey.

(2) MINI CHERRY OR APPLE CHIMICHANGAS

$6.59

Finished with ice cream, whipped cream and cinnamon sugar.

SCOOP ICE CREAM

$1.75

NO DESSERT

FLAN

$5.39

COCONUT CAKE

$6.79

Warm brownie served with ice cream, chocolate sauce and whipped cream.

LEMON CURD CAKE

$6.79

Warm brownie served with ice cream, chocolate sauce and whipped cream.

SIDES

BEEF TAMALE

$6.99

CHEESE STUFFED RELLENO

$6.99

GREEN CORN TAMALE

$6.99

SIDE OF RE-FRIED PINTO BEANS

$2.29

SIDE OF WHOLE PINTO BEANS

$2.29

SIDE WHOLE BLACK BEANS

$2.29

SIDE OF RICE

$2.29

FRENCH FRIES

$2.99

SMALL TORTILLA

$0.99

LARGE TORTILLA

$1.79

SIDE OF CHEESE

$1.99

SIDE OF GUACAMOLE

$3.99

SIDE OF SOUR CREAM

$1.59

SIDE OF LETTUCE

$1.39

SIDE OF TOMATOES

$1.39

SIDE OF ONION

$1.39

SIDE OF PICO DE GALLO

$1.99

SIDE OF CREAM CHEESE

$1.99

SIDE EGG

$1.39

SIDE OF JALAPENO

$1.39

PINT OF BEANS

$8.99

PINT OF CHILE

$10.99

PINT OF GUACAMOLE

$15.59

PINT OF RICE

$8.99

PINT OF SHREDDED BEEF

$16.99

PINT OF SHREDDED CHICKEN

$16.99

PINT OF SOUR CREAM

$6.99

QUART OF BEANS

$12.99

QUART OF GUACAMOLE

$26.79

QUART OF HOT SAUCE

$9.79

QUART OF SALSA

$9.79

QUART OF SHREDDED BEEF

$26.99

QUART OF SHREDDED CHICKEN

$24.99

QUART OF SOUR CREAM

$12.99

QUART SPANISH RICE

$12.99

1/2 PAN BEANS (10-15 SERVINGS)

$31.99

1/2 PAN OF SPANISH RICE (10-15 SERVINGS)

$31.99

FULL PAN BEANS (16-25 SERVINGS)

$45.99

FULL PAN RICE (16-25 servings)

$45.99

SIDE OF GREEN CHILE

$2.29

SIDE OF RED CHILE

$2.29

QUART RED/GREEN CHILI

$16.99

ADD QUESO ON TOP

$3.79

TACO SALAD SHELL (ONLY)

$2.50

CUP OF GRAVY

$2.59

Chips & Salsa

BAG OF FLOUR CHIPS

$4.99

BAG OF CORN CHIPS

$4.99

BAG OF FLOUR & CORN CHIPS

$4.99

PINT OF SALSA

$5.79

PINT OF HOT SAUCE

$5.79

QUART OF SALSA

$9.79

QUART OF HOT SAUCE

$9.79

PINT OF MIXED HOT SAUCE & SALSA

$5.79

QUART OF MIXED HOT SAUCE & SALSA

$9.79

4 OZ SALSA

$0.70

4 OZ HOT SIDE

$0.70

12" DOZEN FLOUR TORTILLAS

$5.00

6" DOZEN FLOUR TORTILLAS

$3.00

6"/ 5 DOZEN CORN TORTILLAS (1 PACKAGE)

$5.50

6"/1 DOZEN CORN TORTILLAS

$2.00

TACOS

DOZEN GROUND BEEF

$44.99

DOZEN SHREDDED BEEF

$51.99

DOZEN SHREDDED CHICKEN

$47.99

ENCHILADAS

CHEESE ENCHILADAS

$5,999.00

BEEF ENCHILADAS

$69.99

CHICKEN ENCHILADAS

$65.99

MINI CHIMIS

A DOZEN OF MINI CHIMICHANGAS

$37.99

TAMALES

A DOZEN RED PORK TAMALES

$55.99

MINI DEEP FRIED BEAN BURROS

12 Mini Bean Burro

$26.99

MINI GROUND BEEF TACOS

DOZEN MINI GROUND BEEF TACOS

FLAUTAS

SHREDDED CHICKEN

$41.99

SHREDDED BEEF

$41.99

PANS OF RICE & BEANS

FULL PAN BEANS (16-25 SERVINGS) (Copy)

$45.99

1/2 PAN BEANS (10-15 SERVINGS) (Copy)

$31.99

FULL PAN RICE (16-25 servings) (Copy)

$45.99

1/2 PAN OF SPANISH RICE (10-15 SERVINGS) (Copy)

$31.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1523 E White Mountain Blvd, Pinetop, AZ 85935

Directions

Gallery
El Rancho Restaurant image
El Rancho Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

Aliberto's Mexican Food - Pinetop
orange starNo Reviews
544 E White Mtn Blvd Pinetop, AZ 85935
View restaurantnext
Aliberto's Mexican Food - Snow Flake
orange star4.4 • 238
620 N Main St Taylor, AZ 85939
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Pinetop
Taylor
review star
Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Winslow
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Apache Junction
review star
Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)
Mesa
review star
Avg 4.1 (72 restaurants)
Queen Creek
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Sedona
review star
Avg 4.2 (34 restaurants)
Cave Creek
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Scottsdale
review star
Avg 4.4 (136 restaurants)
Gilbert
review star
Avg 4.3 (92 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston