El Rancho Restaurant
149 Reviews
$$
1523 E White Mountain Blvd
Pinetop, AZ 85935
COMPLEMENTARY BASKET OF CHIPS
Appetizers
(2) FLAUTAS
2 flour tortillas filled with your choice of either shredded chicken, shredded beef or ground beef. Served with Pico de Gallo and a dollop of guacamole & sour cream.
(2) TAQUITOS
2 corn tortillas filled with your choice of either shredded chicken, shredded beef or ground beef. Served with Pico de Gallo and a dollop of guacamole & sour cream.
BOWL BEAN DIP
A bowl of refried beans, red or green chile, onions & cheese.
BOWL QUESO BLANCO DIP
A bowl of Monterey jack cheese with a hint of jalapenos and peppers.
CHEESE CRISP
A deep-fried flour tortilla topped with cheddar cheese and baked. Take it to a higher level by adding green chili or guacamole
CHEESE FRIES
Fries with just cheese melted on top.
CHILE CHEESE FRIES
Fries served with your choice of red or green chili, cheese & onions.
CHUNKY GUACAMOLE
A blend of ripe avocados, traditional spices and secret ingredients, mixed with pico de gallo.
CORN CRISP
EL RANCHO HOT WINGS
8 delicious chicken wings covered with either our famous El Rancho hot sauce or Ron's spicy honey mustard sauce.
GREEN CHILE CRISP
GUACAMOLE DIP
A blend of ripe avocados, traditional spices and secret ingredients. Served in a flour tortilla shell and garnished with diced tomatoes. Served with corn chips.
MEXICAN PIZZA
Our famous cheese crisp topped with green chile, seasoned ground beef, tomatoes, jalapenos, onions. Guacamole upon request.
NACHOS SUPREMA
Crispy corn tortilla chips smothered with re-fried beans, cheese, tomatoes, onions, jalapenos & sour cream. Add ground beef, shredded beef or chicken for an additional charge.
QUESADILLA
Soft flour tortilla warm & folded with melted cheese in the middle. Ask for it grilled!
GRILLED FAJITA QUESADILLA
CARNE ASADA FRIES
EL Rancho Specialties
(2) CHILE RELLENOS
Green chiles stuffed with cheddar cheese dipped in our special egg batter and cooked golden brown. Topped with green chile and melted cheese. Served with choice of beans and rice and garnished with lettuce and tomato.
(2) SHRIMP TACOS
Seasoned and flat iron grilled shrimp served on choice of flour or corn tortillas Filled with cabbage, Pico de gallo and El Rancho sauce. Served with rice and choice of beans.
(2) TAMALE PLATE
Red beef tamales smothered in choice of chile and cheese. Served with with beans and rice. Garnished with lettuce and tomato.
(3) FISH TACOS
Crispy, deep fried fish, served in your choice of either flour or corn tortillas. Stuffed with cabbage, pico de gallo and our El Rancho sauce.
CHIMICHANGA
A deep-fried burrito with choice of protein inside and melted cheese on top. Guacamole and sour cream upon request.
EL RANCHO SUPREMA BURRITO
Shredded beef or chicken BURRITO, deep fried golden brown , smothered with CREAM CHEESE then topped with red or green chile and cheese.
GARLIC SHRIMP
Sauteed garlic shrimp, rice, beans, pico de gallo, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
HUEVOS RANCHEROS
(2) eggs cooked to order atop 2 corn tortillas. Served with choice of chile served with rice, choice of beans and a flour tortilla.
MEXICAN PIZZA
Our famous cheese crisp topped with green chile, seasoned ground beef, tomatoes, jalapenos, onions. Guacamole upon request.
NAVAJO TACO
Tasty fry bread topped with beans, chile shredded lettuce, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese.
POLLO ASADA PLATE
Your pick of Protein served with choice of beans, rice, pico de gallo. Sour cream and guacamole upon request. . Have it with a flour or corn tortilla.
POWER BOWL
Made with mixed greens, grilled chicken and shrimp. Served with guacamole and lime.
SHRIMP CEVICHE TOSTADA
Shrimp mixed with fresh cilantro, onions, avocado and tomatoes. Served in a crispy corn tortilla shell with lime.
STUFFED SOPAPILLA
A sopapilla stuffed with beans, choice of protein, covered with choice of chile and melted cheese. Garnished with shredded lettuce and diced fresh tomatoes
CARNE ASADA PLATE
Your pick of Protein served with choice of beans, rice, pico de gallo. Sour cream and guacamole upon request. . Have it with a flour or corn tortilla.
Fajitas
CHICKEN FAJITAS
Tender marinated chicken with peppers, tomatoes and onions quickly cooked over high heat and served on a sizzling platter. Accompanied by warm flour tortillas and beans. Guacamole & sour cream upon request
BEEF FAJITAS
Tender marinated beef with peppers, tomatoes and onions quickly cooked over high heat and served on a sizzling platter. Accompanied by warm flour tortillas and beans. Guacamole & sour cream upon request
SHRIMP FAJITAS
Shrimp with peppers, tomatoes and onions quickly cooked over high heat and served on a sizzling platter. Accompanied by warm flour tortillas and beans. Guacamole & sour cream upon request
CHICKEN & BEEF FAJITAS
Tender marinated chicken & beef with peppers, tomatoes and onions quickly cooked over high heat and served on a sizzling platter. Accompanied by warm flour tortillas and beans. Guacamole & sour cream upon request
SHRIMP, CHICKEN & BEEF FAJITAS
Tender marinated chicken, beef & shrimp with peppers, tomatoes and onions quickly cooked over high heat and served on a sizzling platter. Accompanied by warm flour tortillas and beans. Guacamole & sour cream upon request
SHRIMP & CHICKEN FAJITAS
Tender marinated chicken & shrimp with peppers, tomatoes and onions quickly cooked over high heat and served on a sizzling platter. Accompanied by warm flour tortillas and beans. Guacamole & sour cream upon request
SHRIMP & BEEF FAJITAS
Tender marinated beef & shrimp with peppers, tomatoes and onions quickly cooked over high heat and served on a sizzling platter. Accompanied by warm flour tortillas and beans. Guacamole & sour cream upon request
VEGETARIAN FAJITAS
Peppers, tomatoes and onions quickly cooked over high heat and served on a sizzling platter. Accompanied by warm flour tortillas and beans. Guacamole & sour cream upon request
Family Favorites
ENCHILADA PLATTER
Family favorites are prepared fresh to order and include rice, beans and a delicious sopapilla.
(3) NEW MEXICO FLAT ENCHILADA PLATTER
Made with layered corn tortillas, red or green chile, cheese & onions. Served with an egg on top (fried is the best). With rice, beans and sopapilla
CHIMICHANGA PLATTER
We’ll deep fry one of our over stuffed chicken or shredded beef burritos and serve it up with melted cheese
CYNDIE'S KETO BOWL
Sauteed Carne asada served with sour cream and cheese. No substitutions, please.
EL RANCHO SUPREMA PLATTER
Shredded beef or chicken BURRITO, deep fried golden brown, smothered with CREAM CHEESE then topped with red or green chile and cheese. Upgrade to carne or pollo asada.
FOUR WAY COMBO PLATTER
Try our favorite combo with a ground beef taco, tamale, bean tostada and a cheese enchilada Hope you’re hungry!
NEW YORK STRIP
10oz strip steak smothered with your choice of red or green chile and topped with melted cheese. Served with rice, beans and a flour tortilla. Available on Friday and Saturday only. Guacamole and sour cream upon request
Combo Favorites
#1. Enchilada, Taco, Tamale
Served with rice and beans. Substitute fish, shrimp, carne or pollo asada for an additional charge
#2. (2) Tacos & A Tamale
Served with rice and beans. Substitute fish, shrimp, carne or pollo asada for an additional charge.
#3. (2) Enchiladas, Taco
Served with rice and beans. Substitute fish, shrimp, carne or pollo asada for an additional charge.
#4. (2) Enchiladas, Tamale
Served with rice and beans. Substitute fish, shrimp, carne or pollo asada for an additional charge.
#5. (2) Enchiladas, Tostada
Served with rice and beans. Substitute fish, shrimp, carne or pollo asada for an additional charge.
#6. (2) Tacos, Enchilada
Served with rice and beans. Substitute fish, shrimp, carne or pollo asada for an additional charge.
#7. Enchilada, Taco & Tostada
Served with rice and beans. Substitute fish, shrimp, carne or pollo asada for an additional charge.
#8. Enchilada, Taco, Burrito
Served with rice and beans. Substitute fish, shrimp, carne or pollo asada for an additional charge. Make it ENCHILADA STYLE: your choice of red or green chile, cheese and onions 2.36
#10. Enchilada, Taco, Relleno
Served with rice and beans. Substitute fish, shrimp, carne or pollo asada for an additional charge
A. Enchilada, Tamale
Served with rice and beans. Substitute fish, shrimp, carne or pollo asada for an additional charge.
B. Enchilada, Taco
Served with rice and beans. Substitute fish, shrimp, carne or pollo asada for an additional charge.
C. Taco, Tamale
Served with rice and beans. Substitute fish, shrimp, carne or pollo asada for an additional charge.
D. Relleno & Taco
Served with rice and beans. Substitute fish, shrimp, carne or pollo asada for an additional charge.
E. (2) Enchiladas
Served with rice and beans. Substitute fish, shrimp, carne or pollo asada for an additional charge.
F. Burrito, Taco
Served with rice and beans. Substitute fish, shrimp, carne or pollo asada for an additional charge. Make it ENCHILADA STYLE for $2.29.
H. (2) Flautas (Corn/Flour Tortillas)
Served with rice and beans. Substitute fish, shrimp, carne or pollo asada for an additional charge.
Burgers
American Selections
EL RANCHO CHICKEN FRIED STEAK SANDWICH & FRIES
Served on toasted Texas toast with spicy honey mayo. Topped with shredded lettuce and diced tomatoes.
CHICKEN FRIED STEAK PLATTER
Served with gravy, fries rice, and a sopapilla.
HAMBURGER STEAK DINNER PLATTER
Served with gravy, fries , rice and a sopapilla.
GRILLED CHEESE SANDWICH & FRIES
GRAVY & RICE
FRENCH FRIES
CHEESE BURGER & FRIES
Lettuce, tomatoes & onions
DOUBLE CHEESE BURGER & FRIES
Lettuce, tomatoes & onions
El Rancho GREEN CHILE BURGER
Double cheeseburger served with green chili, queso Blanco cheese, grilled onions, guacamole side of fries.
CUP OF GRAVY
Burritos
BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO
CARNE ASADA BURRITO
DEEP FRIED BEAN BURRITO
FOOTBALL BURRITO
Rice, beans, shredded beef, cheese & green chile inside
GREEN CHILE AND BEAN BURRITO
GREEN CHILE BURRITO
GROUND BEEF BURRITO
POLLO ASADA BURRITO
RED CHILE AND BEAN BURRITO
RED CHILE BURRITO
RED OR GREEN CHILE BURRITO
SHREDDED BEEF AND BEAN BURRITO
SHREDDED CHICKEN AND BEAN BURRITO
SHREDDED CHICKEN BURRITO
SHREDDED BEEF BURRITO
SHRIMP BURRITO
THE GIRARDI BURRITO
A delicious bean BURRITO with red or green chile, enchilada style topped with two eggs cooked any style Garnished with melted shredded cheese
VEGGIE BURRITO
EL RANCHO SUPREMA BURRITO
Shredded beef or chicken BURRITO, deep fried golden brown , smothered with CREAM CHEESE then topped with red or green chile and cheese.
EL RANCHO SUPREMA PLATTER
Shredded beef or chicken BURRITO, deep fried golden brown, smothered with CREAM CHEESE then topped with red or green chile and cheese. Upgrade to carne or pollo asada.
CHIMICHANGA
A deep-fried burrito with choice of protein inside and melted cheese on top. Guacamole and sour cream upon request.
CHORIZON BURRITO
Enchilada
CHEESE ENCHILADA WITH RED OR GREEN CHILE & ONIONS
Corn tortillas stuffed with cheese, rolled and topped with choice of chili, cheese, and onions.
SHREDDED BEEF ENCHILADA WITH RED OR GREEN CHILE, CHEESE & ONIONS
Corn tortillas stuffed with beef, rolled and topped with choice of chili, cheese, and onions.
SHREDDED CHICKEN ENCHILADA WITH RED OR GREEN CHILE, CHEESE & ONIONS
Corn tortillas stuffed with chicken, rolled and topped with choice of chili, cheese, and onions.
GROUND BEEF ENCHILADA WITH RED OR GREEN CHILE, CHEESE & ONIONS
Corn tortillas stuffed with ground beef, rolled and topped with choice of chili, cheese, and onions.
SHRIMP ENCHILADA WITH A HINT OF CREAM CHEESE TOPPED WITH RED OR GREEN CHILE, CHEESE & ONIONS
Corn tortillas stuffed with shrimp, hint of cream cheese, rolled and topped with choice of chili, cheese, and onions.
CARNE ASADA ENCHILADA WITH RED OR GREEN CHILE, CHEESE & ONIONS
Corn tortillas stuffed with carne asada, rolled and topped with choice of chili, cheese, and onions.
POLLO ASADA ENCHILADA WITH RED OR GREEN CHILE, CHEESE & ONIONS
Corn tortillas stuffed with pollo asada, rolled and topped with choice of chili, cheese, and onions.
BEAN ENCHILADA WITH RED OR GREEN CHILE, CHEESE & ONIONS
Corn tortillas stuffed with beans, rolled and topped with choice of chili, cheese, and onions.
Tacos
CARNE ASADA TACO
Topped with shredded lettuce, cheese & tomatoes.
POLLO ASADA TACO
Topped with shredded lettuce, cheese & tomatoes.
SHRIMP TACO
Topped with cabbage, El Rancho Special sauce and lime.
FISH TACO
Topped with cabbage, El Rancho Special sauce and lime.
SHREDDED BEEF TACO
Topped with shredded lettuce, cheese & tomatoes.
SHREDDED CHICKEN TACO
Topped with shredded lettuce, cheese & tomatoes.
GROUND BEEF TACO
Topped with shredded lettuce, cheese & tomatoes.
BEAN TACO
Topped with shredded lettuce, cheese & tomatoes.
GROUND BEEF FLAUTA
SHREDDED BEEF FLAUTA
SHREDDED CHICKEN FLAUTA
Tostada
GUACAMOLE TOSTADA
POLLO ASADA & BEAN TOSTADA
Topped with shredded lettuce, cheese & tomatoes.
CARNE ASADA & BEAN TOSTADA
Topped with shredded lettuce, cheese & tomatoes.
SHREDDED BEEF & BEAN TOSTADA
Topped with shredded lettuce, cheese & tomatoes.
SHREDDED CHICKEN & BEAN TOSTADA
Topped with shredded lettuce, cheese & tomatoes.
BEAN TOSTADA
Topped with shredded lettuce, cheese & tomatoes.
GROUND BEEF & BEAN TOSTADA
Topped with shredded lettuce, cheese & tomatoes.
Soups
Salads
HOUSE DINNER SALAD
Greens, tomatoes, cheese & onions.
TACO SALAD
Made with mixed greens, beans, cheese, tomato, choice of shredded chicken, shredded beef or ground beef, served in deep fried flour taco shell.Guacamole & sour cream upon request
POLLO ASADA FAJITA TACO SALAD
Made with mixed greens, beans, cheese, tomato, green peppers, pollo asada, served in deep fried flour taco shell. Guacamole & sour cream upon request
CARNE ASADA FAJITA TACO SALAD
Made with mixed greens, beans, cheese, tomato, green peppers, carne asada, served in deep fried flour taco shell. Guacamole & sour cream upon request
SHRIMP TACO FAJITA SALAD
Made with mixed greens, beans, cheese, tomato, green peppers, sauteed shrimp, served in deep fried flour taco shell. Guacamole & sour cream upon request
GUACAMOLE TACO SALAD
Fresh homemade guacamole tossed with crisp lettuce and served in a flour tortilla bowl and garnished with tomatoes
POWER BOWL
Made with mixed greens, grilled chicken and shrimp. Served with guacamole and lime.
Kids Menu
(4) CHICKEN NUGGETS
Served with French fries.
DIMITRI TACO
Flour tortilla with ground beef & cheese-rolled. Served with rice, beans.
KIDS BEAN & CHEESE BURRO
Served with rice & beans.
KIDS GRILLED CHEESE
Served with French Fries.
KIDS MINI QUESADILLA
Served with rice & beans.
KIDS PLAIN BURGER
Served with French Fries.
KIDS CHEESE ENCHILADA
Served with rice & beans.
KIDS GROUND BEEF TACO
Served with rice and beans.
KIDS BEVERAGE
Dessert
BROWNIE
Warm brownie served with ice cream, chocolate sauce and whipped cream.
CINNAMON FLOUR CHIPS
CHURRO
Served with ice cream, cinnamon sugar and whipped cream.
FRIED ICE CREAM
Served in a cinnamon & sugared tortilla bowl. Topped with honey, cinnamon, chocolate sauce and whipped toping.
LARGE SOPAPILLA
Served with honey.
BASKET OF MINI SOPAPILLAS
Served with honey.
(2) MINI CHERRY OR APPLE CHIMICHANGAS
Finished with ice cream, whipped cream and cinnamon sugar.
SCOOP ICE CREAM
NO DESSERT
FLAN
COCONUT CAKE
Warm brownie served with ice cream, chocolate sauce and whipped cream.
LEMON CURD CAKE
Warm brownie served with ice cream, chocolate sauce and whipped cream.
SIDES
BEEF TAMALE
CHEESE STUFFED RELLENO
GREEN CORN TAMALE
SIDE OF RE-FRIED PINTO BEANS
SIDE OF WHOLE PINTO BEANS
SIDE WHOLE BLACK BEANS
SIDE OF RICE
FRENCH FRIES
SMALL TORTILLA
LARGE TORTILLA
SIDE OF CHEESE
SIDE OF GUACAMOLE
SIDE OF SOUR CREAM
SIDE OF LETTUCE
SIDE OF TOMATOES
SIDE OF ONION
SIDE OF PICO DE GALLO
SIDE OF CREAM CHEESE
SIDE EGG
SIDE OF JALAPENO
PINT OF BEANS
PINT OF CHILE
PINT OF GUACAMOLE
PINT OF RICE
PINT OF SHREDDED BEEF
PINT OF SHREDDED CHICKEN
PINT OF SOUR CREAM
QUART OF BEANS
QUART OF GUACAMOLE
QUART OF HOT SAUCE
QUART OF SALSA
QUART OF SHREDDED BEEF
QUART OF SHREDDED CHICKEN
QUART OF SOUR CREAM
QUART SPANISH RICE
1/2 PAN BEANS (10-15 SERVINGS)
1/2 PAN OF SPANISH RICE (10-15 SERVINGS)
FULL PAN BEANS (16-25 SERVINGS)
FULL PAN RICE (16-25 servings)
SIDE OF GREEN CHILE
SIDE OF RED CHILE
QUART RED/GREEN CHILI
ADD QUESO ON TOP
TACO SALAD SHELL (ONLY)
CUP OF GRAVY
Chips & Salsa
BAG OF FLOUR CHIPS
BAG OF CORN CHIPS
BAG OF FLOUR & CORN CHIPS
PINT OF SALSA
PINT OF HOT SAUCE
QUART OF SALSA
QUART OF HOT SAUCE
PINT OF MIXED HOT SAUCE & SALSA
QUART OF MIXED HOT SAUCE & SALSA
4 OZ SALSA
4 OZ HOT SIDE
12" DOZEN FLOUR TORTILLAS
6" DOZEN FLOUR TORTILLAS
6"/ 5 DOZEN CORN TORTILLAS (1 PACKAGE)
6"/1 DOZEN CORN TORTILLAS
MINI CHIMIS
MINI DEEP FRIED BEAN BURROS
MINI GROUND BEEF TACOS
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 6:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!
1523 E White Mountain Blvd, Pinetop, AZ 85935