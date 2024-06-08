This restaurant does not have any images
El Rancho Cantina & Grill 8001 Mission Gorge Road
8001 Mission Gorge Road
Santee, CA 92071
Food Menu
Breakfast Burrito
- Bacon Burrito
Bacon, egg, potato, and cheese$10.99
- Carne Asada Breakfast Burrito
Carne asada, egg, potato, and cheese$12.99
- Chorizo Burrito$10.99
- Eggs, Bean, & Cheese Burrito$9.99
- Ham Burrito
Ham, egg, potato, and cheese$10.99
- Machaca Burrito
Shredded beef grill with bell pepper, pico de gallo$12.99
- Potato Burrito
Potato, egg, and cheese$9.99
- Sausage Burrito
Sausage, egg, potato, and cheese$10.99
Breakfast Plates
- Chorizo Omelet$14.99
- Eggs with Bacon Plate$14.99
- Eggs with Chorizo Plate
Eggs scrambled with pork chorizo$14.99
- Green Chilaquiles
Served with onion, cilantro, sour cream, and Cotija cheese. You can add protein for an additional cost$14.99
- Huevos a La Mexicana
Scrambled eggs, tomato, onion, bell pepper, and cilantro$14.99
- Huevos Rancheros
2 over-medium eggs with ranchero sauce, avocado slice, and cheese$14.99
- Machaca Plate
Shredded beef scrambled with eggs, tomato, onion, and bell pepper$16.99
- Ranchero Omelet$14.99
- Red Chilaquiles
Served with onion, cilantro, sour cream, and Cotija cheese. You can add protein for an additional cost$14.99
Burgers with Fries
Burritos
- Adobada Burrito
Onion and cilantro$10.99
- Bean & Cheese Burrito$6.99
- Beef Burrito
Shredded$10.99
- California Burrito
Carne asada, guacamole, sour cream, pico, french fries, and cheese$13.99
- Carne Asada Burrito
Guacamole and pico$11.99
- Carnitas Burrito
Guacamole and pico$10.99
- Chicken Burrito
Shredded$10.99
- Chile Relleno Burrito
Beans, sour cream, and ranchero sauce$13.99
- Chile Verde Burrito$14.99
- Fish Burrito
Cabbage, tartar sauce, and pico$10.99
- Mix Burrito
Shredded beef or chicken with beans$10.99
- Pollo Asado Burrito
Guacamole and pico$10.99
- Shrimp Burrito
Your choice of ranchero sauce, rice, or garlic$15.99
- Veggie Burrito
Beans, rice, lettuce, pico, and guacamole$8.99
Catering Menu
- 15 People Beans$35.00
- 15 People Carne Asada$149.00
- 15 People Enchiladas$99.00
- 15 People Pollo Asado$129.00
- 15 People Rice$35.00
- 15 People Roll Tacos$99.00
- 15 Tray Carnitas$130.00
- 35 People Beans$75.00
- 35 people Carne Asada$289.00
- 35 People Carnitas$189.00
- 35 People Enchiladas Beef/Chicken$289.00
- 35 People Enchiladas Queso$239.00
- 35 People Pollo Asado$179.00
- 35 People Rice$75.00
- 35 People Roll Tacos$199.00
- Large Tray Ceviche$159.00
- Small Tray Ceviche$99.00
Chimichangas
Combo Plates
- #1 Combo Chile Relleno
Served with ranchera sauce, Cotija, and sour cream, and choice flour or corn tortillas$14.99
- #2 Combo Bean Tostada & beef Taco$13.99
- #3 Combo 2 Crispy Tacos
Beef, chicken, or potato$13.99
- #4 Combo 2 Cheese Enchiladas
Beef or chicken for $2.99 extra$13.99
- #5 Combo Tostada & Enchilada$13.99
- #6 Combo Crispy Taco & Cheese Enchilada
Add chicken or beef in your enchilada for $1.99$13.99
- #7 Combo 2 Beef Burritos$15.99
- #8 Combo 2 Soft Tacos
Carne asada, pollo asado, carnitas, or adobada$16.99
- #9 Combo Chimichanga
Beef or chicken$16.99
- #10 Combo 3 Roll Tacos
Beef or chicken$13.99
- #11 Combo Shrimp Enchiladas$16.99
- #12 Combo Carne Asada Plate
Choice of flour or corn tortillas$16.99
- #13 Combo Carnitas Plate
Served with guacamole and pico, choice flour or corn tortillas$16.99
- #14Combo Pork Adobada Plate
Pork, served with onions, cilantro, guacamole, choice flour or corn tortillas$16.99
- #15Combo Chile Relleno & Enchilada$16.99
- #16 Combo 2 Fish Tacos$14.99
- #17 Combo Bistek Ranchero Plate
Choice of flour or corn tortillas$17.99
- #18 Combo 2 Shrimp Tacos
Cabbage, pico, and white sauce$18.99
- #19 Combo Shrimp Plate
Diabla, mojo de ajo, or ranchero sauce$18.99
- #20 Combo 2 Flautas
Served with lettuce, red pickled onions, sour cream, and cheese$16.99
- #21 Combo Chile Verde-Pork
Choice of flour or corn tortillas$16.99
- #22 Combo Fajitas Plate
Served with guacamole, sour cream, and choice flour or corn tortillas$18.99
- #23 Combo 2 Tamales
Pork, chicken, or beef. Choice red or green sauce$16.99
- #24 Combo Pollo Asado Plate
Choice flour or corn tortillas$16.99
Flautas
House Burritos
- Angus Bacon Chipotle Burrito
Carne asada, bacon, chipotle sauce, cilantro, rice, and cheese$15.99
- California Roll Burrito
Carne asada, guacamole, sour cream, cheese, french fries, pico de gallo, and roll taco$14.99
- Chicken Bacon Chipotle Burrito
Pollo asado, bacon, chipotle sauce, cilantro, rice, and cheese$14.99
- Red Tie Burrito
California burrito wrapped in a cheese quesadilla$16.99
- Cachi Burrito
Carne asada, chile relleno, sour cream, and pico de gallo$16.99
- El Jefe Burrito
Pollo asado with shrimp or carne asada with shrimp, bell pepper, onion, guacamole, and chipotle sauce$16.99
- El Chakas Burrito
Carne asada and adobada with cilantro, onion, and guacamole$16.99
- Bistek Ranchero Burrito
Carne asada in ranchero sauce, choice beans or rice$15.99
- Fajitas Burrito
Carne asada or pollo asado and bell pepper and onion$15.99
- Surf & Turf Burrito
Carne asada, shrimp, rice, cheese, tartar sauce, and pico de gallo$16.99
House Soups
House Tamales
Kids
Nachos
Quesadillas
Rolled Tacos
Side Orders
- 2 Flour Tortillas$1.99
- 3 Corn Tortillas$1.99
- 8oz Enchilada Sauce$5.99
- Avocado Sauce 8oz$5.99
- Beans 32oz$12.99
- Beans 8oz$2.99
- Carrots$1.99
- Cheese 4oz$2.99
- Chile Relleno$7.99
- Chiles Toreados$1.99
- Chipotle sauce 4oz$1.25
- Chips$2.99
- Guacamole 32oz$21.99
- Guacamole 4oz$2.99
- Guacamole 8oz$6.99
- Habanero Sauce 32oz$21.99
- Habanero Sauce 8oz$6.99
- Jalapeños 4oz$1.25
- pico 8oz$3.99
- Red Sauce 32oz$16.99
- Red Sauce 8oz$4.99
- Rice 32oz$11.99
- Rice 8oz$2.99
- Side Fries$3.99
- Side of bacon$3.99
- Side of meat$8.99
- Side of sausage$3.99
- Sour Cream 4oz$2.99
- Tartar Sauce 4oz$1.25
- Tomatillo Sauce 32oz$21.99
- Tomatillo Sauce 8oz$6.99
Sopes
Taco Salad
Tacos
- 4 TJ Tacos$12.99
- 1 TJ Taco$3.99
- Adobada Taco
Onion, cilantro$4.99
- Carne Asada Taco
Guacamole and pico$5.99
- Carnitas Taco
Guacamole and pico$4.99
- Crispy Beef Taco
Lettuce, cheese, red pickled onion$4.99
- Crispy Chicken Taco
Lettuce, cheese, and red pickled onion$4.99
- Crispy Potato Taco
Lettuce, sour cream, Cotija cheese, and red pickled onion$3.99
- Fish Taco
Cabbage, pico, white sauce$4.99
- Pollo Asado Taco
Guacamole and pico$4.99
- Shrimp Taco
Cabbage, pico, white sauce$6.99
Tortas
Tostadas
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:30 pm
