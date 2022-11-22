A map showing the location of El Rancho Tapatio 144 Burt RdView gallery

El Rancho Tapatio 144 Burt Rd

review star

No reviews yet

144 Burt Rd

Lexington, KY 40503

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

A la Carta

Avocado ALC

$2.90

Avocado Sauce ALC

$2.50

Bean Burrito ALC

$4.00

Beans ALC

$3.50

Burrito ALC

$5.00

Burrito Camaron ALC

$8.00

Cebollines ALC

$2.00

Cheese ALC

$0.85

CheeseDip Enchiladas ALC

$4.50

Chicken Soft Taco ALC

$5.00

Chile Relleno ALC

$7.50

Chiles Toreados

$2.25

Chimichanga ALC

$5.50

Chips & Salsa Medium ALC

$4.25

Chips and Salsa ALC

$3.00

Chips and Salsa Grande ALC

$9.50

Chorizo ALC

$3.99

Enchilada ALC

$4.00

Enchilada Mole ALC

$4.00

French Fries ALC

$3.50

French Fries ALC

$3.50

Fresh Jalapeno ALC

$0.85

Grilled Chicken 4 oz ALC

$5.25

Grilled Chicken 5oz ALC

$6.00

Grilled Chicken 8oz ALC

$8.00

Grilled Chicken Soft Taco ALC

$5.50

Ground Beef Soft Taco ALC

$5.00

Hard Tacos ALC

$5.50

Jalapenos en Vinagre ALC

$0.85

Limes ALC

$0.90

Mole sauce ALC

$2.99

Nacho Queso/Shredded Chicken ALC

$8.99

Nachos Queso/Ground Beef only ALC

$8.99

Nopales ALC

$3.75

Pan de Ajo ALC

$1.50

Pico de Gallo ALC

$2.25

Quesadilla ALC

$5.00

Queso Rallado ALC

$0.85

Rice & Beans ALC

$5.00

Rice ALC

$3.50

Sour cream ALC

$0.90

Steak 4oz ALC

$5.50

Steak 5oz ALC

$6.99

Steak 8oz ALC

$8.99

Steak Soft Taco ALC

$5.50

Steam Veggies ALC

$4.00

Taco Dorado Any Meat ALC

$5.00

Taco Dorado Barbacoa ALC

$4.50

Taco Dorado Barbacoa Con Queso ALC

$5.00

Taco Dorado Camaron ALC

$5.50

Tamales ALC

$4.50

Tortillas ALC

$0.99

Veggie Fajita ALC

$3.50

Taco de Pescado ALC

$4.75

Taco Camaron ALC

$5.75

Appetizers

Acapulco Platter

$16.00

Avocado Sauce

$2.50

Bean Dip

$7.50

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$10.50

Ceviche Platter

$19.00

Ceviche Tostada

$8.00

Charola with 4 Beers and Ceviche

$36.00

Cheese Dip

$7.00

Guacamole Dip

$8.00

Jalapeños Momias

$10.00

Medium Cheese dip

$3.50

Medium Guacamole

$4.00

Nachos Fajita Chicken

$16.00

Nachos Fajita Steak

$16.00

Nachos Ranchito

$14.00

Nachos Supremos

$14.00

Oysters (12)

$16.00

Oysters (6)

$10.00

Quesadilla Appetizer

$10.00

Queso Fundido

$18.00

Queso Fundido con Chorizo

$16.00

Tapatio Dip

$9.00

Taquitos

$7.00

Panela Asada a la Mexicana

$13.00

Burritos

Burrito Deluxe

$11.00

Burrito Fajita

$14.00

Burrito Ranchero

$13.00

Burrito Relleno

$10.50

Burrito Tri-Color

$14.00

Burrito Vallarta

$13.00

Caldos/Soups

Caldo de Res

$14.00

Caldo de Pollo

$12.00

Carne en su Jugo

$14.00

Caldos/Soups (Sat/Sun)

Menudo

$13.00

Pozole

$13.00

Caldo 7 Mares

$19.00

Enchiladas

Cheese Dip Enchiladas

$11.00

Enchiladas de Mole

$13.00

Enchiladas Mexicanas

$13.00

Enchiladas Potosinas

$15.00

Enchiladas Rojas

$12.00

Enchiladas Verdes

$13.00

Shrimp Cheese Dip Enchiladas

$15.00

Ensaladas

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.00

Crispy Chicken Salad

$10.00

House Salad

$6.00

Tuna Salad

$11.00

Taco Fajita Salad

$10.00

Taco Salad

$9.00

Rancho Salad

$11.00

Especialidades

Empanada

$9.00

Gordita

$6.00

Hot Dog Mexicano

$5.00

Lonche Tapatio

$14.00

Mexican Hamburger

$13.00

Sandwich Ranchito

$12.00

Sope

$6.00

Tamal

$4.50

Torta Ahogada

$14.00

Torta Mexicana

$9.00

Fajitas

Fajita Caliente

$18.00

Fajita Carne y Pollo

$16.00

Fajita de Camaron

$18.00

Fajita de Carne

$16.00

Fajita de Pollo

$15.00

Fajita Doble Chicken

$26.00

Fajita Doble Steak

$28.00

Fajita Special

$19.00

Fajita Special Double

$34.00

Fajita Tropical

$19.00

Fajita double chicken and steak

$28.00

Mexican Favorites

Beef Milaneza

$17.00

Bistek a la Mexicana

$17.00

Carne Asada

$16.00

Carnitas

$14.00

Chicken Milaneza

$16.00

Chiles Rellenos

$17.00

Chimichanga Dinner

$13.00

Chuletas a la Mexicana

$16.00

El Monterrey Platter

$20.00

Flautas de Carne

$13.00

Flautas de Pollo

$13.00

Higado Encebollado

$14.00

Piña Ranchera

$22.00

Pollo California

$12.00

Pollo Jalisco

$16.00

Pollo San Rafael

$16.00

Puerco en Salsa Verde

$14.00

Steak Ranchito

$18.00

Steak Tapatio

$18.00

Super Flautas

$15.50

Steak California

$13.00

Birria

$13.00

Chamorro

$17.99

Quesadillas

Quesadilla

$13.00

Quesadilla Camaron Enchipotlado

$18.00

Quesadilla de Camaron

$16.00

Quesadilla Fajita

$14.00

Quesadilla Pollo Enchipotlado

$16.00

Seafood

Camarones a la Diabla

$18.00

Camarones al Mojo de Ajo

$18.00

Camarones Chipotle

$18.00

Camarones Cucaracha

$27.00

Camarones Empanizados

$18.00

Camarones Huichol

Camarones Langostinos

$19.00

Camarones Norteños

$19.00

Chimichanga de Camaron

$16.00

Cocktail de Camaron

$14.00

Cocktail de Pulpo

$15.00

Filete Cancun

$20.00

Filete Empanizado

$16.00

Flautas de Camaron

$14.00

Mejillones/Mussels

$27.00

Mojarra Frita

$15.00

Pulpo a la Parilla

$50.00

Seafood Piña

$25.00

Tacos de Pescado

$15.00

Tacos Dorados Camaron

$19.00

Tacos Pacifico

$19.00

Tacos Patron

$18.00

Tostada Huichol

$18.00

Tacos de Camaron

$16.00

Tacos

Taco

$3.50

Tacos Dorados Any Meat

$16.00

Tacos Dorados Any Meat con Queso

$17.50

Tacos Dorados de Barbacoa

$15.00

Tacos Dorados De Barbacoa con queso

$16.00

Vegetarian

#1 Veggie Combinacion

$14.00

#2 Veggie Combinacion

$13.00

Burrito Veggie

$10.00

Chalupa

$11.00

Enchiladas Vegetarianas

$12.00

Entomatadas

$11.00

Quesadilla Vegetariana

$12.00

Veggie Fajitas

$14.00

Kid's Menu

Kid's Quesadilla

$6.00

Kid's Burrito de Pollo

$6.00

Kid's Burrito de Asada

$6.00

Kid's Hamburguesa

$6.00

Kid's Taco

$6.00

Tenders de Pollo

$6.00

Kid's Hot Dog

$6.00

Desserts

Xangos

$10.00

Fried Ice Cream

$8.00

Sopapilla

$7.00

Flan Napolitano

$7.50

Churros

$9.00

Breakfast & Lunch

Chilaquiles Tapatios

$13.00

Huevos con Chorizo

$9.00

Huevos Rancheros

$11.00

Huevos a la Mexicana

$9.00

Omelette

$12.00

Lunch Fajita Platter

$11.00

Lunch #1

$9.00

Lunch #2

$9.50

Lunch #3

$7.50

Lunch #4

$10.00

Lunch #5

$10.50

Lunch #6

$10.00

Lunch #7

$9.00

Migas

$10.00

Bottle/Can Beer

Bohemia

$5.00

Bucket Beer x6

$22.00

Bucket Mex x6

$27.99

Budlight

$3.75

Budwieser

$3.75

Caguama

$12.00

Carta Blanca

$5.00

Chelada

$35.00

Coors light

$3.75

Corona Extra

$4.50

Corona Light

$4.50

Coronita

$3.50

Country Boy

$3.50

Heineken

$5.00

IPA can

$3.50

Miller Light

$3.75

Modelo Can

$4.50

Modelo Especial

$4.50

Negra Modelo

$4.50

Pacifico

$4.75

Sol

$4.50

Tecate can

$4.50

Tecate Light

$4.50

Tecate Roja

$4.50

Victoria

$4.75

XX Amber

$4.50

XX Lager

$4.50

Michelob Ultra

$3.75

Micheladas

Michelada Vallarta

$16.99

Michelada

$9.25

Michelada Mamalona

$16.99

Draft 12oz

12 oz Modelo Especial

$3.50

12 oz Negra Modelo

$3.50

12 oz XX Amber

$3.50

12 oz Pacifico

$3.50

12 oz Miller Lite

$2.75

12 oz Michelob

$2.75

Draft 20oz

20oz Modelo Especial

$5.00

20oz Negra Modelo

$5.00

20oz XX Amber

$5.00

20oz Pacifico

$5.00

20oz Miller Lite

$4.50

20oz Michelob

$4.50

Draft 26oz

260z Modelo Especial

$6.25

26oz Negra Modelo

$6.25

26oz XX Amber

$6.50

26oz Pacifico

$6.50

26oz Miller Lite

$6.00

26oz Michelob

$6.00

Pitchers

P. Pacifico

$13.99

P. Modelo Especial

$13.99

P. Negra Modelo

$13.99

P. XX Amber

$13.99

P. Michelob ultra

$10.99

P. Miller Lite

$10.99

Sodas

Coke

$3.10

Diet Coke

$3.10

Coke Zero

$3.10

Sprite

$3.10

Lemonade

$3.10

Mellow Yellow

$3.10

Fanta

$3.10

Mr.Pibb

$3.10

Unsweet Tea

$3.10

Sweet Tea

$3.10

Aguas Fresca regular

$3.75

Agua Fresca grande

$6.00

Water

Jarritos

Mexican Coke

$3.25

Pina

$3.25

Mandarina

$3.25

Tamarindo

$3.25

Fruit Punch

$3.25

Lime

$3.25

Strawberry

$3.25

Sidral

$3.25

Sangria

$3.25

Coffee

Coffee

$3.00

Kids drink

Coke

$1.99

Diet Coke

$1.99

Fanta

$1.99

Sprite

$1.99

Lemonade

$1.99

Coke Zero

$1.99

Mr.Pibb

$1.99

Sweet Tea

$1.99

Unsweetened Tea

$1.99

Mellow Yellow

$1.99

Horchata

$2.25

Jamaica

$2.25
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

144 Burt Rd, Lexington, KY 40503

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Nash's Southern Table and Bar - Nash's Southern Table and Bar
orange starNo Reviews
286 Southland Dr Lexington, KY 40503
View restaurantnext
Palmers Fresh Grill
orange starNo Reviews
161 Lexington Green Cir C-8 Lexington, KY 40503
View restaurantnext
Southland bagel - 428 Southland Dr
orange starNo Reviews
428 Southland Dr Lexington, KY 40503
View restaurantnext
The Cellar Bar & Grille
orange star4.6 • 736
3256 Lansdowne Drive Lexington, KY 40502
View restaurantnext
Mi Pequena Hacienda Lansdowne - 3501 Lansdowne Dr.
orange starNo Reviews
3501 Lansdowne Dr. Lexington, KY 40517
View restaurantnext
Smashing Tomato Fayette Mall
orange starNo Reviews
3801 Mall Rd.#195 Lexington, KY 40503
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lexington

Bourbon n' Toulouse
orange star4.8 • 9,834
829 Euclid Ave Lexington, KY 40502
View restaurantnext
Bella Notte
orange star4.7 • 6,931
3715 Nicholasville RD Lexington, KY 40503
View restaurantnext
Red State BBQ - 4020 Georgetown Road
orange star4.6 • 3,197
4020 Georgetown Road Lexington, KY 40511
View restaurantnext
Wild Eggs - Hamburg
orange star4.5 • 2,784
1925 Justice Drive Lexington, KY 40509
View restaurantnext
Great Bagel & Bakery - Boston Rd. Catering
orange star4.7 • 2,374
3650 Boston Rd #108 Lexington, KY 40514
View restaurantnext
Great Bagel and Bakery - Boston Road
orange star4.7 • 2,374
3650 Boston Rd Lexington, KY 40514
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lexington
Georgetown
review star
Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)
Nicholasville
review star
Avg 5 (7 restaurants)
Midway
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Versailles
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Winchester
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Frankfort
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Danville
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Shelbyville
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Simpsonville
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston