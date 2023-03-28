Restaurant header imageView gallery

El Rancho

149 Reviews

12099 US-287

Dumas, TX 79029

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

FOOD

Appetizers

Queso (Cheese Dip)

$5.99+

our house made golden goodness. this is a rich creamy cheese sauce

Guacamole Dip

$5.99+

our own version of this staple Tex-Mex dish

Jalapeno Poppers

$6.50

A battered and fried Jalapeno stuffed with cheese

Mozzarella Cheesesticks

$6.50

Battered and fried mozzarella sticks

Pork rinds

$6.50

Fresh fried in house to order pork skins

Fried Mushrooms

$6.99

BURGERS

Our mouth watering, hand made burgers served i a couple of ways all delicious. served with fries, onion rings or potato chips

Hamburger

$12.00

Double Burger

$15.00

Cheeseburger

$13.00

Double Cheeseburger

$16.00

Swiss, Mushroom Burger

$14.00

Double Swiss, Mushroom Burger

$16.00

SANDWICHES

Bacon, Lettuce, & Tomato

$11.50

BBQ Sandwich

$12.50

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$12.50

Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich

$12.50

Horseshoe Sandwich

$13.00

Hot Roast Beef

$13.00

Philly Cheese Steak

$12.50

Turkey, Cheese, & Bacon Club

$12.50

Ham, Bacon & Cheese Club

$12.50

Tortas

Ham torta

$13.00

Shredded Beef torta

$13.00

Carne Asada torta

$13.00

All American Dinners

Chicken Fried Steak

$15.00

1/2 chicken fried

$11.00

Jalapeno Cheese Steak

$14.00

Hamburger Steak

$13.00

The Randy Burger

$12.99

1/2 Randy Burger

$9.99

4 Piece Chicken Strips

$13.00

3 Piece Chicken Strips

$11.50

Ribeye 14 OZ

$24.00

Fried Catfish

$14.00

8 Fried Jumbo Shrimp

$14.00

Jumbo Buffalo Shrimp

$14.50

Shrimp Cocktail

$13.00

2 porkchop

$14.00

KIDS

2 PIECE CHICKEN STRIPS

$7.00

KIDS BURRITO (Beans & Cheese)

$7.00

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$7.00

KIDS CHEESE NACHOS

$7.00

KIDS CHEESEBURGER

$7.00

KIDS Enchilada

$7.00

KIDS CORN DOGS

$7.00

KIDS CHEESE QUESADILLA

$7.00

KIDS HAMBURGER

$7.00

KIDS SOFT TACO

$7.00

KIDS HARD TACO

$7.00

Eggs

$7.00

Salads

House Salad

$4.50

Chef Salad

$10.00

Taco Salad

$12.50

Fajitas Salad

$14.00

Grilled Buffalo Chicken Salad

$13.00

Crispy Buffalo Chicken Salad

$13.00

Traditional Tex Mex

Deluxe Combination Plate

$14.00

1/2 Combination Plate

$12.00

Sunrise Enchiladas

$13.00

Spanish Omelet

$13.00

Huevos Rancheros

$13.50

Stuffed Sopapilla

$13.00

Carne Guisada

$12.50

Nachos Grande

$12.50

Enchilada Dinner 1

$10.00

Enchilada Dinner 2

$11.00

Enchilada Dinner 3

$12.00

Enchilada Dinner 4

$12.50

Chile Relleno Dinner

$10.00+

Mix & Match Dinner

1 Mix and Match Dinner

$10.00

2 Mix and Match Dinner

$11.00

3 Mix and Match Dinner

$12.00

4 Mix and Match Dinner

$13.00

Specialties

Mama's Mess Up

$13.00

1/2 Mama's Mess Up

$11.00

Stuffed Avocado

$15.50

1/2 Stuffed Avocado

$13.00

Mama's mess up fajita

$18.00

Half Mama's mess up fajita

$14.50
Menudo

Menudo

$11.00

Fajitas

STEAK Fajitas

$18.50+

CHICKEN Fajitas

$18.50+

SHRIMP Fajitas

$18.50+

Mixed Fajitas

$18.50+

Quesadillas

Quesadilla w/ Meat

$13.50

Quesadilla Cheese Only

$10.00

Half Order Quesadilla

$10.50

Quesadilla w 2 or 3 meats

$14.50

Burrito Dinners (smother)

Chili Cheese Burrito queso arriba

$13.00

Shredded Beef Burrito queso arriba

$13.50

Chimichanga Burrito queso arriba

$13.50

Beef & Bean Burrito queso arriba

$12.00

Fajita Burrito queso arriba

$14.00

Bean and cheese burrito queso arriba

$11.00

Handheld burritos

Asada burrito

$7.00

Chile relleno burrito

$7.00

Picadillo burrito

$7.00

Chile Colorado burrito

$7.00

Carne Guisada burrito

$7.00

Desebrada burrito

$7.00

Egg ham Cheese burrito

$7.00

Bacon Egg And Cheese burrito

$7.00

Beef Fajitas burrito

$7.00

Chicken Fajitas burrito

$7.00

Bean and cheese (frijol y queso) burrito

$7.00

Street Tacos Dinner

Shredded Chicken Taco Dinner

$12.50

Carne Asada Taco Dinner

$13.00

Chicken Fajitas Taco Dinner

$13.00

Shrimp Taco Dinner

$13.00

Ground Beef / Taco Meat Dinner

$12.50

Desserts

Ice Cream

$3.00

Sopapillas

$2.00

Sopapillas & Ice Cream

$4.50

Cake of the Day

$2.00

Cheese Cake

$2.00

S'more

$8.00

Chicken Wings

8 Bone-In Wings

$12.50

16 Bone-In Wings

$20.00

10 Boneless Wings

$12.50

20 Boneless Wings

$20.00

Daily Special

Check Facebook or call the restaurant for the daily special. Order comes with a free 32 oz drink. (806) 966- 5421

Daily Special

$11.00

Tamales

Dozen Green Tamales

$16.00

Dozen Red Tamales

$16.00

Dozen Red Tamales (Copy)

$16.00

Half dozen (6)

$8.50

Dozen Green Tamales (Copy)

$16.00

Tortillas

10 Pack Tortillas

$3.00

Beef Jerky

Bag

$12.00

Extra special

SPECIAL

$10.00

Senior citizens

$4.99

Menudo

Menudo

$9.00

Teacher special

Daily specials

$6.00

25$ gift certificate

25$

$25.00

Sticky rice and chicken

Extra hotsauce

$0.50

Extra chicken

$1.25

Sticky rice chicken and hotsauce

$7.00

Happy hour sticky rice 2 to 5pm

$5.00

Slam

Bucket hats

$20.00

Flags 20

$25.00

Sides

House Salad

$4.50

French Fries Small

$3.00

French Fries Large

$4.00

Onion Rings

$4.00

Rice (arros)

$3.00

Tortillas

$0.75

Jalapeno

$2.00

Sliced Avocado

$4.00

Chips and Hotsauce

$4.00

Baked Potato

$4.00

Hamburger Patty

$4.00

Refried beans

$3.00

Tacos

$3.00

Añadir queso

$3.00

DRINKS

SODA

COKE

$2.80

DIET COKE

$2.80

SPRITE

$2.80

DR. PEPPER

$2.80

ROOT BEER

$2.80

LEMONADE

$2.80

MILK

$2.80

Blue Poweraid

$2.80

Orange Fanta

$2.80

Big Bottle Coke

$2.75

Small Bottle Coke

$2.50

Big Bottle Sprite

$2.75

Small Bottle Sprite

$2.50

Big Orange Fanta

$2.75

Small Orange Fanta

$2.00

Small Grape Bottle

$2.00

Small Pinapple Bottle

$2.00

Small Strawberry Bottle

$2.00

TopoChico Lime

$2.75

Kid coke

$1.50

COFFEE/TEA

COFFEE

$1.75

TEA

$2.80

SWEET TEA

$2.80

water

water

Aguas Frescas

Grande

$3.00

Chica

$2.00

Case of water

Case

$5.00

Beer

Import (mexicana)

$3.50

Domestic

$3.00

Ultra

$3.00

Keystone

$3.00

Coors light

$3.00

Rainy day special keystone

$1.50

Happy hour 4 to 7pm

$1.00

Micheladas

Domestic

$5.99

Import

$6.99

Frozen margarita

Frozen

$6.00

On the rocks

$6.00

Monster

Pet can $3.50

Can of Monster

$4.00

SWEET SPOT

BEBIDAS

Cafe Normal

$1.00+

Chocolate Caliente

$2.50+

Especial Latte Cappuccino

$3.50+

Especial Mocha

$3.75+

Latte

$3.00+

cappuccino

$3.00+

Mocha

$3.25+

Tea

$3.25+

AGUAS FRESCAS

$2.00+

Soda

$1.50+

Botella De Agua

$1.00

Clamato Preparado

$5.50

Jugo de Frutas

$5.00+

Paletas

Esquimal

$3.50

Mangoneada

$3.75

Paleta De Crema

$2.75

Paleta De Fruta

$2.50

Platanos

$2.00

Nieves

1 Quarto

$7.99

Banana Split

$4.50

Cono De Nieve Doble

$2.75

Cono De Nieve Sencillo

$1.75

Malteada

$3.50+

Vaso De Nieve Doble

$2.50

Vaso De Nieve Sencillo

$1.50

Vaso De Nieve Triple

$4.00

Especial Vaso Doble

$1.50

1/2 Quarto

$4.00

Fruta

Fresa Con Crema

$5.25

Fruta Con Chile

$4.75

Fruta Con Crema

$4.75

Fruta Con Yogurt

$4.75

Pepino Preparado

$4.75

Piña Loca

$6.50

Vaso De Fresas

$3.50

Vaso De Pepino

$2.00

Botanas

12 Tamales

$13.00

Tamal

$1.50

Tamal Preparado

$3.00

Chicharrones

$2.50

Chicles

$0.25

Chilindrina

$4.50+

Churros

$1.75

Dorinachos

$3.80

Nachos

$3.00

Papas Locas

$3.00

Papitas Regulares

$1.50

Tostitos

$2.00

Tostitos Preparados

$3.80

Elotes

$2.75+

Elote Chorreado

$9.00+

Carne Seca

$9.00

Camaron Seco

$4.50

Charales

$3.00

Maruchan Preparada

$4.00

POSTRES

FLAN

$4.00

TRES LECHES

$4.00

CHEESECAKE

$4.00

CREPAS

$5.00

Beer

Coors

$4.00

Budlight

$4.00

Ultra

$4.00

Clamato

$5.50

Summer Shandy

$4.00

Water bottle

$1.00

Margarita 18 oz

$3.00

Alcohol icecream

$3.00
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!

Location

12099 US-287, Dumas, TX 79029

Directions

Gallery
El Rancho image
El Rancho image
El Rancho image
El Rancho image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Sweet Spot - 625 E 7th St
orange star4.6 • 121
625 E 7th St. Dumas, TX 79029
View restaurantnext
BIG COUNTRY CAFÉ
orange starNo Reviews
1817 S. Dumas Avenue Dumas, TX 79029
View restaurantnext
Toppled Turtle Brewing Company
orange star5.0 • 3
102 East 7th Street Dumas, TX 79029
View restaurantnext
Bubba's Lounge
orange starNo Reviews
1712 S Dumas Ave Dumas, TX 79029
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Dumas

The Sweet Spot - 625 E 7th St
orange star4.6 • 121
625 E 7th St. Dumas, TX 79029
View restaurantnext
Toppled Turtle Brewing Company
orange star5.0 • 3
102 East 7th Street Dumas, TX 79029
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Dumas
Amarillo
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Amarillo
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Canyon
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Guymon
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Clovis
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Lubbock
review star
Avg 4.2 (44 restaurants)
Lubbock
review star
Avg 4.2 (44 restaurants)
Dodge City
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Las Vegas
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston