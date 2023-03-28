El Rancho
149 Reviews
12099 US-287
Dumas, TX 79029
FOOD
Appetizers
Queso (Cheese Dip)
$5.99+
our house made golden goodness. this is a rich creamy cheese sauce
Guacamole Dip
$5.99+
our own version of this staple Tex-Mex dish
Jalapeno Poppers
$6.50
A battered and fried Jalapeno stuffed with cheese
Mozzarella Cheesesticks
$6.50
Battered and fried mozzarella sticks
Pork rinds
$6.50
Fresh fried in house to order pork skins
Fried Mushrooms
$6.99
BURGERS
Our mouth watering, hand made burgers served i a couple of ways all delicious. served with fries, onion rings or potato chips
SANDWICHES
All American Dinners
Chicken Fried Steak
$15.00
1/2 chicken fried
$11.00
Jalapeno Cheese Steak
$14.00
Hamburger Steak
$13.00
The Randy Burger
$12.99
1/2 Randy Burger
$9.99
4 Piece Chicken Strips
$13.00
3 Piece Chicken Strips
$11.50
Ribeye 14 OZ
$24.00
Fried Catfish
$14.00
8 Fried Jumbo Shrimp
$14.00
Jumbo Buffalo Shrimp
$14.50
Shrimp Cocktail
$13.00
2 porkchop
$14.00
KIDS
Salads
Traditional Tex Mex
Deluxe Combination Plate
$14.00
1/2 Combination Plate
$12.00
Sunrise Enchiladas
$13.00
Spanish Omelet
$13.00
Huevos Rancheros
$13.50
Stuffed Sopapilla
$13.00
Carne Guisada
$12.50
Nachos Grande
$12.50
Enchilada Dinner 1
$10.00
Enchilada Dinner 2
$11.00
Enchilada Dinner 3
$12.00
Enchilada Dinner 4
$12.50
Chile Relleno Dinner
$10.00+
Mix & Match Dinner
Specialties
Quesadillas
Burrito Dinners (smother)
Handheld burritos
Street Tacos Dinner
Desserts
Chicken Wings
Daily Special
Check Facebook or call the restaurant for the daily special. Order comes with a free 32 oz drink. (806) 966- 5421
Tamales
Tortillas
Beef Jerky
Extra special
Menudo
Teacher special
25$ gift certificate
Sticky rice and chicken
Sides
DRINKS
SODA
COKE
$2.80
DIET COKE
$2.80
SPRITE
$2.80
DR. PEPPER
$2.80
ROOT BEER
$2.80
LEMONADE
$2.80
MILK
$2.80
Blue Poweraid
$2.80
Orange Fanta
$2.80
Big Bottle Coke
$2.75
Small Bottle Coke
$2.50
Big Bottle Sprite
$2.75
Small Bottle Sprite
$2.50
Big Orange Fanta
$2.75
Small Orange Fanta
$2.00
Small Grape Bottle
$2.00
Small Pinapple Bottle
$2.00
Small Strawberry Bottle
$2.00
TopoChico Lime
$2.75
Kid coke
$1.50
COFFEE/TEA
water
Aguas Frescas
Case of water
Beer
Micheladas
Frozen margarita
Monster
Pet can $3.50
SWEET SPOT
BEBIDAS
Nieves
Fruta
Botanas
12 Tamales
$13.00
Tamal
$1.50
Tamal Preparado
$3.00
Chicharrones
$2.50
Chicles
$0.25
Chilindrina
$4.50+
Churros
$1.75
Dorinachos
$3.80
Nachos
$3.00
Papas Locas
$3.00
Papitas Regulares
$1.50
Tostitos
$2.00
Tostitos Preparados
$3.80
Elotes
$2.75+
Elote Chorreado
$9.00+
Carne Seca
$9.00
Camaron Seco
$4.50
Charales
$3.00
Maruchan Preparada
$4.00
Location
12099 US-287, Dumas, TX 79029
