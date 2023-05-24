  • Home
  El Raval - 1500 South Lamar Boulevard STE 150
El Raval

No reviews yet

1500 South Lamar Boulevard STE 150

Austin, TX 78704

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Oysters - half dozen (6pcs)

$24.00

Food

Snacks

Aceitunas Aliñadas

$6.00

Spanish olives

Afternoon in Barcelona

$16.00

White Spanish boquerones and scallops in vieira sauce, potato chips, Espinaler

Almendras fritas

$8.00

Fried Marcona Almonds, summer truffle

Pan con Tomate

$6.00

Toasted slices of crispy crystal bread with fresh tomato

Pan a la brasa

$4.00

Charcoal grilled bread with olive oil

Side Roti

$4.00

Charcuterie and Cheese

*Selection of three

$20.00

*Selection of six

$38.00

Paletilla Ibérica de Bellota (50 grams)

$33.00

RAW BAR

Oysters - half dozen (6pcs)

$24.00

Oysters - 12 pcs

$48.00

Steak Tartare

$18.00

Wagyu beef tartare

Tuna Tartare

$17.00

Bluefin tuna tartare

Ceviche

$18.00

Kanpachi ceviche

Ensalada de temporada

$13.00

TAPAS

Patatas Bravas

$11.00

Gambas al ajillo

$18.00

Croquetas de pollo y Jamon Iberico

$16.00

Albondigas

$18.00

Calamares y pescados en adobo

$17.00

Coles de Bruselas

$10.00

Setas al carbon

$16.00

Coliflor

$16.00

Chipirones en su tinta

$17.00

Mussels

$17.00

Anticucho de pulpo

$19.00

Otras a la brasa (half dozen)

$24.00

Pescado al pilpil

$32.00

Alitas de pollo

$16.00

Bistec al carbon

$35.00

Secreto Iberico

$29.00

Cordero

$32.00

Jurel a la Brasa

$18.00

Entrees

Paella de Marisco

$36.00

Shrimp, scallops, squid, mussels, coconut laksa broth

Paella de pato

$35.00

Arroz Negro y uni

$36.00

Paella de setas y verduras

$31.00

Costillas

$35.00

Pollo a la brasa

$32.00

Desserts

Basque Cheesecake

$12.00

Crema Catalana

$12.00

Olive oil ice cream

$12.00

Torrija

$12.00

Wine

Red

Petit Oratoire 'En Attendent Les Copines Rouge' 2021

$8.00+

Siete Rioja Joven Tinto

$8.00+

BT Sileo Montsant Sileo Tinto 2020

$8.00+

Clotaire Michal Libre Pensee 2019

$9.00+

Bernavi Xalera

$6.00+

Chateau Massereau Cuvee X Bordeaux Superior 2020

$9.00+

BT Aixalà i Alcait 'Destrankis' 2019

$10.00+

Bodegas y Vinedos Pigar, La Cuvee de Susuana BTL

$80.00

Goyo Garcia Georgieva Clarete "Finca los Quemados" 2020 BTL

$83.00

Guimaro Ribeira Sacra "Camino Real" Tinto 2019 BTL

$67.00

Can Sumoi

$8.00+

Sileo Montsant Sileo Tinto 2020

$8.00+

Kumpf et Meyer Infrarouge 2021 BTL

$90.00

Laurent Billard GROnache 2019 BTL

$88.00

Domaine Tawse Beaune 1 er Cru "Clos du Roi" BTL

$162.00

Rioja Tinto Xerico 2018 BTL

$78.00

Clos de Tafall Old vine BTL

$80.00

Lopez de Heredia Vina Tondonia Reserva BTL

$144.00

Chateau de Lascaux Garrigue Rouge AOC 2020 BTL

$59.00

Domaine Charvin Cotes du Rhone "Le Poutet BTL

$70.00

BT Bodegas y Vinedos Pigar, La Cuvee de Susana

$80.00

BT Goyo Garcia Georgieva Clarete 'Finca los Quemados' 2020

$83.00

BT Guimaro Ribeira Sacra 'Camino Real' Tinto 2019

$67.00

BT Petit Oratoire 'En Attendent Les Copines Rouge' 2021

$76.00

BT La Derniere Goutte 2020 Sans Frontieres

$89.00

BT Siete Rioja Joven Tinto

$68.00

BT Sileo Montsant Sileo Tinto 2020

$70.00

BT Clotaire Michal Libre Pensee 2019

$83.00

BT Kumpf et Meyer Infrarouge 2021

$90.00

BT Laurent Billard GROnache 2019

$88.00

BT Domino Urugallo ̈Fanfarria Tinto ̈ 2019

$55.00

BT Domaine Tawse Beaune 1er Cru 'Clos du Roi'

$162.00

BT Rioja Tinto Xerico 2018

$78.00

BT Bernavi Xalera

$55.00

BT Clos de Tafall

$80.00

BT Lopez de Heredia Viña Tondonia Reserva

$144.00

BT Luberri Rioja Gran Reserva

$94.00

BT Chateau Massereau Cuvee X Bordeaux Superior 2020

$80.00

BT Chateau de Lascaux Garrigue Rouge AOC 2020

$59.00

BT Domaine Charvin Cotes du Rhone 'Le Poutet'

$70.00

BT Aixalà i Alcait 'Destrankis' 2019

$86.00

Sherry

GL Alvear FIne en Rama

$10.00+

GL La Cigarrera Manzanilla

$10.00+

GL Valdespino Amontillado 'Tio Diego'

$11.00+

GL El Maestro Oloroso (15 years)

$10.00+

GL Alvear Oloroso Asuncion

$13.00+

GL La Cigarrera Oloroso

$10.00+

GL Valdespino Palo Cortado Viejo

$14.00+

Sherry Flight 2 oz pours (4 choices)

$20.00

BT Alvear FIne en Rama

$52.00

BT La Cigarrera Manzanilla

$80.00

BT Valdespino Amontillado 'Tio Diego'

$55.00

BT El Maestro Oloroso (15 years)

$52.00

BT Alvear Oloroso Asuncion

$67.00

BT La Cigarrera Oloroso

$83.00

BT Valdespino Palo Cortado Viejo

$88.00

Skin Contact

Anima Mundi 'Pells' Skin Contact Macabeo 2021

$100.00

Julian Peyras 'Copains D‘Abord' 2021

$68.00

Kamara 'Blooming Mountain' Orange Pet Nat NV

$90.00

Le Raisin et L‘Ange Nedjma 2021

$69.00

Não Condenado 'Uncondemed' Branco

$69.00

Sparkling

Llopart Brut Reserva 2019

$7.00+

Castellroig Corpinnat Brut Nature Reserva 2018

$9.00+

GL V.gna Rosa IGP Lambrusco Rosato dell‘Emilia

$15.00

Raventos Blanc

$7.00+

Trigon

$7.00+

Esencia Rural Pampaneo Ancestral 2021

$56.00

Suriol Cava Brut Nature 2019

$53.00

Oriol Artigas, Sammay Escumos Rosso 2021

$62.00

Castellroig Corpinnat Brut Nature Reserva 2018

$9.00+

Bodegas Cueva Ancestral Brutal 2021

$89.00

Tissot Cremant du Jura Extra Brut

$83.00

Champagne Diebolt- Vallois tradition Brut NV

$120.00

Cinque Campi Lambrusco del 'Emilia Rosso 2021

$79.00

BT Llopart Brut Reserva 2019

$65.00

BT Trigon

BT Esencia Rural Pampaneo Ancestral 2021

$56.00

BT Suriol Cava Brut Nature 2019

$53.00

BT Oriol Artigas ‚Sammay‘ Escumos Petnat

$67.00

BT Cinque Campi Lambrusco del‘Emilia Rosso 2021

$79.00

BT Castellroig Corpinnat Brut Nature Reserva 2018

$77.00

BT Bodegas Cueva Ancestral Brutal Sparkling 2021

$89.00

BT Tissot Cremant du Jura Extra Brut

$83.00

BT Champagne Diebolt-Vallois Tradition Brut NV

$120.00

BT V.gna Rosa IGP Lambrusco Rosato dell‘Emilia

$75.00

Vermut

GL Tximista Vermut Blanco

$13.00

GL Tximista Vermut Roja

$13.00

GL Timbal Vermut de Reus

$12.00

GL Partida Creus MUS Vermut

$13.00

Vermut Flight (3 choices)

$19.00

White

Finca Parera ̈Litrona ̈ 2020

$9.00+

Cantalapiedra Viticultores ‚Lirondo‘

$8.00+

Domaine Ozil ̈Est-Ouest ̈2021

$8.00+

Gaspard Sauvignon Blanc 2021

$6.00+

Boal De Arousa

$6.00+

Rietsch Tout Blanc 2021 1 liter

$7.00+

Pascal Janvier Coteaux du Loir Blanc 2021

$8.00+

Jean Collet Chablis Villages 2020

$9.00+

Bodegas Los Bermejos

$8.00+

Oriol Artigas BTL

$84.00

Christina Gruner Veltliner BTL

$59.00

Bodegas Gratias Sol 2020 BTL

$67.00

Christian Tschida BTL

$121.00

La Milla Albariño 2021 BTL

$81.00

Ca'n Verdura Supernova Blanc 2021 BTL

$66.00

Anima Mundi Xarel- lo 2020 BTL

$90.00

Domaine Mada Wu White 2021 BTL

$93.00

BT Finca Parera ̈Litrona ̈ 2020

$81.00

BT Cantalapiedra Viticultores ‚Lirondo‘

$68.00

BT Oriol Artigas 'La Rumbera‘

$84.00

BT Domaine Ozil ̈Est-Ouest ̈2021

$76.00

BT Christina Gruner Veltliner 2021

$59.00

BT Gaspard Sauvignon Blanc 2021

$54.00

BT Bodegas Gratias Sol 2020

$67.00

BT Boal De Arousa

$54.00

BT Rietsch Tout Blanc 2021 1 liter

$78.00

BT Christian Tschida Himmel Auf Erden Weiss 2021

$121.00

BT Pascal Janvier Coteaux du Loir Blanc 2021

$68.00

BT Jean Collet Chablis Villages 2020

$83.00

BT La Milla Albariño 2021

$81.00

BT Ca‘n Verdura Supernova Blanc 2021

$66.00

BT Anima Mundi Xarel-lo 2020

$90.00

BT Bodegas Los Bermejos

$71.00

BT Domaine Mada Wu White 2021

$93.00

N/A Bevs

Soft Drinks/Soda

Coke

$5.00

Diet

$5.00

Topo

$5.00

Rainwater

$5.00

GF soda

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Dr. Pepper

$5.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

El Raval restaurant and tapas bar celebrates the diverse cultural influences of Barcelona's iconic El Raval neighborhood. Grounded in Spanish cuisine, our menu incorporates the bold flavors and fragrant spices of North Africa, the Middle East and Asia, paired with an extensive selection of wine by-the-glass, and world-class cocktails from our friends at Two Schmucks (No.7 "World's 50 Best Bars 2022").

Website

Location

1500 South Lamar Boulevard STE 150, Austin, TX 78704

Directions

