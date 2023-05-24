Restaurant info

El Raval restaurant and tapas bar celebrates the diverse cultural influences of Barcelona's iconic El Raval neighborhood. Grounded in Spanish cuisine, our menu incorporates the bold flavors and fragrant spices of North Africa, the Middle East and Asia, paired with an extensive selection of wine by-the-glass, and world-class cocktails from our friends at Two Schmucks (No.7 "World's 50 Best Bars 2022").

