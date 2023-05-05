El real restaurante 1 624 North Cage Boulevard

  • Home
DESAYUNOS

Huevos Rancheros

$4.75

Huevos Con Chorizo

$4.99

Huevos Con Jamon

$4.99

Huevos Con Bacon

$4.99

Huevos Con Machacado

$7.25

Huevos Con Nopalitos

$5.99

Huevos Divorciados

$7.25

Huevos Con Barbacoa

$9.99

(con papas y frijoles)

Barbacoa Plate

$9.99

(con frijoles)

Chilaquiles

$5.99

Chilaquiles Con Huevo

$8.25

Migas Con Huevo

$6.99

Migas Con Queso Fresco

$7.99

Queso En Salsa

$6.99

Menudo

$9.25

2 Huevos/2 Bacon/2 Pancakes

$7.99

2 Huevos Con Fajita

$9.99

(con frijoles y papas)

Desayuno El Real

$10.25

(barbacoa, chicharron verde, huevo con chorizo, huevo con bacon, huevo con nopalitos, frijoles y tortillas)

Omelet Espanol

$7.99

(champinones, jamon, queso, papas y pan)

Omelet A La Mexicana

$7.99

(chile, tomate,cebolla, tocino, papas y pan)

Plato Huevos Papa

$4.99

HUEVOS ALA MEX

$4.99

Plato Sausaga

$5.99

CHILAQUILES CON POLLO

$8.99

ALA CARTA

Avena

$3.25

1 Pancake

$2.50

3 Pancake

$4.99

Pan Tostado & Jelly

$1.99

One Egg

$1.50

Ham

$1.99

Orden De Tocino

$2.99

3 Piezas

Orden De Frijoles

$1.99

Orden De Rice

$1.99

Orden De Tortillas

$1.75

Bisquit

$2.25

1 Tortilla

$0.75

Los Mananeros

Taco Chorizo Huevo

$1.65

Taco Jamon Huevo

$1.65

Taco Bacon Huevo

$1.65

Taco De Machacado

$2.99

Taco Huevo En Salsa

$1.65

Taco Sausage Huevo

$1.65

Q Taco

$2.50

Tacos De Queso En Salsa

$2.99

Taco Chorizo Frijoles

$1.65

Taco Huevo a la Mex

$1.65

Taco De Huevos con Frijoles

$1.65

Taco De Frijoles

$1.65

Taco Nopales Con Chorizo

Taco Papa Con Huevo

$1.65

Taco Papa Chorizo

$1.65

Taco Papa a la Mex

$1.65

Taco Papa Con Frijol

$2.15

Taco Papa Bacon

$1.65

Taco De Chilaquiles

$1.65

(Jamon, Bacon, Chorizo, Papas, Salsa o Nopalitos)

Taco Nopales Huevo

$1.65

Taco Nopales Mex

$1.65

Taco Nopales Rojo

$1.65

Taco De Barbacoa

$2.99

Taco De Deshebrada

$2.50

Taco De Fajita

$3.99

Taco De Molleja

$3.65

Taco De Chicharron

$2.99

Taco De Chicken Fajita

$3.25

Taco De Picadillo con Papas

$2.75

Taco De Asado De Puerco

$2.25

Taco Machacado Huevo

$2.99

Taco Plancha

$3.99

Taco Carne Guisada

$2.99

T MIGAS EGG

$1.65

Gorditas

G. Chicharron

$2.50

Gordita Deshebrada

$2.50

G. MACHACA

$2.50

G. AZADO

$2.50

G. C GUISADA

$2.50

Gordita Nopal a la Mex

$2.50

Gordita Huevo a la Mex

$2.50

Gorditas Frijoles Con Queso

$2.50

G. QUESADILLA

$2.50

Goordita Chorizo Huevo

$2.50

Gordita Nopales Guisados

$2.50

Gordita Nopales Con Huevo

$2.50

GORDITA Barbacoa

$2.99

GORDITA Fajita

$2.99

GORDITA Pcadillo

$2.50

Gordita Huevo machcado

$2.75

COMBO DE GORDITAS

$7.99

GORDITA QUESO SALSA

$2.50

SOPE

$2.50

Para Empezar

Guacamole Natural

$6.99

Guacamole Bandera

$8.99

Choriqueso

$8.99

Nachos Con Queso Amarillo

$6.99

Quesadillas de Camaron

$8.99

( tres )

Caldos

Caldo De Res

$8.99

Arroz Y Tortillas

Caldo De Pollo

$7.99

Arroz Y Tortillas

Caldo Tlalpeno

$9.99

Arroz Y Tortillas

Caldo Tlalpeno Con Camaron

$10.95

Arroz Y Tortillas

Principios De Caldos

$3.99

Arroz Y Tortillas

PRICIPIO MENUDO

$3.99

Las Enchiladas

Poblanas

$8.50

Arroz Y Frijoles

Mexicanas

$8.99

Arroz Y Frijoles

Swisas

$8.99

Arroz Y Frijoles

Enchiladas Americana Pollo

$8.50

Arroz Y Frijoles

Enchilada Americanas Picadillo

$8.75

Arroz Y Frijoles

Enchiladas Americana De Fajita

$10.99

Arroz Y Frijoles

Entomatadas, Pollo

$9.25

Arroz Y Frijoles

ENTOMATADAS QUESO

$9.25

ENCHILADA AMERICANA QUESO

$8.50

Tacos Y Burritos

Tacos De Fajita

$11.99

Acompanado Con Arroz Y Frijoles

Tacos De Molleja

$9.99

Acompanado Con Arroz Y Frijoles

Tacos De Bisteak

$8.99

Acompanado Con Arroz Y Frijoles

Tacos A La Plancha

$12.99

Acompanado Con Arroz Y Frijoles (Fajita O Deshebrada)

Tacos De Camaron

$12.99

Acompanado Con Arroz Y Frijoles

Burrito Percheron

$10.25

Acompanado Con Arroz Y Frijoles (30cm)

Burrito De Camaron

$10.99

Acompanado Con Arroz Y Frijoles

Burrito Mixto

$12.25

Acompanado Con Arroz Y Frijoles

Traditionales

Flautas De Pollo

$8.25

Acompanado Con Arroz Y Frijoles

Flautas De Camaron

$9.99

Acompanado Con Arroz Y Frijoles

Chile Relleno

$10.99

Acompanado Con Arroz Frijoles, Tortillas, Y Ensalada (Queso, Carne, O Mixto)

Mole Traditional

$8.50

Acompanado Con Arroz Frijoles, Tortillas, Y Ensalada

Tacos Dorados

$8.25

Acompanado Con Arroz Frijoles, Tortillas, Y Ensalada

Plato Mexicano

$9.25

Acompanado Con Arroz Frijoles, Tortillas, Y Ensalada

Plato El Real

$11.50

Acompanado Con Arroz Frijoles, Tortillas, Y Ensalada

Carne Guisada

$8.95

Acompanado Con Arroz Frijoles, Tortillas, Y Ensalada

Bisteak Ranchero

$11.99

Acompanado Con Arroz Frijoles, Tortillas, Y Ensalada

Asado De Puerco

$8.25

Acompanado Con Arroz Frijoles, Tortillas, Y Ensalada

Nachos Nortenos Con Fajita

$12.99

Acompanado Con Arroz Frijoles, Tortillas, Y Ensalada

Fajitas Toreadas Con Vegetales

$12.99

Acompanado Con Arroz Frijoles, Tortillas, Y Ensalada

Tampiquena Estilo Real

$13.99

Acompanado Con Arroz Frijoles, Tortillas, Y Ensalada

Rib Eye 12oz

$14.95

Acompanado Con Arroz Frijoles, Tortillas, Y Ensalada

T-Bone 12oz

$14.95

Acompanado Con Arroz Frijoles, Tortillas, Y Ensalada

PLATO CHICKEN FAJITAS

$9.99

Las Burgers

Cheese Burger

$6.50

French Fries

Bacon Cheese Burger

$7.99

French Fries

Bacon Double Cheese Burger

$9.99

French Fries

Tex-Mex Burger

$10.25

French Fries

Del Mar

Pescado Al Gusto

$12.99

Arroz, Ensalada, Y Papas Fritas

Chile Relleno De Camaron

$12.99

Arroz, Ensalada, Y Papas Fritas

Camaron Empanizado

$13.99

Arroz, Ensalada, Y Papas Fritas

Camaron Plancha

$12.99

Arroz, Ensalada, Y Papas Fritas

Camaron Ranchero

$13.99

Arroz, Ensalada, Y Papas Fritas

Camaron Al Chipotle

$13.99

Arroz, Ensalada, Y Papas Fritas

Mar Y Tierra 2 Personas

$29.99

Arroz, Ensalada, Y Papas Fritas

Mar Y Tierra 4 Personas

$52.99

Arroz, Ensalada, Y Papas Fritas

Mariscada 2 Personas

$26.99

Arroz, Ensalada, Y Papas Fritas

Mariscada 4 Personas

$49.99

Arroz, Ensalada, Y Papas Fritas

Cocktail De Camaron M

$8.90

Galletas Saladas

Cocktail De Camaron L

$11.99

Galletas Saladas

Botanas

Botana El Real

$11.99

Arroz, Frijoles Refritos, Guacamole, Quesadillas, Tortillas, Tomate O Cebolla

Botana Para 2

$27.95

Arroz, Frijoles Refritos, Guacamole, Quesadillas, Tortillas, Tomate O Cebolla

Botana Para 3

$36.99

Arroz, Frijoles Refritos, Guacamole, Quesadillas, Tortillas, Tomate O Cebolla

Botana Para 4

$46.99

Arroz, Frijoles Refritos, Guacamole, Quesadillas, Tortillas, Tomate O Cebolla

Botana Para 6

$66.99

Arroz, Frijoles Refritos, Guacamole, Quesadillas, Tortillas, Tomate O Cebolla

Kids Menu

Kids Hamburger

$5.95

Kids Enchilada Plate

$5.95

Kids Quesadillas

$5.95

Kids Carne Guisada

$5.95

Papas

Papas Fritas

$3.75

Papas Asada

$5.99

Papas Asada Con Carne Asada

$9.99

Pa Tomar

Soda Mexicana

$2.99

Soda De Lata

$1.99

Iced Tea

$2.50

(2.50 With a refill)

Limonada

$2.89

Aguas Frescas

$2.99

Jugo De Naranjas

$2.99

Chocolate

$2.75

Cafe

$1.99

Agua Botella

$1.75

REFILL AGUAS

$1.00

LIMONADA 32

$3.89

FOAM TO GO

$0.25

Especial Del Dia

Especial De $8.99

$8.99

Especial 9.99

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

624 North Cage Boulevard, Pharr, TX 78577

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Map
