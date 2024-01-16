El Reparo Mexican Grill & Cantina
1735 S Broadway
Minot, ND 58701
BEVERAGES
SODA
FOOD
BURRITOS
- Carne Asada Burrito$15.50
- Carnitas Burrito$15.50
12" flour tortilla, cilantro, onions, guacamole, rice & beans inside
- Pastor Burrito$15.50
12" flour tortilla, cilantro, onions, guacamole, rice & beans inside
- Chorizo Burrito$15.50
12" flour tortilla, cilantro, onions, guacamole, rice & beans inside
- Shredded Beef Burrito$15.50
12" flour tortilla, cilantro, onions, guacamole, rice & beans inside
- Puerco en Chile Verde Burrito$15.50
12" flour tortilla, cilantro, onions, guacamole, rice & beans inside
- Pollo Asado Burrito$15.50
12" flour tortilla, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, rice & beans inside
- Ground Beef Burrito$15.50
12" flour tortilla, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, rice & beans inside
- Shredded Chicken Burrito$15.50
12" flour tortilla, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, rice & beans inside
- California Style Burrito$15.50
12" flour tortilla, steak, pico , sour cream, rice, beans & French fries inside
- Burrito De Birria$19.50
12" flour tortilla, birria, cilantro, and onions. Smothered with birria broth. Served with salad, pico , guacamole, rice & beans on the side
- Jalisco Burrito$19.50
12" flour tortilla, grilled steak fajita, bell peppers & onions, melted shredded cheese, rice & beans inside. Served with lettuce, sour cream, pico & guacamole on the side. Smothered cheese on the top
- Shrimp Burrito Vallarta$19.50
12" flour tortilla, delicious grilled shrimp & onions with butter, melted shredded cheese, chipotle, mayo, fresh tomatoes inside. Served with one fried jalapeño & French fries on the side
- Burrito El Reparo$19.50
12" flour tortilla, chorizo, pastor, shrimp, melted cheese & onion all grilled. Rice & beans inside. Served with salad, pico & guacamole on the side. Smothered with green & red special homemade sauce
- Mar Y Tierra Burrito$21.25
12" flour tortilla, steak, shrimp & onion all grilled with a special house seasoning. Served with salad, pico , guacamole, rice & beans on the side
- beans and cheese burrito$9.00
FAJITAS
TRADICIONAL SOUPS
APPETECER
TACOS
- Carne Asada taco$3.33
3 soft corn tortilla tacos. Served with lemon, cilantro & onion
- Pollo Asado taco$3.33
3 soft corn tortilla tacos. Served with lemon, cilantro & onion
- Carnitas Taco$3.33
3 soft corn tortilla tacos. Served with lemon, cilantro & onion
- Pastor Taco$3.33
3 soft corn tortilla tacos. Served with lemon, cilantro & onion
- Taco Chorizo Taco$3.33
3 soft corn tortilla tacos. Served with lemon, cilantro & onion
- Shredded beef Taco$3.33
3 soft corn tortilla tacos. Served with lemon, cilantro & onion
- Tripa Taco$3.66
3 soft corn tortilla tacos. Served with lemon, cilantro & onion
- Ground Beef Taco$3.33
3 soft or hard shell tacos (corn or flour tortilla) served with lettuce, cheese & sour cream
- Shredded chicken Taco$3.33
3 soft or hard shell tacos (corn or flour tortilla) served with lettuce, cheese & sour cream
- Fish Taco$3.66
3 soft corn tortilla tacos. Served with lettuce, pico & chipotle mayo
- Shrimp Taco$3.66
3 soft corn tortilla tacos. Served with lettuce, pico & chipotle mayo
- Shrimp & Chorizo Taco$3.66
3 soft corn tortilla tacos. Served with lettuce, pico & chipotle mayo
TORTAS
- Carne Asada TORTA$12.00
Beans, chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato, onions, guacamole, mayonnaise & cheese
- Pollo Asado TORTA$12.00
Beans, chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato, onions, guacamole, mayonnaise & cheese
- Chorizo TORTA$12.00
Beans, chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato, onions, guacamole, mayonnaise & cheese
- Carnitas TORTA$12.00
Beans, chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato, onions, guacamole, mayonnaise & cheese
- Pastor TORTA$13.00
Beans, chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato, onions, guacamole, mayonnaise & cheese
- Shrimp TORTA$13.00
Beans, chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato, onions, guacamole, mayonnaise & cheese
CHIMICHANGAS
- CHIMICHANGA Steak*$16.50
12" flour tortilla, meat, beans, rice, cheese, salsa on the top & pico
- CHIMICHANGA Pastor*$16.50
12" flour tortilla, meat, beans, rice, cheese, salsa on the top & pico
- CHIMICHANGA Carnitas*$16.50
12" flour tortilla, meat, beans, rice, cheese, salsa on the top & pico
- CHIMICHANGA Chorizo**$16.50
12" flour tortilla, meat, beans, rice, cheese, salsa on the top & pico
- CHIMICHANGA Ground Beef*$16.50
12" flour tortilla, meat, beans, rice, cheese, salsa on the top & pico
- CHIMICHANGA Shredded Beef$16.50
12" flour tortilla, meat, beans, rice, cheese, salsa on the top & pico
- CHIMICHANGA Shredded Chicken*$16.50
12" flour tortilla, meat, beans, rice, cheese, salsa on the top & pico
TACO SALAD
- TACO SALAD Steak**$15.50
Served on a hard shell flour tortilla with lettuce, rice, beans, cheese, sour cream & pico
- TACO SALAD Chorizo***$15.50
Served on a hard shell flour tortilla with lettuce, rice, beans, cheese, sour cream & pico
- TACO SALAD Ground Beef**$15.50
Served on a hard shell flour tortilla with lettuce, rice, beans, cheese, sour cream & pico
- TACO SALAD Shredded Beef*$15.50
Served on a hard shell flour tortilla with lettuce, rice, beans, cheese, sour cream & pico
- TACO SALAD Shredded Chicken**$15.50
Served on a hard shell flour tortilla with lettuce, rice, beans, cheese, sour cream & pico
- TACO SALAD Pastor**$16.00
Served on a hard shell flour tortilla with lettuce, rice, beans, cheese, sour cream & pico
- TACO SALAD Shrimp*$16.50
Served on a hard shell flour tortilla with lettuce, sour cream, chipotle mayo, cheese, rice & pico
QUESADILLAS
- Cheese Quesadilla$11.50
12" flour tortilla, cheese & sour cream at the side
- Steak QUSADILLA$15.50
12" flour tortilla, cheese, meat & sour cream on the side
- Chorizo QUESADILLA$15.50
12" flour tortilla, cheese, meat & sour cream on the side
- Carnitas QUESADILLA$15.50
12" flour tortilla, cheese, meat & sour cream on the side
- Pastor QUESADILLA$15.50
12" flour tortilla, cheese, meat & sour cream on the side
- Ground Beef QUESADILLA$15.50
12" flour tortilla, cheese, meat & sour cream on the side
- Shredded Beef QUESADILLA$15.50
12" flour tortilla, cheese, meat & sour cream on the side
- Shredded Chicken QUESADILLA$15.50
12" flour tortilla, cheese, meat & sour cream on the side
- Grilled Chicken QUESADILLA$15.50
12" flour tortilla, cheese, meat & sour cream on the side
- Shrimp Quesadilla$17.50
12" flour tortilla, cheese, shrimp & chipotle mayo on the side
FAJITA QUESADILLAS
HOUSE SPECIALS
- Molcajete Cabron$35.50
We used volcano rock (molcajete) to make cheese and chorizo homemade salsa then we add grill chicken, grill pork, carne asada, grill shrimp, grill cheese, and one fried jalapeño. Served with rice, beans & warm tortillas
- COMBO Quesabirrias + CONSOME$15.50
3 corn tortilla with melted cheese, shredded beef, onions, and cilantro. Served with consommé soup on the side
- Jumbo Quesabirria$18.50
12" flour tortilla with melted cheese, shredded beef (birria) fresh onions, lemon, and cilantro. Served with consommé soup on the side
- Trio El Reparo$22.00
For those who are hungry: 3 (shrimp a la diabla) our special carne asada and grilled chicken. Served with rice, beans & your choice of tortillas
- Parrillada El Herradero$35.50
Sliced grilled steak, butterflied chicken breast, homemade chorizo, asadero fresh cheese on the top, fried jalapeño, and grilled onions. Served with rice, beans & warm tortillas
MEATS
- Carne Asada DINER PLATE$22.50
Skirt steak butterfield and flame, broiled to your liking. Served with rice, beans chile toreado, pico , guacamole & tortillas
- Birria DINER PLATE$21.50
Beef head cooked slowly with our special consommé & spices. Served with rice, beans, fresh onions, cilantro, lemons, pico , guacamole & warm tortillas
- Chile Verde DINER PLATE$21.50
Pork loin cooked braised in a green sauce of special tomatillos (Mexican tomatoes) served with rice, beans, pico , one chile toreado & warm tortillas
- Pork Carnitas DINER PLATE$21.50
Slowly roasted marinated pork. Served with rice, beans, one chile toreado, pico , guacamole & warm tortillas
- Alambre$22.50
Delicious grilled shrimp, steak, pork pastor, bacon, stewed onions & bell peppers. Melted cheese on top. Served with rice, beans & warm tortillas
- Tampiqueña$22.50
Delicious grilled asada steak. Served with homemade chile relleno, ground beef enchilada, one chile toreado, rice, beans & warm tortillas
- Mexican Rib Eye$26.50
16 oz of freshly cut Angus rib eye steak cooked with a special house seasoning. Served with guacamole, pico , lettuce, rice, beans & warm tortillas
CHICKEN
- Pollo Asado DINER PLATE$21.00
Grill chicken breast & special homemade seasoned. Served with salad, pico , one fried jalapeño, rice, beans & warm tortillas
- Chicken Taquitos Flautas DINER PLATE$20.00
Six hard shell deep-fried taquitos. Topped with sour cream, fresh cheese, lettuce, guacamole sauce, pico , rice & beans on the side
- Mole Poblano DINER PLATE$19.50
Grilled fresh chicken breast. Served in authentic homemade poblano mole with rice, beans & warm tortillas
- Orange Chicken DINER PLATE$20.00
Chicken tenders sliced, specially prepared with homemade sauce. Served with rice, beans & warm tortillas
- Mexican Chicken DINER PLATE$21.00
Chicken tenders sliced, sautéed with tomatoes, fresh potatoes & onions. Served with rice, beans & warm tortillas
- Pollo Chipotle DINER PLATE$20.00
Chicken tenders sliced cooked in special chipotle cream sauce with onions. Served with rice, beans & warm tortillas
- Pollo a La Crema DINER PLATE$21.00
Chicken strip tenders cooked in a special cream sauce with sliced poblano peppers & onions. Served with rice, beans & warm tortillas
Enchiladas
- Enchiladas Verdes$18.00
4 authentic enchiladas with chicken. Prepared with sauce of special fresh Mexican tomatoes "Tomatillos". Topped with fresh cheese, lettuce & tomatoes. Served with rice & beans on the side
- Enchiladas Rancheras$19.00
4 cheese enchiladas. Smothered with special homemade sauce. Topped with carnitas, bell peppers, guacamole, rice & salad on the side
- Shrimp Enchiladas$21.50
4 enchiladas with a special shrimp stew. Smothered with green and cheese special homemade sauce. Topped with guacamole, rice & salad on the side
- Mole Enchiladas$17.50
Tortillas filled with chicken. Topped with mole sauce, cheese on the top. Served with rice & beans on the side
ESPECIALS
- Asada Super Fries$14.50
Steak fries, beans, jalapeños, cheese sauce, sour cream & pico
- Super Nachos$14.50
Ground beef, jalapeños, pico , beans & sour cream
- Nacho Fries$14.50
Steak, fries, nacho cheese & hot Cheetos
- Adult Chicken Tenders$13.00
Served with French fries
- ADULT Cheeseburger$14.50
Lettuce, tomato, onion, chipotle mayo & French fries
- Crazy Rice$18.50
Grilled chicken rice, bell peppers, and cheese dip sauce on the top
EL REPARO COMBINATIONS
MARISCOS
- Aguachile$26.00
Raw shrimp marinated in lime chile sauce. Topped with cucumber, red onion, serrano peppers & avocado. Served with 3 tostadas on the side
- Shrimp Tostadas$17.00
2 homemade tostadas at the order, stewed shrimp with butter & special house salad with cucumbers, lettuce, fresh tomato & chipotle mayo on top
- Shrimp Tower$26.00
Raw shrimp marinated in lime & chile de arbol. Topped with fresh tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, cilantro & avocado. Served with chips on the side
- Shrimp a La Diabla$26.00
Sautéed shrimp in a spicy diabla sauce. Served with salad, rice & butter bread on the side
- Garlic Shrimp$26.00
Sautéed shrimp in a garlic sauce. Served with salad, rice & butter bread on the side
- Mojarra Frita$22.00
Fried whole white tilapia with a special house seasoning and served with rice, salad, guacamole and corn or flour tortillas
- Shrimp Cocktail$26.00
Mexican style cocktail with shrimp made white special house cold salsa, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, cucumbers, and diced avocados. Served with 3 tostadas or crackers
VEGETARIAN
- Veggie Burrito$15.00
Bell peppers, grilled onions, rice, corn, green peas, carrots, green beans & lettuce
- Veggie Quesadilla$15.00
Bell peppers, grilled onions, rice, corn, green peas, carrots, green beans & lettuce
- Veggie Taco Salad$15.00
Rice, bell peppers, grilled onions, tomatoes & lettuce
- Salad$15.00
Lettuce, bell peppers, carrots, orange, avocado, and ranch dressing on the side
KIDS MENU
SIDES
- Rice$4.00
- Beans$4.00
- Fried Jalapeño$4.00
- Tortillas$2.00
- Lettuce$2.00
- French Fries$4.00
- Sour Cream$2.00
- Pico$2.00
- Chipotle Mayo$2.00
- Salsa$2.00
- Guacamole 2 Oz$2.00
- shrimp side$6.00
- one 1 quesabirria a la carta$4.50
- extra street taco$4.00
- chips and queso$9.00
- solo chips$2.00
- limon side$2.00
- side de fresh jalapeño picado$2.00
- sheret cheese side$2.00
- salsa verde 8oz$4.50
- ranch adereso$2.00
- salsa mesera 8oz$2.00
- side de tomate$2.00
- consome soup$5.00
- tostada de sheret beef$7.00
- ensalada de pepino y lechuga$6.00
- extra pan$3.00
- extra radish rabanos$2.00
- tamal a la cart$4.50
BREAKFAST
Breakfast Dishes
- Chilaquiles$15.25
Fried corn tortilla with homemade red or green sauce, fresh cheese, sour cream. Two over medium eggs with your choice of grilled chicken or carne asada. Served with beans on the side
- Huevos Rancheros$15.25
Two homemade toast covered with beans, two over medium eggs on top covered with red & green sauce and fresh cheese. Served with country potatoes, bell peppers stew & onions
- Huevos Con Chorizo$15.25
Scrambled eggs with chorizo, rice & beans on the side with 4 tortillas
- Huevos Con Jamon$15.25
Scrambled eggs with ham, onions, tomatoes, jalapeño, rice & beans on the side
Breakfast Burritos
- Steak Breakfast Burrito$15.50
12" flour tortilla, scrambled eggs, shredded cheese inside & country potato
- Chorizo Breakfast Burrito$15.50
12" flour tortilla, scrambled eggs, shredded cheese inside & country potato
- Sausage Breakfast Burrito$15.50
12" flour tortilla, scrambled eggs, shredded cheese inside & country potato
- Bacon Breakfast Burrito$15.50
12" flour tortilla, scrambled eggs, shredded cheese inside & country potato
- Monster Burrito$16.25
12" flour tortilla, scrambled eggs & country potato, cheese, chorizo, ham, bacon, sausage & steak
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Mexican Grill
1735 S Broadway, Minot, ND 58701