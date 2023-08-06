DESAYUNOS

HUEVOS RANCHEROS

$10.00

2 FRIED EGG 1 1 FRIED CORN TORTILLA COVER WITH RANCHERA SAUCE,BEANS

MACHACA CON HUEVO

$10.00

SCRAMBLE EGG WITH DRIED MEAT WITH PICO DE GALLO SERVED WITH BEANS POTATO AND TOTILLAS

CHORIZO CON HUEVO

$8.00

SCRAMBLE EGG MIX WITH MEXICAN CHORIZO BEANS POTATO AND TORTILLAS

HUAVOS A LA MEXICANA

$8.00

SCRAMBLE EGG PICO DE GALLO SERVED WITH BEANS POTATO TORRILLAS

CHILAQUILES EL REY

$13.00

CRISPY TORTILLA,SALSA MORITA,CREMA, EGG ,BARBACOA, BEANS &POTATO

CHILAQUILES

$10.00

CRISPY TORTILLA SALSA TOMATILLO ONION CILANTRO BEANS POTATO TORTILLA

MIGAS

$10.00

SCRAMBLE EGG PICO DE GALLO CHEESE CRI[SPY TORTILLA

HOT CAKES

$7.00

3 PANACKES WITHMAPLE SYRUP TRES LECHES SAUCE COFFEE OR MILK

HUEVOS DIVORCIADOS

$11.00

ANY STYLE EGG TOMATILLO SAUCE RANCHERA SAUCE BEANS POTATO TORTILLA

POTATO&EGG BURRITO

$4.00

POTATO AND EGG

CHORIZO&EGG BURRITO

$4.00

CHORIZO AND EGG

BACON&EGG BURRITO

$4.00

BACON AND EGG

MACHACA BURRITO

$4.00

MACHACA AND EGG

HAM&EGG BURRITO

$4.00

HAM AND EGG

CACTUS&EGG BURRITO

$4.00

CACTUS AND EGG

MIGAS BURRITO

$4.00

MIGAS

TACO POTATO&EGG

$2.00

POTATO AND EGG

TACO CHORIZO&EGG

$2.00

CHORIZO AND EGG

TACO BACON& EGG

$2.00

BACON AND EGG

TACO MACHACA

$2.00

MACHACA AND EGG

TACO HAM&EGG

$2.00

HAM AND EGG

TACO NOPALITOS & EGG

$2.00

NOPALITOS AND EGG

TACO MIGAS

$2.00

MIGAS

CHILAQUILES ESPECIALES

$7.99

DESSERT

TRES LECHES

$4.00

TRES LECHES SLICE

MOKA CAKE

$6.00

COFFEE AND CHOCOLATE CAKE BUTTER CREAM FROSTING

FLAN NAPOLITANO

$6.00

FLAN,CARAMELO DE AZUCAR

BEBIDAS

HORCHIFRESA

$5.00

RICE WATER

AGUA DE JAMAICA 32 oz

$5.00

JAMAICA EXTRACT SUGAR WATER

AGUA DE LIMON

$5.00

FRESH LIME JUICE SUGAR WATER

TEA

$3.00

TEA SUGAR WATER

JUGO DE NARANJA

$4.00

FRESH ORANGE JUICE

COFFEE

$3.00

COFFEE

COCACOLA MEXICANA

$4.00

MEXICAN SODA

JARRITOS

$2.00

SABORES

SIDRAL

$2.00

APPLE

TOPO CHICO

$2.00

MINERAL WATER

SPRITE

$1.00

SODA

MICHELADA EL REY

$13.00

CHOICE BEER SHRIMP TAJIN

MICHELADA DE LA CASA

$10.00

CHIOCE BEER MICHELADA MIX

water bottle

$1.00

CEVICHE BEER MICHELADA MIX

JAMAICA

$2.50

HORCHATA 16oz

$2.50

AGUA DE JAMAICA 16 oz

$2.50

BEER

CORONA

$5.00

BEER

DOS X

$5.00

BEER

VICTORIA

$5.00

BEER

MODELO

$5.00

BEER

MICHELOB

$3.00

BEER

BUD LIGHT

$3.00

BEER

BUDWEISER

$3.00

BEER

APPS

VOLCASITOS

$7.00

CRISPY TOSTADAS CHOICE OF MEAT CEBOLLA CILANTRO

MACHETE EL REY

$6.00

FRESH MASA QUESADILLA CHOICE MEAT BEANS MORITA SAUCE LETTUCE TOMATO CHEESE

NACHOS EL REY

$8.00

CRISPY CORN TORTILLAS BEANS PICO DE GALLO OAXACA CHEESE

GORDITAS

$3.00

CORN MASA STUFFED OF MEAT CILANTRO/ONIONS

BURRITO VERDE&ROJO

$12.00

14"FLOUR TORTILLA YOU CHOICE OF MEAT CHESSE MORITA O TOMATILLO SAUCE

MEXICAN TORTA

$10.00

MEXICAN BOLILLO YOU CHOICE MEAT REFRIED BEANS LETTUCE AVOCADO PICKLED JALAPEÑO

MOLLETES

$7.00

MEXICAN BOLILLO REFRIED BEANS OAXACA CHEESE FRESH PICO DE GALLO/GUACAMOLE

EL REY CALI BURRITO

$12.00

14"FLOUR TORTILLA YOU CHOICE OF MEAT RICE,BEANS ONION,CILANTRO,OAXACA CHEESE GUACAMOLE

HUARACHE

$8.00

THICK CORN TORTILLA YOU CHOICE OF MEAT REFRIED BEANS,QUESO FRESCO,ESCABECHE ONIONS

TOSTADA DE CEVICHE

$8.00

WHITE FISH CURED IN LIME JUICE,PICO DE GALLO,MAYO,AGUACATE

TORTA DE LOMO

$13.00

PORK SHOULDER,QUESO PANELA,TOMATO,ONION,SALSA VERDE

TORTA CUBANA

$13.00

PULL PORK,HAM,MILANESA,REFRIED BEANS,ONION,AVOCADO,OAXACA CHEESE

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$7.99

CHEESE QUESADILLA

$5.99

QUESADILLA DE BIRRIA

$9.99

CALDOS

CALDO TLALPEÑO

$12.00

CHIPOTLE CHICKEN BROTH,PULL CHICKEN CRISPY TORTILLA STRIPS,AVOCADO,QUESO FRESCO,ONION/CILANTRO

MENUDO(ONLY SATURDAY&SUNDAY)

$12.00

COW STEW SERVED WITH DICED ONIOS/CILANTRO,DRIED OREGANO

BIRRIA DE RES

$13.00

BIRRIA BY POUND OR CONSOME SERVED WITH ONIONS/CILANTRO,LIMES,CORN TORTILLAS

BIRRIA RAMEN

$14.00

RAMEN NOODLES WITH BIRRIA STEW WITH ONIONS/CILANTRO

ESPECIAL TLALPENO

$7.99

ESPECIAL MENUDO

$7.99

TACOS

QUESABIRRIA TACOS

$9.00

3 CORN QUESABIRRIA TACOS,OAXACA MEALT CHEESE,ONION/CILANTRO 8OZ DE COSOME

TACO PASTOR

$2.00

CILANTRO ONION TORTILLA

TACO BARBACOA

$2.00

ONION CILANTRO TORTILLA

TACO BISTEC

$2.00

ONION CILANTRO TORTILLA

TACO LENGUA

$3.00

ONION CILANTRO TORTILLA

CAMPECHANO

$2.00

ONION CILANTRO TORTILLA

CHORIZO

$2.00

ONION CILANTRO TORTILLA

TRIPA

$3.00

ONION CILANTRO TORTILLA

ARACHERA

$3.00

ONION CILANTRO TORTILLA

GRINGA

$4.00

ONION CILANTRO TORTILLA

BIRRIA TACO

$4.00

ONION CILANTRO TORTILLA

QUESABIRRIA

$4.00

ONION CILANTRO TORTILLA

TACO TUESDAY BEEF

$0.99

TACO TUESDAY CHICKEN FAJITA

$0.99

TACO TUESDAY PASTOR

$0.99

QUESABIRRIA ESPECIAL

$7.99

ENSALADAS

ENSALADA DE POLLO

$12.00

ARRACHERA MEAT LETTUCE,CORN,AVOCADO,QUESO FRESCO,CORN TORTILLA STRIPS,SPICY JALAPEÑO DRESSING

COCKTEL DE CAMARON

$9.99

ENSALADA DE ARRACHERA

$12.00

SIDES

RICE

$3.00

BEANS

$3.00

NOPALITOS

$3.00

SOUR CREAM

$1.00

GUACAMOLE

$3.00

FLOUR TORTILLAS

$2.00

CORN TORTILLAS

$2.00

CHICKEN

$5.00

ARRACHERA

$8.00

CONSOME SM 120Z

$3.00

CONSOME LG 16 OZ

$5.00

MOLE

$3.00

CHIPS

$2.50

SALSA

$3.00

PLATOS FUERTES

CARNE ASADA

$15.00

SKIRT STEAK BEANS RICE SALAD TORTILLA

PECHUGA A LA PLANCHA

$12.00

CHICKEN BREAST RICE BEANS SALAD TORTILLAS

ALAMBRE

$16.00

SKIRT MEAT PEPPER MIX RICE BEANS CHEESE TORTILLAS

CHILES RELLENOS

$14.00

POBLANOS PEPPERS WITH CHICKEN OR CHEESE RICE BEANS TORTILLAS

MOJARRA MACHA

$16.00

FRIED WHOLE TILAPIA SALSA MACHA CHEESE RICE BEANS SALAD TORTILLA OR BREAD

COCHINITA PIBIL

$15.00

ROASTED PORK SHOULDER ACHIOTE MARINATE RICE BEANS TORTILLA PICKLE RED ONION HABANERO SALSA

MOJARRA FRITA EL REY

$14.00

WHOLE FRIED TILAPIA RICE BEANS OR FRIES LETTCE TOMATO ONION AVOCADO

ASADO DE BODA

$13.00

PORK SHOULDER MORITA SAUCE RICE BEANS TORTILLA LETTUCE TOMATO GUACAMOLE SOUR CREAMTORTILLA

MOLE MI TIERRA

$12.00

CHICKEN HOME MADE MOLE SAUCE RICE BEANS TORTILLAS LETTUCE TOMATO

DISCADA NORTENA

$17.00

SKIRT BEEF CHORIZO SALCHICHA BACON PEPPER MIX JALAPENO RICE BEANS LETTUECE TOMATO POTATOES TOMATO SAUCE TORTILLA

MILANESA EL REY

$12.00

BREADED CHICKEN OR BEEF RICE FRENCH FRIED LETTUCE TOMATO AVOCADO ONION TORTILLAS

FLAUTAS

$12.00

CRISPY FLAUTAS CHICKEN TINGA RICE BEANS LETTUCE TOMATO GUACAMOLE SOOUR CREAM QUESO FRESCO

APORREADILLO

$15.00

DRIED MEAT WITH EGG COLORADO SAUCE RICE BEANS LETTUCE TOMATO GUACAMOLE ONION TORTILLAS

POLLO MORITA

$14.00

CHICKEN BREAST RICE BEANS OAXACA CHEESE MORITA SAUCE POBLANO RAJAS TORTILLAS

SPECIAL MOJARRA

$10.99

MIX FAJITAS

$17.99

FISH PLATE

$9.99

ENCHILADAS

CHICKEN MOLE ENCHILADAS

$12.00

3 ENCHILADAS CHICKEN MOLE SAUCE RICE BEANS CHEESE LETTUCE TOMATO

VERDE ENCHILADAS

$13.00

3 ENCHELADAS CHICKEN OR BEEF RICE BEANS LETTUCE TOMATO ONION

TACOS ROJOS

$13.00

3 TORTILLAS RED GUAJILLO SAUCE CHICKEN RICE BEANS LETTUCE POTATO CARROTS QUESO FRESCO CUERITOS

TAMPIQUENA

$16.00

2 ENCHILADAS OAXACA CHEESE MORITA SAUCE RICE BEANS 4 OZ SKIRT BEEF LETTUCE TOMATO AVOCADO

ENMOLADAS

$7.99