Lunch Menu (Mon/Friday 11am - 3pm)

Lunch Specials (only available from 11am to 3pm Monday thru Friday)

Lunch Chimichanga

$10.50

A fried or soft flour tortilla filled with chipotle chicken (Tinga) or shredded beef topped with our cheese sauce. side order of rice and beans.

Lunch Fajita

$10.50

choice between steak or chicken fajitas, with peppers, onions, and a side order of rice, beans, salad and tortillas.

Lunch Burrito Gonzales

$11.00

Flour Tortilla filled with grilled onions, steak, chicken chorizo covered with cheese sauce, pico de gallo a side order of rice, beans, a small salad and a scoop of our fresh made Guacamole.

Lunch Burrito Mexicano

$10.50

one Burrito with your choice of Meat (grilled chicken or Steak) filled with grilled onions and peppers, topped with cheese fondue and cream. and a side order of rice and beans. if you are extra hungry you may request a second burrito for 3.00 same meat. enjoy

Chalupas

$9.99

2 lightly fried chalupas, topped with 1 salsa verde, 1 salsa roja, chopped onions, sprinkled cheese, sour cream, and a choice of Chicken or fried eggs on top. “ my favorite is with eggs.” Also comes with a side of rice

All Day Menu

Appetizers

Tableside Guacamole

$12.00

Our famous fresh guacamole made to order right in front of you, ingredients are simple and delicious. Cilantro, onion, jalapeno, fresh squeezed lime juice, salt to taste.

Cheese Fondue

$10.00

Homemade Melted creamy cheese fondue.

Chori Queso

$13.50

Homemade Melted creamy cheese fondue with our Chorizo and shredded cheese

El Brasero

$25.00

Flautas

$10.50

Crispy tortillas rolled and filled with chicken with a salad topped with Pico de gallo and a scoop Guacamole.

Coctel De Camarones

$15.00

there is no other way to describe it. other than it is a Mexican style shrimp cocktail. it isn't the same. sauce is lighter and a little spicer. with avocado, cilantro, onion, jalapeno, tomato all chopped and added into this awsome clamato based sauce. it is wow. !!

Huarache

$15.00

Small Guacamole

$5.00

Order of Tostadas

$10.50

tortillas fried hard topped with beans, chicken, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and sprinkled cheese.

Esquites

$8.00

Elote

$3.50

Elote loco

$5.00

Nachos

Fajita Nachos

$13.50

served on our homemade nacho chips, topped with cheese fondue, beans, sprinkled cheese cream, grilled onions, peppers and a choice of Chicken or steak.

Nachos Grandes

$14.50

this is an amazing started for the family. served with our homemade nacho chips, beans, chipotle chicken, ground beef, shredded cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sprinkled cheeese, and Cream.

Morelos Tacos

These tacos come topped with Cilantro, onion, your choice of Salsa Taquera, and a side of rice or beans.

Steak Tacos

$13.00

These tacos are popular all over Mexico, but our recipe is from where Chef Margarita is from. She is from state of Morelos and it is served with cilantro and onions, side of Cebollitas, cucumber seasoned with tajin, and our home made salsa

Chicken Tacos

$13.00

These tacos are popular all over Mexico, but our recipe is from where Chef Margarita is from. She is from state of Morelos and it is served with cilantro and onions, side of Cebollitas, cucumber seasoned with tajin, and our home made salsa

Tacos al Pastor

$13.00

We proudly present these savory spicey pork tacos seasoned and roasted with pineapple and onion. it is perfect. they are marinated in al pastor sauce until the meat soaks up the flavor then it is roasted on a Fire pit frill. amazing spicey and sweet. it is finger licking good

Birria Tacos

$10.50

these tacos are amazing. nice and crispy with a side order of rice and Consome.

Carnitas Borrachas Tacos

$13.00

Shrimp Tacos

$14.00

Grilled jumbo shrimp with sauteed peppers, & onions topped with Cilantro, chopped onion, a side of tajin cucumber, limes and salsa

Fish Tacos

$13.50

these tacos come on Flour Tortilla, with breaded fish filets, topped with cabbage, and our Vaquero Ranch.

pork in adobo tacos

$13.00

Street style Tacos

Street Style Tacos

$10.99

The most popular Tacos in Mexico City. you get one choice of Meat they come topped with cilantro, onion, Cucumber and salsa. Your choices of Meat are Chipotle Chicken (Tinga), Spicey Pork (Carne Enchilada), Braised Pork (Carnitas), Chorizo (homemade Mexican Sausage), Pork in Adobo, ground Beef, and shredded beef.

Chimichangas

Chimichangas

$13.50

Two flour tortillas filled with chicken or shredded beef, you can have them hard or soft topped with cheese sauce and a side order of rice and Beans

Chimichanga Veracruz

$14.50

Two flour chimichangas filled with your choice of chicken or shredded beef, you can have them hard or soft. topped with cheese, mole sauce, and side or rice and beans.

Burritos

Classic Burrito

$15.95

Our guest favorite is simple but full of flavor ! Choice of steak, chicken or carnitas, filled with beans rice. Topped off with cheese fondue and served with a side salad topped with pico de gallo and crema. Turn up the heat ! with your choice of jalapeno or smokey chipotle as an option.

Burrito Gonzales

Burrito Gonzales

$17.50

This Burrito is fully loaded for anyone with a big hunger ! comes with steak, chicken, shrimp and chorizo, fried onions inside topped with our signature cheese fondue, pico de gallo and a side order of rice, beans, and salad with a scoop of in house made Guacamole.

Birria Burrito

$14.00

This burrito has a flour tortilla flavored with Consome,it is filled with our homemade Birria, Shredded Cheese, rice, beans. It also comes with its consome for dipping it. Amazing

Burrito Torero

$14.00

is filled with grilled Chicken, chorizo, Rice and beans topped with a creamy chipotle Sauce and sprinkled cheese.

Burritos Mexicanos

$14.00

2 burritos filled with a choice of chicken or steak. with peppers and onions, topped w cheese, and cream. a side order of rice and beans.

Mayan Burrito

Mayan Burrito

$14.50

Our most savory Burrito filled with al pastor, chorizo, fried onion, rice and beans. Topped with our housemade adobo sauce, cream and garnished with cilantro and a fried jalapeno ! Taste the sauce with the tortilla chips that come served on the plate as well

Burrito Azteca

$14.50

This Burrito comes from the heart of Mexico filled with traditional carnitas, chorizo, rice, beans garmished with sprinkled cheese, a side salad and topped off with our salsa verde, cheese fondue and smokey chipotle sauce to pay our homage to the motherland.

Burrito del Mar

Burrito del Mar

$14.50

This Burrito is for our guests that favor something fresh from the sea ! filled with our beautifuly seasonsed jumbo shrimp filled with grilled onions, rice, beans and topped off with our creamy veracruz sauce and a guaca salad.

Burrito de la Casa

$12.50

Burrito filled with our mouth watering tender pork, rice and beans, topped with our signature adobo sacue, cream, sprinkled cheese, pico de gallo, and a guac salad.

California Burrito

$14.50Out of stock

This Burrito is amazing, it is a hand held Burrito means not like out other wet burritos, comes with Steak, Rice, Beans, French fries, avocado, and Creamy Chipotle

Enchiladas

Classic Enchiladas

soft fried tortillas filled with chicken topped with our homemade green salsa, and red salsa, topped with avocado, sprinkled cheese, cream, and pico de gallo, and a side order of rice.

Enchiladas Supremas

$15.50

A combo of four enchiladas, filled with cheese, ground beef, chipotle chicken, and beans. with a side order of rice and beans. topped with smokey chiportle sauce, avocado, cream and sprinkled cheese.

Spinach and Chicken Enchiladas

$15.50

Enchiladas filled with grilled chicken, and spinach topped with green sauce, sprinkled cheese, cream, with a side order of rice and beans.

Enchiladas Fundidas

$14.50

Enchiladas topped with your choice of green sauce or red sauce and cheese fondue with a side order of rice

Enchiladas Campeonas

Enchiladas Campeonas

$13.99

Enchiladas filled with Cheese, & Spinach topped green sauce, sour cream and Cheese. With a side order of rice

Enchiladas Aztecas

$14.99

Sizzling Fajitas

Fajitas Tejanas

$19.50

Steak, chicken and Shrimp Fajitas with peppers, onions, topped with shredded cheese and a side order of rice, beans, salad and tortillas. these are Amazing

Steak Fajitas

$17.00

Steak Fajitas with peppers, onions, a side order of rice, beans, salad and tortillas

Chicken Fajitas

$17.00

Chicken Fajitas with peppers, onions, a side order of rice, beans, salad and tortillas

Mixed Fajita

$19.00

Steak and Chicken Sautéed w/ Onions, & Peppers

Shrimp Fajitas

$17.00

Shrimp Fajitas with peppers, onions, a side order of rice, beans, salad and tortillas

Fajitas Toluca

Fajitas Toluca

$19.50

Steak, Chicken and Chorizo, peppers, onions, Topped with shredded Cheese, and a side order of Rice, Beans, Salad and tortillas

Fajitas Al Pastor

$17.99

Pork in our Al Pastor Marinade, roasted pineapple bits, with onions and jalapenos shredded cheese on top. With a side of rice, beans, salad and tortillas

Molcajete Campecino (Serves two)

$37.00

our most popular dish, comes our sizzling on a lava rock with steak, Chicken, shrimp, roasted poblano peppers roasted onions, mushrooms sweet plantain, a jalapeno toreado, all sizzling in a creamy chiportle sauce with 2 sides of rice, beans and tortillas.

Vegetarian Fajitas

$15.50

Mexican zucchini, peppers, onion, mushrooms, and broccoli served with side order of Rice, Beans, Salad and tortillas

Quesadillas

Azteca Quesadilla

$15.50

A Large handmade quesadilla filled with Choice of Chicken or steak, melted cheese Topped with Cream, and Lettuce and pico de gallo inside

Street Style Quesadillas

$11.00

Corn tortillas filled with cheese and your choice of meat (Chicken, Steak, chipotle Chicken, or Carnitas.) and a salad with cream on top.

Fajita Quesadilla

Fajita Quesadilla

$15.00

Flour Tortilla filled with Steak, Chicken, shrimp, peppers, onions, and our cheese blend. comes with a side salad with cream. it is amaizing

Vegetarian Quesadillas

$13.50

Soups

Vuelve A La Vida

$20.00

you don't have to sail the 7 seas to taste the delicacies of the ocean. Our homemade mexican soup with squid, octopus, calamari, clams, mussels giant and mini shrimp. vegetables and dry chilli peppers

Pozole

$17.00Out of stock

Homini corn soup with pork simmered for hours, with herbs & spices. It also comes with two meatless tostadas on the side.

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$10.50

A savory chicken soup with cream, avocado, cheese, rice, corn, chips, and pico de gallo. it is very filling

Chicken Guajillo Soup

$14.95Out of stock

Menudo

$18.00Out of stock

Tortas

Classic Torta

$12.00

Choice of Meat (milanesa de pollo (breaded chicken), Carne enchilada, or al pastor) Mayo, beans, avocado, cheese, lettuce, tomato, chipotle or jalapeno

Torta Cubana

$13.50

This is the mother of all Sandwiches, filled with Mayo, beans, avocado, cheese, lettuce tomato, a fried egg, breaded Chicken (milanesa de pollo), Carnitas, fried onions, and Jalapeno or chipotle

Torta Montanera

$13.50

a Torta filled with sweet plantain, steak, mayo, fried onions, a fried egg, beans, lettuce, avocado, cheese, tomato and chipotle sauce.

Combos

Choose any 2 Combo

$10.50

Choose any 3 Combo

$14.50

Kids Menu

Kids Quesadilla

$6.99

Served with rice.

Kids Taco

$6.99

Beef or chicken, on a soft or hard tortilla, served with rice.

K Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Served with fries.

K Mac N Cheese with Fries

$6.99

Kids Horchata

$4.50

Kids Jamaica

$4.50

Desserts

Flan

$6.00

Churros

$5.00

Tres Leches

$6.00

Cheesecake Chimichanga

$7.00

Gelatina

$2.00

Conchas(pan)

$1.50

Salads

EL Rey Taco Salad

$16.50

Taco Salad

$10.50

Fajita Taco Salad

$14.00

Avocado Salad

$11.00

House Salad

$4.95

Family Packs

Taco Pack

$45.00

12 tacos, your choice of meat, (carnitas, tinga, pork in adobo, shredded beef, or ground beef) (please choose only 2 meats) side order of rice beans, salsa for your tacos

Burrito Pack

$45.00

four burritos (one filled with tinga, one with ground beef, one with carnitas, and one with pork in adobo) they all have rice and beans, salsa verde, pico de gallo, their meat inside. amazing

Chicken Fajita Pack

$55.00

chicken fajitas cooked with onions, peppers, a side order of rice, beans salad and tortillas, with sour cream and Guacamole.

Torta Pack

$45.00

Four tortas filled with Milanesa de pollo, Beans, mayo, cheese, lettuce, tomato, avocado, and jalapeno. plus french fries for all

Birria Box

$65.00

Quesadilla Pack

$45.00

Ala Carte

Tortillas

$1.75

Tamal

$2.75

Chile Relleno ala Carte

$5.00

Enchilada Ala Carte

$3.25

Tostada ala Carte

$3.50

Flauta ala Carte

$3.00

Sweet Plantian

$2.25

Chiles Toreados

$2.00

Burrito ala Carte

$3.50

Chimichanga Ala Carte

$3.50

Birria Taco Ala Carte

$4.00

3 Nopales

$3.50

Taco Ala Carte

$3.50

Beans

$3.00

Rice

$3.00

Chips and Salsa

$2.99

Chile Toredos

$1.25

Shredded Cheese

$1.25

French Fries

$2.25

Cebollitas

$1.50

Chile Lime Cucumbers

$2.00

Sliced Avocado

$1.75

Lettuce

$1.25

Mexican Style Vegetables

$5.00

Tamale Verde

$3.00

Cucumber

$2.00

steak taco a la carte

$4.50

chicken taco ala carte

$4.50

al pastor taco ala carte

$4.50

chorizo taco ala carte

$4.50

carne enchilada taco ala carte

$4.50

rice and beans

$6.00

Sauces

Adobo sauce

$0.65+

Salsa Campecino

$0.65+

Smokey Chipotle

$0.65+

Tri Color

$0.65+

Salsa De Arbol

$0.65+

Mole Sauce

$0.65+Out of stock

Sour Cream

$1.25+

Pico De Gallo

$0.65+

Chipotle

$0.65+

Habanero Salsa

$0.65+

***App 1st***

Salsa Verde

$0.65+

32 Oz Chip Salsa

$10.00

Vegetarian

Chile Relleno

$13.50

A poblano pepper filled with cheese, wrapped in egg battern and topped with sauce with a side order of rice, beans and tortillas

Veggie Enchilada

$14.50

Vegetarian Burrito

$13.50

This is a big burrito filled with Rice, Beans, Spinach, peppers , onions, & mushrooms, comes with a side salad and topped with cheese fondue. you can make it vegan just request to take away the cheese

Vegetarian Quesadillas

$13.50

Traditional quesadillas with corn tortilla filled with mushrooms, onion, tomato, Jalapeno and cheese. with a side salad. these are a delicious vegetarian option.

Vegetarian Fajitas

$15.50

Mexican zucchini, peppers, onion, mushrooms, and broccoli served with side order of Rice, Beans, Salad and tortillas

Veggie Tacos

$14.00

Chicken

Chicken Chicano

$18.99

Chicken Fundido

$17.50

Chicken Campecino

$18.99

a sizzling skillet with Chicken, topped with roasted poblano peppers, roasted onions, mushrooms, creamy chipotle sauce, with a side of rice, beans, sweet plaintain a chile toreado, rice, beans, salad and tortillas

Pollo Asado Platillo

$20.00

Steak

Steak Chicano

$27.99

This amazing Rib Eye steak (if ya know about steaks, it is Choice) for the general public it is USDA is topped with caramelized onions, peppers, mushrooms, Grilled Shrimp and cheese fondue with a side order of rice, beans salad and tortillas

Mar y Tierra

$30.00

Sirloin Steak Cooked to order topped with fried onions, shrimp, Guacamole, chips, rice, beans, salad and tortillas

Steak Fundido

$25.50

Sirloin steak, topped with Chorizo, Chese Fondue, and a side order of rice, beans, salad and tortillas

Carne Asada

$25.00

N/A Beverages

Jarritos

Pineapple Jarrito

$3.50

Tamarindo Jarrito

$3.50

Lime Jarrito

$3.50

Grapefruit Jarrito

$3.50

Mandarin Jarrito

$3.50

Mexican Coke

$3.75

Tutti Frutti Jarrito

$3.50

Mineragua

$3.50

Sidral

$3.50

Jarrito Sangria

$3.50

Mango Jarrito

$3.50

Destiny's Lemonade/ Aguas Frescas

Agua De Jamaica

$8.00+

Destiny's Lemonade

$8.00+

This is our homemade version of Lemonades

Agua De Horchata

$8.00+

Agua De Horchata con fresa

$6.50+

Regular Drinks

RC

$2.50

RC Diet

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Lemon Lime

$2.50

Water Bottle

$1.50

Coffee

$1.75

Hot Tea

$1.75

Water

Club Soda

$1.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50