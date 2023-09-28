- Home
- /
- Wilkes Barre
- /
- El Rey Azteca
El Rey Azteca
3,395 Reviews
$$
681 Kidder St
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Lunch Menu (Mon/Friday 11am - 3pm)
Lunch Specials (only available from 11am to 3pm Monday thru Friday)
Lunch Chimichanga
A fried or soft flour tortilla filled with chipotle chicken (Tinga) or shredded beef topped with our cheese sauce. side order of rice and beans.
Lunch Fajita
choice between steak or chicken fajitas, with peppers, onions, and a side order of rice, beans, salad and tortillas.
Lunch Burrito Gonzales
Flour Tortilla filled with grilled onions, steak, chicken chorizo covered with cheese sauce, pico de gallo a side order of rice, beans, a small salad and a scoop of our fresh made Guacamole.
Lunch Burrito Mexicano
one Burrito with your choice of Meat (grilled chicken or Steak) filled with grilled onions and peppers, topped with cheese fondue and cream. and a side order of rice and beans. if you are extra hungry you may request a second burrito for 3.00 same meat. enjoy
Chalupas
2 lightly fried chalupas, topped with 1 salsa verde, 1 salsa roja, chopped onions, sprinkled cheese, sour cream, and a choice of Chicken or fried eggs on top. “ my favorite is with eggs.” Also comes with a side of rice
All Day Menu
Appetizers
Tableside Guacamole
Our famous fresh guacamole made to order right in front of you, ingredients are simple and delicious. Cilantro, onion, jalapeno, fresh squeezed lime juice, salt to taste.
Cheese Fondue
Homemade Melted creamy cheese fondue.
Chori Queso
Homemade Melted creamy cheese fondue with our Chorizo and shredded cheese
El Brasero
Flautas
Crispy tortillas rolled and filled with chicken with a salad topped with Pico de gallo and a scoop Guacamole.
Coctel De Camarones
there is no other way to describe it. other than it is a Mexican style shrimp cocktail. it isn't the same. sauce is lighter and a little spicer. with avocado, cilantro, onion, jalapeno, tomato all chopped and added into this awsome clamato based sauce. it is wow. !!
Huarache
Small Guacamole
Order of Tostadas
tortillas fried hard topped with beans, chicken, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and sprinkled cheese.
Esquites
Elote
Elote loco
Nachos
Fajita Nachos
served on our homemade nacho chips, topped with cheese fondue, beans, sprinkled cheese cream, grilled onions, peppers and a choice of Chicken or steak.
Nachos Grandes
this is an amazing started for the family. served with our homemade nacho chips, beans, chipotle chicken, ground beef, shredded cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sprinkled cheeese, and Cream.
Morelos Tacos
Steak Tacos
These tacos are popular all over Mexico, but our recipe is from where Chef Margarita is from. She is from state of Morelos and it is served with cilantro and onions, side of Cebollitas, cucumber seasoned with tajin, and our home made salsa
Chicken Tacos
These tacos are popular all over Mexico, but our recipe is from where Chef Margarita is from. She is from state of Morelos and it is served with cilantro and onions, side of Cebollitas, cucumber seasoned with tajin, and our home made salsa
Tacos al Pastor
We proudly present these savory spicey pork tacos seasoned and roasted with pineapple and onion. it is perfect. they are marinated in al pastor sauce until the meat soaks up the flavor then it is roasted on a Fire pit frill. amazing spicey and sweet. it is finger licking good
Birria Tacos
these tacos are amazing. nice and crispy with a side order of rice and Consome.
Carnitas Borrachas Tacos
Shrimp Tacos
Grilled jumbo shrimp with sauteed peppers, & onions topped with Cilantro, chopped onion, a side of tajin cucumber, limes and salsa
Fish Tacos
these tacos come on Flour Tortilla, with breaded fish filets, topped with cabbage, and our Vaquero Ranch.
pork in adobo tacos
Street style Tacos
Street Style Tacos
The most popular Tacos in Mexico City. you get one choice of Meat they come topped with cilantro, onion, Cucumber and salsa. Your choices of Meat are Chipotle Chicken (Tinga), Spicey Pork (Carne Enchilada), Braised Pork (Carnitas), Chorizo (homemade Mexican Sausage), Pork in Adobo, ground Beef, and shredded beef.
Chimichangas
Chimichangas
Two flour tortillas filled with chicken or shredded beef, you can have them hard or soft topped with cheese sauce and a side order of rice and Beans
Chimichanga Veracruz
Two flour chimichangas filled with your choice of chicken or shredded beef, you can have them hard or soft. topped with cheese, mole sauce, and side or rice and beans.
Burritos
Classic Burrito
Our guest favorite is simple but full of flavor ! Choice of steak, chicken or carnitas, filled with beans rice. Topped off with cheese fondue and served with a side salad topped with pico de gallo and crema. Turn up the heat ! with your choice of jalapeno or smokey chipotle as an option.
Burrito Gonzales
This Burrito is fully loaded for anyone with a big hunger ! comes with steak, chicken, shrimp and chorizo, fried onions inside topped with our signature cheese fondue, pico de gallo and a side order of rice, beans, and salad with a scoop of in house made Guacamole.
Birria Burrito
This burrito has a flour tortilla flavored with Consome,it is filled with our homemade Birria, Shredded Cheese, rice, beans. It also comes with its consome for dipping it. Amazing
Burrito Torero
is filled with grilled Chicken, chorizo, Rice and beans topped with a creamy chipotle Sauce and sprinkled cheese.
Burritos Mexicanos
2 burritos filled with a choice of chicken or steak. with peppers and onions, topped w cheese, and cream. a side order of rice and beans.
Mayan Burrito
Our most savory Burrito filled with al pastor, chorizo, fried onion, rice and beans. Topped with our housemade adobo sauce, cream and garnished with cilantro and a fried jalapeno ! Taste the sauce with the tortilla chips that come served on the plate as well
Burrito Azteca
This Burrito comes from the heart of Mexico filled with traditional carnitas, chorizo, rice, beans garmished with sprinkled cheese, a side salad and topped off with our salsa verde, cheese fondue and smokey chipotle sauce to pay our homage to the motherland.
Burrito del Mar
This Burrito is for our guests that favor something fresh from the sea ! filled with our beautifuly seasonsed jumbo shrimp filled with grilled onions, rice, beans and topped off with our creamy veracruz sauce and a guaca salad.
Burrito de la Casa
Burrito filled with our mouth watering tender pork, rice and beans, topped with our signature adobo sacue, cream, sprinkled cheese, pico de gallo, and a guac salad.
California Burrito
This Burrito is amazing, it is a hand held Burrito means not like out other wet burritos, comes with Steak, Rice, Beans, French fries, avocado, and Creamy Chipotle
Enchiladas
Classic Enchiladas
soft fried tortillas filled with chicken topped with our homemade green salsa, and red salsa, topped with avocado, sprinkled cheese, cream, and pico de gallo, and a side order of rice.
Enchiladas Supremas
A combo of four enchiladas, filled with cheese, ground beef, chipotle chicken, and beans. with a side order of rice and beans. topped with smokey chiportle sauce, avocado, cream and sprinkled cheese.
Spinach and Chicken Enchiladas
Enchiladas filled with grilled chicken, and spinach topped with green sauce, sprinkled cheese, cream, with a side order of rice and beans.
Enchiladas Fundidas
Enchiladas topped with your choice of green sauce or red sauce and cheese fondue with a side order of rice
Enchiladas Campeonas
Enchiladas filled with Cheese, & Spinach topped green sauce, sour cream and Cheese. With a side order of rice
Enchiladas Aztecas
Sizzling Fajitas
Fajitas Tejanas
Steak, chicken and Shrimp Fajitas with peppers, onions, topped with shredded cheese and a side order of rice, beans, salad and tortillas. these are Amazing
Steak Fajitas
Steak Fajitas with peppers, onions, a side order of rice, beans, salad and tortillas
Chicken Fajitas
Chicken Fajitas with peppers, onions, a side order of rice, beans, salad and tortillas
Mixed Fajita
Steak and Chicken Sautéed w/ Onions, & Peppers
Shrimp Fajitas
Shrimp Fajitas with peppers, onions, a side order of rice, beans, salad and tortillas
Fajitas Toluca
Steak, Chicken and Chorizo, peppers, onions, Topped with shredded Cheese, and a side order of Rice, Beans, Salad and tortillas
Fajitas Al Pastor
Pork in our Al Pastor Marinade, roasted pineapple bits, with onions and jalapenos shredded cheese on top. With a side of rice, beans, salad and tortillas
Molcajete Campecino (Serves two)
our most popular dish, comes our sizzling on a lava rock with steak, Chicken, shrimp, roasted poblano peppers roasted onions, mushrooms sweet plantain, a jalapeno toreado, all sizzling in a creamy chiportle sauce with 2 sides of rice, beans and tortillas.
Vegetarian Fajitas
Mexican zucchini, peppers, onion, mushrooms, and broccoli served with side order of Rice, Beans, Salad and tortillas
Quesadillas
Azteca Quesadilla
A Large handmade quesadilla filled with Choice of Chicken or steak, melted cheese Topped with Cream, and Lettuce and pico de gallo inside
Street Style Quesadillas
Corn tortillas filled with cheese and your choice of meat (Chicken, Steak, chipotle Chicken, or Carnitas.) and a salad with cream on top.
Fajita Quesadilla
Flour Tortilla filled with Steak, Chicken, shrimp, peppers, onions, and our cheese blend. comes with a side salad with cream. it is amaizing
Vegetarian Quesadillas
Soups
Vuelve A La Vida
you don't have to sail the 7 seas to taste the delicacies of the ocean. Our homemade mexican soup with squid, octopus, calamari, clams, mussels giant and mini shrimp. vegetables and dry chilli peppers
Pozole
Homini corn soup with pork simmered for hours, with herbs & spices. It also comes with two meatless tostadas on the side.
Chicken Tortilla Soup
A savory chicken soup with cream, avocado, cheese, rice, corn, chips, and pico de gallo. it is very filling
Chicken Guajillo Soup
Menudo
Tortas
Classic Torta
Choice of Meat (milanesa de pollo (breaded chicken), Carne enchilada, or al pastor) Mayo, beans, avocado, cheese, lettuce, tomato, chipotle or jalapeno
Torta Cubana
This is the mother of all Sandwiches, filled with Mayo, beans, avocado, cheese, lettuce tomato, a fried egg, breaded Chicken (milanesa de pollo), Carnitas, fried onions, and Jalapeno or chipotle
Torta Montanera
a Torta filled with sweet plantain, steak, mayo, fried onions, a fried egg, beans, lettuce, avocado, cheese, tomato and chipotle sauce.
Kids Menu
Desserts
Salads
Family Packs
Taco Pack
12 tacos, your choice of meat, (carnitas, tinga, pork in adobo, shredded beef, or ground beef) (please choose only 2 meats) side order of rice beans, salsa for your tacos
Burrito Pack
four burritos (one filled with tinga, one with ground beef, one with carnitas, and one with pork in adobo) they all have rice and beans, salsa verde, pico de gallo, their meat inside. amazing
Chicken Fajita Pack
chicken fajitas cooked with onions, peppers, a side order of rice, beans salad and tortillas, with sour cream and Guacamole.
Torta Pack
Four tortas filled with Milanesa de pollo, Beans, mayo, cheese, lettuce, tomato, avocado, and jalapeno. plus french fries for all
Birria Box
Quesadilla Pack
Ala Carte
Tortillas
Tamal
Chile Relleno ala Carte
Enchilada Ala Carte
Tostada ala Carte
Flauta ala Carte
Sweet Plantian
Chiles Toreados
Burrito ala Carte
Chimichanga Ala Carte
Birria Taco Ala Carte
3 Nopales
Taco Ala Carte
Beans
Rice
Chips and Salsa
Chile Toredos
Shredded Cheese
French Fries
Cebollitas
Chile Lime Cucumbers
Sliced Avocado
Lettuce
Mexican Style Vegetables
Tamale Verde
Cucumber
steak taco a la carte
chicken taco ala carte
al pastor taco ala carte
chorizo taco ala carte
carne enchilada taco ala carte
rice and beans
Sauces
Vegetarian
Chile Relleno
A poblano pepper filled with cheese, wrapped in egg battern and topped with sauce with a side order of rice, beans and tortillas
Veggie Enchilada
Vegetarian Burrito
This is a big burrito filled with Rice, Beans, Spinach, peppers , onions, & mushrooms, comes with a side salad and topped with cheese fondue. you can make it vegan just request to take away the cheese
Vegetarian Quesadillas
Traditional quesadillas with corn tortilla filled with mushrooms, onion, tomato, Jalapeno and cheese. with a side salad. these are a delicious vegetarian option.
Vegetarian Fajitas
Mexican zucchini, peppers, onion, mushrooms, and broccoli served with side order of Rice, Beans, Salad and tortillas
Veggie Tacos
Chicken
Chicken Chicano
Chicken Fundido
Chicken Campecino
a sizzling skillet with Chicken, topped with roasted poblano peppers, roasted onions, mushrooms, creamy chipotle sauce, with a side of rice, beans, sweet plaintain a chile toreado, rice, beans, salad and tortillas
Pollo Asado Platillo
Steak
Steak Chicano
This amazing Rib Eye steak (if ya know about steaks, it is Choice) for the general public it is USDA is topped with caramelized onions, peppers, mushrooms, Grilled Shrimp and cheese fondue with a side order of rice, beans salad and tortillas
Mar y Tierra
Sirloin Steak Cooked to order topped with fried onions, shrimp, Guacamole, chips, rice, beans, salad and tortillas
Steak Fundido
Sirloin steak, topped with Chorizo, Chese Fondue, and a side order of rice, beans, salad and tortillas
Carne Asada
N/A Beverages
Jarritos
Destiny's Lemonade/ Aguas Frescas
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy the taste of Real Mexican food. As we always say, homemade is the best.
681 Kidder St, Wilkes Barre, PA 18702