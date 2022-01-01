El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine imageView gallery

El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine North Loop

review star

No reviews yet

233 N. Loop West

Houston, TX 77008

Order Again

Popular Items

2. Egg & Bacon Taco
15. Beef Fajita Taco
53. Chicken Tortilla Soup

Fresh Juices

Horchata

Horchata

$4.75+
Lemonade

Lemonade

$4.75+
Canteloupe

Canteloupe

$4.75+
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$5.00+

Sodas

Large Soda

Large Soda

$3.00

Small Soda

$2.00

Large Ice Tea

$3.00

Small Ice Tea

$2.00

Mineral Water

Mineral Water

$2.50

Coffee

Redeye (Coffee + Single Espresso)

Redeye (Coffee + Single Espresso)

$3.50
Blackeye (Coffee + Double Espresso)

Blackeye (Coffee + Double Espresso)

$3.75
Slow Drip Coffee

Slow Drip Coffee

$3.00

Espresso

Café Cubano: SINGLE

Café Cubano: SINGLE

$2.00
Espresso: SINGLE

Espresso: SINGLE

$2.00
Café Cubano: DOUBLE

Café Cubano: DOUBLE

$2.50
Espresso: DOUBLE

Espresso: DOUBLE

$2.50
Cortadito: SINGLE

Cortadito: SINGLE

$2.25
Cortadito: DOUBLE

Cortadito: DOUBLE

$2.75
Café Latte: SINGLE

Café Latte: SINGLE

$3.00
Café Latte: DOUBLE

Café Latte: DOUBLE

$3.50
Cappuccino: SINGLE

Cappuccino: SINGLE

$3.00
Cappuccino: DOUBLE

Cappuccino: DOUBLE

$3.50
Café Mocha: SINGLE

Café Mocha: SINGLE

$3.00
Café Mocha: DOUBLE

Café Mocha: DOUBLE

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.25
Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$2.00
Iced Latte: SINGLE

Iced Latte: SINGLE

$3.00
Iced Latte: DOUBLE

Iced Latte: DOUBLE

$3.50
Iced Mocha: SINGLE

Iced Mocha: SINGLE

$3.00
Iced Mocha: DOUBLE

Iced Mocha: DOUBLE

$3.50
Iced Mulata

Iced Mulata

$4.00

Matcha Latte: SINGLE

$4.50Out of stock

Matcha Latte: DOUBLE

$4.95Out of stock

Iced Matcha Latte

$4.95Out of stock

Breakfast (1-7)

1. Egg Cuban Taco

1. Egg Cuban Taco

$2.99

scrambled eggs topped with black beans & plantains

2. Egg & Bacon Taco

2. Egg & Bacon Taco

$2.99

scrambled eggs topped with bacon

3. Egg & Ham Taco

3. Egg & Ham Taco

$2.99

scrambled eggs topped with ham

4. Egg & Chorizo Taco

4. Egg & Chorizo Taco

$2.99

scrambled eggs mixed with chorizo

5. Egg & Potato Taco

5. Egg & Potato Taco

$2.99

scrambled eggs cooked with potatoes

6. Mexican Egg Taco

6. Mexican Egg Taco

$2.99

scrambled cooked with tomato, onion & jalapeno

7. Eggs & Fajita Taco

7. Eggs & Fajita Taco

$3.99

scrambled eggs topped with your choice of protein

Bean & Cheese Taco

$2.75

re-fried beans topped with shredded cheese

Breakfast Special & plates (8-12)

8. Ranchero Egg Plate

8. Ranchero Egg Plate

$9.25

two eggs any style, topped with Mexican salsa served with side of re-fried beans, potatoes, bacon & tortillas

9. Breakfast Plate

9. Breakfast Plate

$8.75

two eggs any style served with side of re-fried beans, potatoes, bacon & tortillas

10. El Rey Breakfast Burrito

10. El Rey Breakfast Burrito

$8.75

scrambled eggs, bacon, potato, re-fried beans & cheese

11. Steak & Eggs

11. Steak & Eggs

$11.25

carne asada steak, grilled onions, two eggs any style, potatoes, re-fried beans & tortillas

12. Breakfast Club

12. Breakfast Club

$4.25
Breakfast Torta

Breakfast Torta

$6.75

scrambled eggs, bacon, potato, re-fried beans & cheese

BREAKFAST TACO TUESDAY

$5.50

Breakfast Sides

Side Season Potato

$2.50

Side Single Bacon

$0.45

Single Egg

$1.00

Fresh Jalapeño

$0.50

Ranchero Sauce

$1.00

Cilantro Dressing

$0.25

Tacos (13-24)

13. Carnita Taco

13. Carnita Taco

$3.99

slow cooked & crisped pork topped with fresh cilantro & onion

14. Ropa Vieja Taco

14. Ropa Vieja Taco

$4.25

Cuban style slow cooked beef served with cilantro sauce, pico de gallo & cabbage mix

15. Beef Fajita Taco

15. Beef Fajita Taco

$4.25

beef fajita topped with lettuce & tomato

16. Chicken Fajita Taco

16. Chicken Fajita Taco

$3.99

chicken fajita topped with lettuce & tomato

17. Rotisserie Chicken Taco

17. Rotisserie Chicken Taco

$3.99

shredded rotisserie chicken topped with lettuce & tomato

18. Taco Al Pastor

18. Taco Al Pastor

$3.99

lean pork meat in light Mexican sauce

19. Grilled Shrimp Taco

19. Grilled Shrimp Taco

$3.99

grilled shrimp taco topped with shredded cheese & grilled onions

20. El Rey Taco (Grilled Fish)

20. El Rey Taco (Grilled Fish)

$3.99

grilled fish filet topped with cabbage mix & habanero mayo

21. Cuban Taco

21. Cuban Taco

$4.25

choice of fajita meat, black beans, plantains, with a touch of sour cream

22. Veggie Taco

22. Veggie Taco

$3.25

poblano pepper, mushrooms, onion, avocado & fresh cilantro with a spread of pinto beans

23. Cuban Vegan Taco

23. Cuban Vegan Taco

$3.25

plantains served on black bean & topped with a slice of avocado

24. Grilled Salmon Taco

24. Grilled Salmon Taco

$4.25

grilled salmon served on lettuce, pico de gallo & topped with cilantro sauce

Bean And Cheese Taco

$1.75

Tortas (25-34)

All tortas are served on toasted Bolillo bread
25. Beef Fajita Torta

25. Beef Fajita Torta

$9.50

Topped with a spread of pinto beans, lettuce, tomato, avocado, shredded cheese & sour cream

26. Chicken Fajita Torta

26. Chicken Fajita Torta

$8.99

Topped with a spread of pinto beans, lettuce, tomato, avocado, shredded cheese & sour cream

27. Rotisserie Chicken Torta

27. Rotisserie Chicken Torta

$8.99

Topped with a spread of pinto beans, lettuce, tomato, avocado, shredded cheese & sour cream

28. Al Pastor Torta

28. Al Pastor Torta

$8.99

lean pork meat in light Mexican sauce

29. Grilled Shrimp Torta

$8.99

Topped with a spread of pinto beans, lettuce, tomato, avocado, shredded cheese & sour cream

30. Ropa Vieja Torta

30. Ropa Vieja Torta

$9.50

Cuban style slow cooked beef with avocado & cabbage mix

31. Grilled Fish Torta

31. Grilled Fish Torta

$8.99

cabbage mix, avocado, tomato, fresh cilantro, cheese, crispy tortilla chips & habanero drizzle

32. Torta Diablo

32. Torta Diablo

$8.99

ham, swiss cheese, tomato, onion, avocado, jalapeno & mustard

33. Veggie Torta

33. Veggie Torta

$8.15

roasted poblano, mushroom, onion, avocado, fresh cilantro & habanero mayo drizzle

34. Cuban Vegan Torta

34. Cuban Vegan Torta

$8.15

plantains, black beans, topped with a slice of avocado

From Our Cuban Menu (35-37)

35. Ropa Vieja Plate

35. Ropa Vieja Plate

$14.99

Cuban style slow cooked beef, served with plantains, black beans, white rice & tortillas

36. Rotisserie Chicken Cuban Plate

36. Rotisserie Chicken Cuban Plate

$13.99

Half rotisserie chicken, served with plantains, black beans, white rice & tortillas

37. Havana Plate

37. Havana Plate

$14.99

Slow cooked & crisped pork, topped with garlic mojo sauce drizzle, grilled onions mix & bell peppers, served with plantains, black beans, white rice & tortillas

House Specialties (38-42)

38. Cuban Sandwich

38. Cuban Sandwich

$8.50

Ham, roasted pork, swiss cheese & pickles, served on a toasted baguette

39. Grilled Chicken Sandwich

39. Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.50

Grilled chicken & veggies, topped with swiss cheese, served on a toasted baguette

40. Nachos

40. Nachos

$12.99Out of stock

Choice of fajita meat, cheese, lettuce, topped with pico de gallo, guacamole & sour cream

41. Quesadilla

41. Quesadilla

$10.25

Choice of fajita neat, cheese, lettuce topped with pico de gallo, guacamole & sour cream

42. Al A Carte: Rotisserie Chicken

42. Al A Carte: Rotisserie Chicken

$7.99+

A La Carte Rotisserie Chicken: Half Order you recieve: 3 Tortillas of your choice Full Order you receive: 6 Tortillas of your choice

Lunch & Dinner Plates (43-48)

43-Half Chicken Rotissery Plate

$13.99
44. Chicken Fajita Plate

44. Chicken Fajita Plate

$12.99

Chicken Fajita served with Mexican rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, re-fried or charro beans & tortillas

46. Carne Asada Plate

46. Carne Asada Plate

$14.99

Carne Asada steak served with Mexican rice, grilled onions, lettuce, pico de gallo, re-fried or charro beans & tortillas

47. Grilled Fish or Shrimp Plate

47. Grilled Fish or Shrimp Plate

$13.99

Grilled Shrimp or Grilled Fish served with Mexican rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, re-fried or charro beans, avocado & tortillas

48. Enchilada Plate

48. Enchilada Plate

$13.99

Two enchiladas topped with cilantro sauce, roasted corn & black beans. Choose from ropa vieja, rotisserie chicken, grilled veggies & cheese **Price Varies**

Special Combos (49-52)

49. Summer Special

49. Summer Special

$12.99

Three grilled shrimp tacos summer style fresh mango avocado, cilantro, tomatoes & served with a side of black beans.

50. Special Ropa Vieja

50. Special Ropa Vieja

$13.99

Three Cuban style slow cooked beef tacos with cilantro sauce, pico de gallo & cabbage mix served with a side of black beans.

51. Three Amigos

51. Three Amigos

$12.99

Choice of three tacos served with your choice of rice & beans

52. Giant Burrito

52. Giant Burrito

$10.99

Served a lo Cubano or a la Mexicana Cubano: choice of fajita meat with plantains, black beans, white rice and sour cream Mexicana: choice of fajita meat with Mexican rice, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream, charro beans & shredded cheese

Cuban Vegan Burrito

$7.99

plantains, black beans, avocado, white rice & pico de gallo

Soups, Salads & More (53-58)

53. Chicken Tortilla Soup

53. Chicken Tortilla Soup

$6.00+

Rotisserie chicken, tomato, corn, jalapeno, avocado, shredded cheese & topped with tortilla strips

54. Taco Salad

54. Taco Salad

$11.99

New recipe! Grilled fajita meat with mixed greens, topped with crunchy tortilla strips, cheese, sour cream, fresh avocado and tomato

55. Grilled Chicken Salad

55. Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.99

Grilled chicken, veggies, mixed greens, fresh mango, pico de gallo, tomato, avocado, topped with cilantro dressing or mango vinaigrette

56. Kale Chicken Salad

56. Kale Chicken Salad

$11.99

Grilled chicken, kale, light cabbage, topped with pistachios, cranberries, an aioli/vinaigrette dressing

57. Grilled Salmon Salad

57. Grilled Salmon Salad

$14.99

Grilled Salmon, veggies, mixed greens, fresh mango, pico de gallo, tomato, avocado, topped with cilantro dressing or mango vinaigrette

58. Ceviche El Rey

58. Ceviche El Rey

$13.99

Seasonal white fish, leche de tigre, fresh mango, avocado, pico de gallo, served on a bed of mixed greens with tortilla strips

Side Orders

Avocados

$0.50+

Bacon (Per Strip)

$0.55Out of stock
Chips And Salsa

Chips And Salsa

$1.50

Toasted Bread

$0.75

Tortillas

$0.30
White Rice

White Rice

$2.50+
Mexican Rice

Mexican Rice

$2.50+
Charro Beans

Charro Beans

$2.99+
Black Beans

Black Beans

$2.99+
Refried Beans

Refried Beans

$2.99+
Plantains

Plantains

$4.25+

Grilled Veggies

$4.25

Potatoes

$1.99Out of stock

Shredded Cheese

$1.50+

Sour Cream

$1.50+
Guacamole

Guacamole

$0.50+
Chile Con Queso

Chile Con Queso

$2.75+

Cilantro Dressing

$1.50+

Habanero Mayo

$1.50+

Red Salsa

$1.50+

Green Salsa

$1.50+

Pickled Jalepeno

$2.00+

Ranchero Salsa

$1.50+

Aioli/Vinaigrette

$1.50+

Pico De Gallo

$1.50+

Fresh Jalapeño

Mojo Sauce

$1.50

Toreado

$1.00
Plantain Chips

Plantain Chips

$1.50

Mango Vin Dressing

$1.50

Mango Vin. Dressing

$1.50Out of stock

Bakery

Assorted Muffins

Assorted Muffins

$3.00
Flan

Flan

$4.00
Tres Leches

Tres Leches

$5.00

Party Packs

Party Pack (10)

Party Pack (10)

$110.00

Four pounds choice of protein, 30 tortillas, lettuce, tomatoes, beans, white or Mexican rice, red and green salsa with chips

Party Pack (15)

Party Pack (15)

$159.00

Six pounds choice of protein, 40 tortillas, lettuce, tomatoes, beans, white or Mexican rice, red and green salsa with chips

Party Pack (20)

Party Pack (20)

$187.00

Eight pounds choice of protein, 40 tortillas, lettuce, tomatoes, beans, white or Mexican rice, red and green salsa with chips

Catering Items

Catering Quesadilla

Catering White Rice

$1.50+

Catering Mexican Rice

$1.50+

Catering Charro Beans

$2.00+

Catering Black Beans

$2.00+

Catering Refried Pinto Beans

$2.00+

Catering Plantains

$3.25+

Catering Eggs

$50.00+

Catering Grilled Veggies

$30.00+

Catering Chips

$5.00+

Catering Potatoes

$22.50+

Catering Bacon

$12.00+

Catering Tomatoes

$7.50+

Catering Lettuce

$7.50+

Catering Cabbage Mix

$7.50+

Catering Shredded Cheese

$1.50+

Catering Sour Cream

$1.50+

Catering Guacamole

$2.50+

Catering Chile Con Queso

$2.75+

Catering Cilantro Dressing

$1.50+

Catering Habanero Mayo

$1.50+

Catering Red Salsa

$1.50+

Catering Green Salsa

$1.50+

Catering Pickled Jalapeno

$2.00+

Catering Ranchero Salsa

$1.50+

Catering Pico De Gallo

$1.50+

Catering Pico De Gallo

$1.50+

Catering Protein

Catering Tres Leches

$36.00+
All hours
Sunday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

233 N. Loop West, Houston, TX 77008

Directions

Gallery
El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine image
El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine image

