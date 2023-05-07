- Home
El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine Shepherd
No reviews yet
910 Shephard DR
Houston, TX 77007
COFFEE.
Coffee
Espresso
Café Cubano: SINGLE
Espresso: SINGLE
Café Cubano: DOUBLE
Espresso: DOUBLE
Cortadito: SINGLE
Cortadito: DOUBLE
Café Latte: SINGLE
Café Latte: DOUBLE
Cappuccino: SINGLE
Cappuccino: DOUBLE
Hot Tea
Hot Chocolate
Iced Latte: SINGLE
Iced Latte: DOUBLE
Café Mocha: SINGLE
Café Mocha: DOUBLE
Iced Mulata
Matcha Latte: SINGLE
Matcha Latte: DOUBLE
Iced Matcha Latte
Iced Mocha: SINGLE
Iced Mocha: DOUBLE
BREAKFAST.
Breakfast Taco (1-7)
1. Egg Cuban Taco
scrambled eggs topped with black beans & plantains
2. Egg & Bacon Taco
scrambled eggs topped with bacon
3. Egg & Ham Taco
scrambled eggs topped with ham
4. Egg & Chorizo Taco
scrambled eggs mixed with chorizo
5. Egg & Potato Taco
scrambled eggs cooked with potatoes
6. Mexican Egg Taco
scrambled cooked with tomato, onion & jalapeno
7. Eggs & Fajita Taco
scrambled eggs topped with your choice of protein
Breakfast Specials & Plates (8-12)
8. Ranchero Egg Plate
two eggs any style, topped with Mexican salsa served with side of re-fried beans, potatoes, bacon & tortillas
9. Breakfast Plate
two eggs any style served with side of re-fried beans, potatoes, bacon & tortillas
10. El Rey Breakfast Burrito
scrambled eggs, bacon, potato, re-fried beans & cheese
11. Steak & Eggs
carne asada steak, grilled onions, two eggs any style, potatoes, re-fried beans & tortillas
12. Breakfast Club
Egg Taco
BREAKFAST TACO TUESDAY
Bean & Cheese Taco
Breakfast Torta
Breakfast Sides
FOOD.
Tacos (13-24)
13. Carnita Taco
slow cooked & crisped pork topped with fresh cilantro & onion
14. Ropa Vieja Taco
Cuban style slow cooked beef served with cilantro sauce, pico de gallo & cabbage
15. Beef Fajita Taco
beef fajita taco topped with lettuce & tomato
16. Chicken Fajita Taco
chicken fajita taco topped with lettuce & tomato
17. Rotisserie Chicken Taco
shredded rotisserie chicken taco topped with lettuce & tomato
18. Taco Al Pastor
lean pork meat in light Mexican sauce
19. Grilled Shrimp Taco
grilled shrimp taco topped with shredded cheese & grilled onions
20. El Rey Taco (Grilled Fish)
grilled fish filet topped with cabbage mix * habanero mayo
21. Cuban Taco
choice of fajita meat, black beans, plantains, with a touch of sour cream
22. Veggie Taco
poblano pepper, mushrooms, onion, avocado & fresh cilantro with a spread of pinto beans
23. Cuban Vegan Taco
plantains served on black bean & topped with a slice of avocado
24. Grilled Salmon Taco
grilled salmon served on lettuce, pico de gallo & topped with cilantro sauce
Tortas (25-34)
25. Beef Fajita Torta
Beef fajita topped with grilled onions, mushrooms, poblano peppers, Swiss cheese, and a spread of vegetarian refried beans, spread of guacamole & served on soft toasted Bolillo bread
26. Chicken Fajita Torta
Chicken fajita topped with grilled onions, mushrooms, poblano peppers, Swiss cheese, and a spread of vegetarian refried beans, spread of guacamole & served on soft toasted Bolillo bread
27. Rotisserie Chicken Torta
Rotisserie chicken meat topped with a spread of vegetarian refried beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream, topped with a spread with guacamole & served on a soft toasted Bolillo bread
28. Al Pastor Torta
Lean pork meat in light Mexican sauce topped with a spread of vegetarian refried beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream, topped with a spread with guacamole & served on a soft toasted Bolillo bread
29. Grilled Shrimp Torta
Grilled shrimp with a spread of vegetarian refried beans, spread of guacamole, lettuce, grilled onions, cheese & served on soft toasted Bolillo bread
30. Ropa Vieja Torta
Cuban style slow cooked beef with avocado & cabbage mix
31. Grilled Fish Torta
Grilled tilapia with cabbage mix, spread of guacamole, tomato, fresh cilantro, cheese, crispy tortilla chips, habanero sauce & served on a soft toasted Bolillo bread
32. Torta Diablo
Ham, Swiss cheese, tomato, onion, avocado, pickled jalapeno, mustard & served on a soft toasted Bolillo bread
33. Veggie Torta
Roasted poblano peppers, mushrooms, grilled onions, spread of guacamole, fresh cilantro, topped with habanero sauce & served on a soft toasted Bolillo bread
House Specialties (35-44)
35. Ropa Vieja Plate
Cuban style slow cooked beef, served with plantains, black beans, white rice & tortillas
37. Havana Plate
Slow cooked & crisped pork, topped with garlic mojo sauce drizzle, grilled onions mix & bell peppers, served with plantains, black beans, white rice & tortillas
38. Cuban Sandwich
Ham, roasted pork, swiss cheese & pickles, served on a toasted baguette
40. Nachos
Choice of fajita meat, cheese, lettuce, topped with pico de gallo, guacamole & sour cream
41. Quesadilla
Choice of fajita meat, cheese, lettuce topped with pico de gallo, guacamole & sour cream
42. Rotisserie Chicken Plate
Half rotisserie chicken, served with plantains, black beans, white rice & tortillas
43. Al A Carte: Rotisserie Chicken
A La Carte Rotisserie Chicken: Half Order you receive: 3 Tortillas of your choice Full Order you receive: 6 Tortillas of your choice
44. Enchilada Plate
Two enchiladas topped with cilantro sauce, roasted corn & black beans. Choose from ropa vieja, rotisserie chicken, grilled veggies & cheese **Price Varies**
Parrillada Plates (45-48)
45. Chicken Fajita PARRILLADA
Hot sizzling Chicken Fajita plate with grilled onions, grilled peppers, rice, beans, guacamole & pico de gallo
46. Beef Fajita PARRILLADA
Hot sizzling Beef Fajita plate with grilled onions, grilled peppers, rice, beans, guacamole & pico de gallo
47. Jumbo Shrimp PARRILLADA
Hot sizzling Jumbo Shrimp Fajita plate with grilled onions, grilled peppers, rice, beans, guacamole & pico de gallo
Parrillada Combo
Beef & Chicken PARRILLADA
Hot sizzling Beef & Chicken Parrillada with grilled onions, grilled peppers, rice, beans, guacamole & pico de gallo
Beef & Shrimp PARRILLADA
Hot sizzling Beef & Shrimp Parrillada with grilled onions, grilled peppers, rice, beans, guacamole & pico de gallo
Beef & Beef PARRILLADA
Hot sizzling Beef & Beef Parrillada with grilled onions, grilled peppers, rice, beans, guacamole & pico de gallo
Chicken & Shrimp PARRILLADA
Hot sizzling Chicken & Shrimp Parrillada with grilled onions, grilled peppers, rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo & tortillas
Chicken & Chicken PARRILLADA
Hot sizzling Chicken & Chicken Parrillada with grilled onions, grilled peppers, rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo & tortillas
Shrimp & Shrimp PARRILLADA
Hot sizzling Shrimp & Shrimp Parrillada with grilled onions, grilled peppers, rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo & tortillas
Parrillada Triple Combo
Beef, Chicken & Shrimp PARRILLADA
Hot sizzling Beef, Chicken & Shrimp Parrillada with grilled onions, grilled peppers, rice, beans, guacamole & pico de gallo
Beef, Chicken & Chicken PARRILLADA
Hot sizzling Beef, Chicken & Chicken Parrillada with grilled onions, grilled peppers, rice, beans, guacamole & pico de gallo
Beef, Shrimp & Shrimp PARRILLADA
Hot sizzling Beef, Shrimp & Shrimp Parrillada with grilled onions, grilled peppers, rice, beans, guacamole & pico de gallo
Beef, Beef & Beef PARRILLADA
Hot sizzling Beef, Beef & Beef Parrillada with grilled onions, grilled peppers, rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo & tortillas
Beef, Beef & Shrimp PARRILLADA
Hot sizzling Beef, Beef & Shrimp Parrillada with grilled onions, grilled peppers, rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo & tortillas
Chicken, Chicken & Chicken PARRILLADA
Hot sizzling Chicken, Chicken & Chicken Parrillada with grilled onions, grilled peppers, rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo & tortillas
Chicken, Chicken & Shrimp PARRILLADA
Hot sizzling Chicken, Chicken & Shrimp Parrillada with grilled onions, grilled peppers, rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo & tortillas
Chicken, Beef & Beef PARRILLADA
Hot sizzling Chicken, Beef & Beef Parrillada with grilled onions, grilled peppers, rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo & tortillas
Chicken, Shrimp & Shrimp PARRILLADA
Hot sizzling Chicken, Shrimp & Shrimp Parrillada with grilled onions, grilled peppers, rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo & tortillas
Shrimp, Shrimp & Shrimp PARRILLADA
Hot sizzling Shrimp, Shrimp & Shrimp Parrillada with grilled onions, grilled peppers, rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo & tortillas
Special Combos (49-52)
49. Summer Special
Three grilled shrimp tacos summer style fresh mango avocado, cilantro, tomatoes & served with a side of black beans.
50. Special Ropa Vieja
Three Cuban style slow cooked beef tacos with cilantro sauce, pico de gallo & cabbage mix served with a side of black beans.
51. Three Amigos
Choice of three tacos served with your choice of rice & beans
52. Giant Burrito
Served a lo Cubano or a la Mexicana Cubano: choice of fajita meat with plantains, black beans, white rice and sour cream Mexicana: choice of fajita meat with Mexican rice, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream, charro beans & shredded cheese
Cuban Vegan Burrito
plantains, black beans, avocado, white rice & pico de gallo
Soups, Salads & More (53-58)
53. Chicken Tortilla Soup
Rotisserie chicken, tomato, corn, jalapeno, avocado, shredded cheese & topped with tortilla strips
54. Taco Salad
New recipe! Grilled fajita meat with mixed greens, topped with crunchy tortilla strips, cheese, sour cream, fresh avocado and tomato
55. Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken, veggies, mixed greens, fresh mango, pico de gallo, tomato, avocado, topped with cilantro dressing or mango vinaigrette
56. Kale Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken, kale, light cabbage, topped with pistachios, cranberries, an aioli/vinaigrette dressing
57. Grilled Salmon Salad
Grilled salmon, veggies, mixed greens, fresh mango, pico de gallo, tomato, avocado, topped with cilantro dressing or mango vinaigrette
58. Ceviche El Rey
Seasonal white fish, leche de tigre, fresh mango, avocado, pico de gallo, served on a bed of mixed greens with tortilla strips
Side Orders
Avocados
Bacon (Per Strip)
Basket of Chips
Toasted Bread
Tortillas
Mexican Rice
Charro Beans
Black Beans
Refried Beans
Plantains
Grilled Veggies
Potato
Shredded Cheese
Sour Cream
Guacamole
Chile Con Queso
Cilantro Dressing
Habanero Mayo
Red Salsa
Green Salsa
Fresh Jalepeno
Ranchero Salsa
Aioli/Vinaigrette
White Rice
Pico De Gallo
Plantain Chips
Mango Vinagrette
Mojito Sauce
Garlic Dressing
CATERING.
Party Packs
Party Pack (10)
Four pounds choice of protein, 30 tortillas, lettuce, tomatoes, beans, white or Mexican rice, red and green salsa with chips
Party Pack (15)
Six pounds choice of protein, 40 tortillas, lettuce, tomatoes, beans, white or Mexican rice, red and green salsa with chips
Party Pack (20)
Eight pounds choice of protein, 40 tortillas, lettuce, tomatoes, beans, white or Mexican rice, red and green salsa with chips