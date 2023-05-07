Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine Shepherd

review star

No reviews yet

910 Shephard DR

Houston, TX 77007

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

5. Egg & Potato Taco

5. Egg & Potato Taco

$2.99

scrambled eggs cooked with potatoes

2. Egg & Bacon Taco

2. Egg & Bacon Taco

$2.99

scrambled eggs topped with bacon

15. Beef Fajita Taco

15. Beef Fajita Taco

$4.25

beef fajita taco topped with lettuce & tomato

DRINKS.

Fresh Juices

Horchata

Horchata

$4.75+
Lemonade

Lemonade

$4.75+
Agua De Melon (Cantaloupe Juice)

Agua De Melon (Cantaloupe Juice)

$4.75+
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$5.00+

Sodas

Large Soda

Large Soda

$3.00
Large Iced Tea

Large Iced Tea

$3.00

Small Soda

$2.00

Small Iced Tea

$2.00

Mineral Water

Mineral Water

$2.50

COFFEE.

Coffee

Redeye (Coffee + Single Espresso)

Redeye (Coffee + Single Espresso)

$3.50
Blackeye (Coffee + Double Espresso)

Blackeye (Coffee + Double Espresso)

$3.75
Slow Drip Coffee

Slow Drip Coffee

$3.00

Espresso

Café Cubano: SINGLE

Café Cubano: SINGLE

$2.00
Espresso: SINGLE

Espresso: SINGLE

$2.00
Café Cubano: DOUBLE

Café Cubano: DOUBLE

$2.50
Espresso: DOUBLE

Espresso: DOUBLE

$2.50
Cortadito: SINGLE

Cortadito: SINGLE

$2.25
Cortadito: DOUBLE

Cortadito: DOUBLE

$2.75
Café Latte: SINGLE

Café Latte: SINGLE

$3.00
Café Latte: DOUBLE

Café Latte: DOUBLE

$3.50
Cappuccino: SINGLE

Cappuccino: SINGLE

$3.00
Cappuccino: DOUBLE

Cappuccino: DOUBLE

$3.50
Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$2.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.25
Iced Latte: SINGLE

Iced Latte: SINGLE

$3.00
Iced Latte: DOUBLE

Iced Latte: DOUBLE

$3.50
Café Mocha: SINGLE

Café Mocha: SINGLE

$3.00
Café Mocha: DOUBLE

Café Mocha: DOUBLE

$3.25
Iced Mulata

Iced Mulata

$4.00

Matcha Latte: SINGLE

$4.50

Matcha Latte: DOUBLE

$4.95

Iced Matcha Latte

$4.95
Iced Mocha: SINGLE

Iced Mocha: SINGLE

$3.00
Iced Mocha: DOUBLE

Iced Mocha: DOUBLE

$3.25

BREAKFAST.

Breakfast Taco (1-7)

1. Egg Cuban Taco

1. Egg Cuban Taco

$2.99

scrambled eggs topped with black beans & plantains

2. Egg & Bacon Taco

2. Egg & Bacon Taco

$2.99

scrambled eggs topped with bacon

3. Egg & Ham Taco

3. Egg & Ham Taco

$2.99

scrambled eggs topped with ham

4. Egg & Chorizo Taco

4. Egg & Chorizo Taco

$2.99

scrambled eggs mixed with chorizo

5. Egg & Potato Taco

5. Egg & Potato Taco

$2.99

scrambled eggs cooked with potatoes

6. Mexican Egg Taco

$2.99

scrambled cooked with tomato, onion & jalapeno

7. Eggs & Fajita Taco

7. Eggs & Fajita Taco

$3.99

scrambled eggs topped with your choice of protein

Breakfast Specials & Plates (8-12)

8. Ranchero Egg Plate

8. Ranchero Egg Plate

$9.25

two eggs any style, topped with Mexican salsa served with side of re-fried beans, potatoes, bacon & tortillas

9. Breakfast Plate

9. Breakfast Plate

$8.75

two eggs any style served with side of re-fried beans, potatoes, bacon & tortillas

10. El Rey Breakfast Burrito

10. El Rey Breakfast Burrito

$8.75

scrambled eggs, bacon, potato, re-fried beans & cheese

11. Steak & Eggs

11. Steak & Eggs

$11.25

carne asada steak, grilled onions, two eggs any style, potatoes, re-fried beans & tortillas

12. Breakfast Club

12. Breakfast Club

$4.25
Egg Taco

Egg Taco

$2.50

BREAKFAST TACO TUESDAY

$5.50

Bean & Cheese Taco

$1.50
Breakfast Torta

Breakfast Torta

$8.75

Breakfast Sides

Side Season Potato

$1.50

Side Single Bacon

$0.55

Single Egg

$0.99

FOOD.

Tacos (13-24)

13. Carnita Taco

13. Carnita Taco

$3.99

slow cooked & crisped pork topped with fresh cilantro & onion

14. Ropa Vieja Taco

14. Ropa Vieja Taco

$4.25

Cuban style slow cooked beef served with cilantro sauce, pico de gallo & cabbage

15. Beef Fajita Taco

15. Beef Fajita Taco

$4.25

beef fajita taco topped with lettuce & tomato

16. Chicken Fajita Taco

16. Chicken Fajita Taco

$3.99

chicken fajita taco topped with lettuce & tomato

17. Rotisserie Chicken Taco

17. Rotisserie Chicken Taco

$3.99

shredded rotisserie chicken taco topped with lettuce & tomato

18. Taco Al Pastor

18. Taco Al Pastor

$3.99

lean pork meat in light Mexican sauce

19. Grilled Shrimp Taco

19. Grilled Shrimp Taco

$3.99

grilled shrimp taco topped with shredded cheese & grilled onions

20. El Rey Taco (Grilled Fish)

20. El Rey Taco (Grilled Fish)

$3.99

grilled fish filet topped with cabbage mix * habanero mayo

21. Cuban Taco

21. Cuban Taco

$4.25

choice of fajita meat, black beans, plantains, with a touch of sour cream

22. Veggie Taco

22. Veggie Taco

$3.25

poblano pepper, mushrooms, onion, avocado & fresh cilantro with a spread of pinto beans

23. Cuban Vegan Taco

23. Cuban Vegan Taco

$3.25

plantains served on black bean & topped with a slice of avocado

24. Grilled Salmon Taco

24. Grilled Salmon Taco

$4.25

grilled salmon served on lettuce, pico de gallo & topped with cilantro sauce

Tortas (25-34)

25. Beef Fajita Torta

$9.99

Beef fajita topped with grilled onions, mushrooms, poblano peppers, Swiss cheese, and a spread of vegetarian refried beans, spread of guacamole & served on soft toasted Bolillo bread

26. Chicken Fajita Torta

$8.99

Chicken fajita topped with grilled onions, mushrooms, poblano peppers, Swiss cheese, and a spread of vegetarian refried beans, spread of guacamole & served on soft toasted Bolillo bread

27. Rotisserie Chicken Torta

27. Rotisserie Chicken Torta

$8.99

Rotisserie chicken meat topped with a spread of vegetarian refried beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream, topped with a spread with guacamole & served on a soft toasted Bolillo bread

28. Al Pastor Torta

28. Al Pastor Torta

$8.99

Lean pork meat in light Mexican sauce topped with a spread of vegetarian refried beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream, topped with a spread with guacamole & served on a soft toasted Bolillo bread

29. Grilled Shrimp Torta

$8.99

Grilled shrimp with a spread of vegetarian refried beans, spread of guacamole, lettuce, grilled onions, cheese & served on soft toasted Bolillo bread

30. Ropa Vieja Torta

30. Ropa Vieja Torta

$9.99

Cuban style slow cooked beef with avocado & cabbage mix

31. Grilled Fish Torta

$8.99

Grilled tilapia with cabbage mix, spread of guacamole, tomato, fresh cilantro, cheese, crispy tortilla chips, habanero sauce & served on a soft toasted Bolillo bread

32. Torta Diablo

$8.99

Ham, Swiss cheese, tomato, onion, avocado, pickled jalapeno, mustard & served on a soft toasted Bolillo bread

33. Veggie Torta

33. Veggie Torta

$8.15

Roasted poblano peppers, mushrooms, grilled onions, spread of guacamole, fresh cilantro, topped with habanero sauce & served on a soft toasted Bolillo bread

House Specialties (35-44)

35. Ropa Vieja Plate

35. Ropa Vieja Plate

$14.99

Cuban style slow cooked beef, served with plantains, black beans, white rice & tortillas

37. Havana Plate

37. Havana Plate

$14.99

Slow cooked & crisped pork, topped with garlic mojo sauce drizzle, grilled onions mix & bell peppers, served with plantains, black beans, white rice & tortillas

38. Cuban Sandwich

38. Cuban Sandwich

$8.99

Ham, roasted pork, swiss cheese & pickles, served on a toasted baguette

40. Nachos

40. Nachos

$12.99

Choice of fajita meat, cheese, lettuce, topped with pico de gallo, guacamole & sour cream

41. Quesadilla

41. Quesadilla

$10.25

Choice of fajita meat, cheese, lettuce topped with pico de gallo, guacamole & sour cream

42. Rotisserie Chicken Plate

42. Rotisserie Chicken Plate

$13.99

Half rotisserie chicken, served with plantains, black beans, white rice & tortillas

43. Al A Carte: Rotisserie Chicken

43. Al A Carte: Rotisserie Chicken

$8.99+

A La Carte Rotisserie Chicken: Half Order you receive: 3 Tortillas of your choice Full Order you receive: 6 Tortillas of your choice

44. Enchilada Plate

44. Enchilada Plate

$13.99

Two enchiladas topped with cilantro sauce, roasted corn & black beans. Choose from ropa vieja, rotisserie chicken, grilled veggies & cheese **Price Varies**

Parrillada Plates (45-48)

45. Chicken Fajita PARRILLADA

$16.99

Hot sizzling Chicken Fajita plate with grilled onions, grilled peppers, rice, beans, guacamole & pico de gallo

46. Beef Fajita PARRILLADA

$18.99

Hot sizzling Beef Fajita plate with grilled onions, grilled peppers, rice, beans, guacamole & pico de gallo

47. Jumbo Shrimp PARRILLADA

$17.99

Hot sizzling Jumbo Shrimp Fajita plate with grilled onions, grilled peppers, rice, beans, guacamole & pico de gallo

Parrillada Combo

Beef & Chicken PARRILLADA

$24.99

Hot sizzling Beef & Chicken Parrillada with grilled onions, grilled peppers, rice, beans, guacamole & pico de gallo

Beef & Shrimp PARRILLADA

$25.99

Hot sizzling Beef & Shrimp Parrillada with grilled onions, grilled peppers, rice, beans, guacamole & pico de gallo

Beef & Beef PARRILLADA

$26.99

Hot sizzling Beef & Beef Parrillada with grilled onions, grilled peppers, rice, beans, guacamole & pico de gallo

Chicken & Shrimp PARRILLADA

$23.99

Hot sizzling Chicken & Shrimp Parrillada with grilled onions, grilled peppers, rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo & tortillas

Chicken & Chicken PARRILLADA

$22.99

Hot sizzling Chicken & Chicken Parrillada with grilled onions, grilled peppers, rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo & tortillas

Shrimp & Shrimp PARRILLADA

$24.99

Hot sizzling Shrimp & Shrimp Parrillada with grilled onions, grilled peppers, rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo & tortillas

Parrillada Triple Combo

Beef, Chicken & Shrimp PARRILLADA

$31.99

Hot sizzling Beef, Chicken & Shrimp Parrillada with grilled onions, grilled peppers, rice, beans, guacamole & pico de gallo

Beef, Chicken & Chicken PARRILLADA

$30.99

Hot sizzling Beef, Chicken & Chicken Parrillada with grilled onions, grilled peppers, rice, beans, guacamole & pico de gallo

Beef, Shrimp & Shrimp PARRILLADA

$32.99

Hot sizzling Beef, Shrimp & Shrimp Parrillada with grilled onions, grilled peppers, rice, beans, guacamole & pico de gallo

Beef, Beef & Beef PARRILLADA

$34.99

Hot sizzling Beef, Beef & Beef Parrillada with grilled onions, grilled peppers, rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo & tortillas

Beef, Beef & Shrimp PARRILLADA

$33.99

Hot sizzling Beef, Beef & Shrimp Parrillada with grilled onions, grilled peppers, rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo & tortillas

Chicken, Chicken & Chicken PARRILLADA

$28.99

Hot sizzling Chicken, Chicken & Chicken Parrillada with grilled onions, grilled peppers, rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo & tortillas

Chicken, Chicken & Shrimp PARRILLADA

$29.99

Hot sizzling Chicken, Chicken & Shrimp Parrillada with grilled onions, grilled peppers, rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo & tortillas

Chicken, Beef & Beef PARRILLADA

$33.99

Hot sizzling Chicken, Beef & Beef Parrillada with grilled onions, grilled peppers, rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo & tortillas

Chicken, Shrimp & Shrimp PARRILLADA

$30.99

Hot sizzling Chicken, Shrimp & Shrimp Parrillada with grilled onions, grilled peppers, rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo & tortillas

Shrimp, Shrimp & Shrimp PARRILLADA

$31.99

Hot sizzling Shrimp, Shrimp & Shrimp Parrillada with grilled onions, grilled peppers, rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo & tortillas

Special Combos (49-52)

49. Summer Special

49. Summer Special

$12.99

Three grilled shrimp tacos summer style fresh mango avocado, cilantro, tomatoes & served with a side of black beans.

50. Special Ropa Vieja

50. Special Ropa Vieja

$13.99

Three Cuban style slow cooked beef tacos with cilantro sauce, pico de gallo & cabbage mix served with a side of black beans.

51. Three Amigos

51. Three Amigos

$12.99

Choice of three tacos served with your choice of rice & beans

52. Giant Burrito

52. Giant Burrito

$10.99

Served a lo Cubano or a la Mexicana Cubano: choice of fajita meat with plantains, black beans, white rice and sour cream Mexicana: choice of fajita meat with Mexican rice, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream, charro beans & shredded cheese

Cuban Vegan Burrito

$7.99

plantains, black beans, avocado, white rice & pico de gallo

Soups, Salads & More (53-58)

53. Chicken Tortilla Soup

53. Chicken Tortilla Soup

$6.00+

Rotisserie chicken, tomato, corn, jalapeno, avocado, shredded cheese & topped with tortilla strips

54. Taco Salad

54. Taco Salad

$11.99

New recipe! Grilled fajita meat with mixed greens, topped with crunchy tortilla strips, cheese, sour cream, fresh avocado and tomato

55. Grilled Chicken Salad

55. Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.99

Grilled chicken, veggies, mixed greens, fresh mango, pico de gallo, tomato, avocado, topped with cilantro dressing or mango vinaigrette

56. Kale Chicken Salad

56. Kale Chicken Salad

$11.99

Grilled chicken, kale, light cabbage, topped with pistachios, cranberries, an aioli/vinaigrette dressing

57. Grilled Salmon Salad

57. Grilled Salmon Salad

$14.99

Grilled salmon, veggies, mixed greens, fresh mango, pico de gallo, tomato, avocado, topped with cilantro dressing or mango vinaigrette

58. Ceviche El Rey

58. Ceviche El Rey

$13.99

Seasonal white fish, leche de tigre, fresh mango, avocado, pico de gallo, served on a bed of mixed greens with tortilla strips

Side Orders

Avocados

$0.50+

Bacon (Per Strip)

$0.55Out of stock
Basket of Chips

Basket of Chips

$1.50

Toasted Bread

$0.75

Tortillas

$0.30
Mexican Rice

Mexican Rice

$2.50+
Charro Beans

Charro Beans

$2.99+
Black Beans

Black Beans

$2.99+
Refried Beans

Refried Beans

$2.99+
Plantains

Plantains

$4.25+

Grilled Veggies

$4.25

Potato

$1.99Out of stock

Shredded Cheese

$1.50+

Sour Cream

$1.50+
Guacamole

Guacamole

$2.50+
Chile Con Queso

Chile Con Queso

$2.75+
Cilantro Dressing

Cilantro Dressing

$1.50+
Habanero Mayo

Habanero Mayo

$1.50+

Red Salsa

$1.50+

Green Salsa

$1.50+

Fresh Jalepeno

$2.00+

Ranchero Salsa

$1.50+

Aioli/Vinaigrette

$1.50+
White Rice

White Rice

$2.50+

Pico De Gallo

$1.50+
Plantain Chips

Plantain Chips

$1.50

Mango Vinagrette

$1.50

Mojito Sauce

$1.50

Garlic Dressing

$1.50

Bakery

Assorted Muffins

Assorted Muffins

$3.00
Flan

Flan

$4.00
Tres Leches

Tres Leches

$5.00

CATERING.

Party Packs

Party Pack (10)

Party Pack (10)

$110.00

Four pounds choice of protein, 30 tortillas, lettuce, tomatoes, beans, white or Mexican rice, red and green salsa with chips

Party Pack (15)

Party Pack (15)

$159.00

Six pounds choice of protein, 40 tortillas, lettuce, tomatoes, beans, white or Mexican rice, red and green salsa with chips

Party Pack (20)

Party Pack (20)

$187.00

Eight pounds choice of protein, 40 tortillas, lettuce, tomatoes, beans, white or Mexican rice, red and green salsa with chips

Catering Items

Catering Quesadilla

Catering White Rice

$1.50+

Catering Mexican Rice

$1.50+

Catering Charro Beans

$2.00+

Catering Black Beans

$2.00+

Catering Refried Pinto Beans

$2.00+

Catering Plantains

$3.25+

Catering Eggs

$50.00+Out of stock

Catering Grilled Veggies

$30.00+

Catering Chips

$5.00+

Catering Potatoes

$22.50+Out of stock

Catering Bacon

$12.00+Out of stock

Catering Tomatoes

$7.50+

Catering Lettuce

$7.50+

Catering Cabbage Mix

$7.50+

Catering Shredded Cheese

$1.50+

Catering Sour Cream

$1.50+

Catering Guacamole

$2.50+

Catering Chile Con Queso

$2.75+

Catering Cilantro Dressing

$1.50+

Catering Habanero Mayo

$1.50+

Catering Red Salsa

$1.50+

Catering Green Salsa

$1.50+

Catering Pickled Jalapeno

$2.00+

Catering Ranchero Salsa

$1.50+

Catering Pico De Gallo

$1.50+

Catering Pico De Gallo

$1.50+

Catering Protein

Catering Tres Leches

$36.00+Out of stock