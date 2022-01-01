  • Home
El Rey Del Pastor 3260 Buford Drive, Suite 60

No reviews yet

3260 Buford Drive, Suite 60

Buford, GA 30519

Popular Items

Handmade Tacos
Mini Tacos
Handmade Taco Asada con Queso

Popular

All Tacos and Burritos come with fresh onion and cilantro as standard.

Handmade Tacos

All Tacos come with fresh onion and cilantro as standard.

Mini Tacos

All Tacos come with fresh onion and cilantro as standard.

Tortas

Mexican Sandwiches All Tortas come with jalapeños, tomato, avocado, fresh onion, cheese, and mayonnaise dressing as standard.

Burritos

10" Flour Tortillas, all Burritos come with fresh onion and cilantro as standard.

Flour Quesadillas

10" Flour Tortillas

Handmade Taco Asada con Queso

$4.30

Steak with cheese on a handmade tortilla.

Handmade Taco Pastor con Queso

$4.30

Pastor meat with cheese on a handmade tortilla.

Orden de Quesabirria

$13.50

3 Tacos Birria de Res con Queso with consumé.

1 Quesabirria

$4.25

Beef birria with cheese on a handmade tortilla.

Handmade Taco Camaron Al Pastor con Queso

$4.95

Shrimp Al Pastor meat with cheese on a handmade tortilla.

Handmade Taco Milanesa De Pollo

$4.25

Breaded chicken on a handmade tortilla with refried beans, salad and pico de gallo.

Handmade Pulpo Taco Al Pastor con Queso

$4.95

Octopus Al Pastor meat with cheese on a handmade tortilla.

Handmade Taco de Pescado

$4.95

Fried Fish on a Handmade tortilla with salad, jalapeños, mayonnaise dressing and pico de gallo.

Handmade Taco Pulpo Encebollado

$4.95

Onion grilled octopus ona. handmade tortilla

Handmade Taco Pollo Con Queso (Cebolla y Tomate)

$4.25

Mini Pastor con Queso

$3.30

Pastor meat with cheese on a mini corn tortilla.

Mini Asada con Queso

$3.30

Steak with cheese on a mini corn tortilla.

Torta Chorizo Con Huevo

$9.50

Mexican Sausage and Eggs

Torta Jamon

$9.50

Ham

Torta Cubana

$10.95

Pastor Meat, eggs, chorizo, ham and hot dog

Torta Mexicana

$10.95

Breaded steak, egg and pastor meat

Torta Americana

$10.95

Breaded steak, egg and ham

Torta Milanesa de Res

$10.95

Breaded steak

Torta Milanesa de Pollo

$10.95

Breaded chicken

Handmade Chicharron Salsa Roja Quesadilla

$3.95

Pork boston butt cooked in a spicy red pepper sauce.

Handmade Chicharron Salsa Verde Quesadilla

$3.95

Pork boston butt cooked in a spicy green pepper sauce

Handmade Chorizo Con Papas Quesadilla

$3.95

Mexican sausage with small chunks of potato

Handmade Tinga Quesadilla

$3.95

Shredded chicken cooked in a chipotle sauce with onions.

Handmade Champinones Quesadilla

$3.95

Mushroom

Handmade Huitlacoche Quesadilla

$3.95

Corn Smut

Handmade Rajas Quesadilla

$3.95

Sliced Poblano peppers cooked with onion

Handmade Nopal Quesadilla

$3.95

Cactus in pico de gallo

Handmade Flor de Calabaza Quesadilla

$3.95

Squash blossom flower

Handmade Quesadilla Solo Queso

$3.25

Only cheese

TM Quesadillas

Handmade Quesadilla

Parrilladas

El Rey Del Pastor

$35.95

Beef ribs, shrimp w/ bacon, choice of chicken or Pastor meat, melted cheese with chorizo

Sarape

$16.95

Grilled steak, bell pepper, onions, bacon, ham and melted cheese

Alambre

$16.95

Grilled steak, bell pepper, onions, cactus, bacon and melted cheese

El Mexicano

$16.95

Grilled steak, chorizo, bacon, poblano peppers and melted cheese

El Maremoto

$18.95

Grilled steak, shrimp, bell peppers, bacon, onions and melted cheese

Mediterraneo

$18.95

Pastor meat, shrimp, bacon, octopus, onions and melted cheese

Fajitas

Pechuga a la Plancha

$13.25

Grilled chicken, vegetables, salad, rice and charro beans

Carne Asada

$13.95

Grilled chuck steak

Fajitas Camaron

$16.95

Shrimp Fajitas

Fajitas Asada

$14.50

Grilled Chuck Steak

Fajitas Pollo

$14.50

Grilled Chicken Fajitas

Fajitas Combinadas

$14.50

Both Grilled Steak and Chicken Fajita

Fajitas Texanas

$16.95

Steak, chicken and shrimp mix

Bistek a la Mexicana

$13.50

Small cuts of steak, onions, tomato and fresh jalepenos

Carnitas

$12.95

Carnitas Pork meat

Pechuga a la Parrilla

$13.95

Grilled chick breast, bell pepper, cheese and ham

Combinaciones

Los Cabos

$20.95

Fish fillet in creamy butter sauce, octopus al pastor and garlic shrimp

Acapulco

$20.95

Grilled fish fillet, spicy shrimp, octopus, onions and garlic

Cancun

$20.95

Fish fillet in creamy butter sauce, octopus al pastor and spicy shrimp

Mazatlan

$19.95

Fish fillet in a spicy sauce & grilled shrimp

Seafood

Camaron con Tocino

$16.95

Camaron a la Diabla

$13.95

Camarones a la Plancha

$13.95

Camarones Rancheros

$14.95

Shrimp cooked in Tomatillo and Cheese Sauce

Camarones Engelatinados con Queso

$14.95

Shrimp cooked with Tomato, onions, jalepenos and cheese

Filete a la Plancha

$13.50

Filete Al Pastor

$14.50

Filete Veracruzano

$14.50

Filete al Ajo

$13.50

Filete a la Diabla

$13.50

Filete Relleno de Camaron

$16.95

Seafood Specialties

Taco de Camaron

$4.95

Taco de Pulpo Encebollado

$4.95

Burrito de Camaron

$15.95

Tostada de Camaron

$6.96

Pechuga Rellena de Camaron

$15.95

Quesadilla de Camaron

$12.95

Ceviche de Camaron

$6.95

Ceviche de Pulpo y Camaron

$7.95

Seafood Cocktails

Campechana Cocteles

$14.95

Camaron Cocteles

$14.95

Ninos Menu

Ninos Cheeseburger w/ Papas Fritas

$7.25

Ninos Chicken fingers (3) W/ Papas Fritas

$6.25

Ninos Quesadilla

$7.25

Ninos Quesadilla Solo Queso

$5.75

Ninos Papas con Queso

$6.75

O/ Ninos Mini Tacos con Frijoles y Arroz

$6.95

Sides

Arroz y Frijoles

$2.25

Cebollas Asadas

$3.25

Frijoles Charros

$2.25

Frijoles Refrito

$2.95

Arroz Amarillo

$2.25

Arroz Blanco

$2.25

Pico De Gallo

$2.00

Queso Fundido w/ Chorizo

$8.95

Papas Fritas

$3.75

Papas Fritas 1/2

$2.00

Orden Tortilla Maiz

$2.00

Beef Birria Consumes (chica)

$2.25

Chips (To-Go ONLY)

$2.00

Rabanos

$2.00

Orden de Aguacate

$1.50

Chiles Toreados

$3.00

Queso Rallado

$1.50

Crema

$1.25

Nopales

$3.00

Salsa Verde large (To-Go ONLY)

$3.25

Salsa Roja large (To-Go ONLY)

$3.75

Cheese Dip 8oz (To-Go ONLY)

$7.95

Vegetales

$3.25

Guacamole Dip 8oz (To-Go ONLY)

$7.75

Jalapenos

$1.00

Extra Lechuga

$0.80

Con Carne

$2.00

(6)6 Camaron / Plancha

$8.00

(6) Camarones/ Plancha

$8.00

Soft Drinks

Horchata

$2.00

Flavor of the week

$2.00

Mango

$2.00

Mineral Preparada

$3.95

Water bottle

$2.00

Mexican Coke

$3.25

Fountain Drink

$2.00

Jarritos

$3.00

Sangria

$3.00

Mundet

$3.00

Agua Mineral

$3.00

Water/Agua

Caldo de Mariscos

Caldo De Mariscos

$18.95

Shrimp, fillet of fish, clams and seafood mix in a medium spicy soup

Caldo de Camaron

Shrimp soup

Caldo De Camaron

$14.95

Caldo de Pescado con Camaron

Shrimp with a fillet of Fish in a medium spicy soup.

Caldo De Pescado y Camaron

$16.95

Caldo De Pescado

Fish fillet soup

Caldo De Pescado

$14.95

Beer

Bud Light

$4.25Out of stock

Domestic

Miller Light

$4.25

Domestic

Michelob Ultra

$4.25

Domestic

Corona

$4.50

Import

Heineken

$4.50Out of stock

Import

Modelo Especial

$4.50

Import

XX Lager

$4.50

Import

Pacifico

$4.50

Import

XX Amber

$4.50

Import

Postres

Flan

$4.75

Choco Flan

$7.50Out of stock

Tres Leche

$7.50Out of stock
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

3260 Buford Drive, Suite 60, Buford, GA 30519

