El Rey Express Mexican Grill
1600 W. Valley Blvd. Suite 400
Colton, CA 92324
Breakfast
El Rey Breakfast Bowl
Choice of Meat, Cheese, Beans ,Home Style Potatoes, Sauteed Veggies, Roasted Corn, & Pico De Gallo
Croissant Sandwich
Croissant W/ a choice of Meat, eggs and Cheese
Mexican Plate Breakfast
Eggs, Onions, Tomatoes, Jalapeño, W/ Side of Rice and Beans Served with warm Tortillas of your choice.
Eggs & Chorizo Plate
Eggs, Chorizo, W/ a side of Rice and Beans served W/ Warm Tortillas
Eggs & Bacon Plate
Eggs, Bacon, W/ a side of Rice and Beans served with warm Tortillas
Breakfast Plate W/ Meat
Choice of Meat, Served with side of Home-Style Potatoes, Rice & Beans and warm Tortillas
Breakfast Burrito
Choice of Meat, Served with side of Home-Style Potatoes, Rice & Beans and warm Tortillas
Mex-Style Burrito
Eggs, Onions, Tomatoes, Jalapeno, Rice & Beans
Egg & Bacon Burrito
Egg & Chorizo Burrito
Eggs, Chorizo, Rice and Beans
Egg & Ham Burrito
Eggs, Ham, Rice and Beans
Egg & Veggie Fajitas Burrito
Egg & Linguica Birrito
Egg & Sausage Burrito
Chilaquilles Rojos Simple
Rice, Beans Potatoes Cheese Sour Cream
Chilaquilles Rojos W/Egg
Egg, Rice, Beans Potatoes Cheese Sour Cream
Menudo
Machaca
Combos
Three (3) Meat Tacos Combo
Choice of Meat, Onion, Cilantro, W/ a Side of Rice and Beans
Two (2) Hard Shell Tacos Combo
Choice of Beef or Chicken, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Cheese, Served W/ a side of Rice and Beans
Three (3) Taquitos Combo
Rolled Up Taquitos W/ Choice of Beef or Chicken, Topped W/ Guacamole, Lettuce, and W/a side of Rice and Beans
Three (3) Queso Birria Tacos
3 Tacos Served W/ Tender Birria Meat of your Choice, Onions, Cilantro, and Home Made Broth (Consume)
Plates
Asada Plate
Choice of Asada Meat, Served W/ Nopal, Panela Cheese, and a Side of Rice and Beans, and W/ Tortillas
Birria W/ Consume
Tendered and Marinated Birria Meat served W/ Home Made Broth (Consume), Rice, Beans and Tortillas
Shrimp Fajitas
Sizzling Shrimp W/ Sautee Onions and Bell Peppers Served W/ Rice, Beans and a Side of Tortilla
Birriancon Arroz Y Frijoles
Appetizers
Multia (Taco W/ Cheese)
Choice of meat, and cheese.
Sopes W/ Meat
Choice of Meat, Topped W/ Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cotija Cheese, and Sour Cream.
Sope No Meat
Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cotija Cheese, and Sour Cream.
Quesadilla W/ Cheese
Cheese Quesadilla
Quesadilla W/ Shrimp
Shrimp, Cheese Topped W/ Lettuce, Tomatoes, Guacamole and Sour Cream
Quesadilla W/ Meat
Choice of Meat, Served W/ Lettuce , Tomatoes, Guacamole and Sour Cream
Nachos W/Meat
Choice of Meat, Beans, Cheese, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo and Guacamole
Cali Style Fries
Choice of Meat, French Fries, Beans, Cheese, Sour Cream, and Avocado
Hard Shell Papa
Mulitas
Tacos
Street Taco
Choice of Meat Served W/ Onion and Cilantro and a side of Lime
Tacos a la Plancha
Grilled Taco W/ Choice of Birria Meat Served W/ Cilantro and Onions
Taco Gobernador
Shrimp W/ Cheese, Avocado, and Corn Filling
Taco Queso Birria
Tendered and Marinated Birria Meat W/ Cheese, and 4 oz. of Consome (Broth) to Dunk Taco in
Big Taco W/ Choice of Meat
Choice of Meat, Topped W/ Onion and Cilantro
Fish Taco
Grilled Fish Served on a Tortilla, Topped W/ Cabbage, Pico de Gallo, Home Made Creamy White Sauce
Shrimp Taco
Shrimp Served on a Tortilla, Topped W/ Cabbage, Pico de Gallo, and House Made Sauce
Protein Tacos
Choice of Protein (Shrimp or Fish) Wrapped in Lettuce, and Topped W/ Home Made Creamy White Sauce
Taquitos Dorados
Choice of beef or chicken, lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream.
Burritos
Burrito W/ Meat
Choice of Meat, Filled W/ Rice, Beans, Cheese, Onions, and Cilantro
Shrimp Burrito
Shrimp, Rice, Beans, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Cheese, Sour Cream and Guacamole.
Veggie Burrito
Rice, Beans, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Cheese, Sour Cream and Guacamole.
California Burrito
Choice of Meat, Beans, Rice, Cheese, Fries, Sour Cream, Fries and Guacamole.
Bean and Cheese Burrito
Bean and cheese
All Meat Burrito
Choice of Meat W/ Cilantro and Onions
Tortas
Seafood
Shrimp Cocktail
Shrimp, Diced Cucumber, Minced Onions, Tomatoes, Cilantro, and Avocado
Shrimp Taco
Cabagge, pico de gallo and dressing
Taco Gobernador
Shrimp W/ Cheese, Avocado, and Corn Filling
Fish Taco
Grilled Fish Served on a Tortilla, Topped W/ Cabbage, Pico de Gallo, Home Made Creamy White Sauce
Shrimp Fajitas
Sizzling Shrimp W/ Sautee Onions and Bell Peppers Served W/ Rice, Beans and a Side of Tortilla
Bowl
Side
Kids Menu
Beverages
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
1600 W. Valley Blvd. Suite 400, Colton, CA 92324