Restaurant header imageView gallery

El Rey Express Mexican Grill

review star

No reviews yet

1600 W. Valley Blvd. Suite 400

Colton, CA 92324

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Kid's Chicken Nuggets
Three (3) Queso Birria Tacos
Birria Ramen Bowl

Breakfast

El Rey Breakfast Bowl

$10.99

Choice of Meat, Cheese, Beans ,Home Style Potatoes, Sauteed Veggies, Roasted Corn, & Pico De Gallo

Croissant Sandwich

$6.99

Croissant W/ a choice of Meat, eggs and Cheese

Mexican Plate Breakfast

$11.99

Eggs, Onions, Tomatoes, Jalapeño, W/ Side of Rice and Beans Served with warm Tortillas of your choice.

Eggs & Chorizo Plate

$11.99

Eggs, Chorizo, W/ a side of Rice and Beans served W/ Warm Tortillas

Eggs & Bacon Plate

$11.99

Eggs, Bacon, W/ a side of Rice and Beans served with warm Tortillas

Breakfast Plate W/ Meat

$11.99

Choice of Meat, Served with side of Home-Style Potatoes, Rice & Beans and warm Tortillas

Breakfast Burrito

$10.49

Choice of Meat, Served with side of Home-Style Potatoes, Rice & Beans and warm Tortillas

Mex-Style Burrito

$10.49

Eggs, Onions, Tomatoes, Jalapeno, Rice & Beans

Egg & Bacon Burrito

$10.49

Egg & Chorizo Burrito

$10.49

Eggs, Chorizo, Rice and Beans

Egg & Ham Burrito

$10.49

Eggs, Ham, Rice and Beans

Egg & Veggie Fajitas Burrito

$10.49

Egg & Linguica Birrito

$10.49

Egg & Sausage Burrito

$10.49

Chilaquilles Rojos Simple

$9.99

Rice, Beans Potatoes Cheese Sour Cream

Chilaquilles Rojos W/Egg

$11.99

Egg, Rice, Beans Potatoes Cheese Sour Cream

Menudo

$13.99

Machaca

$10.49

Combos

Three (3) Meat Tacos Combo

$12.99

Choice of Meat, Onion, Cilantro, W/ a Side of Rice and Beans

Two (2) Hard Shell Tacos Combo

$9.99

Choice of Beef or Chicken, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Cheese, Served W/ a side of Rice and Beans

Three (3) Taquitos Combo

$10.99

Rolled Up Taquitos W/ Choice of Beef or Chicken, Topped W/ Guacamole, Lettuce, and W/a side of Rice and Beans

Three (3) Queso Birria Tacos

$10.99

3 Tacos Served W/ Tender Birria Meat of your Choice, Onions, Cilantro, and Home Made Broth (Consume)

Plates

Asada Plate

$13.99

Choice of Asada Meat, Served W/ Nopal, Panela Cheese, and a Side of Rice and Beans, and W/ Tortillas

Birria W/ Consume

$13.99

Tendered and Marinated Birria Meat served W/ Home Made Broth (Consume), Rice, Beans and Tortillas

Shrimp Fajitas

$14.99

Sizzling Shrimp W/ Sautee Onions and Bell Peppers Served W/ Rice, Beans and a Side of Tortilla

Birriancon Arroz Y Frijoles

$13.99

Appetizers

Multia (Taco W/ Cheese)

$3.75

Choice of meat, and cheese.

Sopes W/ Meat

$4.99

Choice of Meat, Topped W/ Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cotija Cheese, and Sour Cream.

Sope No Meat

$3.50

Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cotija Cheese, and Sour Cream.

Quesadilla W/ Cheese

$7.99

Cheese Quesadilla

Quesadilla W/ Shrimp

$12.99

Shrimp, Cheese Topped W/ Lettuce, Tomatoes, Guacamole and Sour Cream

Quesadilla W/ Meat

$10.99

Choice of Meat, Served W/ Lettuce , Tomatoes, Guacamole and Sour Cream

Nachos W/Meat

$12.99

Choice of Meat, Beans, Cheese, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo and Guacamole

Cali Style Fries

$12.99

Choice of Meat, French Fries, Beans, Cheese, Sour Cream, and Avocado

Hard Shell Papa

$2.99

Mulitas

$3.75

Tacos

Street Taco

$2.69

Choice of Meat Served W/ Onion and Cilantro and a side of Lime

Tacos a la Plancha

$3.99

Grilled Taco W/ Choice of Birria Meat Served W/ Cilantro and Onions

Taco Gobernador

$5.99

Shrimp W/ Cheese, Avocado, and Corn Filling

Taco Queso Birria

$4.99

Tendered and Marinated Birria Meat W/ Cheese, and 4 oz. of Consome (Broth) to Dunk Taco in

Big Taco W/ Choice of Meat

$5.25

Choice of Meat, Topped W/ Onion and Cilantro

Fish Taco

$4.50

Grilled Fish Served on a Tortilla, Topped W/ Cabbage, Pico de Gallo, Home Made Creamy White Sauce

Shrimp Taco

$5.75

Shrimp Served on a Tortilla, Topped W/ Cabbage, Pico de Gallo, and House Made Sauce

Protein Tacos

$5.99

Choice of Protein (Shrimp or Fish) Wrapped in Lettuce, and Topped W/ Home Made Creamy White Sauce

Taquitos Dorados

$7.99

Choice of beef or chicken, lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream.

Burritos

Burrito W/ Meat

$10.29

Choice of Meat, Filled W/ Rice, Beans, Cheese, Onions, and Cilantro

Shrimp Burrito

$12.99

Shrimp, Rice, Beans, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Cheese, Sour Cream and Guacamole.

Veggie Burrito

$10.29

Rice, Beans, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Cheese, Sour Cream and Guacamole.

California Burrito

$12.99

Choice of Meat, Beans, Rice, Cheese, Fries, Sour Cream, Fries and Guacamole.

Bean and Cheese Burrito

$5.99

Bean and cheese

All Meat Burrito

$12.99

Choice of Meat W/ Cilantro and Onions

Tortas

Torta W/ Meat

$9.99

Choice of Meat, Served W/ Mayo Spread, Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Avocado and Sour Cream

Seafood

Shrimp Cocktail

$14.99

Shrimp, Diced Cucumber, Minced Onions, Tomatoes, Cilantro, and Avocado

Shrimp Taco

$5.50

Cabagge, pico de gallo and dressing

Taco Gobernador

$5.99

Shrimp W/ Cheese, Avocado, and Corn Filling

Fish Taco

$4.50

Grilled Fish Served on a Tortilla, Topped W/ Cabbage, Pico de Gallo, Home Made Creamy White Sauce

Shrimp Fajitas

$14.99

Sizzling Shrimp W/ Sautee Onions and Bell Peppers Served W/ Rice, Beans and a Side of Tortilla

Bowl

Birria Ramen Bowl

$9.99

Ramen Served W/ Birria Meat

Burrito Bowl

$12.45

Choice of Meat, Pinto Beans, Rice, Cheese, Roasted Corn, Pico de Gallo

Side

Chips

$1.85

Tortilla Chips

French Fries

$3.30

Large French Fries

Salsa 12oz

$3.49

Asada, Tomatillo, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, and Silvana Salsa

Rice

$3.30

Rice 12 oz.

Beans

$3.30

Beans 12 oz.

Guacamole (Scoop)

$4.95

1 Scoop of Guacamole

Small Scope

$1.25

A Small Scoop of Sour Cream or Cheese

Kids Menu

Kid's Quesadilla

$6.99

Cheese Quesadilla Served W/ Fries and 12 oz. of Fruit Water or Soda

Kid's Chicken Nuggets

$7.99

Served with fries and 12 oz fresh water or Soda

Kid's Nachos

$7.99

Served W/ Fries and 12 oz. of Fruit Water or Soda

Beverages

Large Mexican Soda

$3.20

Small Mexican Soda

$2.99

Large Fruit Water

$4.99

Choice of Agua de Pina, Pepino, Jamaica, Horchata, Tamarindo and Berries

Regular Fruit Water

$3.89

Choice of Agua de Pina, Pepino, Jamaica, Horchata, Tamarindo and Berries

Water Bottle

$1.80

Water

Cafe De Olla

$2.00

Jarritos

$2.99

Breakfast

El Rey Breakfast Bowl

$12.64

Choice of Meat, Cheese, Beans ,Home Style Potatoes, Sauteed Veggies, Roasted Corn, & Pico De Gallo

Croissant Sandwich

$8.04

Croissant W/ a choice of Meat, eggs and Cheese

Mexican Plate Breakfast

$13.79

Eggs, Onions, Tomatoes, Jalapeño, W/ Side of Rice and Beans Served with warm Tortillas of your choice.

Eggs & Chorizo Plate

$13.79

Eggs, Chorizo, W/ a side of Rice and Beans served W/ Warm Tortillas

Eggs & Bacon Plate

$13.79

Eggs, Bacon, W/ a side of Rice and Beans served with warm Tortillas

Breakfast Plate W/ Meat

$13.79

Choice of Meat, Served with side of Home-Style Potatoes, Rice & Beans and warm Tortillas

Breakfast Burrito

$12.06

Choice of Meat, Served with side of Home-Style Potatoes, Rice & Beans and warm Tortillas

Mex-Style Burrito

$12.06

Eggs, Onions, Tomatoes, Jalapeno, Rice & Beans

Egg & Bacon Burrito

$12.06

Egg & Chorizo Burrito

$12.06

Eggs, Chorizo, Rice and Beans

Egg & Ham Burrito

$12.06

Eggs, Ham, Rice and Beans

Egg & Veggie Fajitas Burrito

$12.06

Egg & Linguica Birrito

$12.06

Egg & Sausage Burrito

$12.06

Chilaquilles Rojos Simple

$11.49

Rice, Beans Potatoes Cheese Sour Cream

Chilaquilles Rojos W/Egg

$13.79

Egg, Rice, Beans Potatoes Cheese Sour Cream

Menudo

$16.09

Machaca

$12.06

Combos

Three (3) Meat Tacos Combo

$14.94

Choice of Meat, Onion, Cilantro, W/ a Side of Rice and Beans

Two (2) Hard Shell Tacos Combo

$11.49

Choice of Beef or Chicken, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Cheese, Served W/ a side of Rice and Beans

Three (3) Taquitos Combo

$12.64

Rolled Up Taquitos W/ Choice of Beef or Chicken, Topped W/ Guacamole, Lettuce, and W/a side of Rice and Beans

Three (3) Queso Birria Tacos

$12.64

3 Tacos Served W/ Tender Birria Meat of your Choice, Onions, Cilantro, and Home Made Broth (Consume)

Plates

Asada Plate

$16.09

Choice of Asada Meat, Served W/ Nopal, Panela Cheese, and a Side of Rice and Beans, and W/ Tortillas

Birria W/ Consume

$16.09

Tendered and Marinated Birria Meat served W/ Home Made Broth (Consume), Rice, Beans and Tortillas

Shrimp Fajitas

$17.24

Sizzling Shrimp W/ Sautee Onions and Bell Peppers Served W/ Rice, Beans and a Side of Tortilla

Birriancon Arroz Y Frijoles

$16.09

Appetizers

Multia (Taco W/ Cheese)

$4.31

Choice of meat, and cheese.

Sopes W/ Meat

$5.74

Choice of Meat, Topped W/ Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cotija Cheese, and Sour Cream.

Sope No Meat

$4.03

Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cotija Cheese, and Sour Cream.

Quesadilla W/ Cheese

$9.19

Cheese Quesadilla

Quesadilla W/ Shrimp

$14.94

Shrimp, Cheese Topped W/ Lettuce, Tomatoes, Guacamole and Sour Cream

Quesadilla W/ Meat

$12.64

Choice of Meat, Served W/ Lettuce , Tomatoes, Guacamole and Sour Cream

Nachos W/Meat

$14.94

Choice of Meat, Beans, Cheese, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo and Guacamole

Cali Style Fries

$14.94

Choice of Meat, French Fries, Beans, Cheese, Sour Cream, and Avocado

Hard Shell Papa

$3.44

Mulitas

$4.31

Tacos

Street Taco

$3.09

Choice of Meat Served W/ Onion and Cilantro and a side of Lime

Tacos a la Plancha

$4.59

Grilled Taco W/ Choice of Birria Meat Served W/ Cilantro and Onions

Taco Gobernador

$6.89

Shrimp W/ Cheese, Avocado, and Corn Filling

Taco Queso Birria

$5.74

Tendered and Marinated Birria Meat W/ Cheese, and 4 oz. of Consome (Broth) to Dunk Taco in

Big Taco W/ Choice of Meat

$6.04

Choice of Meat, Topped W/ Onion and Cilantro

Fish Taco

$5.18

Grilled Fish Served on a Tortilla, Topped W/ Cabbage, Pico de Gallo, Home Made Creamy White Sauce

Shrimp Taco

$6.61

Shrimp Served on a Tortilla, Topped W/ Cabbage, Pico de Gallo, and House Made Sauce

Protein Tacos

$6.89

Choice of Protein (Shrimp or Fish) Wrapped in Lettuce, and Topped W/ Home Made Creamy White Sauce

Taquitos Dorados

$9.19

Choice of beef or chicken, lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream.

Burritos

Burrito W/ Meat

$11.83

Choice of Meat, Filled W/ Rice, Beans, Cheese, Onions, and Cilantro

Shrimp Burrito

$14.94

Shrimp, Rice, Beans, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Cheese, Sour Cream and Guacamole.

Veggie Burrito

$11.83

Rice, Beans, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Cheese, Sour Cream and Guacamole.

California Burrito

$14.94

Choice of Meat, Beans, Rice, Cheese, Fries, Sour Cream, Fries and Guacamole.

Bean and Cheese Burrito

$6.89

Bean and cheese

All Meat Burrito

$14.94

Choice of Meat W/ Cilantro and Onions

Tortas

Torta W/ Meat

$11.49

Choice of Meat, Served W/ Mayo Spread, Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Avocado and Sour Cream

Seafood

Shrimp Cocktail

$17.24

Shrimp, Diced Cucumber, Minced Onions, Tomatoes, Cilantro, and Avocado

Shrimp Taco

$6.33

Cabagge, pico de gallo and dressing

Taco Gobernador

$6.89

Shrimp W/ Cheese, Avocado, and Corn Filling

Fish Taco

$5.18

Grilled Fish Served on a Tortilla, Topped W/ Cabbage, Pico de Gallo, Home Made Creamy White Sauce

Shrimp Fajitas

$17.24

Sizzling Shrimp W/ Sautee Onions and Bell Peppers Served W/ Rice, Beans and a Side of Tortilla

Bowl

Birria Ramen Bowl

$11.49

Ramen Served W/ Birria Meat

Burrito Bowl

$14.32

Choice of Meat, Pinto Beans, Rice, Cheese, Roasted Corn, Pico de Gallo

Side

Chips

$2.13

Tortilla Chips

French Fries

$3.80

Large French Fries

Salsa 12oz

$4.01

Asada, Tomatillo, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, and Silvana Salsa

Rice

$3.80

Rice 12 oz.

Beans

$3.80

Beans 12 oz.

Guacamole (Scoop)

$5.69

1 Scoop of Guacamole

Small Scope

$1.44

A Small Scoop of Sour Cream or Cheese

Kids Menu

Kid's Quesadilla

$8.04

Cheese Quesadilla Served W/ Fries and 12 oz. of Fruit Water or Soda

Kid's Chicken Nuggets

$9.19

Served with fries and 12 oz fresh water or Soda

Kid's Nachos

$9.19

Served W/ Fries and 12 oz. of Fruit Water or Soda

Beverages

Large Mexican Soda

$3.68

Small Mexican Soda

$3.44

Large Fruit Water

$5.74

Choice of Agua de Pina, Pepino, Jamaica, Horchata, Tamarindo and Berries

Regular Fruit Water

$4.47

Choice of Agua de Pina, Pepino, Jamaica, Horchata, Tamarindo and Berries

Water Bottle

$2.07

Water

Cafe De Olla

$2.30

Jarritos

$3.44
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Authentic and Always Fresh!

Website

Location

1600 W. Valley Blvd. Suite 400, Colton, CA 92324

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Buffalo Spot - Colton
orange starNo Reviews
403 N. Pepper Ave Colton, CA 92324
View restaurantnext
Mariscos - R - 483 west valley blvd
orange starNo Reviews
483 west valley blvd rialto, CA 92376
View restaurantnext
Woody's Classic Grill - 22400 Barton Road
orange starNo Reviews
22400 Barton Road Grand Terrace, CA 92313
View restaurantnext
Sundowners Family Restaurant - San Bernardino
orange starNo Reviews
1131 S "E" Street San Bernardino, CA 92308
View restaurantnext
Tacos Gavilan - Rialto
orange star4.5 • 4,648
115 E Baseline Road Rialto, CA 92376
View restaurantnext
Buffalo Spot - Rialto
orange starNo Reviews
1275 W. Foothill Blvd Rialto, CA 92376
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Colton

Tacos Y Mas - Colton
orange star4.3 • 1,227
1290 N Mt Vernon Ave Colton, CA 92324
View restaurantnext
WaBa Grill - WG0196 - Colton (Mt. Vernon)
orange star4.6 • 94
1040 South Mt. Vernon Ave. Colton, CA 92324
View restaurantnext
WaBa Grill - WG0249 - Colton (Mt. Vernon and Palm Dr)
orange star4.6 • 94
1059 N. Mt. Vernon Ave Colton, CA 92324
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Colton
Redlands
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Moreno Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
San Bernardino
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Riverside
review star
Avg 4.1 (76 restaurants)
Fontana
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Mira Loma
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Yucaipa
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Norco
review star
Avg 3.8 (13 restaurants)
Corona
review star
Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston