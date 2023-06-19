EL Rincon Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar Addison
5004 Addison Circle
Addison, TX 75001
Popular Items
Chile Con Queso Cup
Blend of creamy cheeses. Served with homemade chips.
Lunch Fajitas
Choice of protien with grilled onion and bell peppers; served guacamole, pico de gallo, Mexican rice, refried beans and housemade tortillas
Rincon Nachos
Indiviual corn chips with choice of protien topped with refried beans & cheddar cheese; served with side of guacamole, pico de gallo and jalapeños
Margaritas
House Margarita
El Jimador tequila, Gran Gala, lime juice, fresh sour served on the rocks or frozen. *Must be 21 + to order margaritas. To purchase alcoholic beverages, food must be purchased with.*
House Flavored Margarita
El Jimador tequila, Gran Gala, lime juice, fresh sour on the rocks or frozen. *Must be 21 + to order margaritas. To purchase alcoholic beverages, food must be purchased with.*
Sangria Rita
Frozen margarita swirled with our signature housemade sangria. *Must be 21 + to order margaritas. To purchase alcoholic beverages, food must be purchased with.*
Infused Margaritas
Choice of : Tamarind, Hibiscus-Ginger or Pineapple-Serrano house infused El Jimador Blanco tequila, Cointreau, agave nectar, lime juice. Served on the rocks. *Must be 21 + to order margaritas. To purchase alcoholic beverages, food must be purchased with.*
Rincon Top Shelf Margarita
Milagro Reposado, Cointreau, Fresh Lime Juice, Agave Nectar. Served on the rocks. *Must be 21 + to order margaritas. To purchase alcoholic beverages, food must be purchased with.*
Skinny Rita
El Jimador Blanco, Cointreau, Grand Marnier, Fresh Lime Juice, Splenda®️ Served Up! *Must be 21 + to order margaritas. To purchase alcoholic beverages, food must be purchased with.*
Ranch Water
Don Julio Blanco, Topo Chico, fresh lime juice. *Must be 21 + to order margaritas. To purchase alcoholic beverages, food must be purchased with.*
Mangonada
mango frozen margarita with chamoy, tajin salt & Mexican candy. *Must be 21 + to order margaritas. To purchase alcoholic beverages, food must be purchased with.*
Mexican Candy
Watermelon frozen margarita, Tabasco, tajin salt. *Must be 21 + to order margaritas. To purchase alcoholic beverages, food must be purchased with.*
Spicy Cucumber Margarita
El Jimador Reposado, Fresh Lime Juice, Muddled Cucumbers, Serrano Slices, Simple Syrup. *Must be 21 + to order margaritas. To purchase alcoholic beverages, food must be purchased with.*
El Jefe Margarita
El RIncon's Herradura Double Barrel Reposado, Cointreau, Fresh Lime Juice, Agave Nectar. Served with extra tequila on the side. *Must be 21 + to order margaritas. To purchase alcoholic beverages, food must be purchased with.*
Family Meals for 4
Fajita Family Pack
Chips and salsa. Grilled steak and chicken fajitas with sauteed peppers and onions. Our homemade flour tortillas, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, Mexican rice and refried beans. (Vegetarian will come with black beans & cilantro rice)
Enchiladas Family Pack
Chips and salsa. Eight enchiladas with choice of ground beef, shredded chicken or cheese and choice of sauce: chili con carne, queso, or poblano. Mexican rice and refried beans.
Taco Bar Family Pack
Chips and salsa. Ground beef or shredded chicken with our homemade crispy taco shells. Lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, Mexican rice and refried beans. Three tacos per person.
Dips, Chips & Sips
Chips, salsa, queso and guacamole. Along with 4 house margaritas. (1 pint each of dip)
Appetizers
Botanas Platter
Combination of chicken fajita quesadillas, beef fajita nachos and chicken flautas; served with queso dip, sour cream and pico de gallo.
Chile Con Queso Bowl
Blend of creamy cheeses. Served with homemade chips.
Elotes En Vaso
Mexican street style corn with mayonnaise, butter, and aioli
Flautas
Chicken flautas with queso sauce, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
Housemade Guacamole
Freshly made traditional guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes, picked red onions. Served with homemade chips.
Nachos Locos
Queso, pico de gallo, black beans, jalapeños, chipotle dressing served on a bed of chips » choice of: ground beef | shredded chicken | brisket +2
Papo's Brisket Nachos
Individual corn chips topped with brisket, black beans, Monterey cheese; served with side of guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and jalapenos.
Pint Salsa
Quart Salsa
Quesadillas
Your choice of protien served on housemade flour tortillas with side of sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole.
Queso Cargado
Queso loaded with seasoned ground beef, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole. Served with homemade chips.
Shrimp Brochette
Five bacon-wrapped shrimp filled with serrano pepper and Monterey cheese; served with garlic cilantro butter and Mexican slaw.
Bag of Chips
Soups & Salads
Tortilla Soup
Homemade vegetable broth with shredded chicken, vegetable medley, topped with Monterey cheese, avocado and tortilla strips.
Charro Soup
Pinto beans, bacon, onions, serrano peppers, tomatoes, cilantro and queso fresca.
Caldo de Camaron
Spicy vegetable soup with tail-on shrimp and vegetable medley.
Pollo Zucchini Salad
Grilled chicken, grilled zucchini, sliced avocados, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, and ranch dressing on the side.
Taco Salad
Choice of protien. Salad is served in a housemade crispy tortilla bowl with iceberg lettuce, cheddar cheese, guacamole, sour cream, tomato and black beans, with a side of chipotle ranch dressing.
Mexican Cobb Salad
Choice of protien, romaine lettuce and spinach mix, topped with queso fresco, avocado, bacon, boiled egg, black beans, onions and tortilla strips with spicy cilantro dressing on the side.
Classics
Fajitas
Your choice of protien on top of grilled onions and peppers; served with Mexican rice, charro beans, pico de gallo, guacamole and housemade tortillas.
Parrillada Fajita for Two
Combination of beef, chicken and shrimp with grilled onion and bell peppers; served two sets of Mexican rice, charro beans, pico de gallo, guacamole and housemade tortillas (6)
Fajita Monterrey
Choice of: beef or chicken fajita cooked with pico de gallo, grilled onions, peppers and topped with melted cheddar jack cheese; served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole and housemade tortillas.
Torta El Chavo
Grilled sandwich with pulled pork, guacamole, refried beans, monterey cheese, pickled onions and romaine lettuce served with guajillo sauce and side of fries.
Dos Burritos De Carne
Grilled flat steak sautéed with ancho sauce and cheese wrapped in housemade flour tortilla topped with chipotle cream sauce and pico de gallo; served with mexican rice and refried beans.
El Gigante Burrito
2.5lb burrito with grilled steak, charro beans, bacon, grilled onions, peppers, tomatoes, mexican rice, sour cream, guacamole and spicy serrano sauce; topped with queso and chili con carne.
Chimichanga
Crispy burrito stuffed with beef fajita or chicken fajita topped with ranchera sauce; served with Mexican rice, charro beans and pico de gallo.
Asada Quesadillas
Sautéed steak in adobo sauce with melted mix cheese on flour tortillas; served with sour cream and pico de gallo.
Especiales
Mar Y Tierra
6oz marinated tenderloin, shrimp brochettes ,chipotle mashed potatoes, spinach enchilada with poblano sauce, pickled red onions and chimichurri on the side.
Pollo En Champinones
Grilled chicken breast topped with mushroom cream sauce; served with cilantro rice, sautéed spinach, tomatoes and pickled red onions.
Pollo Mole
Grilled chicken breast, mole sauce and queso fresca; served with Mexican rice and a side salad.
Filet Fajitas
Beef tenderlion on bed of grilled onions, bell peppers, mushrooms and garlic butter; served with Mexican rice, guacamole, pico de gallo, charro beans and homemade tortillas.
Pescado a la Veracruz
Mahi mahi, cilantro rice, sautéed spinach, green olives, pickled red onions, veracruz sauce.
Mexi Fried Rice
Beef fajita, chicken fajita, shrimp and chorizo with corn, carrots, onions with over easy egg and spicy serrano sauce.
Salmon Pastor
Sautéed pastor salmon fillet with mango sauce and adobo sauce; served with chipotle mashed potatoes, julienne vegetables and picked red onions.
Shrimp Pasta
Shrimp, noodles, mushrooms, tequila cream sauce, cilantro and bell pepper.
Carnitas Chile Relleno
Open faced poblano pepper stuffed with carnitas, corn, raisins, Monterey cheese with guajillo sauce; served with Mexican rice and black beans.
Tacos
Baja Shrimp Tacos
Three flour tortillas filled with battered shrimp, Mexican slaw, avocado and chipotle aioli; served with Mexican rice and black beans.
Carnitas Tacos
Three corn tortillas filled with carnitas, onions and cilantro; served with Mexican rice and black beans.
Papo's Brisket Tacos
Three brisket tacos with sautéed onions, Monterrey cheese and poblano peppers on our housemade tortillas of your choice; served with Mexican rice and black beans.
Blackened Fish Tacos
Three corn tortilla tacos filled with blackened tilapia, Mexican slaw, avocado and chipotle aioli; served with Mexican rice and black beans.
Crispy Tacos
Three crispy shell tacos with lettuce tomatoes and cheddar cheese; served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
Tacos Al Carbon
Three flour tortillas with your choice of beef or chicken fajita with grilled onions and bell peppers; served with a side of Mexican rice, refried beans, pico de gallo and guacamole
Enchiladas
Bandera Enchiladas
Three enchiladas: one ranchera ground beef, one cream sauce shredded chicken, and one poblano sauce cheese enchilada; served with Mexican rice and black beans.
Poblano Enchiladas
Two shredded chicken and spinach enchiladas topped with creamy poblano sauce; served with cilantro rice, grilled zucchini and squash.
Verde Enchiladas
Two shredded chicken enchiladas topped with tomatillo sauce, served with Mexican rice and mixed salad.
Traditional Enchiladas
Two seasoned ground beef enchiladas topped with chile con carne; served with mexican rice and refried beans.
Ranchera Enchiladas
Choice of: beef fajita or chicken fajita served on top of two cheese ranchera enchiladas; served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
Rincon Enchiladas
Two shredded chicken enchiladas on a red tortilla topped with chipotle cream sauce; served with cilantro rice and black beans.
Lunch Served from 11-3pm
Burrito
Flour tortilla with choice of protien, Mexican rice and beans; served on the side side pico de gallo, molcajete sauce and sour cream » choice of: ground beef | shredded chicken | carnitas | brisket +2
Chalupas
Three open faced chalupas: 1 ground beef, 1 chicken and 1 guacamole all topped with lettuce, cheddar cheese and tomatoes
Chile Relleno
Fried chile Relleno filled with Monterey cheese topped with ranchera sauce; served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
Lunch Chimichanga
Crispy burrito stuffed with ground beef or shredded chicken topped with ranchera sauce; served with side of Mexican rice, refried beans and pico de gallo.
Guiso De Res
Beef stew sautéed in guajillo sauce, Mexican rice, avocado, cilantro.
Papo Special
Combo plate with one cheese enchilada with chili con carne, one crispy beef taco, & one guacamole chalupa; served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
Plato Completo
Grilled chicken breast, julienne vegetables, cilantro rice, guacamole and pico de gallo.
Pollo Fajita Wrap
Chicken fajita wrapped in a flour tortilla with lettuce, tomato, cheddar jack cheese, and avocado; served with a cup of tortilla soup and chipotle dressing on the side.
Lunch Tacos Al Carbon
Choice of: beef fajita or chicken fajita; two tacos on housemade tortilla with peppers and onions; served with guacamole, pico de gallo, Mexican rice and charro beans.
Tilapia Poblano
Blackened tilapia served with a creamy poblano sauce, cilantro rice and julienne vegetables.
Desserts
Flan
The best housemade caramel custard you'll ever have.
Stacked Churros
Molcajete filled churros served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and caramel sauce.
Tres Leches
Three layer cake drizzled with caramel sauce.
Sopapillas
Pastries tossed in sugar and cinnamon served with honey, whipped cream and fresh strawberries.
Scoop Ice Cream
Vanilla ice cream.
Beverages
Extra Sides
Add 3 Corn Tortillas
Add 3 Flour Tortillas
Refried Beans
Rice
Side of Avocado
Side of Charro Beans
Side of Cheddar Cheese
Side of Chicken Breast
4oz Fajita Beef
Side of Grilled Vegetables
Side of Guacamole
Side of Jalapenos
Side of Pico de Gallo
Side of Queso Sauce
Side of Serrano Sauce
Side of Serranos
Side of Sour Cream
Kids (10 & under)
Kids Chicken Nuggets
4 chicken nuggets, choice of side and fountain drink.
Kids Flauta
Chicken flauta, side of queso sauce, choice of side and fountain drink.
Kids Quesadilla
Homemade flour tortilla quesadilla with choice of protein, side and fountain drink.
Kids Fajita
Kids fajita with choice of side and fountain drink.
Kids Nachos
Individual corn chip topped with melted cheese, refried beans, and choice of protien. Served with choice of side and fountain drink.
Kids Enchilada
One enchilada, served with choice of side and fountain drink.
Kids Taco
One taco served with side of choice and fountain drink.
Drinks
Crown or Fireball
HH Bottle Beer
HH Draft Beer
HH House Red Wine
HH House White Wine
HH Margarita Frozen
HH Margarita Rocks
HH Sangria Rita
HH Well Drinks
Passport Sangria Rita 8oz
Passport Frozen Marg 8oz
Mimosa
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
5004 Addison Circle, Addison, TX 75001