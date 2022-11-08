Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges
Salad

EL Rincon Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar - Frisco

review star

No reviews yet

2809 Preston Rd #1200

Frisco, TX 75034

Order Again

Popular Items

Tortilla Soup
Sopapillas
Pint Salsa

Margaritas

Must be 21 + to order margaritas. To purchase alcoholic beverages, food must be purchased with.
House Margarita

House Margarita

$8.00

El Jimador tequila, Gran Gala, lime juice, fresh sour served on the rocks or frozen. *Must be 21 + to order margaritas. To purchase alcoholic beverages, food must be purchased with.*

House Flavored Margarita

House Flavored Margarita

$8.00

El Jimador tequila, Gran Gala, lime juice, fresh sour on the rocks or frozen. *Must be 21 + to order margaritas. To purchase alcoholic beverages, food must be purchased with.*

Sangria Rita

Sangria Rita

$8.00

Frozen margarita swirled with our signature housemade sangria. *Must be 21 + to order margaritas. To purchase alcoholic beverages, food must be purchased with.*

Infused Margaritas

$10.00

Choice of : Tamarind, Hibiscus-Ginger or Pineapple-Serrano house infused El Jimador Blanco tequila, Cointreau, agave nectar, lime juice. Served on the rocks. *Must be 21 + to order margaritas. To purchase alcoholic beverages, food must be purchased with.*

Rincon Top Shelf Margarita

$12.00

Milagro Reposado, Cointreau, Fresh Lime Juice, Agave Nectar. Served on the rocks. *Must be 21 + to order margaritas. To purchase alcoholic beverages, food must be purchased with.*

Skinny Rita

$11.00

El Jimador Blanco, Cointreau, Grand Marnier, Fresh Lime Juice, Splenda®️ Served Up! *Must be 21 + to order margaritas. To purchase alcoholic beverages, food must be purchased with.*

Ranch Water

$12.00

Don Julio Blanco, Topo Chico, fresh lime juice. *Must be 21 + to order margaritas. To purchase alcoholic beverages, food must be purchased with.*

Mangonada

Mangonada

$9.00

mango frozen margarita with chamoy, tajin salt & Mexican candy. *Must be 21 + to order margaritas. To purchase alcoholic beverages, food must be purchased with.*

Mexican Candy

$9.00

Watermelon frozen margarita, Tabasco, tajin salt. *Must be 21 + to order margaritas. To purchase alcoholic beverages, food must be purchased with.*

Spicy Cucumber Margarita

$11.00

El Jimador Reposado, Fresh Lime Juice, Muddled Cucumbers, Serrano Slices, Simple Syrup. *Must be 21 + to order margaritas. To purchase alcoholic beverages, food must be purchased with.*

El Jefe Margarita

$22.00

El RIncon's Herradura Double Barrel Reposado, Cointreau, Fresh Lime Juice, Agave Nectar. Served with extra tequila on the side. *Must be 21 + to order margaritas. To purchase alcoholic beverages, food must be purchased with.*

Appetizers

Chile Con Queso Cup

Chile Con Queso Cup

$5.00

Blend of creamy cheeses. Served with homemade chips.

Chile Con Queso Bowl

$8.00

Blend of creamy cheeses. Served with homemade chips.

Queso Cargado

Queso Cargado

$11.50

Queso loaded with seasoned ground beef, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole. Served with homemade chips.

Housemade Guacamole

Housemade Guacamole

$11.00

Freshly made traditional guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes, picked red onions. Served with homemade chips.

Shrimp Brochette

Shrimp Brochette

$16.00

Five bacon-wrapped shrimp filled with serrano pepper and Monterey cheese; served with garlic cilantro butter and Mexican slaw.

Botanas Platter

$16.50

Combination of chicken fajita quesadillas, beef fajita nachos and chicken flautas; served with queso dip, sour cream and pico de gallo.

Flautas

$11.00

Chicken flautas with queso sauce, pico de gallo, and sour cream.

Nachos Locos

Nachos Locos

$15.00

Queso, pico de gallo, black beans, jalapeños, chipotle dressing served on a bed of chips » choice of: ground beef | shredded chicken | brisket +2

Quesadillas

Quesadillas

$12.50

Your choice of protien served on housemade flour tortillas with side of sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole.

Papo's Brisket Nachos

$13.50

Individual corn chips topped with brisket, black beans, Monterey cheese; served with side of guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and jalapenos.

Rincon Nachos

Rincon Nachos

$12.50

Indiviual corn chips with choice of protien topped with refried beans & cheddar cheese; served with side of guacamole, pico de gallo and jalapeños

Quart Salsa

$9.00

Pint Salsa

$5.00

Bag of Chips

$3.00

Soups & Salads

Tortilla Soup

Tortilla Soup

$6.00+

Homemade vegetable broth with shredded chicken, vegetable medley, topped with Monterey cheese, avocado and tortilla strips.

Charro Soup

Charro Soup

$4.50+

Pinto beans, bacon, onions, serrano peppers, tomatoes, cilantro and queso fresca.

Caldo de Camaron

$9.50+

Spicy vegetable soup with tail-on shrimp and vegetable medley.

Pollo Zucchini Salad

$13.50

Grilled chicken, grilled zucchini, sliced avocados, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, and ranch dressing on the side.

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$13.00

Choice of protien. Salad is served in a housemade crispy tortilla bowl with iceberg lettuce, cheddar cheese, guacamole, sour cream, tomato and black beans, with a side of chipotle ranch dressing.

Mexican Cobb Salad

Mexican Cobb Salad

$15.00

Choice of protien, romaine lettuce and spinach mix, topped with queso fresco, avocado, bacon, boiled egg, black beans, onions and tortilla strips with spicy cilantro dressing on the side.

Classics

Fajitas

Fajitas

$18.00

Your choice of protien on top of grilled onions and peppers; served with Mexican rice, charro beans, pico de gallo, guacamole and housemade tortillas.

Parrillada Fajita for Two

$34.00

Combination of beef, chicken and shrimp with grilled onion and bell peppers; served two sets of Mexican rice, charro beans, pico de gallo, guacamole and housemade tortillas (6)

Fajita Monterrey

$19.50

Choice of: beef or chicken fajita cooked with pico de gallo, grilled onions, peppers and topped with melted cheddar jack cheese; served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole and housemade tortillas.

Torta El Chavo

Torta El Chavo

$15.00

Grilled sandwich with pulled pork, guacamole, refried beans, monterey cheese, pickled onions and romaine lettuce served with guajillo sauce and side of fries.

Dos Burritos De Carne

$15.50

Grilled flat steak sautéed with ancho sauce and cheese wrapped in housemade flour tortilla topped with chipotle cream sauce and pico de gallo; served with mexican rice and refried beans.

El Gigante Burrito

El Gigante Burrito

$24.00

2.5lb burrito with grilled steak, charro beans, bacon, grilled onions, peppers, tomatoes, mexican rice, sour cream, guacamole and spicy serrano sauce; topped with queso and chili con carne.

Chimichanga

$14.50

Crispy burrito stuffed with beef fajita or chicken fajita topped with ranchera sauce; served with Mexican rice, charro beans and pico de gallo.

Asada Quesadillas

$14.00

Sautéed steak in adobo sauce with melted mix cheese on flour tortillas; served with sour cream and pico de gallo.

Especiales

Mar Y Tierra

Mar Y Tierra

$33.00

6oz marinated tenderloin, shrimp brochettes ,chipotle mashed potatoes, spinach enchilada with poblano sauce, pickled red onions and chimichurri on the side.

Pollo En Champinones

Pollo En Champinones

$16.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with mushroom cream sauce; served with cilantro rice, sautéed spinach, tomatoes and pickled red onions.

Pollo Mole

Pollo Mole

$16.00

Grilled chicken breast, mole sauce and queso fresca; served with Mexican rice and a side salad.

Filet Fajitas

$28.00

Beef tenderlion on bed of grilled onions, bell peppers, mushrooms and garlic butter; served with Mexican rice, guacamole, pico de gallo, charro beans and homemade tortillas.

Pescado a la Veracruz

$18.00

Mahi mahi, cilantro rice, sautéed spinach, green olives, pickled red onions, veracruz sauce.

Mexi Fried Rice

Mexi Fried Rice

$16.00

Beef fajita, chicken fajita, shrimp and chorizo with corn, carrots, onions with over easy egg and spicy serrano sauce.

Salmon Pastor

Salmon Pastor

$19.00

Sautéed pastor salmon fillet with mango sauce and adobo sauce; served with chipotle mashed potatoes, julienne vegetables and picked red onions.

Shrimp Pasta

$18.00

Shrimp, noodles, mushrooms, tequila cream sauce, cilantro and bell pepper.

Carnitas Chile Relleno

Carnitas Chile Relleno

$16.00

Open faced poblano pepper stuffed with carnitas, corn, raisins, Monterey cheese with guajillo sauce; served with Mexican rice and black beans.

Tacos

All entrees are served with three tacos
Baja Shrimp Tacos

Baja Shrimp Tacos

$17.50

Three flour tortillas filled with battered shrimp, Mexican slaw, avocado and chipotle aioli; served with Mexican rice and black beans.

Carnitas Tacos

Carnitas Tacos

$15.00

Three corn tortillas filled with carnitas, onions and cilantro; served with Mexican rice and black beans.

Papo's Brisket Tacos

$16.50

Three brisket tacos with sautéed onions, Monterrey cheese and poblano peppers on our housemade tortillas of your choice; served with Mexican rice and black beans.

Blackened Fish Tacos

$16.00

Three corn tortilla tacos filled with blackened tilapia, Mexican slaw, avocado and chipotle aioli; served with Mexican rice and black beans.

Crispy Tacos

$12.00

Three crispy shell tacos with lettuce tomatoes and cheddar cheese; served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

Tacos Al Carbon

$16.00

Three flour tortillas with your choice of beef or chicken fajita with grilled onions and bell peppers; served with a side of Mexican rice, refried beans, pico de gallo and guacamole

Enchiladas

Bandera Enchiladas

Bandera Enchiladas

$16.00

Three enchiladas: one ranchera ground beef, one cream sauce shredded chicken, and one poblano sauce cheese enchilada; served with Mexican rice and black beans.

Poblano Enchiladas

$13.50

Two shredded chicken and spinach enchiladas topped with creamy poblano sauce; served with cilantro rice, grilled zucchini and squash.

Verde Enchiladas

Verde Enchiladas

$13.00

Two shredded chicken enchiladas topped with tomatillo sauce, served with Mexican rice and mixed salad.

Traditional Enchiladas

Traditional Enchiladas

$12.50

Two seasoned ground beef enchiladas topped with chile con carne; served with mexican rice and refried beans.

Ranchera Enchiladas

Ranchera Enchiladas

$13.00

Choice of: beef fajita or chicken fajita served on top of two cheese ranchera enchiladas; served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

Rincon Enchiladas

$13.00

Two shredded chicken enchiladas on a red tortilla topped with chipotle cream sauce; served with cilantro rice and black beans.

Lunch Served from 11-3pm

Burrito

Burrito

$11.50

Flour tortilla with choice of protien, Mexican rice and beans; served on the side side pico de gallo, molcajete sauce and sour cream » choice of: ground beef | shredded chicken | carnitas | brisket +2

Lunch Fajitas

Lunch Fajitas

$13.50

Choice of protien with grilled onion and bell peppers; served guacamole, pico de gallo, Mexican rice, refried beans and housemade tortillas

Chalupas

Chalupas

$11.50

Three open faced chalupas: 1 ground beef, 1 chicken and 1 guacamole all topped with lettuce, cheddar cheese and tomatoes

Chile Relleno

$13.00

Fried chile Relleno filled with Monterey cheese topped with ranchera sauce; served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

Crispy Tacos

Crispy Tacos

$12.00

Three crispy shell tacos with lettuce tomatoes and cheddar cheese; served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

Lunch Chimichanga

$13.00

Crispy burrito stuffed with ground beef or shredded chicken topped with ranchera sauce; served with side of Mexican rice, refried beans and pico de gallo.

Guiso De Res

Guiso De Res

$14.00

Beef stew sautéed in guajillo sauce, Mexican rice, avocado, cilantro.

Papo Special

Papo Special

$12.00

Combo plate with one cheese enchilada with chili con carne, one crispy beef taco, & one guacamole chalupa; served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

Plato Completo

Plato Completo

$13.00

Grilled chicken breast, julienne vegetables, cilantro rice, guacamole and pico de gallo.

Pollo Fajita Wrap

Pollo Fajita Wrap

$13.00

Chicken fajita wrapped in a flour tortilla with lettuce, tomato, cheddar jack cheese, and avocado; served with a cup of tortilla soup and chipotle dressing on the side.

Lunch Tacos Al Carbon

Lunch Tacos Al Carbon

$13.50

Choice of: beef fajita or chicken fajita; two tacos on housemade tortilla with peppers and onions; served with guacamole, pico de gallo, Mexican rice and charro beans.

Tilapia Poblano

Tilapia Poblano

$13.50

Blackened tilapia served with a creamy poblano sauce, cilantro rice and julienne vegetables.

Desserts

Flan

Flan

$8.00

The best housemade caramel custard you'll ever have.

Stacked Churros

Stacked Churros

$10.00

Molcajete filled churros served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and caramel sauce.

Tres Leches

Tres Leches

$9.00

Three layer cake drizzled with caramel sauce.

Sopapillas

Sopapillas

$7.00

Pastries tossed in sugar and cinnamon served with honey, whipped cream and fresh strawberries.

Ganche De Chocolate

Ganche De Chocolate

$9.00Out of stock

Chocolate ganache cake served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Scoop Ice Cream

$2.00

Vanilla ice cream.

Beverages

Fountain Soda

$2.50

Ice Tea

$2.50

Jarritos

$3.00

Agua Fresca

$3.50

Mexican Coke

$3.50

Topo Chico

$3.00

Fiji Water

$2.50

Red Bull

$3.50

Extra Sides

Add Tortillas 3 Corn

$2.00

Add Tortillas 3 Flour

$2.00

Refried Beans

$2.50+

Rice

$2.50+

Side of Avocado

$2.00

Side of Charro Beans

$2.75

Side of Cheddar Cheese

$1.00

Side of Chicken Breast

$6.50

4oz Fajita Beef

$7.00

Side of Grilled Vegetables

$3.50

Side of Guacamole

$2.50

Side of Jalapenos

$1.00

Side of Pico de Gallo

$1.00

Side of Queso Sauce

$1.00

Side of Serrano Sauce

$1.50

Side of Serranos

$1.00

Side of Sour Cream

$1.00

Kids (10 & under)

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$6.00

4 chicken nuggets, choice of side and fountain drink.

Kids Flauta

$6.00

Chicken flauta, side of queso sauce, choice of side and fountain drink.

Kids Quesadilla

$6.00

Homemade flour tortilla quesadilla with choice of protein, side and fountain drink.

Kids Fajita

$6.00

Kids fajita with choice of side and fountain drink.

Kids Nachos

$6.00

Individual corn chip topped with melted cheese, refried beans, and choice of protien. Served with choice of side and fountain drink.

Kids Enchilada

$6.00

One enchilada, served with choice of side and fountain drink.

Kids Taco

$6.00

One taco served with side of choice and fountain drink.

Family Meals for 4

Fajita Family Pack

$60.00

Chips and salsa. Grilled steak and chicken fajitas with sauteed peppers and onions. Our homemade flour tortillas, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, Mexican rice and refried beans. (Vegetarian will come with black beans & cilantro rice)

Enchiladas Family Pack

$40.00

Chips and salsa. Eight enchiladas with choice of ground beef, shredded chicken or cheese and choice of sauce: chili con carne, queso, or poblano. Mexican rice and refried beans.

Taco Bar Family Pack

$40.00

Chips and salsa. Ground beef or shredded chicken with our homemade crispy taco shells. Lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, Mexican rice and refried beans. Three tacos per person.

Dips, Chips & Sips

$38.00

Chips, salsa, queso and guacamole. Along with 4 house margaritas. (1 pint each of dip)

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Always Fresh! Made from Scratch!

Location

2809 Preston Rd #1200, Frisco, TX 75034

Directions

