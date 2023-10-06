Breakfast Desayunos

1. T-bone, 2 Eggs

$12.99

T-bone, 2 huevos

2. Beef Fajita, 2 Eggs

$9.99

Fajita de res, 2 huevos

3. Pork Chop, 2 Eggs

$10.99

Chuleta, 2 huevos

4. 2 pancakes, 2 huevos

$6.99

2 pancakes, 2 huevos

5. Beef Stew, Two Eggs

$8.99

Carne guisada, 2 huevos

6. Eggs with Oven Sausage

$6.99

Huevos con chorizo americano

7. Omelette Of Beef or Chicken

$9.99

Omelette de res

8. Beef Fajita With Chilaquiles

$10.99

Fajita de res con chilaquiles rojos

9. Chilaquiles With Two Eggs

$8.99

Chilaquiles verdes con 2 huevos

10. Eggs with Sausage

$6.99

Huevos con salchicha

11. 2 Eggs with Cactus

$6.99

2 huevos con nopales

Two Sunny Side Up Eggs with Sauce

$6.99

Huevos rancheros

Huevos al Gusto

$6.99

Huevos

Mexican Sausage with Eggs

$6.99

Huevos con chorizo

Ham with Eggs

$6.99

Huevos con jamón

Huevos Machacado

$7.99

Extra Tortilla

$0.75

1 Huevo Extra

$1.00

Breakfast Tacos

Bacon with Egg

$1.99

Tocino con huevo

Beans with Cheese

$1.99

Frijoles con queso

Potatoes with Egg

$1.99

Papas con huevo

Mexican Sausage with Egg

$1.99

Chorizo con huevo

Ham with Cheese

$1.99

Jamón con queso

Ham with Egg

$1.99

Jamón con huevo

Beans with Egg and Cheese

$1.99

Frijoles con huevo y queso

Homemade Flour Tortillas with Cheese

$0.25

Extra with cheese

Taco de papa con huevo

$1.99

Taco de huevo ala mexicana

$1.99

Taco de chorizo huevo y queso

$2.50

Taco de salchicha con huevo y queso

$2.50

Taco de jamon con huevo y queso

$2.50

Taco de tocino con huevo y queso

$2.50

Taco de frijol huevo y queso

$2.50

Enchiladas & Combinations

22. Red Enchiladas

$9.99

Enchiladas rojas de fajita de res o pollo

23. Green Enchiladas

$8.99

Enchiladas verdes de fajita de res o pollo

24. Mexican Style Enchiladas

$10.99

Enchiladas mexicanas de fajita de res o pollo

25. Mexican Plate

$8.99

Plato mexicano

26. Tex-Mex Plate

$11.99

Plato Tex-Mex

27. Burrito Jalisco

$10.99

Burrito Jalisco

28. Three Quesadillas

$10.99

Tres quesadillas de bistec

29. Quesadilla Plate

$9.99

Plato de quesadilla

30. Texano Plate

$10.99

Plato texano

31. Combination

$10.99

Combinación

32. Stuffed Poblano Pepper

$9.99

With special homemade sauce. Chiles rellenos con salsa especial de la casa

33. Bistec Con Papas

$11.99

Bistec con papas

34. Chicken Flautas

$10.99

Flautas de pollo

35. Green Sauce Chicken

$10.99

Pollo en salsa verde

36. Taco Salad Con Carne

$9.99

Taco salad con carne

37. Salads: Salmon, Chicken or Beef

$12.99

Ensalada de salmón, pollo o fajita

38. Enchiladas Con Nachos

$11.99

(2) enchiladas con nachos

39. Devil Fried Chicken

$10.99

Pollo frito a la diabla

39. Ranchero Fried Chicken

$10.99

Pollo frito ranchero

40. Plato de Niños

$5.50

Trozos de pollo, taco, hamburguesa, enchilada o quesadilla

41. Quail Order

$16.99

Orden de huilota a la parrilla o a la diabla

42. Chimichanga

$9.99

Chimichanga

43. Red Enchiladas with Quail

$9.99

Enchiladas rojas con huilota

43. Red Enchiladas with Chicken

$9.99

Enchiladas rojas con pollo

44. T-bone With Vegetables

$15.99

T-bone con vegetales

45. Beef Ribs In Green Sauce

$12.99

Costillas de res en salsa verde

46. Pork Meat

$11.99

Carne de puerco

47. Two Crispy Tacos

$9.99

Dos tacos crispy de picadillo o pollo

48. Tacos Texanos

$9.99

49. One Beef Crispy Taco & One Chicken Enchilada

$8.99

Un taco crispy y una enchilada de pollo

50. One Beef Chalupa & One Chicken Enchilada

$8.99

Una chalupa de res y una enchilada de pollo

51. One Enchilada & One Tamal With Gravy & Cheese

$9.99

Una enchilada y un tamal cubierto con salsa y queso

52. One Chicken Flauta & Beef Crispy Taco

$9.99

Una flauta de pollo, un taco crispy de carne

Enchiladas Tierra Caliente

$13.99

Con carne o pollo

Mole

$11.99

53. Sincronizada

$9.25

54. Dos Enchiladas

$8.99

55. Three Chicken Enchiladas w/ Sour Cream

$10.99

56. Fajita Poblana

$12.99

57. A la Diabla Fajitas

$12.99

58. Pork Chops

$11.99

59. Special Plate

$11.99

Pancho Villa Shrimp Plate

$13.99

Fajita Plate Platillos De Fajita

1. Beef & Chicken Fajita

$13.99

Fajitas de res y pollo

2. Grilled Beef Fajita

$12.99

Fajita asada

3. Grilled Chicken Fajita

$11.99

Fajita de pollo

4. Fajita & 2 Enchiladas

$13.99

Tampiqueña y 2 enchiladas de queso (fajita o tripa)

5. Quail In Green Sauce

$12.99

Huilotas en salsa verde

5. Quail in Red Sauce

$12.99

Huilotas en salsa roja

6. Beef Stew

$10.99

Carne guisada

7. Beef Milanesa

$12.99

Milanesa (res)

7. Chicken Milanesa

$12.99

Milanesa (pollo)

8. Mexican Style Beef Tongue

$12.99

Lengua a la mexicana

9. Beef Steak

$12.99

Bistec a la mexicana

10. Ranch Beef Steak

$12.99

Bisteck ranchero

11. Mexican Style BBQ

$12.99

Barbacoa a la mexicana

12. Chicken Plate with Bell Pepper

$12.99

Pollo con chile morrón

13. Chicken Fajita with Cheese

$12.99

Fajita de pollo con queso derretido y guacamole

14. Mexican Tacos

$10.99

Tacos a la mexicana

15. Charcoal Broiled Beef

$10.99

Tacos al carbón

Carne Asada

$13.99

Especialidad de la casa

Gorditas Sopes & Tostadas

Tacos Rancheros

$7.99

Sopes

$5.50

Meat choice

Gordita

$4.99

Meat choice

Huarache

Huaraches

$4.99

Parrilladas Hot Plates

16. Chipotle Chicken

$10.99

Pechuga en chipotle

17. Parrillada Mixta

$16.99

Chicken, Beef Or Mix

18. Beef, Chicken Fajita & Shrimp

$19.99

Fajita de res, Fajita de pollo y (4) camarones

19. Bistec Sirloin

$12.99

Bistec sirloin

20. Beef Ribs

$14.99

Costillas de res

21. T-bone with Fries

$17.99

T-bone steak with papas fritas

Mexican Style T-bone Steak

$17.99

Steak a la mexicana

T-bone with Potato

$15.99

T-bone con papa horneada o vegetales

Birria Y Consomé De Chivo

$17.99

Molcajeteada Mixta

$18.99

T-bone Ranchero

$17.99

T-bone steak ranchero

Molcajete Mixta para 2

$32.99

Seafood Mariscos

Grilled Shrimp

$13.99

Camarones a la plancha

Tilapia Fish

$11.99

Mojarra frita

Mexican Style Shrimp

$13.99

Camarones a la mexicana

Mexican Style Tilapia Fish

$13.99

Mojarra a la mexicana

Ranch Sauce Style Tilapia Fish

$13.99

Mojarra ranchera

Breaded Fish Fillet

$12.99

Filete de pescado empanizado

Grilled Fish Fillet

$12.99

Filete de pescado a la plancha

Shrimp Soup

$12.99

Caldo de camarón o caldo de pescado

Seafood Soup

$13.99

Caldo de mariscos

Medium (Mediano) Ceviche Cocktail

$10.99

Large (Grande) Ceviche Cocktail

$11.99

32 Oz Ceviche Cocktail

$15.99

Medium (Mediano) Shrimp Cocktail

$10.99

Large (Grande) Shrimp Cocktail

$11.99

32 Oz Shrimp Cocktail

$15.99

Ceviche Order

$10.99

Shrimp Torta

$7.99

Torta de camarón

Mojarra Adobada

$13.99

Mojarra Empapelada

$16.99

Breaded Shrimp

$13.99

Devil Sauce Shrimp

$13.99

Butter sauce Shrimp

$13.99

Ranch sauce Shrimp

$13.99

Shrimp Burrito

$8.99

Shrimp Quesadilla Small

$5.99

Shrimp Quesadilla Large

$8.99

Shrimp Tostada

$4.99

Shrimp Gordita

$5.99

Aporreado Tierra Caliente

$10.99

Soups

Small Chicken Soup

$8.99

Caldo de pollo

Large Chicken Soup

$9.99

Caldo de pollo

Small Beef Soup

$8.99

Caldo de res

Large Beef Soup

$8.99

Caldo de res

Chicken Noodle Soup

$8.99

Sopa de fideo con pollo

SM Menudo

$8.99

Only weekends. Solo fines de semana

LG Menudo

$9.99

Only weekends. Solo fines de semana

SM Pozole

$8.99

Only weekends. Solo fines de semana

LG Pozole

$9.99

Only weekends. Solo fines de semana

Caldo de Pollo de Rancho

$10.99

Caldo de Iguana

$30.00

Desserts Postres

Carrot Cake

$5.50

Cheesecake

$5.50

Tres Leches

$5.50

Sopapillas

$5.50

Churros

$5.50

Galletas

$5.99

Tacos Burritos & Tortas

Tacos

$3.00

Mini Tacos order

$12.99

Mini Tacos each

$2.50

Each one

Burrito

$6.99

Meat choice

Torta

$6.99

Meat choice

Bebidas

Bebida de Lata

$1.50

Soft Drink/ Refresco

$1.99

Aguas

Orange Juice

Hot Chocolate

$1.99

Coffee

$1.99

Coffee To GO

$2.50

Iced Tea

$1.99

Micheladas

$5.00

Margarita

$5.50

Cerveza importada

$4.75

Cerveza Nacional

$4.25

Cubetazo

$21.00

Cabrisun

$1.00

Jaritto

$1.99

Soda Mexicana

$2.75

Agua Mineral

$1.99

Dulces

Dulces

$1.99

Side Orders

Tortillas de Maiz

$1.50

Tortillas de Harina

$1.50

Papas Fritas

$1.99

Side de Arroz 8 oz

$1.50

Side de Arroz 16 oz

$2.99

Side de Arroz 32 oz

$3.99

Guacamole Sm 8 oz

$4.00

Guacamole lg 16 oz

$6.00

Chips & salsa

$1.99

Frijoles Charros

$2.50

Frijoles Refritos

$1.99

Chile con Queso sm 8 oz

$4.00

Chile con Queso lg 16 oz

$6.00

Tamales Extras

$2.50

Queso Fresco side

$2.00

Aguacate side

$2.00

Huilota extra

$4.00

Fajita extra

$4.00

Pollo Extra

$4.00

Nopal de penca extra

$4.00

Aperitivos

Alitas

$11.99

Guadalajara Nachos

$9.99

Mexico D.F Style Tacos

$6.99

Orden de Nopales

$4.99

Crispy Tacos

$5.99

Pancho Villas Botana

$10.99

Papas De Casa

$6.99

Queso Flameado

$6.99

Camarones Botana (7)

$8.99

Quesadilla Chica

$5.50

Quesadilla Grande

$7.50

Nachos Regulares

$5.99