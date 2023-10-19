Breakfast Desayunos

1. T-bone, 2 Eggs
$12.99

T-bone, 2 huevos

2. Beef Fajita, 2 Eggs
$9.99

Fajita de res, 2 huevos

3. Pork Chop, 2 Eggs
$10.99

Chuleta, 2 huevos

4. 2 pancakes, 2 huevos
$6.99

2 pancakes, 2 huevos

5. Beef Stew, Two Eggs
$8.99

Carne guisada, 2 huevos

6. Eggs with Oven Sausage
$6.99

Huevos con chorizo americano

7. Omelette Of Beef or Chicken
$9.99

Omelette de res

8. Beef Fajita With Chilaquiles
$10.99

Fajita de res con chilaquiles rojos

9. Chilaquiles With Two Eggs
$8.99

Chilaquiles verdes con 2 huevos

10. Eggs with Sausage
$6.99

Huevos con salchicha

11. 2 Eggs with Cactus
$6.99

2 huevos con nopales

Two Sunny Side Up Eggs with Sauce
$6.99

Huevos rancheros

Huevos al Gusto
$6.99

Huevos

Mexican Sausage with Eggs
$6.99

Huevos con chorizo

Ham with Eggs
$6.99

Huevos con jamón

Huevos Machacado
$7.99
Extra Tortilla
$0.75
1 Huevo Extra
$1.00

Breakfast Tacos

Bacon with Egg
$1.99

Tocino con huevo

Beans with Cheese
$1.99

Frijoles con queso

Potatoes with Egg
$1.99

Papas con huevo

Mexican Sausage with Egg
$1.99

Chorizo con huevo

Ham with Cheese
$1.99

Jamón con queso

Ham with Egg
$1.99

Jamón con huevo

Beans with Egg and Cheese
$1.99

Frijoles con huevo y queso

Homemade Flour Tortillas with Cheese
$0.25

Extra with cheese

Taco de papa con huevo
$1.99
Taco de huevo ala mexicana
$1.99
Taco de chorizo huevo y queso
$2.50
Taco de salchicha con huevo y queso
$2.50
Taco de jamon con huevo y queso
$2.50
Taco de tocino con huevo y queso
$2.50
Taco de frijol huevo y queso
$2.50

Enchiladas & Combinations

22. Red Enchiladas
$9.99

Enchiladas rojas de fajita de res o pollo

23. Green Enchiladas
$8.99

Enchiladas verdes de fajita de res o pollo

24. Mexican Style Enchiladas
$10.99

Enchiladas mexicanas de fajita de res o pollo

25. Mexican Plate
$8.99

Plato mexicano

26. Tex-Mex Plate
$11.99

Plato Tex-Mex

27. Burrito Jalisco
$10.99

Burrito Jalisco

28. Three Quesadillas
$10.99

Tres quesadillas de bistec

29. Quesadilla Plate
$9.99

Plato de quesadilla

30. Texano Plate
$10.99

Plato texano

31. Combination
$10.99

Combinación

32. Stuffed Poblano Pepper
$9.99

With special homemade sauce. Chiles rellenos con salsa especial de la casa

33. Bistec Con Papas
$11.99

Bistec con papas

34. Chicken Flautas
$10.99

Flautas de pollo

35. Green Sauce Chicken
$10.99

Pollo en salsa verde

36. Taco Salad Con Carne
$9.99

Taco salad con carne

37. Salads: Salmon, Chicken or Beef
$12.99

Ensalada de salmón, pollo o fajita

38. Enchiladas Con Nachos
$11.99

(2) enchiladas con nachos

39. Devil Fried Chicken
$10.99

Pollo frito a la diabla

39. Ranchero Fried Chicken
$10.99

Pollo frito ranchero

40. Plato de Niños
$5.50

Trozos de pollo, taco, hamburguesa, enchilada o quesadilla

41. Quail Order
$16.99

Orden de huilota a la parrilla o a la diabla

42. Chimichanga
$9.99

Chimichanga

43. Red Enchiladas with Quail
$9.99

Enchiladas rojas con huilota

43. Red Enchiladas with Chicken
$9.99

Enchiladas rojas con pollo

44. T-bone With Vegetables
$15.99

T-bone con vegetales

45. Beef Ribs In Green Sauce
$12.99

Costillas de res en salsa verde

46. Pork Meat
$11.99

Carne de puerco

47. Two Crispy Tacos
$9.99

Dos tacos crispy de picadillo o pollo

48. Tacos Texanos
$9.99
49. One Beef Crispy Taco & One Chicken Enchilada
$8.99

Un taco crispy y una enchilada de pollo

50. One Beef Chalupa & One Chicken Enchilada
$8.99

Una chalupa de res y una enchilada de pollo

51. One Enchilada & One Tamal With Gravy & Cheese
$9.99

Una enchilada y un tamal cubierto con salsa y queso

52. One Chicken Flauta & Beef Crispy Taco
$9.99

Una flauta de pollo, un taco crispy de carne

Enchiladas Tierra Caliente
$13.99

Con carne o pollo

Mole
$11.99
53. Sincronizada
$9.25
54. Dos Enchiladas
$8.99
55. Three Chicken Enchiladas w/ Sour Cream
$10.99
56. Fajita Poblana
$12.99
57. A la Diabla Fajitas
$12.99
58. Pork Chops
$11.99
59. Special Plate
$11.99
Pancho Villa Shrimp Plate
$13.99

Fajita Plate Platillos De Fajita

1. Beef & Chicken Fajita
$13.99

Fajitas de res y pollo

2. Grilled Beef Fajita
$12.99

Fajita asada

3. Grilled Chicken Fajita
$11.99

Fajita de pollo

4. Fajita & 2 Enchiladas
$13.99

Tampiqueña y 2 enchiladas de queso (fajita o tripa)

5. Quail In Green Sauce
$12.99

Huilotas en salsa verde

5. Quail in Red Sauce
$12.99

Huilotas en salsa roja

6. Beef Stew
$10.99

Carne guisada

7. Beef Milanesa
$12.99

Milanesa (res)

7. Chicken Milanesa
$12.99

Milanesa (pollo)

8. Mexican Style Beef Tongue
$12.99

Lengua a la mexicana

9. Beef Steak
$12.99

Bistec a la mexicana

10. Ranch Beef Steak
$12.99

Bisteck ranchero

11. Mexican Style BBQ
$12.99

Barbacoa a la mexicana

12. Chicken Plate with Bell Pepper
$12.99

Pollo con chile morrón

13. Chicken Fajita with Cheese
$12.99

Fajita de pollo con queso derretido y guacamole

14. Mexican Tacos
$10.99

Tacos a la mexicana

15. Charcoal Broiled Beef
$10.99

Tacos al carbón

Carne Asada
$13.99

Especialidad de la casa

Gorditas Sopes & Tostadas

Tacos Rancheros
$7.99
Sopes
$5.50

Meat choice

Gordita
$4.99

Meat choice

Huarache

Huaraches
$4.99

Parrilladas Hot Plates

16. Chipotle Chicken
$10.99

Pechuga en chipotle

17. Parrillada Mixta
$16.99

Chicken, Beef Or Mix

18. Beef, Chicken Fajita & Shrimp
$19.99

Fajita de res, Fajita de pollo y (4) camarones

19. Bistec Sirloin
$12.99

Bistec sirloin

20. Beef Ribs
$14.99

Costillas de res

21. T-bone with Fries
$17.99

T-bone steak with papas fritas

Mexican Style T-bone Steak
$17.99

Steak a la mexicana

T-bone with Potato
$15.99

T-bone con papa horneada o vegetales

Birria Y Consomé De Chivo
$17.99
Molcajeteada Mixta
$18.99
T-bone Ranchero
$17.99

T-bone steak ranchero

Molcajete Mixta para 2
$32.99

Seafood Mariscos

Grilled Shrimp
$13.99

Camarones a la plancha

Tilapia Fish
$11.99

Mojarra frita

Mexican Style Shrimp
$13.99

Camarones a la mexicana

Mexican Style Tilapia Fish
$13.99

Mojarra a la mexicana

Ranch Sauce Style Tilapia Fish
$13.99

Mojarra ranchera

Breaded Fish Fillet
$12.99

Filete de pescado empanizado

Grilled Fish Fillet
$12.99

Filete de pescado a la plancha

Shrimp Soup
$12.99

Caldo de camarón o caldo de pescado

Seafood Soup
$13.99

Caldo de mariscos

Medium (Mediano) Ceviche Cocktail
$10.99
Large (Grande) Ceviche Cocktail
$11.99
32 Oz Ceviche Cocktail
$15.99
Medium (Mediano) Shrimp Cocktail
$10.99
Large (Grande) Shrimp Cocktail
$11.99
32 Oz Shrimp Cocktail
$15.99
Ceviche Order
$10.99
Shrimp Torta
$7.99

Torta de camarón

Mojarra Adobada
$13.99
Mojarra Empapelada
$16.99
Breaded Shrimp
$13.99
Devil Sauce Shrimp
$13.99
Butter sauce Shrimp
$13.99
Ranch sauce Shrimp
$13.99
Shrimp Burrito
$8.99
Shrimp Quesadilla Small
$5.99
Shrimp Quesadilla Large
$8.99
Shrimp Tostada
$4.99
Shrimp Gordita
$5.99
Aporreado Tierra Caliente
$10.99

Soups

Small Chicken Soup
$8.99

Caldo de pollo

Large Chicken Soup
$9.99

Caldo de pollo

Small Beef Soup
$8.99

Caldo de res

Large Beef Soup
$8.99

Caldo de res

Chicken Noodle Soup
$8.99

Sopa de fideo con pollo

SM Menudo
$8.99

Only weekends. Solo fines de semana

LG Menudo
$9.99

Only weekends. Solo fines de semana

SM Pozole
$8.99

Only weekends. Solo fines de semana

LG Pozole
$9.99

Only weekends. Solo fines de semana

Caldo de Pollo de Rancho
$10.99
Caldo de Iguana
$30.00

Desserts Postres

Carrot Cake
$5.50
Cheesecake
$5.50
Tres Leches
$5.50
Sopapillas
$5.50
Churros
$5.50
Galletas
$5.99

Tacos Burritos & Tortas

Tacos
$3.00
Mini Tacos order
$12.99
Mini Tacos each
$2.50

Each one

Burrito
$6.99

Meat choice

Torta
$6.99

Meat choice

Bebidas

Bebida de Lata
$1.50
Soft Drink/ Refresco
$1.99
Aguas
Orange Juice
Hot Chocolate
$1.99
Coffee
$1.99
Coffee To GO
$2.50
Iced Tea
$1.99
Micheladas
$6.00
Margarita
$5.50
Cerveza importada
$4.99
Cerveza Nacional
$4.25
Cubetazo
$21.00
Caprisun
$1.00
Jarrito
$1.99
Soda Mexicana
$2.75
Agua Mineral
$1.99
Especial Margarita
$1.00
shots
$10.00
Botella de Agua
$1.50

Dulces

Dulces
$1.99

Side Orders

Tortillas de Maiz
$1.50
Tortillas de Harina
$1.50
Papas Fritas
$1.99
Side de Arroz 8 oz
$1.50
Side de Arroz 16 oz
$2.99
Side de Arroz 32 oz
$3.99
Guacamole Sm 8 oz
$4.00
Guacamole lg 16 oz
$6.00
Chips & salsa
$1.99
Frijoles Charros
$2.50
Frijoles Refritos
$1.99
Chile con Queso sm 8 oz
$4.00
Chile con Queso lg 16 oz
$6.00
Tamales Extras
$2.50
Queso Fresco side
$2.00
Aguacate side
$2.00
Huilota extra
$4.00
Fajita extra
$4.00
Pollo Extra
$4.00
Nopal de penca extra
$4.00

Aperitivos

Alitas
$11.99
Guadalajara Nachos
$9.99
Mexico D.F Style Tacos
$6.99
Orden de Nopales
$4.99
Crispy Tacos
$5.99
Pancho Villas Botana
$10.99
Papas De Casa
$6.99
Queso Flameado
$6.99
Camarones Botana (7)
$8.99
Quesadilla Chica
$5.50
Quesadilla Grande
$7.50
Nachos Regulares
$5.99
toquere
$2.50