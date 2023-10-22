Drinks/Bebidas

Drinks/Bebidas

Monster
$3.00
Mexican glass Coke
$4.00
Glass Spite
$4.00
Dasani water
$2.00
Bottled zero
$3.00
Tum-E-Yummies
$2.00
Apple juice
$2.50
Sangria
$3.00
Manzanita
$3.00
jarritos
$3.00
Topo chico
$3.00
can coke
$2.00
can diet
$2.00
can orange fanta
$2.00

Aguas Frescas

Large Jamaica
$4.00
large Horchata
$4.00
Large Pina
$4.00
large Tamarindo
$4.00
Large cucumber/lime
$4.00
Small Jamaica
$3.50
Small Horchata
$3.50
Small Pina
$3.50
Small Tamarindo
$3.50
Small cucumber/lime
$3.50

Main Menu

Breakfast Plates/Desayunos

El Yucateco
$14.00

2 Scambled Eggs w Tomatoes, and Onions, Black Beans, Avocado, Queso Fresco,Hand made Tortillas or Toast.

Huevos Rancheros
$14.00

2 Over Medium Fried Eggs, Served on Hot Handmade Tortillas Black Beans, Mild Salsa Topped w/Queso Freso and Avocado Slices.

Chiaquiles Verdes
$14.00

2 Eggs, Handmade Tortilla Chips,Green House Salsa Topped with cheese and Sour cream

Huevos con Chorizo
$14.00

Chorizo Scrambled w/ Eggs Topped off with sour cream and Queso freso with a Side of black beans and 4 Handmade Tortillas.

Caldos

Albondigas
$15.00

Pork meatballs stew, Citrus salsa, Radish, Habanero & Cilantro with Four Handmade Tortillas.

Caldo de Rez
$17.00

Beef Soup with Vegtables with 4 handmade Tortillas

Pozole
$15.00

Pork soup with Red chili sauce with hominy, Garnished with shredded cabbage, lime and Habanero.

Escabeche
$16.00

Stew Braised Chicken Soup Topped off with Red Pickled Onions & Black Pepper.

Relleno Negro
$15.00

Black Chili Chicken Stew with Pork Meatball and 4 Handmade Tortillas

Menudo
$18.00

Beef Belly Soup w/ Tripe Topped Off with Diced Onions, Cilantro, and lime

Frijol con puerco
$15.00

Black Beans Soup With Pork Topped with Radish, cilantro, onions, Tomato salsa on side

Pollo Horniado
$15.00

Annatto Rubbed Chicken, Rice ,Black Beans and Cabbage

Empanizado De Pollo
$15.00

Breaded chicken, rice,Black Beans, Cabbage and lime.

Poc-Chuc
$18.00

Grilled Pork Marinated in Beer and sour Orange Juice, Black Beans, Rice,cabbage, Avocado, Picked red onions

Cochinta
$16.00

Pork Wrapped in Banana leaves with anatto seasoning, Cabbage, Red Pickled Onions and 4 Handmade Tortillas

Salado de puerco
$16.00

Salted Pork,Cabbage salad, Black Beans, and rice and 4 handmade Tortillas

Picadillo de puerco
$15.00

Shredded Beef with Radish, Cilantro, Lime with rice and Black Beans.

Green Enchiladas
$15.00

2 Enchiladas with Green salsa Topped off with cheese,sour cream and lettuce,Rice and Black Beans on side.

Bistek De Rez
$16.00

Thin Sliced Beef Braised Into Tomato Sauce with Rice and Black Beans.

Carne Deshebrada
$16.00

Shredded Beef with Radish, cilantro,and Cabbage, with Black Beans and 4 Handmade Tortillas.

Carnitas
$15.00

Grilled Pork, with Black Beans, Cabbage,Onions Avocado, And House Salsa,

Pescado Frito
$16.00
Spicy Prawns
82nd Burger
$15.00
Mayan Tacos
$4.00
Empanadas
$4.00
Panuchos
$4.00
Salbutes
$4.00
Tamales
$3.50

Platillos

Bistek De Rez
$16.00

Thin Sliced Beef Braised Into Tomato Sauce with Rice and Black Beans.

Carne Asada
$17.00

Grilled Beef, Rice, Black Beans,Grilled Green Onions and Jalapenio.

Carne Deshebrada
$16.00

Shredded Beef with Radish, cilantro,and Cabbage, with Black Beans and 4 Handmade Tortillas.

Carnitas
$15.00

Grilled Pork, with Black Beans, Cabbage,Onions Avocado, And House Salsa,

Cochinta
$16.00

Pork Wrapped in Banana leaves with anatto seasoning, Cabbage, Red Pickled Onions and 4 Handmade Tortillas

Empanizado De Pollo
$15.00

Breaded chicken, rice,Black Beans, Cabbage and lime.

Green Enchiladas
$15.00

2 Enchiladas with Green salsa Topped off with cheese,sour cream and lettuce,Rice and Black Beans on side.

Picadillo de puerco
$15.00

Shredded Beef with Radish, Cilantro, Lime with rice and Black Beans.

Poc-Chuc
$18.00

Grilled Pork Marinated in Beer and sour Orange Juice, Black Beans, Rice,cabbage, Avocado, Picked red onions

Pollo Horniado
$15.00

Annatto Rubbed Chicken, Rice ,Black Beans and Cabbage

Red Enchiladas
$15.00

2 Enchiladas with Red salsa Topped off with cheese,sour cream and lettuce,Rice and Black Beans on side.

Salado de puerco
$16.00

Salted Pork,Cabbage salad, Black Beans, and rice and 4 handmade Tortillas

Tacos

Taco asada
$4.00

Handmade Corn Tortilla, Black Refried Beans, Asada, Topped with Cabbage, Red PIckled onions, House Salsa.

Taco carnitas
$4.00

Handmade Corn Tortilla, Black Refried Beans, Carnitas, Topped with Cabbage, Red PIckled onions, House Salsa.

Taco pollo
$4.00

Handmade Corn Tortilla, Black Refried Beans, Meat, Topped with Cabbage, Red PIckled onions, House Salsa.

Taco Poc-Chuc
$4.00

Handmade Corn Tortilla, Black Refried Beans, Meat, Topped with Cabbage, Red PIckled onions, House Salsa , and slice of Avocado.

Taco cochinita
$4.00

Handmade Corn Tortilla, Pork, Topped with Cabbage, & Red Pickled onions,

Taco relleno negro
$4.00

Handmade Corn Tortilla, Chili Chicken, Topped Red PIckled onions, and slice of Avocado.

Breakfast Burritos

Bacon burrito
$10.29

Bacon, cheese, potatoes,Eggs

El Yucateco
$9.49

Scramled Eggs, Potatoes, Cheese tomato and onions.

Meat lover
$11.00

Ham,Bacon, sausage, Eggs, Potatoes and cheese.

Chorizo
$9.99

Chorizo,Black Beans, Sour Cream,Cheese,and avocado

Ham
$9.99

Ham, Tomatoes, Eggs,Cheese, and potatoes,

Salbutes

salbut pollo
$4.00

Corn Dough Tortilla Fried, topped with Chicken Lettuce,cabbage, tomato, pickled red onions,avocado, & Jalapeno

salbut poc-chuc
$4.00

Corn Dough Tortilla Fried, topped with Grilled Pork Lettuce,cabbage, tomato, pickled red onions,avocado, & Jalapeno

salbut asada
$4.00
salbut cochinita
$4.00
salbut relleno negro
$4.00
salbut escabeche
$4.00
salbut carnitas
$4.00

Desserts

Flan
$4.00

Baked Sweet Custard with Caramel Sauce.

Churros
$4.00

Fried Dough Topped with cinnamon and sugar

weekend only french toast

french toast
$10.00
Pancake
$10.00
french toast combo
$14.00
pancake toast combo
$14.00

Panuchos

pollo
$4.00

Corn Dough Tortilla Fried, topped with Chicken Lettuce,cabbage, tomato, pickled red onions,avocado, & Jalapeno

poc-chuc
$4.00

Corn Dough Tortilla Fried, topped with meat, Lettuce,cabbage, tomato, pickled red onions,avocado, & Jalapeno

cochinita
$4.00

Corn Dough Tortilla Fried, topped with meat,cabbage, tomato and pickled red onions

asada
$4.00

Corn Dough Tortilla Fried, topped with meat,cabbage, pickled red onions,avocado,

relleno negro
$4.00

Corn Dough Tortilla Fried, topped with meat,cabbage, & pickled red onions

escabeche
$4.00

Corn Dough Tortilla Fried, topped with meat, Lettuce,pickled red onions, & Jalapeno

carnitas
$4.00

Corn Dough Tortilla Fried, topped with meat, Lettuce,cabbage,pickled red onions,avocado, & Jalapenio

Empanadas

Empanada cheese
$4.00

Corn tortilla stuffed with cheese and folded into half,topped off with tomato salsa, Pickled red onions,& Cabbage

Empanadas chicken
$4.00

Corn tortilla stuffed with chicken and folded into half,topped off with tomato salsa, Pickled red onions,& Cabbage

Empanada pork
$4.00

Corn tortilla stuffed with ground pork and folded into half,topped off with tomato salsa, Pickled red onions,& Cabbage

Empanada cochinita
$4.00

Corn tortilla stuffed with cochinita pork and folded into half,topped off with tomato salsa, Pickled red onions,& Cabbage

mexican

Super quesadilla
$15.00

flour tortilla with choice of meat ,lettuce, guacamole,sour cream, and pico de gallo

Torta
$10.99

Telera bread, Meat,Pinto beans, lettuce, cheese & Jalapenos,

Flautas
$10.99

5 Rolled Chicken Tacos Topped off with guacamole, lettuce, & cheese side of Rice & Beans

Crunchy tacos
$3.99

Fried Taco Tortilla with meat Topped with lettuce and cheese.

Taco salad
$10.99

Fried Tortilla ,Meat, Topped with Beans, Lettuce,Pico de gallo,Guacamole,Sour Cream, & Cheese

chimichanga plate
$13.50

A Deep Fried Burrito stuffed with meat side of Rice & Beans.

Carne asada fries
$14.50

French Fries Topped with meat, beans, guacamole, Pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese

carne asade nachos
$13.50

Tortilla Chips Topped with meat, beans, guacamole, Pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese

super burrito
$11.00

Flour Tortilla with meat, beans, guacamole, Pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese

Quesadilla reg.
$9.99

Flour Tortilla with Meat and cheese.

Burrito Especial
$10.99

Flour Tortilla filled with Meat, Pico de gallo, Sour Cream, Cheese,Rice and Beans

Burrito regular
$9.99

Flour Tortilla filled with Meat, Pico de gallo ,Rice and Beans

Tamales

Chicken Tamales Wrapped in Banana leaves with Tomato sauce
tamales
$4.00

Tortas Yucatecas

Torta De Cochinita
$10.99

Telera Bread with Cochinita meat, Red Pickled Onins and Cabbage.

Torta De Poc-Chuc
$10.99

Telera Bread with Black Refried Beans, Marinated Pork Meat, Cabbage, Red Pickled Onions and House Salsa

Torta De Carnitas
$10.99

Telera Bread with Black Refried Beans, Pork Meat, Cabbage, Red Pickled Onions and House Salsa

Especiales

especials

Pibes
$16.00
pipian de rez
$15.00
brazo de reina
$10.00

Desserts

churros
$4.00
Flan
$4.00

Sides

Sides/Extras

1/2 pint beans
$3.00
1/2 pint rice
$3.00
Avocado
$3.00
Tortilla order
$2.00