El Rodeo - Hershey 1077 West Governor Road
1077 West Governor Road
Hummelstown, PA 17036
NA Beverages
Soft Drinks
Dairy Beverages
Agua Frescas
Frozen Drinks (NA)
Bottled Soda
Mexican Drinks
Soups-Salads-Apps
Appetizers
- Nachos Supremos$11.25
Cheese nachos topped with ground beef, chopped chicken, beans, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream
- Made-to-Order Guacamole$12.00
Large, made to order, table side. Served with chips
- Cream Cheese Poppers$7.50
Mild jalapeño peppers stuffed with rich cream cheese and covered in a delicious crisp breading
- Chorizo Quesadilla$10.25
A delicious flour tortilla filled with tasty chorizo (Mexican sausage), beans, and cheese, grilled to a golden brown and garnished with lettuce, sour cream, and pico de gallo
- Nachos Con Chorizo$11.50
Cheese nachos topped with Mexican sausage, jalapeños, lettuce, sour cream, cilantro, and tomato
- Villa Sampler$14.50
Chicken quesadilla, beef and Chicken taquitos, beef nachos, guacamole, pico de gallo, jalapeños, and sour cream
- Cheese Sticks$7.35
- Guacamole Dip$5.25
- Bean Dip$7.00
- Mexican Pizza$9.35
A crispy flour tortilla topped with beans, ground beef, cheese, onions, and tomatoes
- Cheese Dip$5.25
- Pico De Gallo$5.15
- Rodeo Quesadilla$8.05
Your choice of shredded chicken or ground beef, served with sour cream and guacamole
- Cheese Quesadilla$4.35
- Chicken Nachos$8.99
- Beef Nachos$8.99
- Bean Nachos$8.25
- Nachos with Cheese$7.95
- Queso Fundido & Chips$9.75
- Dozen Buffalo Wing$14.25
- Half Dozen Buffalo Wing$9.50
Soups & Salads
- Guacamole Salad$5.50
- Garden Salad$5.99
Lettuce, onion, green bell pepper, tomato, and cheese
- Crema Salad$4.25
- Caldo De Pollo Chicken Soup$6.75
- Frijoles De La Olla$6.50
Bean soup with onions, tomatoes, cilantro, and jalapeños
- Sopa De Tortilla$6.99
Chicken broth with onions, cheese, avocado, tomato, cilantro, and tortilla strips
- Black Bean Soup$6.50
Topped with sour cream or cheese
- Sopa Azteca$6.99
Strips of crispy tortillas in a richly seasoned tomato-chile chicken broth. Topped with cheese and chile pasilla
A La Carte & Sides
Side Orders
- Basket of Chips$2.99
- Salsa$1.75
- Basket of Chips & Salsa$3.99
- Jalapeño Peppers$1.95
- Sour Cream$1.85
- French Fries$3.95
- Cheese Fries$5.50
- Tomatoes$1.50
- Onions$1.50
- Hot Sauce$2.99
- Lettuce$1.99
- Cheese$2.35
- Cilantro$1.35
- Green Sauce$1.99
- Mild Sauce$2.25
- Vegetables$4.50
Broccoli, zucchini, squash, and carrots
- Large Chips$5.25
- Salsa 16 oz$5.25
A La Carte
- Black Beans$3.65
- Refried Beans$3.25
- Mexican Rice$3.25
- Chalupa Texana$7.50
Fried corn tortilla topped with chicken, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, and tomatoes
- Chimichanga (1)$6.75
One soft or fried chimichanga filled with chicken or beef tips. Topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and tomato
- 1 Piece Chiles Rellenos$3.99
Stuffed with cheese (authentic) or try our beef style, piece of pepper topped with ground beef and covered with melted cheese
- 3 Pieces Chiles Rellenos$9.99
Stuffed with cheese (authentic) or try our beef style, piece of pepper topped with ground beef and covered with melted cheese
- 1 Piece Tamales - Chicken$3.75
- 3 Pieces Tamales - Chicken$8.99
Tortillas
Enchiladas-Burritos-Tacos
Enchiladas
Burritos
Kid's Menu
- A. One Mini Beef Burrito and One Hard Beeftaco$6.95
- B. One Hard Beef Taco, Rice, and Beans$6.95
- C. One Hard Beef Taco, One Beef Enchilada, and French Fries$6.95
- D. One Beef Enchilada, Beans, and French Fries$6.95
- E. One Cheese Quesadilla, French Fries, and Rice$6.95
- F. One Hamburger, French Fries, and Rice$6.95
- G. One Mini Soft Beef Taco, Rice, and Beans$6.95
- H. One Hot Dog, Two Cheese Sticks, and Rice$6.95
- I. Grilled Cheese Sandwich, French Fries, and Rice$6.95
- J. Chicken Fingers, Rice, and French Fries$6.95
- K. Macaroni and Cheese and French Fries$6.95
- One Mini Cheese Pizza and French Fries$6.95
- One Mini Pepperoni Pizza and French Fries$6.95
Lunch Only
- Speedy Gonzales$8.25
One hard beef taco, one beef enchilada and choice of rice or beans
- Lunch Chimichanga$9.95
One soft or fried flour tortilla filled with your choice of beef tips, ground beef, chicken, or carnitas (pork) and topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and guacamole. Served with rice and beans
- Burrito Especial$8.25
One beef or chicken burrito topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream
- Huevos Con Chorizo$9.25
Two scrambled eggs with Mexican sausage. Served with rice, beans, and three tortillas
- Huevos Rancheros$8.95
Two ranch-style eggs topped with ranchera sauce. Served with rice, beans, and three tortillas
- Rancho Quesadilla$9.75
A grilled flour tortilla folded and stuffed with scrambled eggs, Mexican sausage (chorizo) and cheese. Served with sour cream, pico de gallo, and rice
- Lunch Fajitas$11.50
Chicken or steak served with tortillas, rice, and your choice of beans or lettuce and sour cream
- Lunch Shrimp Fajitas$11.50
- Lunch Enchiladas Verdes$9.50
Two chicken enchiladas topped with cheese and green sauce. Served with rice
- Carnitas a La Mexicana$11.50
Tender, boneless pork sautéed with tomatoes, onions, and jalapeños. Served with rice, beans, and three tortillas
- Lunch San Jose Burrito$10.50
8" flour tortilla, tender grilled chicken smothered with chorizo, rice, and beans. Topped with jalapeño cheese sauce, garnished with pico de gallo
- Chile Verde Burrito$9.99
Tender, boneless pork (carnitas), rice and beans wrapped in a flour tortilla and topped with green sauce. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream
- Lunch Sp No. 1$9.25
Cheese or beef chile relleno, hard beef taco, beans, and guacamole salad
- Lunch Sp No. 2$8.75
One beef burrito, rice, and beans
- Lunch Sp No. 3$8.99
One beef burrito, one hard beef taco and choice of rice or beans
- Lunch Sp No. 4$8.75
One cheese or beef chile relleno, rice, and beans
- Lunch Sp No.5$7.99
One beef enchilada, rice, and beans
- Lunch Sp No. 6$9.50
One burrito and one enchilada topped with lettuce, sour cream, and tomatoes. Choice of ground beef or chicken
Sides
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
1077 West Governor Road, Hummelstown, PA 17036