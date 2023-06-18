EL RODEO MENTOR 7601 Mentor Avenue
7601 Mentor Avenue
Mentor, OH 44060
Dinner Menu
Appetizers
Queso Fundido with Chorizo
Served with Tortillas.
10 Buffalo Wings
El Rodeo Sampler
Beef Nachos with Chicken Quesadillas and Chicken Flautas. Served with a side of Lettuce, Sour Cream and Guacamole
Mexican Fries
Fries topped with Special Cheese Salsa, Ground Beef, Pico De Gallo & Sour Cream.
Supreme Chicken Quesadilla
Chicken and Cheese Quesadilla served with a side of Lettuce, Sour Cream and Pico De Gallo
Fajita Nachos
Topped with Grilled Chicken or Steak, Grilled Onions, Mixed Bell Peppers, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Sour Cream
Nacho Supreme
Topped With Queso, Ground Beef, Grilled Chicken, Beans, Lettuce, Tomato, Sour Cream and Guacamole
Stuffed Jalapeños
Dips
Soup & Salads
Chicken Tortilla Soup
Caldo de Camaron
Shrimp Soup
Coctel de Camaron
Mexican Shrimp Cocktail
Taco Salad
Choice of Ground Beef or Grilled Chicken/ Served in a Fried Tortilla Bowl. Covered with Queso and Mixed Cheese. Topped with Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sour Cream, and Guacamole
Shrimp Fajita Taco Salad
Served in a Fried Tortilla Bowl Grilled Shrimp, Onions, and Bell Peppers. With Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sour Cream, and Guacamole
Super Salad
Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Spinach, Bell Peppers, Broccoli, and Mushrooms
Sopa de Mariscos
Includes Shrimp, Scallops, Tilapia, and Vegetables
Tacos & Enchiladas
Street Tacos
Your choice of three Grilled Steak, Chicken, Carnitas or Chorizo Tacos. Served with Rice, Beans, Cilantro, and Onions. Your choice of Corn or Flour Tortillas
Tacos de Pescado
Grilled or Fried Fish in two Flour Tortillas topped with Lettuce and Pico de Gallo. Served with Rice and our Spicy Hot Salsa
Tacos de Camaron
Delicious Shrimp cooked in our Special Creamy Salsa, stuffed in two Flour Tortillas, topped with chopped Tomatoes. Served with Rice and Avocado Salad
Enchiladas Verdes
Three Chicken Enchiladas, topped with Green Sauce Onions and Cheese. Served with a side of Rice and Beans
Enchiladas Supremas
For the Enchilada lover. Five different enchiladas. Ground Beef, Grilled Chicken, Bean, Beef Stew and Cheese Enchilada topped with Cheese, Enchilada Sauce. Served with Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Sour Cream.
Enchiladas Rancheros
Pork Carnitas atop three Cheese Enchiladas topped with Ranchera Sauce. Served with a side of Rice and Beans
Enchiladas Poblano
Three Chicken Enchiladas topped with Mole Poblano Sauce, Mexican Cheese, and diced Onions. Served with a side of Rice and Beans
Enchiladas Mexicanas
One Shredded Chicken, one Shredded Beef and one Cheese Enchilada topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Guacamole and Sour Cream. Served with a side of Rice and Beans.
Burritos
Burrito Grande
Grilled Chicken, Beans, Rice topped with Shredded Cheese. Served with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sour Cream.
Burrito California
Grilled Chicken, Mushrooms, and Onions. Served with Rice and Beans
Burrito Fajita
Grilled Chicken, Peppers, Onions, Rice, and Beans. Served with Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole, Sour Cream
El Burrito Chef
Grande Burrito with grilled chicken, and Chile Relleno. Served with lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole, and Sour Cream
Burritos Carnitas
Pork, with Rice and Beans. Served with Lettuce, Sour Cream, and grilled Jalapeño
Burrito Texano
Grilled Chicken, Shrimp, Steak, Bell Peppers, Onions, Rice, and Beans. Served with Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole and Sour Cream
Burrito Degollado
Grilled Chicken, Chorizo, Rice and Beans. Served with Lettuce and Sour Cream
Fajitas
Steak Fajitas
All Fajitas are cooked with Onions and Bell Peppers. Served with a side of Rice, Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes Guacamole, Sour cream, and Tortillas.
Chicken Fajitas
All Fajitas are cooked with Onions and Bell Peppers. Served with a side of Rice, Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes Guacamole, Sour cream, and Tortillas.
Mixed Fajitas
All Fajitas are cooked with Onions and Bell Peppers. Served with a side of Rice, Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes Guacamole, Sour cream, and Tortillas.
Shrimp Fajitas
All Fajitas are cooked with Onions and Bell Peppers. Served with a side of Rice, Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes Guacamole, Sour cream, and Tortillas.
Del Mar Fajitas
All Fajitas are cooked with Onions and Bell Peppers. Served with a side of Rice, Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes Guacamole, Sour cream, and Tortillas.
Pork Fajitas
All Fajitas are cooked with Onions and Bell Peppers. Served with a side of Rice, Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes Guacamole, Sour cream, and Tortillas.
Texas Fajitas
All Fajitas are cooked with Onions and Bell Peppers. Served with a side of Rice, Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes Guacamole, Sour cream, and Tortillas.
Combination Dinners
Pick Two
Create your own combo. All combos come with your choice of two of the following side dishes: Mexican Rice, Refried Beans, Black Beans, or Whole Beans
Pick Three
Create your own combo. All combos come with your choice of two of the following side dishes: Mexican Rice, Refried Beans, Black Beans, or Whole Beans
House Specials
Carnitas
Pork chunks served with Rice, Beans, Guacamole Salad, Jalapeños, and Tortillas
Rodeo Dinner
One of each: Beef Enchilada, Chicken Tamale, Bean Chalupa, Beef Chile Relleno, Hard Beef Taco, Rice and Beans
Chimichangas
Two Soft or Deep-Fried Flour Tortillas filled with Chicken or Beef and topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sour Cream and Guacamole. Served with a side of Rice and Beans
Quesabirria
Three Quesabirria with a side of Consome, Rice, Cilantro and Onions.
Taquitos Mexicanos
Four Fried Taquitos (two beef and two chicken). Served with a side of Rice, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Guacamole, and Sour Cream.
Molcajete
Steak, Chicken, Shrimp, Sausage and Vegetables with Shredded Cheese. Served with Rice and Beans.
Quesadilla Fajita
Chicken or Steak with grilled Bell Peppers, and Onions. Served with a side of Lettuce, Tomatoes, Guacamole and Rice.
Pineapple
Open face Pineapple filled with Supreme Fajitas. (Shrimp, Chicken, Steak & Chorizo)
Chile Colorado
Topped with melted cheese sauce served with a side of rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, and tortillas
Chile Verde
Juicy Beef served with Rice, Beans and Tortillas
Mexican Hamburger
Beef Patty topped with Ham, Bacon, Cheese, Pineapple grilled Onions, Mushrooms, Lettuce and Tomato and served with Fries
Quesadilla Burger
Beef Patty topped with White and American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Onions. Served with fries.
Chicken
Arroz con Pollo
Grilled Chicken with Rice and topped with Cheese Sauce, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Sour Cream. Served with Flour Tortillas
Pollo Feliz
Marinated, Grilled Chicken Breast topped with Mushrooms, Onions, and Nacho Cheese. Served with Rice, Beans, Tortillas, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Lettuce and Tomatoes
ChoriPollo
Grilled Chicken Breast topped with Chorizo (Mexican Sausage), melted Cheese, and chunks of Pineapple. Served with Rice, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Guacamole
Mole Poblano
Chicken topped with Mole Poblano Sauce. Served with two Flour Tortillas, Rice, Guacamole, Lettuce and Tomatoes
Pollo Yucatan
Grilled Chicken Breast topped with Cheese Sauce, Zucchini, Bell Peppers and Onions. Served with Rice and Beans
Milanesa de Pollo
Breaded Chicken Breast served with sliced Fried Potatoes, Lettuce, Guacamole, Tomatoes, Onions and three Tortillas
Chilaquiles
Shredded Chicken atop Tortilla Chips covered with Special Sauce (Red or Green) and Cheese. Served with Rice, Guacamole, Lettuce and Tomatoes
Steak
Oracio Steak
T-bone Steak and Shrimp with your choice of Diablo Sauce or Garlic Sauce. Served with a side of Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sour Cream, and Rice
Steak Ranchero
T-bone Steak topped with El Rodeo Sauce and served with Rice, Refried Beans and Tortillas.
Carne Asada
Two tender Steaks grilled and served with a side of Rice, Refried Beans, Guacamole Salad and Tortillas
Steak a la Mexicana
Grilled Steak with Onion, Tomato and Jalapeños. Served with a side of Beans, Lettuce, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Tomatoes and Tortillas
Seafood
Arroz con Cama
Grilled Shrimp on a bed of Rice with Cheese Dip, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Sour Cream.
Mariscada
Grilled Jumbo Shrimp, Large Sea Scallops and Tilapia Fillet deliciously cooked with our special Diablo Sauce and served with White Rice and Vegetables.
Cancun Special
Jumbo Shrimp and Large Sea Scallops cooked with our Cheesy Cream Sauce on a bed of Rice. Served with vegetables
Lime Tilapia
Grilled Tilapia Fillet topped with Pico De Gallo and Lemon. Served on a bed of Rice and a side of Vegetables
Seafood Enchiladas
Three Shrimp, Scallops, Bell Pepper, and Onion enchiladas served with Rice and Tossed Sa
Camarones a la Diabla
Jumbo Shrimp cooked with our Special Diablo Sauce and served with Mexican Rice and Guacamole Salad.
Camarones a la Mexicana
Buttery Jumbo Shrimp cooked with Onions, Tomatoes and Jalapeños. Served with Mexican rice, Refried Beans, Guacamole Salad, and Tortillas
Camaron Al Modo de Ajo
Shrimp cooked in Garlic Sauce, Onions and Mushrooms. Served with Rice, Avocado Salad and Tortillas,
Seafood Quesadilla
Shrimp, Scallops, Green Peppers, Onions, and Tomatoes stuffed in a grilled Flour Tortilla. Served with a side of Rice, Tomatoes, Sour Cream and Guacamole.
Seafood Burrito
Shrimp, Scallops, Tilapia, Green Peppers, Tomatoes, Zucchini, Onions and Rice. Topped with Cheese Sauce
Shrimp Quesadilla
Shrimp, Onions, Green Peppers and Tomatoes stuffed in a Grilled Flour Tortilla. Served with a side of Rice, Tomatoes, Sour Cream and Guacamole
Vegetarian
Mushroom Burrito & Spinach Quesadilla
All combos come with your choice of two of the following sides:
Two Spinach Enchiladas
All combos come with your choice of two of the following sides:
Veggie Quesadillas
All combos come with your choice of two of the following sides:
Veggie Fajitas
All combos come with your choice of two of the following sides:
Veggie de la Casa
All combos come with your choice of two of the following sides:
A La Carte
Sides
Kids Meal
Lunch Menu
Lunch Combinations
Speedy Gonzalez
One Beef Taco, One Beef Enchilada and choice of Rice or Beans
#1
One Chile Relleno, One Beef Taco, Beans, and Guacamole Salad.
#2
One Beef Burrito, Rice, and Beans
#3
One Beef Burrito, One Beef Taco and Rice
#4
Two Beef Hard Tacos and Rice
#5
One Beef Burrito, One Bean Chalupa and Rice
#6
One Chicken Tamale, One Beef Burrito and Beans
#7
One Beef Enchilada, One Cheese Quesadilla and Rice
#8
Two Beef Enchiladas topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes and Sour Cream. Choice of Rice or Beans
#9
One Chicken Quesadilla served with Guacamole, Sour Cream, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Rice
#10
Veggie Quesadilla, filled with Grilled Onions, Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Zucchini. Served with Lettuce, Sour Cream, Tomatoes and Rice.
Lunch Fajitas
Lunch Fajita
Your Choice of Chicken or Beef with Lettuce, Guacamole, Sour Cream and two Flour Tortillas with Rice and Beans.
Lunch Veggie Fajita
Mushrooms, Broccoli, Zucchini and Onions with Lettuce, Guacamole, Sour Cream and two Flour Tortillas with Rice and Beans.
Lunch Shrimp Fajita
Shrimp served with Lettuce, Guacamole, Sour Cream and two Flour Tortillas with Rice and Beans
Lunch Texas Fajitas
Chicken, Beef and Shrimp with Lettuce, Guacamole, Sour Cream and two Flour Tortillas with Rice and Beans.
Lunch Specials
Lonch Taco Salad
Chicken or Beef, Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sour Cream and Shredded Cheese
Fried Chicken
Served with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Queso, with Rice and Beans
Lunch Beef Chimichanga
Served with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Queso, with Rice and Beans
Lunch Burrito w Chorizo
Mexican Sausage, Egg, Cheese, and Rice Burrito with a side of Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Sour Cream
Lunch Carnitas Express
Chopped Pork Carnitas with Onions, Jalapeños, and Tomatoes, with Tortillas, Rice, and Beans
Lunch Pollo Loco
Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast with Rice, Guacamole Salad, and Tortillas
Lunch Pollo Azteca
Grilled Chicken Breast with Onions, Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Tomatoes and Cheese Sauce. Served with Tortillas, Rice, and Beans
Lunch Arroz con Pollo
Grilled Shrimp over a bed of Rice topped with Queso, with Lettuce, Tomatoes and Sour Cream
Lunch Arroz con Camarones
Grilled Chicken over Rice topped with Queso, with a side of Lettuce, Sour Cream and two Flour Tortillas
Lunch Huevos al Gusto
Served with Tortillas, Rice, and Beans
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
