El Rodeo Mexican Restaurant 2808 Stelzer Road,
2808 Stelzer Road,
Shepard, OH 43219
Lunch Menu
L-Fajita Quesadilla
With fajita chicken, steak or pork, rice, lettuce, sour cream, and tomatoes. With Shimp 10.99
L-Acapulco Cheese Steak
A flour tortilla stuffed with grilled steak, onions, and nacho cheese. Served with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, rice, and beans
L-La Escondida Special
Marinated chicken breast grilled with onions and mushrooms and topped with melted mozzarella cheese. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, and three warm flour tortillas
L-Lunch Fajitas
Your choice of chicken or steak served with rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole, and three warm flour tortillas. with shrim 10.99
L-Lunch Carnitas
Tender pork tips, rice, beans, crema salad, and warm flour tortillas
L-Huevos con Chorizo or Rancheros
Scrambled egg con chorizo or rancheros. Served with rice, refried beans, and tortillas
L-Chimichanga
Your choice of chicken or ground beef in a chimichanga. Served with beans, rice, and crema salad. With Shrimp 9.99
L-Taco Salad Lunch
Crispy flour tortilla in a bowl shape with crisp greens and beans with your choice of chicken or beef. Topped with sour cream and grated cheese.
L-Enchilada Supreme
Two beef or chicken enchiladas with lettuce, sour cream, tomato, and rice.
L-Enchiladas Verdes
Two chicken enchiladas topped with green sauce and served with rice and crema salad.
L-Lunch El Poblano
Chicken burrito and enchilada topped with mole sauce and queso fresco. Served with rice
L-Speedy Gonzales
Taco, beef enchilada, and rice or beans.
L-Vegetarian Fajitas
Sautéed zucchini, squash, onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, green onions, and mushrooms served with rice, beans, crema salad, and three warm flour tortillas. Make it gluten free by substituting corn tortillas.
L-Chile Relleno
One chile relleno with rice and beans
Appetizers
Chimi Bites
Six mini crispy chimichangas filled with shredded chicken or ground beef and served with cheese dipping sauce
El Grande Sampler
Can't make up your mind? Choose up to four items to make your perfect grande sampler.
Chiken wings
El Trio
Cheese dip, guacamole dip, and bean dip.
Guacamole Dip
Bean dip
With cheese dip.
table side guacamole
Cheese Dip
Jalapeno poppers
six
Carne Asada Fries
crispy fries top with cheese dip, sour cream , pico de gallo and your choice of grilled chicken, chorizo or steak. Substitute Shrimp 13.99
Nachos
All nachos include cheese dip. Make ‘em even better with your favorite add-ons
Ceviche
Chilled shrimp with chopped onions, cucumbers, tomatoes, cilantro, and lime juice. Served over tostadas and topped with slices of avocado
Nachos Fajitas
Habit-forming! Our sizzling version of either steak or chicken fajitas served on a gigantic bed of crispy tortilla chips with cheese sauce. Perfect for sharing with your friends.
Nachos Supreme
Crisp tortilla chips loaded with chicken, beef, beans, and cheese dip. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, and sliced tomatoes.
Queso Fundido
Melted cheese with chorizo.
16 oz guacamole
16 oz cheese dip
32 oz guac
32 oz cheese dip
4 oz small salsa
16 oz small salsa
32 oz small salsa
small chips
Large Chips
Esquites
Corn in cup
Nachos supreme de camaron
Soups and Salads
Taco Salad
Crispy flour tortilla in a bowl shape with crisp greens and beans with your choice of chicken or beef. Topped with guacamole, sour cream and grated cheese.
Fajita Salad
A jumbo flour tortilla shell filled with lettuce, grilled seasoned chicken or steak and shredded cheese. Topped with sour cream and diced tomatoes.
Grilled Salad
Your choice of grilled chicken, steak, or shrimp served on a bed of mixed greens with whole black beans, cucumbers, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and avocado cubes. With your choice of dressing
El Rodeo Salad
Grilled chicken and shrimp served over a bed of mixed greens with whole black beans, cucumbers, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and avocado cubes. Topped with sautéed mushrooms. Served with your choice of dressing.
Sopa de Pollo
Chicken soup served with tortilla strips, rice, and pico de gallo topped with diced avocado
Menudo
Ramen Birria Soup
A la carte
Enchilada (1)
Chicken, beef, bean or cheese
enchilada (3)
Chicken, beef, bean or cheese
Burrito (1)
Chicken, beef or bean
Burrito (2)
Chicken, beef or bean
Hard Shell Taco(1)
Chicken or beef
Hard Shell Taco(3)
Chicken or beef
Soft Taco(1)
Chicken or beef
Soft Taco(3)
Chicken or beef
Tostaguac(1)
Chicken or beef
Tostaguac(2)
Chicken or beef
Quesadilla
Chicken or beef
Chile Relleno(1)
Chile Relleno(3)
Tamale(1)
Tamale(3)
Chimichanga(1)
Taquito Mexicano(1)
Chicken or beef
Fries
10 shrimp
Combinations
Pick two items
Pick three items
Combination #16
Chimichanga, taco, beans, and rice.
Combination #19
Enchilada, taco, chimichanga, and rice.
Ramon's Combo
Two chicken taquitos Mexicanos and one chicken enchilada topped with onions and cheese sauce, one beef enchilada topped with mole sauce, and one crispy supreme taco served with rice and sour cream.
El Rodeo Combo
One beef burrito topped with cheese sauce, one chicken enchilada topped with mole sauce, and two mini chimichangas served with rice and black beans.
Super Combo
One beef or chicken chimichanga, one beef or chicken enchilada, one cheese quesadilla, black beans, and rice.
Authentic Street Tacos
One Street Taco
Corn tortilla tacos filled with your choice of meat. Served with raw onions, cilantro and taqueria sauces.
Three Street Tacos
3 Corn tortilla tacos filled with your choice of meat. Served with raw onions, cilantro and taqueria sauces.
One American Taco
soft flour tortilla topped with lettuce, cheese and sour cream
Three American Tacos
3 soft flour tortilla topped with lettuce, cheese and sour cream
One Birria Taco
1 corn tortilla taco filled with birria (beef), served with cheese, cilantro, and onions
Three Birria Tacos
3 corn tortilla taco filled with birria (beef), served with cheese, cilantro, and onions
Street Taco Combo
2 tacos with rice and beans
Birria torta
Sizzlin Fajitas
Chicken or Steak Fajitas for one
Chicken or Steak Fajitas for two
Hawaiian Fajitas
Tender sliced chicken or steak stir-fried with bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, and pineapple. Served on pineapple half. Topped with cheese.
Shrimp Fajitas for one
Fajitas de camarón. For the shrimp lover in you! Fresh shrimp make this fajita really sizzle!
Shrimp Fajitas for two
Fajitas de camarón. For the shrimp lover in you! Fresh shrimp make this fajita really sizzle!
Fajitas Brava for one
Steak, carnitas, chorizo, chicken, and shrimp. The ultimate! A fine combination sure to set your tongue a-tingling!
Fajita Brava for two
Steak, carnitas, chorizo, chicken, and shrimp. The ultimate! A fine combination sure to set your tongue a-tingling!
Fajitas Texas for one
Flavor as big as the Lone Star state! Steak, chicken, and shrimp.
Fajitas Texas for two
Flavor as big as the Lone Star state! Steak, chicken, and shrimp.
Steak Dinners
Hawaiian Tacos
Two tacos with steak, bacon, and pineapple topped with lettuce, cheese, and pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans.
Steak Mexicano
Grilled 12 oz. t-bone steak topped with roasted bell peppers, white onions, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, and three-four tortillas.
Steak Supremo
A 12 oz. t-bone steak topped with mushrooms and onions, served with french fries and rice.
Steak & Shrimp
Ribeye steak and shrimp with melted cheese. Served with beans, rice, and warm flour tortillas.
Carne Asada
10 oz. steak topped with grilled onions. Served with rice, beans, crema salad, one jalapeño toreado, and three warm tortillas.
Burritos
Burrito Jalisco
Flour tortilla stuffed with pork, cooked with tomatoes, onions with bell peppers, rice and beans. Topped with white cheese, red sauce, avocado, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
Birria Burrito
Extra large burrito filled with shredded beef Birria, Mexican rice, corn, and black beans topped with cheese sauce and pico de gallo, served with small side salad and sour cream.
Cheese Steak Burrito
Soft flour tortilla with sliced steak, grilled onions, and nacho cheese. Served with crema salad and rice or beans.
Burrito Carne Asada
A burrito filled with carne asada, onions, peppers, and beans. Then smothered with cheese and salsa verde. Served with rice and pico de gallo.
Burrito Especial
Beef burrito with sauce, topped with cheese, lettuce, and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.
Burro Grande
Extra-large burrito filled with rice, beans, and your choice of grilled chicken or steak and chorizo, and topped with cheese. Served with shredded lettuce, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
Make your own Burrito
Your choice of meat, fillings, & toppings
Enchiladas
Mexicanas
Four enchiladas, one each of each filling, chicken, beef, bean, and cheese. Topped with three sauces, salsa verde, cheese dip, salsa roja, and sour cream. Served with rice.
Juan's Enchiladas
Three enchiladas filled with grilled chicken and spinach. Topped with cheese dip and served with rice
Rancheras
Three cheese enchiladas topped with shredded pork cooked with peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Finished with enchilada sauce and served with crema salad and rice.
Enchiladas de camarón
Three shrimp and cheese enchiladas served with rice, topped with white cheese.
Supreme
Four enchiladas, one each of chicken, beef, bean, and cheese, topped with lettuce, sour cream, and sliced tomatoes. Served with rice. Supremely satisfying
Enchiladas de mole
Three chicken enchiladas topped with our traditional dark chocolate mole sauce, queso fresco, and red onions. Served with rice and beans.
Verdes
Three chicken enchiladas topped with green tomatillo sauce and melted cheese. Served with lettuce, rice, and sour cream.
Classics
Molcajete
A hot stone bowl filled with ribeye steak, chicken, shrimp, poblano pepper, scallions and cactus. Served with rice, beans, crema salad, and tortillas.
Chimichangas
Two flour tortillas stuffed with chicken, steak, or ground beef, then deep-fried and topped with cheese dip, lettuce, and sour cream. Served with beans.
Taquitos Mexicanos
Four taquitos filled with tender beef or chicken, wrapped in corn tortillas and deep-fried. Topped with salsa, fresca crema, and queso fresco. Served with a salad, sour cream, tomatoes, and rice.
Carnitas Dinner
Our tender roast pork is served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, crema salad, and three soft warm flour tortillas
Huevos con Chorizo
Three farm-fresh eggs scrambled with spicy Mexican chorizo sausage. Served with Mexican rice, beans, and tortillas.
Arroz con protein
Your choice of grilled protein, red peppers, zucchini, squash, and onions on the bed of rice topped with cheese sauce and cilantro.
El Rodeo
Chicken breast and rib-eye steak cooked with onions and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, one beef enchilada, one jalapeño toreado, and warm tortillas. With Shrimp 18.49
Chicken
ChoriPollo
Grilled chicken breast topped with Mexican chorizo sausage, pineapple, and queso. Served with rice, crema salad, and three warm tortillas
San Jose
Strips of chicken and mushrooms cooked with onions, white cheese sauce, crema salad, rice, and three warm tortillas.
Pollo Popeye
Grilled chicken with spinach and mushrooms smothered in queso dip, served with rice and beans.
Mole Poblano
Grilled chicken topped with our classic dark chocolate mole poblano sauce, sesame seeds, and red onions. Served with rice, beans, crema salad, and three warm tortillas.
La Escondida Special
Marinated chicken breast grilled with onions and mushrooms. Topped with melted mozzarella cheese. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, and three warm flour tortillas.
Pollo a la Crema
Tender chicken cooked in authentic Mexican sour cream sauce, green peppers, onions, and mushrooms. Served with rice, beans, and warm tortillas.
Seafood
Mojarra
Fried mojarra served with rice or french fries, lettuce, tomato, avocado, and lemon.
Camarones al mojo de ajo
Sweet, tender shrimp laced with garlic, grilled peppers, and mushrooms, served with rice and crema salad.
Camarones a la diabla
Succulent shrimp grilled with onions and mushrooms and very spicy sauce. Served with rice and crema salad.
Shrimp a la mexicana
Very spicy shrimp grilled with onions, tomatoes, and green peppers. Served on a bed of rice with crema salad.
Fish Tacos
Two fish tacos with flour or corn tortillas topped with lettuce and cheese. Served with rice and pico de gallo.
Pescado Vallarta
Grilled haddock fillet cooked with red, green, and yellow bell peppers, onions, and yellow and green zucchini. Served with a side of rice and crema salad.
Coctel de Camaron
Mexican-style shrimp cocktail with avocados, onions, and tomatoes in juice. Hot or cold.
Caldo de Camaron
Quesadillas
Pizza Birria
California Steak Quesadilla
Extra large quesadilla filled with sliced steak, grilled onions, and mushrooms. Covered in white cheese sauce and served with crema salad and choice of rice or beans.
El Rodeo Quesadilla
Two quesadillas filled with cheese, one with chicken and one with ground beef. Served with rice and a small salad, topped with tomatoes and crema fresca.
Super Fajita Quesadilla
The super taste of a fajita in a quesadilla. A jumbo flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of grilled chicken, juicy steak, or pork with tomatoes, onions, peppers and melted cheese. Served with rice and guacamole salad.
Vegetarian
Vegetarian Fajita
Seasoned fresh vegetables, bell peppers, white onions, tomatoes, zucchini, squash, mushrooms, broccoli, cauliflower, and carrots sautéed fajita-style. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo.
Veggie Burrito
Zucchini, squash, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, and bell peppers grilled and rolled in a flour tortilla. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and your choice of rice or beans.
Vegetarian Quesadilla
Stuffed with cheese, mushrooms, green peppers, beans, zucchini, yellow squash, tomatoes, and onions. Served with black beans, lettuce, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
Chiles Rellenos
Two poblano chile peppers stuffed with Mexican cheese and topped with sauce. Served with rice and beans
Tacos de Calabacitas
Three corn tortilla tacos filled with grilled zucchini, yellow squash, tomatoes, and onions. Served with rice and beans.
Vegetarian Chimichangas
Grilled zucchini, yellow squash, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with beans.
Vegetarian Enchiladas
Three cheese enchiladas topped with sautéed veggies served with rice and black beans.
Spinach & Mushroom Quesadilla
A grilled flour tortilla filled with melted cheese, spinach, and mushrooms. Served with lettuce, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
Vegetarian Taco Salad
Crispy flour tortillas with sautéed zucchini, squash, tomatoes, bell peppers, mushrooms, beans, and cheese dip topped with lettuce and sour cream.