El Rodeo Mexican Restaurant
7601 Mentor Avenue
Mentor, OH 44060
Dinner Menu
Appetizers
- Queso Fundido with Chorizo$8.99
Served with Tortillas.
- 10 Buffalo Wings$13.99
- El Rodeo Sampler$12.99
Beef Nachos with Chicken Quesadillas and Chicken Flautas. Served with a side of Lettuce, Sour Cream and Guacamole
- Mexican Fries$10.99
Fries topped with Special Cheese Salsa, Ground Beef, Pico De Gallo & Sour Cream.
- Supreme Chicken Quesadilla$10.99
Chicken and Cheese Quesadilla served with a side of Lettuce, Sour Cream and Pico De Gallo
- Fajita Nachos$13.99
Topped with Grilled Chicken or Steak, Grilled Onions, Mixed Bell Peppers, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Sour Cream
- Nacho Supreme$11.99
Topped With Queso, Ground Beef, Grilled Chicken, Beans, Lettuce, Tomato, Sour Cream and Guacamole
- Stuffed Jalapeños$10.99
Dips
Soup & Salads
- Chicken Tortilla Soup$8.99
- Caldo de Camaron$17.99
Shrimp Soup
- Coctel de Camaron$16.99
Mexican Shrimp Cocktail
- Taco Salad$10.99
Choice of Ground Beef or Grilled Chicken/ Served in a Fried Tortilla Bowl. Covered with Queso and Mixed Cheese. Topped with Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sour Cream, and Guacamole
- Shrimp Fajita Taco Salad$12.99
Served in a Fried Tortilla Bowl Grilled Shrimp, Onions, and Bell Peppers. With Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sour Cream, and Guacamole
- Super Salad$12.99
Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Spinach, Bell Peppers, Broccoli, and Mushrooms
- Sopa de Mariscos$19.99
Includes Shrimp, Scallops, Tilapia, and Vegetables
Tacos & Enchiladas
- Street Tacos$12.99
Your choice of three Grilled Steak, Chicken, Carnitas or Chorizo Tacos. Served with Rice, Beans, Cilantro, and Onions. Your choice of Corn or Flour Tortillas
- Tacos de Pescado$14.99
Grilled or Fried Fish in two Flour Tortillas topped with Lettuce and Pico de Gallo. Served with Rice and our Spicy Hot Salsa
- Tacos de Camaron$14.99
Delicious Shrimp cooked in our Special Creamy Salsa, stuffed in two Flour Tortillas, topped with chopped Tomatoes. Served with Rice and Avocado Salad
- Enchiladas Verdes$12.99
Three Chicken Enchiladas, topped with Green Sauce Onions and Cheese. Served with a side of Rice and Beans
- Enchiladas Supremas$13.99
For the Enchilada lover. Five different enchiladas. Ground Beef, Grilled Chicken, Bean, Beef Stew and Cheese Enchilada topped with Cheese, Enchilada Sauce. Served with Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Sour Cream.
- Enchiladas Rancheros$13.99
Pork Carnitas atop three Cheese Enchiladas topped with Ranchera Sauce. Served with a side of Rice and Beans
- Enchiladas Poblano$12.99
Three Chicken Enchiladas topped with Mole Poblano Sauce, Mexican Cheese, and diced Onions. Served with a side of Rice and Beans
- Enchiladas Mexicanas$13.99
One Shredded Chicken, one Shredded Beef and one Cheese Enchilada topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Guacamole and Sour Cream. Served with a side of Rice and Beans.
Burritos
- Burrito Grande$13.99
Grilled Chicken, Beans, Rice topped with Shredded Cheese. Served with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sour Cream.
- Burrito California$13.99
Grilled Chicken, Mushrooms, and Onions. Served with Rice and Beans
- Burrito Fajita$13.99
Grilled Chicken, Peppers, Onions, Rice, and Beans. Served with Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole, Sour Cream
- El Burrito Chef$13.99
Grande Burrito with grilled chicken, and Chile Relleno. Served with lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole, and Sour Cream
- Burritos Carnitas$13.99
Pork, with Rice and Beans. Served with Lettuce, Sour Cream, and grilled Jalapeño
- Burrito Texano$14.99
Grilled Chicken, Shrimp, Steak, Bell Peppers, Onions, Rice, and Beans. Served with Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole and Sour Cream
- Burrito Degollado$13.99
Grilled Chicken, Chorizo, Rice and Beans. Served with Lettuce and Sour Cream
Fajitas
- Steak Fajitas$15.99
All Fajitas are cooked with Onions and Bell Peppers. Served with a side of Rice, Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes Guacamole, Sour cream, and Tortillas.
- Chicken Fajitas$15.99
All Fajitas are cooked with Onions and Bell Peppers. Served with a side of Rice, Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes Guacamole, Sour cream, and Tortillas.
- Mixed Fajitas$16.99
All Fajitas are cooked with Onions and Bell Peppers. Served with a side of Rice, Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes Guacamole, Sour cream, and Tortillas.
- Shrimp Fajitas$16.99
All Fajitas are cooked with Onions and Bell Peppers. Served with a side of Rice, Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes Guacamole, Sour cream, and Tortillas.
- Del Mar Fajitas$17.99
All Fajitas are cooked with Onions and Bell Peppers. Served with a side of Rice, Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes Guacamole, Sour cream, and Tortillas.
- Pork Fajitas$15.99
All Fajitas are cooked with Onions and Bell Peppers. Served with a side of Rice, Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes Guacamole, Sour cream, and Tortillas.
- Texas Fajitas$18.99
All Fajitas are cooked with Onions and Bell Peppers. Served with a side of Rice, Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes Guacamole, Sour cream, and Tortillas.
Combination Dinners
- Pick Two$11.99
Create your own combo. All combos come with your choice of two of the following side dishes: Mexican Rice, Refried Beans, Black Beans, or Whole Beans
- Pick Three$12.99
Create your own combo. All combos come with your choice of two of the following side dishes: Mexican Rice, Refried Beans, Black Beans, or Whole Beans
House Specials
- Carnitas$16.99
Pork chunks served with Rice, Beans, Guacamole Salad, Jalapeños, and Tortillas
- Rodeo Dinner$15.99
One of each: Beef Enchilada, Chicken Tamale, Bean Chalupa, Beef Chile Relleno, Hard Beef Taco, Rice and Beans
- Chimichangas$13.99
Two Soft or Deep-Fried Flour Tortillas filled with Chicken or Beef and topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sour Cream and Guacamole. Served with a side of Rice and Beans
- Quesabirria$13.99
Three Quesabirria with a side of Consome, Rice, Cilantro and Onions.
- Taquitos Mexicanos$13.99
Four Fried Taquitos (two beef and two chicken). Served with a side of Rice, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Guacamole, and Sour Cream.
- Molcajete$22.99
Steak, Chicken, Shrimp, Sausage and Vegetables with Shredded Cheese. Served with Rice and Beans.
- Quesadilla Fajita$14.99
Chicken or Steak with grilled Bell Peppers, and Onions. Served with a side of Lettuce, Tomatoes, Guacamole and Rice.
- Pineapple$18.99
Open face Pineapple filled with Supreme Fajitas. (Shrimp, Chicken, Steak & Chorizo)
- Chile Colorado$13.99
Topped with melted cheese sauce served with a side of rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, and tortillas
- Chile Verde$13.99
Juicy Beef served with Rice, Beans and Tortillas
- Mexican Hamburger$12.99
Beef Patty topped with Ham, Bacon, Cheese, Pineapple grilled Onions, Mushrooms, Lettuce and Tomato and served with Fries
- Quesadilla Burger$11.99
Beef Patty topped with White and American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Onions. Served with fries.
Chicken
- Arroz con Pollo$14.99
Grilled Chicken with Rice and topped with Cheese Sauce, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Sour Cream. Served with Flour Tortillas
- Pollo Feliz$15.99
Marinated, Grilled Chicken Breast topped with Mushrooms, Onions, and Nacho Cheese. Served with Rice, Beans, Tortillas, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Lettuce and Tomatoes
- ChoriPollo$15.99
Grilled Chicken Breast topped with Chorizo (Mexican Sausage), melted Cheese, and chunks of Pineapple. Served with Rice, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Guacamole
- Mole Poblano$14.99
Chicken topped with Mole Poblano Sauce. Served with two Flour Tortillas, Rice, Guacamole, Lettuce and Tomatoes
- Pollo Yucatan$14.99
Grilled Chicken Breast topped with Cheese Sauce, Zucchini, Bell Peppers and Onions. Served with Rice and Beans
- Milanesa de Pollo$14.99
Breaded Chicken Breast served with sliced Fried Potatoes, Lettuce, Guacamole, Tomatoes, Onions and three Tortillas
- Chilaquiles$12.99
Shredded Chicken atop Tortilla Chips covered with Special Sauce (Red or Green) and Cheese. Served with Rice, Guacamole, Lettuce and Tomatoes
Steak
- Oracio Steak$24.99
T-bone Steak and Shrimp with your choice of Diablo Sauce or Garlic Sauce. Served with a side of Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sour Cream, and Rice
- Steak Ranchero$19.99
T-bone Steak topped with El Rodeo Sauce and served with Rice, Refried Beans and Tortillas.
- Carne Asada$17.99
Two tender Steaks grilled and served with a side of Rice, Refried Beans, Guacamole Salad and Tortillas
- Steak a la Mexicana$17.99
Grilled Steak with Onion, Tomato and Jalapeños. Served with a side of Beans, Lettuce, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Tomatoes and Tortillas
Seafood
- Arroz con Cama$14.99
Grilled Shrimp on a bed of Rice with Cheese Dip, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Sour Cream.
- Mariscada$18.99
Grilled Jumbo Shrimp, Large Sea Scallops and Tilapia Fillet deliciously cooked with our special Diablo Sauce and served with White Rice and Vegetables.
- Cancun Special$17.99
Jumbo Shrimp and Large Sea Scallops cooked with our Cheesy Cream Sauce on a bed of Rice. Served with vegetables
- Lime Tilapia$16.99
Grilled Tilapia Fillet topped with Pico De Gallo and Lemon. Served on a bed of Rice and a side of Vegetables
- Seafood Enchiladas$16.99
Three Shrimp, Scallops, Bell Pepper, and Onion enchiladas served with Rice and Tossed Sa
- Camarones a la Diabla$16.99
Jumbo Shrimp cooked with our Special Diablo Sauce and served with Mexican Rice and Guacamole Salad.
- Camarones a la Mexicana$16.99
Buttery Jumbo Shrimp cooked with Onions, Tomatoes and Jalapeños. Served with Mexican rice, Refried Beans, Guacamole Salad, and Tortillas
- Camaron Al Modo de Ajo$16.99
Shrimp cooked in Garlic Sauce, Onions and Mushrooms. Served with Rice, Avocado Salad and Tortillas,
- Seafood Quesadilla$17.99
Shrimp, Scallops, Green Peppers, Onions, and Tomatoes stuffed in a grilled Flour Tortilla. Served with a side of Rice, Tomatoes, Sour Cream and Guacamole.
- Seafood Burrito$17.99
Shrimp, Scallops, Tilapia, Green Peppers, Tomatoes, Zucchini, Onions and Rice. Topped with Cheese Sauce
- Shrimp Quesadilla$16.99
Shrimp, Onions, Green Peppers and Tomatoes stuffed in a Grilled Flour Tortilla. Served with a side of Rice, Tomatoes, Sour Cream and Guacamole
Vegetarian
- Mushroom Burrito & Spinach Quesadilla$11.99
All combos come with your choice of two of the following sides:
- Two Spinach Enchiladas$11.99
All combos come with your choice of two of the following sides:
- Veggie Quesadillas$11.99
All combos come with your choice of two of the following sides:
- Veggie Fajitas$14.99
All combos come with your choice of two of the following sides:
- Veggie de la Casa$12.99
All combos come with your choice of two of the following sides:
A La Carte
Sides
Kids Meal
- Burrito with Rice$6.99
- Cheese Quesadilla with French Fries$6.99
- Beef Taco with Rice$6.99
- Chicken Fingers with French Fries$6.99
- Hamburger with French Fries$6.99
- Chicken Quesadilla with French Fries$6.99
- Quesadilla Con Arroz$6.99
- Quesadilla De Pollo Con Arroz$6.99
- Taco De Pollo Con Arroz$6.99
- Quesadilla Con Frijol$6.99
- Taco Con Papas$6.99
- Burrito Y Papas$6.99
- Taco Con Frijol$6.99
- Burrito Con Frijol$6.99
Lunch Menu
Lunch Combinations
- Speedy Gonzalez$9.99
One Beef Taco, One Beef Enchilada and choice of Rice or Beans
- #1$9.99
One Chile Relleno, One Beef Taco, Beans, and Guacamole Salad.
- #2$9.99
One Beef Burrito, Rice, and Beans
- #3$9.99
One Beef Burrito, One Beef Taco and Rice
- #4$9.99
Two Beef Hard Tacos and Rice
- #5$9.99
One Beef Burrito, One Bean Chalupa and Rice
- #6$9.99
One Chicken Tamale, One Beef Burrito and Beans
- #7$9.99
One Beef Enchilada, One Cheese Quesadilla and Rice
- #8$9.99
Two Beef Enchiladas topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes and Sour Cream. Choice of Rice or Beans
- #9$9.99
One Chicken Quesadilla served with Guacamole, Sour Cream, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Rice
- #10$9.99
Veggie Quesadilla, filled with Grilled Onions, Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Zucchini. Served with Lettuce, Sour Cream, Tomatoes and Rice.
Lunch Fajitas
- Lunch Fajita$10.99
Your Choice of Chicken or Beef with Lettuce, Guacamole, Sour Cream and two Flour Tortillas with Rice and Beans.
- Lunch Veggie Fajita$9.99
Mushrooms, Broccoli, Zucchini and Onions with Lettuce, Guacamole, Sour Cream and two Flour Tortillas with Rice and Beans.
- Lunch Shrimp Fajita$11.99
Shrimp served with Lettuce, Guacamole, Sour Cream and two Flour Tortillas with Rice and Beans
- Lunch Texas Fajitas$12.99
Chicken, Beef and Shrimp with Lettuce, Guacamole, Sour Cream and two Flour Tortillas with Rice and Beans.
Lunch Specials
- Lunch Taco Salad$9.99
Chicken or Beef, Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sour Cream and Shredded Cheese
- Lunch Chicken Chimichanga$9.99
Served with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Queso, with Rice and Beans
- Lunch Beef Chimichanga$9.99
Served with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Queso, with Rice and Beans
- Lunch Burrito w Chorizo$9.99
Mexican Sausage, Egg, Cheese, and Rice Burrito with a side of Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Sour Cream
- Lunch Carnitas Express$10.99
Chopped Pork Carnitas with Onions, Jalapeños, and Tomatoes, with Tortillas, Rice, and Beans
- Lunch Pollo Loco$10.99
Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast with Rice, Guacamole Salad, and Tortillas
- Lunch Pollo Azteca$12.99
Grilled Chicken Breast with Onions, Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Tomatoes and Cheese Sauce. Served with Tortillas, Rice, and Beans
- Lunch Arroz con Pollo$10.99
Grilled Shrimp over a bed of Rice topped with Queso, with Lettuce, Tomatoes and Sour Cream
- Lunch Arroz con Camarones$10.99
Grilled Chicken over Rice topped with Queso, with a side of Lettuce, Sour Cream and two Flour Tortillas
- Lunch Huevos al Gusto$9.99
Served with Tortillas, Rice, and Beans
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
7601 Mentor Avenue, Mentor, OH 44060