El Salpicón - Detroit
8600 Vernon Hwy
Detroit, MI 48209
Full Menu
Appetizers
- Fresh Guacamole
Avocado, tomato, onion, cilantro, salt and lime$9.55
- Empanadas De Camarón
Ground shrimp, onion, serrano chile, salt, black pepper. Mariscos and suave$8.99
- Ostiones en Su Concha
Plain fresh oysters. Seafood and raw$12.99
- Ostiones Pal Patrón
Fresh oysters, shrimp, octopus, imitation crab, tomatoes and cucumbers. Seafood and raw$16.99
- Camarones al Vapor
Fresh cook shrimp, served with our house green sauce, tomatoes and cucumbers. Mariscos and suave$18.65
- Botanero Shrimp
Fresh cook shrimp with our home spices and garlic butter. Mariscos$17.95
- Mejillones estilo Nayarit
Mussels, garlic butter, spices. Mariscos and suave$17.99
- Chicharron de Pescado$11.95
Botanas
- Small Salpicón
Extra picante and mariscos. Shrimp, octopus with our very spicy red sauce, tomatoes, onions and Serrano pepper$10.50
- Large Salpicón
Extra picante and mariscos. Shrimp, octopus with our very spicy red sauce, tomatoes, onions and Serrano pepper$16.99
- Small Surimi
Suave and mariscos. Crab imitation with tomatoes, cucumbers and Serrano pepper$9.55
- Large Surimi
Suave and mariscos. Crab imitation with tomatoes, cucumbers and Serrano pepper$14.50
- Small Ceviche Jalisco
Raw, suave and pescado. Raw fish marinated in lime with onion, tomato and jalapeño peppers$9.55
- Large Ceviche Jalisco
Raw, suave and pescado. Raw fish marinated in lime with onion, tomato and jalapeño peppers$15.50