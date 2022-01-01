Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American

El Saltado Peruvian

review star

No reviews yet

3616 King Street

Alexandria, VA 22302

Order Again

Popular Items

Lomo Saltado
1/4 Chicken
Whole Chicken

Ceviches

All Ceviches are served with our delicious Peruvian corn (choclo), cancha & sweet potato. *Note: these items may be served raw or undercook, "consuming raw or undercooked meals, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs, although delicious, may increase your risk of foodborne illness."
Ceviche mixto Matarani

$17.00

A combination of Fresh catch flounder fillet, with squids, octopus, and marinated with our El Sal.tado chef recipes, mixed with fresh lime juice, red onions, cilantro and a touch of your favorite sauce.

Ceviche Camaron Paita

$17.00

Fresh golf shrimp cooked to perfection, marinated with our El Sal.tado chef recipes, mixed with fresh lime juice, red onions, cilantro and touch of your favorite sauce.

Ceviche Pulpo Chimbote

$17.00

Fresh pacific octopus cooked to perfection, marinated with our El Sal.tado chef recipes, mixed with fresh lime juice, red onions, cilantro, and a touch of your favorite sauce.

Ceviche Trio La Libertad

$47.00

A platter of three most popular Ceviches, El Sal.tado marinated flouder fish, ceviche mixto and Pulpo (octopus) Chimbote served with lime juice, red onions, sweet potato cilantro & your favorite Aji cream sauce.

Ceviche de Pescado San Martin

$16.00

Fresh catch of the day flounder fillet, marinated with our El Sal.tado chef recipes, mixed with fresh lime juice, red onions, cilantro and a touch of your favorite Aji cream sauce.

Leche De Tigre

$15.00

Saltados

All Saltados are stir fry on casserole w/ virgin olive oil, white wine, oriental sauce, our fresh tomato, red unions, green unions & cilantro served with French fries an our delicious Jazmine rice.
Lomo Saltado

$17.00

Beef tender loin with a perfect cut fillet, marinated with our Peruvian recipes, stir-fry on casserole w/ virgin oil, our fresh tomatoes, red onions, green onions, cilantro, mix vegetables, teriyaki, oriental sauce, steak fries, served with our delicious jasmine white rice.

Pollo Saltado

$16.00

Chicken breast tender with a perfect cut , marinated with our Peruvian recipes, stir-fry on casserole w/ virgin oil, our fresh tomatoes, red onions, green onions, cilantro, mix vegetables, teriyaki, oriental sauce, steak fries, served with our delicious Jasmine white rice.

Pork Saltado

$16.00

Pork tender with a perfect cut, marinated with our Peruvian recipes. Stir-fry on casserole w/ virgin olive oil, white wine, our fresh tomatoes, red onions, green onions, cilantro, mix vegetables, teriyaki, oriental sauce, steak fries, served with our delicious jasmine white rice.

Pescado Saltado

$17.00

Fresh fillet of Mahi-Mahi fish with the perfect cut, marinated with our Peruvian recipes, stir-fry on casserole w/ virgin olive oil, our fresh tomatoes, red onions, green onions, cilantro, mix vegetables, teriyaki, oriental sauce, steak fries, served with our delicious jasmine white rice.

Camarones Saltados

$19.00

Fresh golf shrimp marinated with our Peruvian recipes. Stir-fry on casserole w/ virgin olive oil, our fresh tomatoes, red onions, green onions, cilantro, mix vegetables, teriyaki, oriental sauce, steak fries, served with our delicious jasmine white rice

Pulpo Saltado

$17.00

Fresh pacific octopus with a perfect cut, marinated with our Peruvian recipes. Stir-fry on casserole w/ virgin olive oil, our fresh tomatoes, red onions, green onions, cilantro, mix vegetables, teriyaki, oriental sauce, steak fries, served with our delicious jasmine white rice

Scallops Saltado

$17.00

Fresh pacific scallops with a perfect cut, marinated with our Peruvian recipes, stir-fry on casserole/ virgin olive oil, our fresh tomatoes, red onions, green onions, cilantro, mix vegetables, teriyaki, oriental sauce steak fries, served with our delicious jasmine white rice.

Mariscos Saltado

$22.00

Fresh pacific seafood octopus, shrimp, scallops, and calamari, marinated with our Peruvian recipes. Stir-fry on casserole w/ virgin olive oil, our fresh tomatoes, red onions, green onions, cilantro, mix vegetable, teriyaki, oriental sauce, steak fries, served with our delicious jasmine white rice.

Combo Saltado (Beef & Chicken)

$19.00

Beef, Chicken, Shrimp, Scallops, Pork, Fish or Octopus marinated with our Peruvian recipes. stir-fry on casserole w/ virgin olive oil, our fresh tomatoes, red onions, green onions, cilantro, mix vegetables, teriyaki, oriental sauce, steak fries, served with our delicious jasmine white rice.

Veggies Saltado

$15.00

Fresh Veggies, marinated with our Peruvian recipes. stir-fry on casserole w/ virgin olive oil, our fresh tomatoes, red onions. Peruvian aji Amarillo peppers, broccoli, cauliflower, green peas, carrots, red cabbage, steam yuca, green onions and cilantro, white wine, teriyaki, oriental sauce, served with our delicious jasmine white rice.

Veggie Thai Saltado

$30.00

Veggies Grilled Scallops, Salmon, Shrimp or Combo

Make your own Combo

$19.00

Peruvian chicken

Peruvian style rotisserie charcoal broiled chicken served with small house salad and one of your favorite side.

1/4 Chicken

$9.00

Whole Chicken

$19.00

1/2 Chicken

$13.00

Whole Chicken (White Meat only)

$24.00Out of stock
1/2 Chicken White Meat

$15.00Out of stock

Sides

French Fries

$4.00

Platanos

$5.00

Peruvian Potato Salad

$3.00
House Salad

$6.00

Rice

$3.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Yuca

$5.00

Fried Sweet Potato

$4.00

Fried Rice

$4.00

Yellow Rice

$4.00

Black Beans

$3.00

Mix Rice And Beans

$4.00

Soups

Delicious taste soups.

Chilcano Soup Callao

$14.00

El Saltado chef owned recipe seafood soup, served with fresh shrimps, scallop & and squids.

Chupe Camaron Arequipa

$17.00

El Saltado chef owned creamy recipe shrimp or mix seafood soup served with fresh choclo, rice, yuca, and poached egg.

Aguadito de Pollo Inka

$12.00

Chicken menudo green soup, prepared with flavorful stock and fresh cilantro, green unions, red pepper, red union, tomato, yuca & rice.

Parihuela de mariscos

$25.00

Desserts

Flan

$6.00

Delicious vanilla flan.

Alfajores

$6.00Out of stock

Special of the day

El Saltado specials.
Chicken Sandwich Combo

$10.00

Delicious chicken sandwich served with French fries.

Chicken spaghetti

$13.00
Tallarin Saltado Special Beef

$19.00

Fish Sandwich

$12.00

Grill chicken breast salad

$12.00
Jalea a la Chalaca

$22.00

Calamari

$15.00
Tur Por Peru

$37.00

Tallarin De Chancho , Pig

$17.00
Papa a la Huacaina

$8.00

Tallarin Saltado De Pollo

$17.00

Papa Rellena de Carne Beef

$14.00Out of stock

Potato filled with marinated beef served with pico de gallo, white beans & Jazmine rice.

Causa Meal

$12.00Out of stock

Potato filled with delicious marinated chicken served with white beans and the Jasmine rice.

Ceco De Pollo

$13.00Out of stock
Choros A La Chalaca

$19.00

Fish (Pescados)

Pescado a lo Macho

$22.00
Rainbow Trout

$24.00

Whole rainbow trout served with Jazmin rice & house salad.

Red Snapper 1- 1/2

$36.00

Salmon Saltado

$25.00

Arroz (Rice)

Arroz Chaufa Chicken

$19.00

Arroz Chaufa Beef

$19.00

Arroz Chaufa Chicken Beef

$19.00

Fried Chicken Rice

$12.00
Arroz con Mariscos

$22.00

El Saltado chef recipe, seafood combination, shrimp, scallops, squids, octopus cook to perfection mixed with our delicious yellow rice, served with our criolla salad.

Arroz Chaufa Seafood

$22.00
Yellow Chicken Rice

$12.00

Drinks

Fanta glass

$3.00

Pink Lemonade Mead

$3.00

Colachanpan

$3.00

Snapple

$3.00

Coca-Cola Bottle

$3.00

Sprite Bottle

$3.00

Fanta Bottle

$3.00

Diet Coke Bottle

$3.00

Water Bottle

$1.75

Pellegrino

$2.00

Inca Cola Can

$2.00

Sodas

$3.00

Exotic drinks

Chicha Morada

$4.00

Horchata

$4.00Out of stock

Maracuya

$4.00

Tamarindo

$4.00

Coffee

$2.00

Hot tea

$1.75

Mango

$4.00Out of stock

Jarra De Chicha , Maracuya ,horchata

$17.00

Beer & wine

Beer

$5.00

Wine (glass)

$6.00

Wine (bottle)

$27.00

Sangria

$7.00

Sangria Roja Or Blanca

$28.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

3616 King Street, Alexandria, VA 22302

Directions

