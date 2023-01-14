A map showing the location of El Salto - 1801 1801 Decker BlvdView gallery

El Salto - 1801 1801 Decker Blvd

1801 Decker Blvd

Columbia, SC 29206

Nachos

All Nachos comes with white queso

Nachos Fajitas

$12.50

Choice of chicken or beef strips grilled with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes

Especial Nachos

$11.00

Choice of beef, chicken or beans garnished with lettuce, tomato, sour cream and guacamole

Nachos w/ Beef & Beans

$8.00

Nachos w/ Chicken

$8.00

Nachos w/ Beef

$8.00

Nachos w/ Beans

$7.00

Nachos w/ Queso

$7.00

Nachos Fajita Mixed ( steak & chicken)

$13.75

Salads

El Salto Fish Salad

$12.00

Tilapia fillet cooked. Served with lettuce, avocado, tomato and lime

El Salta Shrimp Salad

$12.00

10 grilled Shrimp. Served with lettuce, avocado, tomato and lime

Taco Fajita Salad

$12.00

Crispy flour shell filled with fajita steak or chicken, lettuce, tomato, onions, sour cream, guacamole and shredded cheese

Chicken Chiptole Salad

$12.00

Grilled chicken, mix lettuce, creamy chipotle dressing, tomatoes, and corn

Guacamole Salad

$4.75

Tossed Salad

$5.75

Sour Cream Salad

$3.75

Dips

Large Queso Dip

$8.00

Small Queso Dip

$4.25

Bean Dip

$5.75

Large Guacamole Dip

$8.00

Small Guacamole Dip

$4.50

Chorizo Dip

$7.00

Wings & Soup

Caldo de Res

$15.00

Chicken Wings

$11.50

8 chicken wings with our homemade hot sauce

Menudo

$15.00

Tortilla Soup

$9.50

Chunks of white meat chicken, rice, pico de gallo, avocado and crispy tortilla strips

Steaks

Steaks served with rice, beans and 3 tortillas

Steak Ranchero

$18.00

Rib-eye steak, served with ranchera sauce

Steak Norteno

$18.00

Rib-eye steak cooked to perfection and covered in our new delicious norteno sauce, made with sauteed onions, tomato, jalapeno

Carne Ala Parrilla

$35.00

Tender, thin sliced skirt steak served with grilled onions and jalapeno peppers

Steak Poblano

$18.00

Rib-eye steak cooked to perfection, onion, tomato, mushrooms and poblano peppers covered with monterrey jack cheese on top

Carne Asada

$16.50

Tender, thin sliced steak. Served with raw onions, tomatoes, avocado, jalapenos, rice, beans and 3 tortillas

Rib-Eye Steak & Shrimp

$20.00

Rib-eye steak and shrimp. Served with vegetables and rice.

El Bajio Style Combo

$20.00

Tender rib eye steak and grilled chicken breast served with fresh garden vegetables

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Sumpremas

$11.50

4 different Enchiladas; beef, cheese, chicken and shredded beef. Topped with lettuce, enchilada sauce, melted cheese, sour cream and tomato

Las Yolandas

$11.50

3 chicken Enchiladas served with rice, lettuce, enchilada sauce, guacamole, melted cheese, tomato and sour cream.

Las Tres Marias

$11.50

3 chicken, beef or bean enchiladas. Topped with green tomatillo sauce, melted cheese, lettuce, sour cream and served with beans

Enchiladas De Mole

$11.50

3 chicken or beef enchiladas covered in dark mole sauce, melted cheese. Served with rice.

Enchiladas Bandera

$11.50

3 corn tortillas, one with chicken, one with beef and one with cheese. Topped with three different sauces. Served with rice or beans.

Chipotle Enchiladas

$11.50

3 corn tortillas stuffed with shredded chicken, topped with our delicious chipotle cheese sauce, topped with pico de gallo and sour cream. Served with rice.

Chicken

Chory Pollo

$13.00

Grilled chicken breast and chorizo covered with white queso. Served with rice.

La Campesina

$13.00

Chicken breast topped with spinach, mushrooms, and white queso. Served with rice and vegetables.

Pollo Asado

$12.50

Chicken breast marinated with achiote and orange juice. Served with rice and one enchilada of your choice.

Pollo Chipotle

$12.50

Grilled juicy chicken breast covered with our delicious chipotle creamy sauce, served with rice and beans.

Pollo El Salto

$17.00

Grilled chicken breast covered with queso shrimp. Served with rice and vegetables.

Pollo Norteno

$13.00

Grilled chicken breast covered in our new delicious norteno sauce, made with sauteed onions, tomato, jalapenos. Served with rice, beans and tortilla.

Pollo con Arroz

$12.50

Seafood & Fish

Camarones Ala Diabla

$15.00

Grilled shrimp cooked with our "diabla" sauce. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado, rice and 3 tortillas. Spicy

Shrimp Cocktail

$16.50

Shrimp served with pico de gallo, avocado in our special sauce.

Shrimp Ala Mexicana

$14.00

Shrimp served with sliced jalapeno, onion, and tomato. Served with rice, lettuce, avocado and 3 tortilla.

Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo

$14.00

Sauteed shrimp in sweet roasted garlic mojo (sauce) onions, tomato over rice.

Mojarra Frita

$17.50

Served with rice, beans and garnished with Mexican salad.

Vegetarian

A- Bean Burrito, Cheese Enchilada & Cheese Tostada

$10.00

B- Chalupa, Cheese Enchilada, Rice & Beans

$10.00

C- Bean Burrito, Cheese Quesadilla and Chalupa

$10.00

D- Bean Tostaguac, Cheese Enchilada & Rice

$10.00

E- Bean Burrito with Nacho Cheese, Enchilada & Quesadilla

$10.00

F- Chile Relleno, Bean Burrito & Rice

$10.00

G- 2 Burritos with nacho cheese & Enchilada

$10.00

2 Burritos with nacho cheese and enchilada sauce filled with grilled mushrooms, onions, bell peppers and tomato.

Chiles Poblanos

$12.00

Two poblano peppers stuffed with monterrey cheese deep fried with egg-white batter. Served with beans and rice.

Street Tacos & Eats

Tacos De Carne Asada

$13.00

3 corn tortillas stuffed with beef strips. Served with pico de gallo and tomatillo sauce

Fish Taco Veracruz

$11.50

Tilapia fillet cooked with tomatoes, onions, jalapeno peppers and cilantro

Antojitos Mexicanos

$11.50

4 fried chicken taquito. Served with long grain rice, sour cream, fresh lettuce and tomato

La Costa Shrimp Tacos

$11.50

Shrimp cooked with tomatoes, onions, jalapeno peppers and cilantro.

Tacos De Carnitas

$13.00

3 corn tortillas filled with pork chunks. Served with pico de gallo and tomatillo sauce.

Tacos al Pastor

$13.00

Pastas

Chicken Pasta

$12.00

Fajita-style chicken in fettuccini pasta with red and green peppers, onions and our fresh made Alfredo sauce topped with queso.

Shrimp Pasta

$13.00

Pan seared delicious fettuccini with shrimp, chipotle roasted corn sauce, cilantro and queso.

Dinners

Carnitas DInner

$14.00

Seasoned pork chunks deep fried until crispy on outside. Served with rice, beans, tomatillo sauce and 3 tortillas.

Chile Verde

$13.00

Grilled beef strips with green sauce. Served with rice, beans and 3 tortillas.

Chile Colorado

$13.00

Grilled beef strips with red sauce. Served with rice, beans and 3 tortillas.

A La Carte

Quesadilla Chorizo (1)

$6.25

Quesadilla Grilled (1)

$6.25

Fried Taquitos (3)

$6.25

Quesadilla

$5.00+

Quesadilla cheese

$3.50+

Tacos (Hard)

$2.50+

Tacos (Soft)

$2.75+

Tamales

$3.75+

Tostadas

$4.00+

Burritos

$4.75+

Chalupas

$4.75+

Chiles Rellenos

$5.00+

Stuffed Peppers

Enchiladas

$3.75+

Side Orders

Mexican Rice

$2.50

Mexican Beans

$2.50

Tomatillo Sauce

$2.00

Salsa Macha

$2.00

Shredded Cheese

$2.75

Tortillas (3)

$1.25

Black Beans

$3.50

Avocado

$2.75

French Fried

$3.25

Pico de Gallo

$0.99

Jalapeno Peppers

$0.99

Lettuce

$0.99

Onions

$0.99

Tomatoes

$0.99

Cilantro

$0.99

Homemade Pico De Gallo

$5.75

Sour Cream

$1.25

Guacamole

Jalapenos Toreados

$2.75

Jalapenos, onions & lemon

Chiles Toreados Specials

$7.00

Avocado, onions, tomatoes, jalapenos, cilantro, lime juice.

Homemade Pico De Gallo

$5.75

Kids

12 Years & Under - $6.00 For Adults Add $2.25

Burrito

$6.00

with rice and beans

Enchilada

$6.00

with rice and beans

Taco

$6.00

with rice and beans

Burrito & Taco

$6.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

with rice

Chicken Nuggets

$6.00

and fries

Pizza

$6.00

Fiesta Burger

$6.00

with fries

Burritos

Burro Grande

$13.00

Strips of beef or chicken grilled with onions, bell peppers, and tomato with beans rolled in a large flour tortilla. Served with lettuce, sour cream and enchilada sauce.

Burrito Parrilla

$12.50

Grilled strips of beef or chicken. Rolled in a flour tortilla with sour cream and white queso on top, served with rice.

Burrito Gigante

$12.50

One 12" flour tortilla filled with beef or chicken, beans, rice, tomato, lettuce and sour cream topped with white queso.

Burritos Deluxe

$11.50

Two burritos, one chicken and beans the other beef and beans topped with lettuce, burrito sauce, sour cream and tomato.

Burritos Tipicos

$11.50

Two burritos filled with beef tips and beans, topped with white queso and guacamole salad.

El Salta Burrito

$12.50

Extra big, deep fried with shredded beef or chicken, beans, lettuce and sour cream, topped with white queso and enchilada sauce.

Burrito Chicken Chipotle

$13.50

A flour tortilla wrap grilled chicken, filled with rice and green peppers, covered with creamy chipotle sauce, served with sour cream on top.

Fajitas

All fajitas are grilled with onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, and included rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and three tortillas.

Steak Fajita

$16.50

Chicken Fajita

$16.50

Mixed (Steak & Chicken) Fajita

$16.50

Texans Fajita

$18.00

Steak, Chicken & Shrimp

Shrimp Fajita

$19.00

Vegetarian Fajita

$12.50

Fajita Ala Parrillada

$21.00

Steak, chicken, shrimp & chorizo

Quesadillas

Quesadilla Fajita Grande

$13.00

Strips of beef or chicken grilled with onions, bell peppers and tomato, garnished with lettuce, sour cream and tomato

Quesadilla Michoacana

$12.50

Chorizo and chicken. Served with lettuce, sour cream and tomato

Vegetarian Quesadilla

$11.50

Sauteed zucchini, yellow squash, mushrooms, corn and spinach, grilled tortilla with sour cream on top of a side of honey chipotle sauce.

Large Shrimp Quesadilla

$13.50

Grilled shrimp, bell peppers, onions and tomato. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream and tomato

Quesadilla Mexicanas

$12.50

2 stuffed tortillas with ground beef, shredded beef or chicken. Served with lettuce, sour cream and tomato

Quesadilla Ranchera

$12.50

Steak or grilled chicken. Served with sour creama, guacamole and pico de gallo.

Most Popular

Magdalena's Platter

$13.50

A bed of rice topped with strips of grilled chicken, shrimp and white queso.

Chimichanga

$11.50

Two flour tortillas filled with chicken or beef. Served with beans, topped with white queso, red sauce, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomato

Taco Salad

$8.75

Crispy flour shell filled with beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream, guacamole and your choice of chicken or beef.

Chicken Flautas

$11.50

Two fried flour tortillas stuffed with chicken. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, and sour cream.

Create a Combo

All combos come with rice & beans.

Pick Two

$10.50

Pick Three

$11.50

Desserts

Fried Ice Cream

$6.50

Chocolate, vanilla or strawberry with crispy crumb coating, chocolate fudge or strawberry topping, whipped cream and cherry.

Sopapilla

$4.75

Fried flour tortilla, smothered with honey, sugar and cinnamon

Flan

$4.75

Churros

$6.50

Coronarita

Coronarita

$10.75

Daiquiri

12oz Daiquiri

$5.99

16oz Daiquiri

$7.99

45oz Daiquiri

$17.99

Domestic Beer

Bud Light

$4.25

Budweiser

$4.25

Coors Light

$4.25

Michelob Ultra

$4.25

Miller Lite

$4.25

Non-Alcholic

$4.25

Import Beer

XX Dos Equis Amber

$4.99

XX Dos Equis Lager

$4.99

Modelo Especial

$4.99

Negra Modelo

$4.99

Pacifico

$4.99

Corona

$4.99

Corona Light

$4.99

Tecate

$4.99

Heineken

$4.99

Margaritas

Frozen Lime Margarita

$5.50+

On the Rocks Lime Margarita

$5.50+

Flavored Margarita

$5.99+

Gold On the Rocks

$10.99+

Pina Colada

12oz Pina Colada

$6.99

16oz Pina Colada

$8.50

Soft Drinks

Coffee

$2.50

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Fanta

$2.75

Horchata

$3.75

Iced Tea

$2.75

Jarritos fruit punch

$3.25

Jarritos grapefruit

$3.25

Jarritos pineapple

$3.25

Lemonade

$2.75

Melon

$3.75

Milk

$1.50

Mr. Pibb

$2.75

Orange Juice

$1.50

Sprite

$2.75

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Wine

Sangria

$5.50

Rose

$5.50

Chablis

$5.50

White Zinfandel

$5.50

Burgundy

$5.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1801 Decker Blvd, Columbia, SC 29206

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

