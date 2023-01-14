El Salto - 1801 1801 Decker Blvd
1801 Decker Blvd
Columbia, SC 29206
Nachos
Nachos Fajitas
Choice of chicken or beef strips grilled with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes
Especial Nachos
Choice of beef, chicken or beans garnished with lettuce, tomato, sour cream and guacamole
Nachos w/ Beef & Beans
Nachos w/ Chicken
Nachos w/ Beef
Nachos w/ Beans
Nachos w/ Queso
Nachos Fajita Mixed ( steak & chicken)
Salads
El Salto Fish Salad
Tilapia fillet cooked. Served with lettuce, avocado, tomato and lime
El Salta Shrimp Salad
10 grilled Shrimp. Served with lettuce, avocado, tomato and lime
Taco Fajita Salad
Crispy flour shell filled with fajita steak or chicken, lettuce, tomato, onions, sour cream, guacamole and shredded cheese
Chicken Chiptole Salad
Grilled chicken, mix lettuce, creamy chipotle dressing, tomatoes, and corn
Guacamole Salad
Tossed Salad
Sour Cream Salad
Dips
Wings & Soup
Steaks
Steak Ranchero
Rib-eye steak, served with ranchera sauce
Steak Norteno
Rib-eye steak cooked to perfection and covered in our new delicious norteno sauce, made with sauteed onions, tomato, jalapeno
Carne Ala Parrilla
Tender, thin sliced skirt steak served with grilled onions and jalapeno peppers
Steak Poblano
Rib-eye steak cooked to perfection, onion, tomato, mushrooms and poblano peppers covered with monterrey jack cheese on top
Carne Asada
Tender, thin sliced steak. Served with raw onions, tomatoes, avocado, jalapenos, rice, beans and 3 tortillas
Rib-Eye Steak & Shrimp
Rib-eye steak and shrimp. Served with vegetables and rice.
El Bajio Style Combo
Tender rib eye steak and grilled chicken breast served with fresh garden vegetables
Enchiladas
Enchiladas Sumpremas
4 different Enchiladas; beef, cheese, chicken and shredded beef. Topped with lettuce, enchilada sauce, melted cheese, sour cream and tomato
Las Yolandas
3 chicken Enchiladas served with rice, lettuce, enchilada sauce, guacamole, melted cheese, tomato and sour cream.
Las Tres Marias
3 chicken, beef or bean enchiladas. Topped with green tomatillo sauce, melted cheese, lettuce, sour cream and served with beans
Enchiladas De Mole
3 chicken or beef enchiladas covered in dark mole sauce, melted cheese. Served with rice.
Enchiladas Bandera
3 corn tortillas, one with chicken, one with beef and one with cheese. Topped with three different sauces. Served with rice or beans.
Chipotle Enchiladas
3 corn tortillas stuffed with shredded chicken, topped with our delicious chipotle cheese sauce, topped with pico de gallo and sour cream. Served with rice.
Chicken
Chory Pollo
Grilled chicken breast and chorizo covered with white queso. Served with rice.
La Campesina
Chicken breast topped with spinach, mushrooms, and white queso. Served with rice and vegetables.
Pollo Asado
Chicken breast marinated with achiote and orange juice. Served with rice and one enchilada of your choice.
Pollo Chipotle
Grilled juicy chicken breast covered with our delicious chipotle creamy sauce, served with rice and beans.
Pollo El Salto
Grilled chicken breast covered with queso shrimp. Served with rice and vegetables.
Pollo Norteno
Grilled chicken breast covered in our new delicious norteno sauce, made with sauteed onions, tomato, jalapenos. Served with rice, beans and tortilla.
Pollo con Arroz
Seafood & Fish
Camarones Ala Diabla
Grilled shrimp cooked with our "diabla" sauce. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado, rice and 3 tortillas. Spicy
Shrimp Cocktail
Shrimp served with pico de gallo, avocado in our special sauce.
Shrimp Ala Mexicana
Shrimp served with sliced jalapeno, onion, and tomato. Served with rice, lettuce, avocado and 3 tortilla.
Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo
Sauteed shrimp in sweet roasted garlic mojo (sauce) onions, tomato over rice.
Mojarra Frita
Served with rice, beans and garnished with Mexican salad.
Vegetarian
A- Bean Burrito, Cheese Enchilada & Cheese Tostada
B- Chalupa, Cheese Enchilada, Rice & Beans
C- Bean Burrito, Cheese Quesadilla and Chalupa
D- Bean Tostaguac, Cheese Enchilada & Rice
E- Bean Burrito with Nacho Cheese, Enchilada & Quesadilla
F- Chile Relleno, Bean Burrito & Rice
G- 2 Burritos with nacho cheese & Enchilada
2 Burritos with nacho cheese and enchilada sauce filled with grilled mushrooms, onions, bell peppers and tomato.
Chiles Poblanos
Two poblano peppers stuffed with monterrey cheese deep fried with egg-white batter. Served with beans and rice.
Street Tacos & Eats
Tacos De Carne Asada
3 corn tortillas stuffed with beef strips. Served with pico de gallo and tomatillo sauce
Fish Taco Veracruz
Tilapia fillet cooked with tomatoes, onions, jalapeno peppers and cilantro
Antojitos Mexicanos
4 fried chicken taquito. Served with long grain rice, sour cream, fresh lettuce and tomato
La Costa Shrimp Tacos
Shrimp cooked with tomatoes, onions, jalapeno peppers and cilantro.
Tacos De Carnitas
3 corn tortillas filled with pork chunks. Served with pico de gallo and tomatillo sauce.
Tacos al Pastor
Pastas
Dinners
Carnitas DInner
Seasoned pork chunks deep fried until crispy on outside. Served with rice, beans, tomatillo sauce and 3 tortillas.
Chile Verde
Grilled beef strips with green sauce. Served with rice, beans and 3 tortillas.
Chile Colorado
Grilled beef strips with red sauce. Served with rice, beans and 3 tortillas.
A La Carte
Side Orders
Guacamole
Kids
Burritos
Burro Grande
Strips of beef or chicken grilled with onions, bell peppers, and tomato with beans rolled in a large flour tortilla. Served with lettuce, sour cream and enchilada sauce.
Burrito Parrilla
Grilled strips of beef or chicken. Rolled in a flour tortilla with sour cream and white queso on top, served with rice.
Burrito Gigante
One 12" flour tortilla filled with beef or chicken, beans, rice, tomato, lettuce and sour cream topped with white queso.
Burritos Deluxe
Two burritos, one chicken and beans the other beef and beans topped with lettuce, burrito sauce, sour cream and tomato.
Burritos Tipicos
Two burritos filled with beef tips and beans, topped with white queso and guacamole salad.
El Salta Burrito
Extra big, deep fried with shredded beef or chicken, beans, lettuce and sour cream, topped with white queso and enchilada sauce.
Burrito Chicken Chipotle
A flour tortilla wrap grilled chicken, filled with rice and green peppers, covered with creamy chipotle sauce, served with sour cream on top.
Fajitas
Quesadillas
Quesadilla Fajita Grande
Strips of beef or chicken grilled with onions, bell peppers and tomato, garnished with lettuce, sour cream and tomato
Quesadilla Michoacana
Chorizo and chicken. Served with lettuce, sour cream and tomato
Vegetarian Quesadilla
Sauteed zucchini, yellow squash, mushrooms, corn and spinach, grilled tortilla with sour cream on top of a side of honey chipotle sauce.
Large Shrimp Quesadilla
Grilled shrimp, bell peppers, onions and tomato. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream and tomato
Quesadilla Mexicanas
2 stuffed tortillas with ground beef, shredded beef or chicken. Served with lettuce, sour cream and tomato
Quesadilla Ranchera
Steak or grilled chicken. Served with sour creama, guacamole and pico de gallo.
Most Popular
Magdalena's Platter
A bed of rice topped with strips of grilled chicken, shrimp and white queso.
Chimichanga
Two flour tortillas filled with chicken or beef. Served with beans, topped with white queso, red sauce, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomato
Taco Salad
Crispy flour shell filled with beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream, guacamole and your choice of chicken or beef.
Chicken Flautas
Two fried flour tortillas stuffed with chicken. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, and sour cream.
Create a Combo
