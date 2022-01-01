Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

El Salto Valparaiso

850 Reviews

$$

3530 Calumet Ave

Valparaiso, IN 46383

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Queso Dip
Quesadilla Fajita
Burrito El Salto

Combinations

Ala 2

$8.00

Make your own meal! Your choice of chicken or beef. Tacos topped with lettuce and cheese. Tostadas topped with lettuce, cheese, and tomatoes. Enchilada and tamale topped with mole and melted cheese. Burritos topped with red sauce and melted cheese.

Appetizers

Guacamole Dip

$3.50+

Queso Dip

$2.50+

Sour Cream

$0.75+

Salsa

$1.50+

Fajita Nachos

$12.00

Fresh crispy tortilla chips, topped with your choice of fajita style chicken or steak along with grilled bell peppers, tomatoes, onions and melted chihuahua cheese.

Nachos

$6.50

Fresh crispy tortilla chips, topped with melted Chihuahua cheese, with option of Beans, Beef, and/or Shredded Chicken

Nachos El Salto

$12.00

Fresh crispy tortilla chips, layered with beans and marinated pork chunks, topped with melted chihuahua cheese, sour cream, and jalapenos.

Queso Fundido

$9.00

Melted chihuahua cheese, topped with grilled chorizo (mexican sausage) and served with tortillas

Jalapenoes

$0.95

Extra Flour

$1.00

Extra Corn

$1.00

Meat Rice Dip

$7.00

Bean Dip

$6.00

Sliced Avocados

$2.50

French Fries

$3.00

Pico

$1.50+

Shredded Cheese

$1.50

Small Chips

$1.00

Large Chips

$3.00

2 Gallon Chips

$9.00

Ranch

$1.50+

Verde Salsa

$1.50+

Molcajete Salsa

$2.00+

Chiles Toreados

$6.00

Chile De Arbol

$1.50+

Soups and Salads

Fajita Taco Salad

$11.00

Crispy flour tortilla shell, filled with beans and your choice of grilled chicken or steak, grilled bell peppers, onions & tomatoes, topped with lettuce, cheese, sour cream and guacamole.

Taco Salad

$9.00

Crispy flour tortilla shell, with beans and your choice of shredded chicken or ground beef, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, sour cream and guacamole

El Salto Salad

$7.00

Our simple, yet delightful, low carb salad with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, cucumbers, and shredded monterey jack cheese

Chicken Soup

$7.00

Tortilla Soup

$7.00

Burritos

Burrito Mexicano

$14.00

One huge burrito filled with steak or grilled chicken, grilled onions, bell pepper, tomatoes, beans and rice, topped with cheese sauce and red sauce. side of tomato, lettuce and sour cream

Burrito California

$14.00

One huge burrito filled with your choice of grilled steak or chicken, along with bean, mushrooms, tomatoes and onions, topped with cheese sauce, salsa verde and garnished with pico de gallo

Burrito Deluxe

$14.00

One huge burrito filled with beef or shredded chicken, beans, rice, lettuce, tomato and sour cream topped with cheese sauce and red sauce

Burrito El Salto

$16.00

One huge flour tortilla, filled with grilled chicken, steak, bacon, beans, sour cream, guacamole and cheese. topped with tomatillo sauce and cheese sauce. with a side of lettuce, tomatoes and avocado slice

Burrito El Charro

$16.00

Huge burrito filled with grilled steak, chicken, bacon, cheese, poblano peppers, onions and black whole beans. topped with cheese sauce and pico de gallo

Burrito Roqueta

$14.00

Two small burritos, stuffed with beans and carnitas. Topped with green Tomatillo salsa and melted cheese. Served with rice, beans, and pico de gallo

Burrito Ahogado

$16.00

Burrito Fronteras

$16.00

Lrg Steak Burrito

$15.00

Chicken

Pollo Loco

$15.00

Grilled chicken breast, topped with grilled onions and tomatoes, served with rice, beans, pico de gallo and tortillas

Pollo Santa Fe

$15.00

Grilled chicken breast, topped with melted cheese, sautéed spinach. Onions and mushrooms, served with lettuce, tomatoes, and guacamole, beans, rice and tortillas

Pollo Ixtapa

$15.00

Chicken breast cooked with grilled onions and pineapple in a sauce that has been in our family for 3 generations. Served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream

Tacos Jaliscos

$14.00

Grilled chicken, melted cheese, julienne peppers and onions. marinated in lime/cilantro garnished with avocado. served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes and guacamole

Arroz con Pollo

$14.00

Grilled chicken breast, topped with cheese dip, over a bed of rice. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and guacamole. Choice of tortillas

Fajitas

All fajitas are presented with grilled tomatoes, onions and bell peppers, sizzling on a hot comal. Served with rice beans, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream and tortillas. meat choices: steak, shrimp or chicken

Shrimp Fajitas

$20.00

Grilled shrimp with grilled tomatoes, onions and bell peppers, sizzling on a hot skillet. Served with rice beans, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream and tortillas.

Steak Fajitas

$19.00

Grilled steak with grilled tomatoes, onions and bell peppers, sizzling on a hot skillet. Served with rice beans, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream and tortillas.

Chicken Fajitas

$18.00

Grilled chicken with grilled tomatoes, onions and bell peppers, sizzling on a hot skillet. Served with rice beans, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream and tortillas.

Combo Fajitas

$18.00

Grilled steak and chicken with grilled tomatoes, onions and bell peppers, sizzling on a hot skillet. Served with rice beans, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream and tortillas.

Fajitas Texanas

$21.00

Grilled shrimp, steak, and chicken with grilled tomatoes, onions and bell peppers, sizzling on a hot skillet. Served with rice beans, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream and tortillas.

Steaks

Bistek a la Mexicana

$20.00

Diced steak with grilled onions, tomatoes and fresh jalapeños, served with rice, beans, and tortillas

Bistek El Salto

$24.00

Tender skirt steak, marinated in our very own green sauce, then grilled with green peppers and tomatoes, garnished with raw onions on a sizzling hot skillet, served with rice and beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, tomatoes and tortillas

Tacos de Carne Asada

$18.00

Tender steak strips in corn tortillas with cilantro, onion and chile de arbol salsa on the side. served with a side of rice and beans

El Salto Cheese Steak Tacos

$15.00

Your choice of two flour or corn tortillas, topped with tender grilled steak strips, grilled onions and cheese sauce. served with rice and beans

Carne Asadero

$24.00Out of stock

Favorites

Molcajete

$22.00

A stone mexican mortar filled with grilled shrimp, steak, chicken breast, chorizo and onions, topped with shredded cheese, side of rice, beans and tortillas

La Parrillada

$45.00

Grilled chicken, skirt steak, shrimp and chorizo, topped with sliced asadero cheese, served on a bed of grilled onions and tomatoes, garnished with grilled whole jalapeno peppers, served with two side platters of rice, beans and tortillas

Chef Platter

$19.00

Grilled chicken and shrimp mixed with bacon, poblano peppers, mushrooms and onions, served over a bed of rice. topped with cheese, your choice of flour or corn tortillas and served with chile de arbol salsa

Carne Asada

$24.00

Tender skirt steak, garnished with cebollita and sliced avocado, served with lettuce, tomatoes, rice, beans and tortillas

Alambre

$19.00

Tender grilled steak strips with bacon, grilled onion, tomatoes, poblano peppers and queso enchilado, topped with melted cheese served with chile de arbol salsa, rice, beans and tortillas

Tacos Michoacanos

$17.00

Three tacos with grilled shrimp, chicken, and steak, topped with our own sweet and spicy (not too spicy) sauce, garnished with lettuce, tomato, shredded monterey cheese. served with rice and beans

Pork

Marinated pork chunks. served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, whole jalapeño and tortillas

Carnitas Tacos

$14.00

Marinated pork chunks. served with a side of pico de gallo, chile de arbol salsa, rice and beans

Carnitas Dinner

$16.00

Tacos Al Pastor

$17.00

Marinated pork shoulders with pineapple and chills guajillo topped with cilantro and onions. dish is served with our delicious specialty sauce served on the side with rice and beans

Quesadillas

Quesadilla Fajita

$13.00

Large flour tortilla, filled with cheese, grilled fajita style bell peppers, onion, tomatoes and your choice of meat. then topped with cheese sauce

Quesadilla La Gringa

$13.00

Three flour tortillas filled with marinated pork and cheese, served with guacamole

Seafood

Cooked shrimp, fresh diced onion, tomatoes, cilantro, jalapeno and avocado, all together in our very own cocktail sauce

Camarones A La Diabla

$18.00

Grilled shrimp, sautéed in a mild or spicy sauce served with lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, rice, beans and tortillas

Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo

$18.00

Shrimp, sautéed in garlic seasoning and sprinkled with crushed red pepper. served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado and tortillas

Mahi Mahi Tacos

$13.00

Grilled mahi mahi, topped with purple shredded cabbage and pico de gallo, served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes and guacamole

Tacos Camaron Chipotle

$16.00

Grilled shrimp, drizzled with our very own chipotle sauce, purple shredded cabbage and pico de gallo, served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes and guacamole

Shrimp Cocktail

$10.00+

Fish Tacos

$12.00

Choice of two haddocks or tilapia tacos, filled with lettuce, tomatoes, and shredded cheese. drizzled with habanero mango sauce. served with rice and pico de gallo

Special Dinners

Enchiladas Yolandas

$14.00

Three delicious enchiladas filled with your choice of shredded chicken or ground beef, topped with cheese and enchilada (mole) sauce. served with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, rice and beans

Sampler Platter

$23.00

Grilled chicken breast, skirt steak, shrimp and carnitas (pork chunks). served with pico de gallo, rice, beans and tortillas

Chiles Poblanos

$16.00

Two egg breaded poblano peppers, filled with melted cheese and topped with red sauce. served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, rice, beans and tortillas

Chimichanga

$13.00

Two soft or fried flour tortillas, filled with your choice of shredded chicken or beef, then topped with red sauce, cheese sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and guacamole, served with rice and beans

Flautas Deluxe

$14.00

Three deep fried corn tortillas. filled with your choice of shredded chicken or beef, served with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream, rice and beans

Fiesta Mexico

$17.00

Torta

Torta Traditional

$13.00

The traditional mexican sandwich. filled with steak, beans, sour cream, avocado, onions tomato and lettuce. served with fries

Torta Ahogadas

$12.00

Kid's Menu

Kids Tenders

$6.00

3 chicken tenders, served with fries

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Grilled cheese sandwich served with fries

Kids Hamburger

$6.00

Grilled beef patty served with fries

Kids Meal

$6.00

Make your own kids meal, your choice of chicken or beef. Tacos topped with lettuce and cheese. Tostadas topped with lettuce, cheese, and tomatoes. Enchilada and tamale topped with mole and melted cheese. Burritos topped with red sauce and melted cheese. Served with rice and beans.

Vegetarian

Vegetarian Fajitas

$13.00

Sautéed mushrooms, tomatoes, bell peppers and onions sizzling on a hot skillet. served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tortillas

Veggie Fajita Quesadilla

$12.00

Flour tortillas, filled with melted cheese, grilled bell peppers, onions, tomatoes and mushrooms. topped with cheese sauce. served with rice, tomatoes, lettuce, sour cream and guacamole

Veg Combo (2)

$8.00

Make your very own dinner. Tostada topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese. Burrito topped with melted cheese and red sauce. Enchilada topped with mole and melted cheese. Rice and beans included.

Veg Combo (3)

$11.00

Make your very own dinner. Tostada topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese. Burrito topped with melted cheese and red sauce. Enchilada topped with mole and melted cheese. Rice and beans included.

Garden Quesadilla

$12.00

Four flour tortillas, filled with melted cheese and our very own freshly made guacamole, topped with sour cream and diced tomatoes. served with rice and beans

Americana

Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.00

Half pound grilled beef patty with thick cut bacon, American cheese, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise, served on a toasted hamburger bun. Served with fries

Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Four chicken tenders served with fries

Shrimp Basket

$12.00

Eight deep fried jumbo shrimp served with fries

Dessert

Fried Ice Cream

$5.75

Cheesecake Burrito

$7.00

Ice Cream

$4.50

Flan

$5.50

Tres Leches

$7.00

Brownie

$5.75

Churros

$7.00

Monthly Specials

Rellenos Campechanos

$18.50

Tilapia Fajita

$19.50

Hawaiian Burrito

$17.00

Soft Drinks

Fountain Drink

$2.50

Kids Pop

$2.00

Jarritos

$3.00

Milk

$2.50

Horchata

$3.00

Juice

$2.50

Water

Tea

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

LUNCH BUFFET

Kids Buffet

$5.00

Adult Buffet

$8.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3530 Calumet Ave, Valparaiso, IN 46383

Directions

Gallery
El Salto image
El Salto image
El Salto image
El Salto image

Similar restaurants in your area

Chunky's Tacos
orange star4.6 • 178
1603 East Lincolnway Valparaiso, IN 46383
View restaurantnext
Santo Taco
orange star4.9 • 90
2310 Laporte Ave #500 Valparaiso, IN 46383
View restaurantnext
Ricochet Tacos - Valparaiso
orange starNo Reviews
55 Franklin St. Valparaiso, IN 46383
View restaurantnext
Brick Street Burrito
orange star4.5 • 379
3 Napoleon St Valparaiso, IN 46383
View restaurantnext
El Salto - Chesterton
orange starNo Reviews
757 Indian Boundary Rd. Chesterton, IN 46304
View restaurantnext
Leroy's "Hot Stuff"
orange starNo Reviews
333 US-20 Porter, IN 46304
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Valparaiso

Franklin House Valpo - 58 S Campbell St
orange star4.2 • 1,801
58 S Campbell St Valparaiso, IN 46385
View restaurantnext
Burgerhaus - Valpo
orange star4.4 • 1,760
3304 Calumet Ave Valparaiso, IN 46383
View restaurantnext
Industrial Revolution Eatery & Grille - Valparaiso
orange star4.5 • 1,445
1084 Linwood Ave Valparaiso, IN 46383
View restaurantnext
Pestos Italian Restaurant
orange star4.3 • 419
3123 Calumet Ave Valparaiso, IN 46383
View restaurantnext
Shoe's Pizzeria
orange star4.7 • 393
3300 Calumet Ave Valparaiso, IN 46383
View restaurantnext
Brick Street Burrito
orange star4.5 • 379
3 Napoleon St Valparaiso, IN 46383
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Valparaiso
Chesterton
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Portage
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Hobart
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Merrillville
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Crown Point
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Michigan City
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
La Porte
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Schererville
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Highland
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston