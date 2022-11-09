Restaurant header imageView gallery

El Sarape Green Bay 2030 E Mason St STE H

review star

No reviews yet

2030 E Mason St STE H

Green Bay, WI 54302

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheese Dip W chips To-go
Salsa
Enchiladas Dinner

Appetizers

Guacamole con tostaditas

Guacamole con tostaditas

$10.00

Avocado dip made with a blend of ripe avocados, tomatoes, onions, cilantro and sour cream. Served with chips

Taquitos

Taquitos

$9.00

Four mini golden fried taquitos with shredded beef or chicken. Served with lettuce, tomatoes and a side of sour cream

Cheese Dip W chips To-go

Cheese Dip W chips To-go

$6.00
Bean Dip

Bean Dip

$5.50

A bowl of refried beans mixed with chile de arbol (hot), cheese, onions, tomatoes and cilantro. Served with chips

Fajita Nachos

Fajita Nachos

$13.00

Steak or chicken breast sautéed with onions, tomatoes, bell peppers and cheese dip on top Substitute grilled shrimp add 3.25

Nachos

Nachos

$8.50

All nachos come with white melted Monterey cheese Only cheese 5.75 With beans 6.75 With beans, avocado and jalapeños 7.95

Sarape Nachos

Sarape Nachos

$12.00

With beans and your choice of pork, chicken or ground beef. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and a side of pico de gallo Substitute steak or shredded beef add 1.00

Sarape Quesadilla

Sarape Quesadilla

$12.00

One big flour tortilla with melted cheese seasoned with peppers (mild or hot), tomatoes, onions and your choice of pork, ground beef, chicken or mushrooms and spinach. Served with garnish and a side of sour cream. Substitute steak or shredded beef add 1.00

Fajita Sarape Quesadilla

$13.50

One big flour tortilla with melted cheese seasoned with peppers (mild or hot), tomatoes, onions and your choice of steak or grill Chicken breast. Served with garnish and a side of sour cream.

Salads

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$10.00

A crispy tortilla bowl filled with beans, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sour cream and cheese. With your choice of ground beef and chicken or pork. Substitute steak or shredded beef add 0.75

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$11.50

Grilled chicken breast on a bed of romaine lettuce, onions, bell pepper, cheese, avocado and a side of pico de gallo

Fajita Salad

Fajita Salad

$13.00

Steak or chicken breast sautéed with onions and bell peppers. Served with romaine lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream on the side

Quique Salad

Quique Salad

$13.00

Steak or chicken breast sautéed with onions and bell peppers. Served on a bed of romaine lettuce, ranch dressing, tortilla strips, avocado, tomatoes and cheese

Fish Salad

Fish Salad

$11.75

Fish tilapia on a bed of romaine lettuce topped with home chipotle dressing, pico de gallo (hot or mild), spinach and avocado

Sarape Salad

Sarape Salad

$15.00

Sautéed shrimp, chicken breast and mushroom on a bed of romaine lettuce. Topped with onions, bell pepper, cheese, avocado and a side of pico de gallo

Fajita Taco Salad

Fajita Taco Salad

$13.00

A crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with fresh romaine lettuce inside and loaded with sautéed bell peppers and onions. Your choice of grilled steak or chicken breast. Topped with, tomatoes, guacamole, cheese, and sour cream

Burritos

Regular Burrito

Regular Burrito

$10.00

Made with lettuce, tomatoes and beans inside with your choice of chicken, pork or ground beef. Substitute steak or shredded beef add 1.25

Sarape Burrito

Sarape Burrito

$12.50

Made with lettuce, tomatoes and beans inside. Melted American Swiss cheese on top. With your choice of chicken, pork or ground beef and your choice of sauce (mole, green, ranchera or chile de arbol) Substitute steak or shredded beef add 1.25

Burrito Suizo

Burrito Suizo

$11.00

Made with lettuce, tomatoes and beans inside with your choice of chicken, pork or ground beef. Melted American Swiss cheese on top. Substitute steak or shredded beef add 1.25

Burrito Supreme

Burrito Supreme

$14.00

Made with lettuce, tomatoes, beans, rice, cheese and sour cream inside with your choice of chicken, pork or ground beef Substitute steak or shredded beef add 1.25

Burrito Plate

$6.50

Served with rice, beans, garnish side of sour cream and a side of guacamole

Burrito a la Mexicana

Burrito a la Mexicana

$11.50

Made with beans, rice, onions and cilantro inside with your choice of pork, ground beef, chicken. Substitute steak or shredded beef add 1.25

Burrito A la Campechana

Burrito A la Campechana

$14.00

Three meats mixed together Mexican sausage, pork and steak with beans, lettuce and tomatoes or cilantro and onions inside

Burrito de Mar

Burrito de Mar

$14.50

Grilled fish tilapia and shrimp served with home chipotle dressing, green cabbage, pico de gallo (hot or mild), spinach and avocado inside

Burrito Norteño

Burrito Norteño

$14.50

Ribeye steak or chicken breast with rice, beans and salsa de arbol inside (sauce may not be served on the side)

Chef's Burrito

Chef's Burrito

$13.50

Chicken breast or steak made with spinach sautéed onions, bell pepper and tomatoes with lettuce and cheese dip inside

Faja Burrito

Faja Burrito

$14.00

Chicken breast or steak with sautéed onions, tomatoes and bell peppers. Served with garnish and side of guacamole

Shrimp Burrito

Shrimp Burrito

$15.00

Shrimp served with home chipotle dressing, green cabbage, pico de gallo (hot or mild), spinach and avocado inside

Burrito Texano

$16.00

Chicken breast, steak & shrimp with sautéed onions, tomatoes and bell peppers. Served with side of guacamole

Burrito Plate

$6.50

Served with rice, beans, garnish side of sour cream and a side of guacamole

Spinach & Mushroom Burrito

Spinach & Mushroom Burrito

$9.00

Sautéed with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes with lettuce inside

Beans & Avocado Burrito

Beans & Avocado Burrito

$9.50

Made with lettuce and tomatoes inside

Bans & Rice Burrito

Bans & Rice Burrito

$9.00

Made with lettuce and tomatoes inside

BurritoPlate

$6.50

Served with rice, beans, garnish side of sour cream and a side of guacamole

Tacos

Corn tortilla soft, hard shell or flour tortilla with your choice of lettuce, tomatoes, cilantro or onions on top Extras for Taco: Sour cream or cheese 0.30 // Avocado 0.65 // Guacamole 0.85

Order (2) Tacos

$6.00

Corn tortilla soft, hard shell or flour tortilla with your choice of lettuce, tomatoes, cilantro or onions on top. Pork, ground beef, chicken, beans or rice and beans

Order (3) Tacos

$8.75

Corn tortilla soft, hard shell or flour tortilla with your choice of lettuce, tomatoes, cilantro or onions on top. Pork, ground beef, chicken, beans or rice and beans

Order (2) Tacos Regular

Order (2) Tacos Regular

$7.50

Corn tortilla soft, hard shell or flour tortilla with your choice of lettuce, tomatoes, cilantro or onions on top. Steak, chorizo (Mexican sausage), campechana (three meats mixed together Mexican sausage, pork and steak) or avocado

Order (3) Tacos Regular

Order (3) Tacos Regular

$11.00

Corn tortilla soft, hard shell or flour tortilla with your choice of lettuce, tomatoes, cilantro or onions on top. Steak, chorizo (Mexican sausage), campechana (three meats mixed together Mexican sausage, pork and steak) or avocado

Order (2) Tacos de Lomo

Order (2) Tacos de Lomo

$9.00

Corn tortilla soft, hard shell or flour tortilla with your choice of lettuce, tomatoes, cilantro or onions on top (ribeye and guacamole)

Order (3) Tacos de Lomo

Order (3) Tacos de Lomo

$13.00

Corn tortilla soft, hard shell or flour tortilla with your choice of lettuce, tomatoes, cilantro or onions on top. (ribeye and guacamole)

Order (2) Tacos der Mar

Order (2) Tacos der Mar

$9.00

Shrimp or fish taco topped with pico de gallo (hot or mild), shredded cabbage & avocado. Corn tortilla soft, hard shell or flour tortilla

Chef's Favorites

Manager's Special

Manager's Special

$13.50

Three rolled up corn tortillas filled with your choice of pork, ground beef, chicken, beans or cheese. Covered with green sauce and topped with sour cream, lettuce or green cabbage, cheese, tomatoes, and two slices of ribeye. (Sauce can not be served on the side).

Mario's Special

Mario's Special

$12.50

Two small burritos flour tortilla filled with meat and topped with cheese dip, lettuce, tomatoes, cilantro or onions. With your choice of pork, ground beef, chicken or beans and rice

Gallo's Special

Gallo's Special

$13.00

Three grilled shrimp corn tacos topped with pico de gallo (hot or mild), shredded cabbage and avocado

Robert's Special

Robert's Special

$13.00

Three ribeye or chicken breast corn tacos seasoned with grilled onions, jalapeño pepper or bell pepper and chile de arbol (hot). Topped with cilantro and avocado. (Salsa can not be served on the side)

Chema's Special

Chema's Special

$13.00

Three flautas (rolled corn tortilla) deep-fried stuffed with your choice of chicken or shredded beef. Topped with green sauce, sour cream, lettuce or green cabbage, tomatoes, onions and avocado (Sauce cannot be served on the side

Charal's Special

Charal's Special

$13.00

Three grilled fish corn tacos (tilapia). Topped with pico de gallo (hot or mild), shredded cabbage and avocado

Combinations

With your choice of ground beef, chicken, pork, cheese, beans or rice. Substitute steak, shredded beef or avocado add 0.50 for each Small burritos are filled with meat. Topped with cheese dip and your choice of lettuce, tomatoes, onions or cilantro. Substitute steak, shredded beef or avocado in burritos add .75
Combination 1

Combination 1

$13.50

One taco, two enchiladas and rice

Combination 2

Combination 2

$13.50

One taco, one enchilada, one tostada and rice

Combination 3

Combination 3

$15.00

Two tacos, one enchilada and a side of cheese dip

Combination 4

Combination 4

$15.00

One enchilada, one chile relleno, rice and beans

Combination 5

Combination 5

$13.00

One burrito, one taco, one enchilada

Combination 8

Combination 8

$16.00

One chimichanga, one chile relleno, one burrito

Combination 9

Combination 9

$13.50

One burrito, one enchilada, rice and beans

Combination 11

Combination 11

$13.00

One taco, one burrito, one tostada

Combination 13

Combination 13

$13.00

One taco, one burrito, rice and beans

Fajitas

Choose your favorite main ingredient and we’ll sauté it with onions and two varieties of peppers. The entire combination is served on a sizzling platter with your choice of corn or flour tortillas. Served with rice, beans, garnish and guacamole
Shrimp Fajitas

Shrimp Fajitas

$19.00

Made with sautéed onions, tomatoes and bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, garnish, guacamole and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.

Fajitas Texanas

Fajitas Texanas

$22.00

Steak, chicken breast and shrimp. Made with sautéed onions, tomatoes and bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, garnish, guacamole and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.

Steak Fajitas

Steak Fajitas

$18.00

Steak. Made with sautéed onions, tomatoes and bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, garnish, guacamole and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.

Fajitas Mix

Fajitas Mix

$19.50

Steak and chicken breast. Made with sautéed onions, tomatoes and bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, garnish, guacamole and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.

Chicken Fajitas

Chicken Fajitas

$17.00

Chicken breast. Made with sautéed onions, tomatoes and bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, garnish, guacamole and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.

Fajitas Campechanas

Fajitas Campechanas

$21.00

Steak chicken and chorizo (Mexican sausage). Made with sautéed onions, tomatoes and bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, garnish, guacamole and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.

Vegetarian Fajitas

$16.00

Spinach and mushroom. Made with sautéed onions, tomatoes and bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, garnish, guacamole and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.

Fajita Plate

$6.50

Served with rice, beans, garnish & guacamole. With your choice corn or flour tortillas.

Enchiladas

Served with rice, beans, garnish and a side of sour cream. Sauce can not be served on the side. With your choice of chicken, ground beef or pork. Substitute steak or shredded beef with an additional price. Substitute cheese dip on top with an additional price.
Enchiladas Dinner

Enchiladas Dinner

$15.00

Three rolled up tortillas simmered choice sauce with melted cheese on top. Served with rice, beans, garnish and a side of sour cream.

Enchiladas Shirmp Dinner

$18.00

Three rolled up tortillas simmered choice sauce with melted cheese on top. Served with rice, beans, garnish and a side of sour cream.

Enchiladas Vegetarianas Dinner

$14.00

Three rolled up tortillas simmered choice sauce with melted cheese on top. Served with rice, beans, garnish and a side of sour cream.

Enchiladas Rancheras

Enchiladas Rancheras

$15.00

Three rolled up corn tortillas simmered in red sauce (adobo) seasoned on the grill. Topped with lettuce or green cabbage, onions, tomatoes, sour cream and cheese. Served with rice and beans

House Specialties

Carne Asada

Carne Asada

$24.00

Butterfly cut tender skirt steak, done to your taste; with a side of guacamole. Served with rice, beans, garnish and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.

Carne Asada a la Tampiqueña

Carne Asada a la Tampiqueña

$25.00

Butterfly cut tender skirt steak, done to your taste. Served with a cheese enchilada and a side of guacamole. Served with rice, beans, garnish and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.

Steak Ranchero

Steak Ranchero

$18.50

Chopped ribeye steak with ranchera sauce. Served with rice, beans, garnish and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.

Lomo De Res en Chile Arbol

Lomo De Res en Chile Arbol

$18.50

Chopped ribeye steak simmered in exotic chile de arbol sauce Very hot. Served with rice, beans, garnish and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.

Steak a la Mexicana

Steak a la Mexicana

$18.50

Chopped Ribeye steak seasoned with slices of onions, tomatoes, peppers (mild or hot), red tomato sauce. Served with rice, beans, garnish and your choice of corn or flour tortilla

Chicken Azteca

Chicken Azteca

$19.50

Chicken breast and spinach with grilled onions, bell peppers, tomatoes and cheese dip on top. Served with rice, beans, garnish and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.

Chicken a la Mexicana

Chicken a la Mexicana

$17.00

Chicken breast seasoned with slices of onions, tomatoes, peppers (mild or hot), red tomato sauce. Served with rice, beans, garnish and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.

Chori-Pollo

Chori-Pollo

$19.50

Chicken breast, Mexican sausage, and cheese dip on top. Served with rice, beans, garnish and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.

Chiles rellenos

Chiles rellenos

$16.50

Two green poblanos peppers stuffed with chihuahua cheese, coated with egg batter and pan-fried. Served with rice, beans, garnish and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.

Tostada Dinner

Tostada Dinner

$15.00

(3) Golden crisp open-face taco shells layered with beans with your choice of chicken, ground beef or pork. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.

Flautas Dinner

Flautas Dinner

$15.50

(3) Stuffed with chicken or shredded beef rolled with corn tortilla and deep-fried. Topped with sour cream, lettuce or green cabbage, tomatoes, onions and a side of guacamole. Served with rice and beans.

Chimichangas Dinner

Chimichangas Dinner

$15.00

(3) Choice of steak, chicken, ground beef, shredded beef, pork rolled with cheese then deep-fried. Served with garnish and a side of sour cream. Served with rice and beans.

Shrimp Chimichangas Dinner

Shrimp Chimichangas Dinner

$18.50

(3) Shrimp rolled with cheese then deep-fried. Served with garnish and a side of sour cream. Served with rice and beans.

Parrillada

Please allow an extra 15-20 minutes to prepare. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo and your choice of corn or flour tortillas. with the meat, you get onions, potatoes, banana peppers, cilantro, and a quesadilla. Beef ribs, steak, chicken breast, pork loin, and Mexican sausage
Parrillada 1 Person

Parrillada 1 Person

$27.00

Please allow an extra 15-20 minutes to prepare. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo and your choice of corn or flour tortillas. with the meat, you get onions, potatoes, banana peppers, cilantro, and a quesadilla. Beef ribs, steak, chicken breast, pork loin, and Mexican sausage

Parrillada 2 Person

Parrillada 2 Person

$52.50

Please allow an extra 15-20 minutes to prepare. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo and your choice of corn or flour tortillas. with the meat, you get onions, potatoes, banana peppers, cilantro, and a quesadilla. Beef ribs, steak, chicken breast, pork loin, and Mexican sausage

Parrillada Plate

$6.50

Served with rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas

Gordita or Sope

Gordita

Gordita

$5.50

Dough patty with beans and cheese inside with your choice of chicken, pork or ground beef. Served with lettuce and pico de gallo on the side. Substitute, steak shredded beef or avocado add 0.50

Sope

Sope

$5.50

Homemade thick tortilla layered with beans, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and sour cream. With your choice of chicken, ground beef or pork. Substitute, steak shredded beef or avocado add 0.50

Shrimp

Tostada Shrimp

Tostada Shrimp

$4.50

Golden crisp open shell tortilla with chopped shrimp, pico de gallo, slices of avocado in a special sauce

Shrimp Cocktail

Shrimp Cocktail

$12.00

Made with onions, tomatoes, cilantro, avocado and a special sauce

Camarones a la Diabla

Camarones a la Diabla

$19.00

Shrimp cooked with red hot sauce. This order comes with rice, salad, sour cream, avocado slices and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.

Camarones a la Mexicana

Camarones a la Mexicana

$19.00

Shrimp with chopped tomatoes, onions and peppers (hot or mild). This order comes with rice, salad, sour cream, avocado slices and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.

Kids

Served with Rice & Beans or French Fries

kids Taco

$6.25

Served with rice & beans or French fries. With your choice of steak, chicken ground beef, cheese or beans

Kids Chimichanga

$6.25

Served with rice & beans or French fries. With your choice of steak, chicken ground beef, cheese or beans

Kids Tostada

$6.25

Served with rice & beans or French fries. With your choice of steak, chicken ground beef, cheese or beans

Kids Enchilada

$6.25

Served with rice & beans or French fries. With your choice of steak, chicken ground beef, cheese or beans

Kids Quesadilla

Kids Quesadilla

$6.25

Served with rice & beans or French fries. With your choice of steak, chicken ground beef, cheese or beans

Chicken Nuggets

Chicken Nuggets

$6.25

Served with rice & beans or French fries

Kids Burrito

$6.99

Served with rice & beans or French fries. With your choice of steak, chicken ground beef, cheese or beans

Desserts

Sopapilla

Sopapilla

$6.00

A flour tortilla filled with sour cream, bananas, and strawberries fried to perfection. Sprinkled with sugar, vanilla and cinnamon. Topped with chocolate syrup and whipped cream

Betty's Special

Betty's Special

$6.00

Vanilla ice cream over a bed of fried flour tortilla chips sprinkled with cinnamon and sugar. Topped with honey or chocolate syrup and whipped cream

Fried Ice Cream

Fried Ice Cream

$6.00

Vanilla ice cream with a granola coating, deep fried, drizzled with sugar, vanilla, and cinnamon.Topped with chocolate syrup and whipped cream. Served in a crispy tortilla shell

Flan

Flan

$4.50

Vanilla custard with a side of vanilla liquor

Salsa & Chips to go

Salsa

Salsa

$2.75

Chips

$1.25

Breakfast

Huevos a la Mexicana

Huevos a la Mexicana

$11.00

Scrambled eggs mixed together with tomatoes, onions and peppers (mild or hot) add spinach 1.25 Served with rice, beans, garnish and your choice of corn or flour tortillas

Sarape Desayuno

Sarape Desayuno

$15.00

Over easy eggs, grilled ribeye steak and a exotic chile de arbol sauce on the side (very hot). Served with rice, beans, garnish and your choice of corn or flour tortillas

Huevos Con Chorizo

Huevos Con Chorizo

$13.00

Scrambled eggs with Mexican sausage.Served with rice, beans, garnish and your choice of corn or flour tortillas

Lunch Specials

Lunch Fajita

$12.50

Chicken or steak. Served with rice, beans, garnish, sour cream and Corn or Flour Tortillas

Mini Sarape Quesadilla

$9.00

Mini flour tortilla with melted cheese seasoned with peppers (mild or hot), tomatoes, onions and your choice of pork, ground beef, chicken or mushrooms and spinach. Served with garnish and a side of sour cream

Lunch Mini-Combo

$9.50

MINI-COMBOS WITH RICE OR BEANS 7.25 With your choice of: Chicken, Ground Beef, Steak,Pork, Beans or Spinach and Mushrooms. With rice and beans 8.25 • 2 Enchiladas • 2 Tacos (with cheese and sour cream on top) • 2 Tostadas • 2 Chimichangas • 2 Flautas (Shredded beef or Chicken only) • 2 Tamales (Chicken only)

Lunch Mario Special

$5.75

Monthly Special

Torta

Torta

$8.00

Mexican sandwich made with beans, tomatoes, lettuce, avocado, sour cream and your choice of chicken, ground beef or pork

Camarones a la Diabla

Camarones a la Diabla

$18.00

Served with rice, garnish, sour cream, avocado slices and your choice of corn or flour tortillas. Shrimp cooked with red hot sauce (very hot)

Wednesday

Huevos Con Chorizo

Huevos Con Chorizo

$9.50

Scrambled eggs with Mexican sausage.Served with rice, beans, garnish and your choice of corn or flour tortillas

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$9.00

A crispy tortilla bowl filled with beans, shredded lettuce,tomatoes, onions, sour cream and cheese. With your choice of ground beef and chicken or pork

Sarape Salad

Sarape Salad

$13.50

Sautéed shrimp, chicken breast and mushroom on a bed of romaine lettuce. Topped with onions, bell pepper, cheese, avocado and a side of pico de gallo

Orders

Order Rice

$2.75

Order Beans

$2.75

Beans & Rice

$5.00

Order Sour Cream

$2.50

Order Cheese

$2.50

Order Jalapeños

$4.00

Order Tortillas

$2.00

French Fries

$4.00

Order Avocado

$3.50

Order Pico de Gallo

$2.00

Order Salsa

$2.00

Order Fried Onions

$2.75

Order Limes

$1.75

Sides

Side Sour Cream

$1.25

Side Cheese

$1.25

Side Jalapeños

$1.25

Side Avocado

$1.75

Said Guacamole

$2.75

Side Pico de Gallo

$1.00

Side Chipotle Ranch

$1.00

A la Carta

Chimichanga (Carta)

$4.00

One flour tortilla deep-fried. Stuffed with cheese and your choice of chicken, ground beef, pork or beans

Tostada (Carta)

$4.00

One golden crisp open face taco shells layered with beans, lettuce, tomatoes cheese, and sour cream. With your choice of chicken, ground beef, pork or beans and rice

Chile relleno (Carta)

$7.00

One green poblanos peppers stuffed with chihuahua cheese, coated with egg batter and pan fried

Torta

$9.00

Mexican sandwich made with beans, tomatoes, lettuce, avocado, sour cream and your choice of chicken, ground beef or pork. Substitute steak or shredded beef add 0.75 Substitute Mexican sausage, ribeye, campechana or beef tongue add 1.50

Beverages

Home Lemonade To-go

$4.00

Home lemonade

Horchata TO-GO

$3.50

Ice Tea To-go 24oz

$3.50

Mexican Coca Cola Bottle To-go

$3.75

Milk Shake To-go 16oz

$4.75

Sodas Fountain To-go 24oz

$3.25

Sprecher Root Beer (bottle)

$3.50

Margaritas

Margarita Bottle 16oz to-go

Margarita Bottle 16oz to-go

$8.25

We Reserve The Right To Limit Or Negotiate The Sale Of Liquor. I.d. Required For Alcoholic Beverages.

Sarape Marg Bottle 16oz to-go

$10.50

We Reserve The Right To Limit Or Negotiate The Sale Of Liquor. I.d. Required For Alcoholic Beverages.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Fresh Ingredients Home Made Mexican Food is Our Model. Come in and enjoy!

Location

2030 E Mason St STE H, Green Bay, WI 54302

Directions

Gallery
El Sarape Green Bay image
El Sarape Green Bay image
El Sarape Green Bay image

