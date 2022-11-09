El Sarape Green Bay 2030 E Mason St STE H

Lunch Mini-Combo

$9.50

MINI-COMBOS WITH RICE OR BEANS 7.25 With your choice of: Chicken, Ground Beef, Steak,Pork, Beans or Spinach and Mushrooms. With rice and beans 8.25 • 2 Enchiladas • 2 Tacos (with cheese and sour cream on top) • 2 Tostadas • 2 Chimichangas • 2 Flautas (Shredded beef or Chicken only) • 2 Tamales (Chicken only)