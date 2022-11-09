El Sarape Green Bay 2030 E Mason St STE H
2030 E Mason St STE H
Green Bay, WI 54302
Popular Items
Appetizers
Guacamole con tostaditas
Avocado dip made with a blend of ripe avocados, tomatoes, onions, cilantro and sour cream. Served with chips
Taquitos
Four mini golden fried taquitos with shredded beef or chicken. Served with lettuce, tomatoes and a side of sour cream
Cheese Dip W chips To-go
Bean Dip
A bowl of refried beans mixed with chile de arbol (hot), cheese, onions, tomatoes and cilantro. Served with chips
Fajita Nachos
Steak or chicken breast sautéed with onions, tomatoes, bell peppers and cheese dip on top Substitute grilled shrimp add 3.25
Nachos
All nachos come with white melted Monterey cheese Only cheese 5.75 With beans 6.75 With beans, avocado and jalapeños 7.95
Sarape Nachos
With beans and your choice of pork, chicken or ground beef. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and a side of pico de gallo Substitute steak or shredded beef add 1.00
Sarape Quesadilla
One big flour tortilla with melted cheese seasoned with peppers (mild or hot), tomatoes, onions and your choice of pork, ground beef, chicken or mushrooms and spinach. Served with garnish and a side of sour cream. Substitute steak or shredded beef add 1.00
Fajita Sarape Quesadilla
One big flour tortilla with melted cheese seasoned with peppers (mild or hot), tomatoes, onions and your choice of steak or grill Chicken breast. Served with garnish and a side of sour cream.
Salads
Taco Salad
A crispy tortilla bowl filled with beans, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sour cream and cheese. With your choice of ground beef and chicken or pork. Substitute steak or shredded beef add 0.75
Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken breast on a bed of romaine lettuce, onions, bell pepper, cheese, avocado and a side of pico de gallo
Fajita Salad
Steak or chicken breast sautéed with onions and bell peppers. Served with romaine lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream on the side
Quique Salad
Steak or chicken breast sautéed with onions and bell peppers. Served on a bed of romaine lettuce, ranch dressing, tortilla strips, avocado, tomatoes and cheese
Fish Salad
Fish tilapia on a bed of romaine lettuce topped with home chipotle dressing, pico de gallo (hot or mild), spinach and avocado
Sarape Salad
Sautéed shrimp, chicken breast and mushroom on a bed of romaine lettuce. Topped with onions, bell pepper, cheese, avocado and a side of pico de gallo
Fajita Taco Salad
A crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with fresh romaine lettuce inside and loaded with sautéed bell peppers and onions. Your choice of grilled steak or chicken breast. Topped with, tomatoes, guacamole, cheese, and sour cream
Burritos
Regular Burrito
Made with lettuce, tomatoes and beans inside with your choice of chicken, pork or ground beef. Substitute steak or shredded beef add 1.25
Sarape Burrito
Made with lettuce, tomatoes and beans inside. Melted American Swiss cheese on top. With your choice of chicken, pork or ground beef and your choice of sauce (mole, green, ranchera or chile de arbol) Substitute steak or shredded beef add 1.25
Burrito Suizo
Made with lettuce, tomatoes and beans inside with your choice of chicken, pork or ground beef. Melted American Swiss cheese on top. Substitute steak or shredded beef add 1.25
Burrito Supreme
Made with lettuce, tomatoes, beans, rice, cheese and sour cream inside with your choice of chicken, pork or ground beef Substitute steak or shredded beef add 1.25
Burrito Plate
Served with rice, beans, garnish side of sour cream and a side of guacamole
Burrito a la Mexicana
Made with beans, rice, onions and cilantro inside with your choice of pork, ground beef, chicken. Substitute steak or shredded beef add 1.25
Burrito A la Campechana
Three meats mixed together Mexican sausage, pork and steak with beans, lettuce and tomatoes or cilantro and onions inside
Burrito de Mar
Grilled fish tilapia and shrimp served with home chipotle dressing, green cabbage, pico de gallo (hot or mild), spinach and avocado inside
Burrito Norteño
Ribeye steak or chicken breast with rice, beans and salsa de arbol inside (sauce may not be served on the side)
Chef's Burrito
Chicken breast or steak made with spinach sautéed onions, bell pepper and tomatoes with lettuce and cheese dip inside
Faja Burrito
Chicken breast or steak with sautéed onions, tomatoes and bell peppers. Served with garnish and side of guacamole
Shrimp Burrito
Shrimp served with home chipotle dressing, green cabbage, pico de gallo (hot or mild), spinach and avocado inside
Burrito Texano
Chicken breast, steak & shrimp with sautéed onions, tomatoes and bell peppers. Served with side of guacamole
Spinach & Mushroom Burrito
Sautéed with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes with lettuce inside
Beans & Avocado Burrito
Made with lettuce and tomatoes inside
Bans & Rice Burrito
Made with lettuce and tomatoes inside
Tacos
Order (2) Tacos
Corn tortilla soft, hard shell or flour tortilla with your choice of lettuce, tomatoes, cilantro or onions on top. Pork, ground beef, chicken, beans or rice and beans
Order (3) Tacos
Corn tortilla soft, hard shell or flour tortilla with your choice of lettuce, tomatoes, cilantro or onions on top. Pork, ground beef, chicken, beans or rice and beans
Order (2) Tacos Regular
Corn tortilla soft, hard shell or flour tortilla with your choice of lettuce, tomatoes, cilantro or onions on top. Steak, chorizo (Mexican sausage), campechana (three meats mixed together Mexican sausage, pork and steak) or avocado
Order (3) Tacos Regular
Corn tortilla soft, hard shell or flour tortilla with your choice of lettuce, tomatoes, cilantro or onions on top. Steak, chorizo (Mexican sausage), campechana (three meats mixed together Mexican sausage, pork and steak) or avocado
Order (2) Tacos de Lomo
Corn tortilla soft, hard shell or flour tortilla with your choice of lettuce, tomatoes, cilantro or onions on top (ribeye and guacamole)
Order (3) Tacos de Lomo
Corn tortilla soft, hard shell or flour tortilla with your choice of lettuce, tomatoes, cilantro or onions on top. (ribeye and guacamole)
Order (2) Tacos der Mar
Shrimp or fish taco topped with pico de gallo (hot or mild), shredded cabbage & avocado. Corn tortilla soft, hard shell or flour tortilla
Chef's Favorites
Manager's Special
Three rolled up corn tortillas filled with your choice of pork, ground beef, chicken, beans or cheese. Covered with green sauce and topped with sour cream, lettuce or green cabbage, cheese, tomatoes, and two slices of ribeye. (Sauce can not be served on the side).
Mario's Special
Two small burritos flour tortilla filled with meat and topped with cheese dip, lettuce, tomatoes, cilantro or onions. With your choice of pork, ground beef, chicken or beans and rice
Gallo's Special
Three grilled shrimp corn tacos topped with pico de gallo (hot or mild), shredded cabbage and avocado
Robert's Special
Three ribeye or chicken breast corn tacos seasoned with grilled onions, jalapeño pepper or bell pepper and chile de arbol (hot). Topped with cilantro and avocado. (Salsa can not be served on the side)
Chema's Special
Three flautas (rolled corn tortilla) deep-fried stuffed with your choice of chicken or shredded beef. Topped with green sauce, sour cream, lettuce or green cabbage, tomatoes, onions and avocado (Sauce cannot be served on the side
Charal's Special
Three grilled fish corn tacos (tilapia). Topped with pico de gallo (hot or mild), shredded cabbage and avocado
Combinations
Combination 1
One taco, two enchiladas and rice
Combination 2
One taco, one enchilada, one tostada and rice
Combination 3
Two tacos, one enchilada and a side of cheese dip
Combination 4
One enchilada, one chile relleno, rice and beans
Combination 5
One burrito, one taco, one enchilada
Combination 8
One chimichanga, one chile relleno, one burrito
Combination 9
One burrito, one enchilada, rice and beans
Combination 11
One taco, one burrito, one tostada
Combination 13
One taco, one burrito, rice and beans
Fajitas
Shrimp Fajitas
Made with sautéed onions, tomatoes and bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, garnish, guacamole and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Fajitas Texanas
Steak, chicken breast and shrimp. Made with sautéed onions, tomatoes and bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, garnish, guacamole and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Steak Fajitas
Steak. Made with sautéed onions, tomatoes and bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, garnish, guacamole and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Fajitas Mix
Steak and chicken breast. Made with sautéed onions, tomatoes and bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, garnish, guacamole and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Chicken Fajitas
Chicken breast. Made with sautéed onions, tomatoes and bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, garnish, guacamole and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Fajitas Campechanas
Steak chicken and chorizo (Mexican sausage). Made with sautéed onions, tomatoes and bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, garnish, guacamole and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Vegetarian Fajitas
Spinach and mushroom. Made with sautéed onions, tomatoes and bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, garnish, guacamole and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Enchiladas
Enchiladas Dinner
Three rolled up tortillas simmered choice sauce with melted cheese on top. Served with rice, beans, garnish and a side of sour cream.
Enchiladas Shirmp Dinner
Three rolled up tortillas simmered choice sauce with melted cheese on top. Served with rice, beans, garnish and a side of sour cream.
Enchiladas Vegetarianas Dinner
Three rolled up tortillas simmered choice sauce with melted cheese on top. Served with rice, beans, garnish and a side of sour cream.
Enchiladas Rancheras
Three rolled up corn tortillas simmered in red sauce (adobo) seasoned on the grill. Topped with lettuce or green cabbage, onions, tomatoes, sour cream and cheese. Served with rice and beans
House Specialties
Carne Asada
Butterfly cut tender skirt steak, done to your taste; with a side of guacamole. Served with rice, beans, garnish and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Carne Asada a la Tampiqueña
Butterfly cut tender skirt steak, done to your taste. Served with a cheese enchilada and a side of guacamole. Served with rice, beans, garnish and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Steak Ranchero
Chopped ribeye steak with ranchera sauce. Served with rice, beans, garnish and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Lomo De Res en Chile Arbol
Chopped ribeye steak simmered in exotic chile de arbol sauce Very hot. Served with rice, beans, garnish and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Steak a la Mexicana
Chopped Ribeye steak seasoned with slices of onions, tomatoes, peppers (mild or hot), red tomato sauce. Served with rice, beans, garnish and your choice of corn or flour tortilla
Chicken Azteca
Chicken breast and spinach with grilled onions, bell peppers, tomatoes and cheese dip on top. Served with rice, beans, garnish and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Chicken a la Mexicana
Chicken breast seasoned with slices of onions, tomatoes, peppers (mild or hot), red tomato sauce. Served with rice, beans, garnish and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Chori-Pollo
Chicken breast, Mexican sausage, and cheese dip on top. Served with rice, beans, garnish and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Chiles rellenos
Two green poblanos peppers stuffed with chihuahua cheese, coated with egg batter and pan-fried. Served with rice, beans, garnish and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Tostada Dinner
(3) Golden crisp open-face taco shells layered with beans with your choice of chicken, ground beef or pork. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.
Flautas Dinner
(3) Stuffed with chicken or shredded beef rolled with corn tortilla and deep-fried. Topped with sour cream, lettuce or green cabbage, tomatoes, onions and a side of guacamole. Served with rice and beans.
Chimichangas Dinner
(3) Choice of steak, chicken, ground beef, shredded beef, pork rolled with cheese then deep-fried. Served with garnish and a side of sour cream. Served with rice and beans.
Shrimp Chimichangas Dinner
(3) Shrimp rolled with cheese then deep-fried. Served with garnish and a side of sour cream. Served with rice and beans.
Parrillada
Parrillada 1 Person
Please allow an extra 15-20 minutes to prepare. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo and your choice of corn or flour tortillas. with the meat, you get onions, potatoes, banana peppers, cilantro, and a quesadilla. Beef ribs, steak, chicken breast, pork loin, and Mexican sausage
Parrillada 2 Person
Please allow an extra 15-20 minutes to prepare. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo and your choice of corn or flour tortillas. with the meat, you get onions, potatoes, banana peppers, cilantro, and a quesadilla. Beef ribs, steak, chicken breast, pork loin, and Mexican sausage
Gordita or Sope
Gordita
Dough patty with beans and cheese inside with your choice of chicken, pork or ground beef. Served with lettuce and pico de gallo on the side. Substitute, steak shredded beef or avocado add 0.50
Sope
Homemade thick tortilla layered with beans, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and sour cream. With your choice of chicken, ground beef or pork. Substitute, steak shredded beef or avocado add 0.50
Shrimp
Tostada Shrimp
Golden crisp open shell tortilla with chopped shrimp, pico de gallo, slices of avocado in a special sauce
Shrimp Cocktail
Made with onions, tomatoes, cilantro, avocado and a special sauce
Camarones a la Diabla
Shrimp cooked with red hot sauce. This order comes with rice, salad, sour cream, avocado slices and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Camarones a la Mexicana
Shrimp with chopped tomatoes, onions and peppers (hot or mild). This order comes with rice, salad, sour cream, avocado slices and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Kids
kids Taco
Served with rice & beans or French fries. With your choice of steak, chicken ground beef, cheese or beans
Kids Chimichanga
Served with rice & beans or French fries. With your choice of steak, chicken ground beef, cheese or beans
Kids Tostada
Served with rice & beans or French fries. With your choice of steak, chicken ground beef, cheese or beans
Kids Enchilada
Served with rice & beans or French fries. With your choice of steak, chicken ground beef, cheese or beans
Kids Quesadilla
Served with rice & beans or French fries. With your choice of steak, chicken ground beef, cheese or beans
Chicken Nuggets
Served with rice & beans or French fries
Kids Burrito
Served with rice & beans or French fries. With your choice of steak, chicken ground beef, cheese or beans
Desserts
Sopapilla
A flour tortilla filled with sour cream, bananas, and strawberries fried to perfection. Sprinkled with sugar, vanilla and cinnamon. Topped with chocolate syrup and whipped cream
Betty's Special
Vanilla ice cream over a bed of fried flour tortilla chips sprinkled with cinnamon and sugar. Topped with honey or chocolate syrup and whipped cream
Fried Ice Cream
Vanilla ice cream with a granola coating, deep fried, drizzled with sugar, vanilla, and cinnamon.Topped with chocolate syrup and whipped cream. Served in a crispy tortilla shell
Flan
Vanilla custard with a side of vanilla liquor
Salsa & Chips to go
Breakfast
Huevos a la Mexicana
Scrambled eggs mixed together with tomatoes, onions and peppers (mild or hot) add spinach 1.25 Served with rice, beans, garnish and your choice of corn or flour tortillas
Sarape Desayuno
Over easy eggs, grilled ribeye steak and a exotic chile de arbol sauce on the side (very hot). Served with rice, beans, garnish and your choice of corn or flour tortillas
Huevos Con Chorizo
Scrambled eggs with Mexican sausage.Served with rice, beans, garnish and your choice of corn or flour tortillas
Lunch Specials
Lunch Fajita
Chicken or steak. Served with rice, beans, garnish, sour cream and Corn or Flour Tortillas
Mini Sarape Quesadilla
Mini flour tortilla with melted cheese seasoned with peppers (mild or hot), tomatoes, onions and your choice of pork, ground beef, chicken or mushrooms and spinach. Served with garnish and a side of sour cream
Lunch Mini-Combo
MINI-COMBOS WITH RICE OR BEANS 7.25 With your choice of: Chicken, Ground Beef, Steak,Pork, Beans or Spinach and Mushrooms. With rice and beans 8.25 • 2 Enchiladas • 2 Tacos (with cheese and sour cream on top) • 2 Tostadas • 2 Chimichangas • 2 Flautas (Shredded beef or Chicken only) • 2 Tamales (Chicken only)
Lunch Mario Special
Monthly Special
Wednesday
Huevos Con Chorizo
Scrambled eggs with Mexican sausage.Served with rice, beans, garnish and your choice of corn or flour tortillas
Taco Salad
A crispy tortilla bowl filled with beans, shredded lettuce,tomatoes, onions, sour cream and cheese. With your choice of ground beef and chicken or pork
Sarape Salad
Sautéed shrimp, chicken breast and mushroom on a bed of romaine lettuce. Topped with onions, bell pepper, cheese, avocado and a side of pico de gallo
Orders
Sides
A la Carta
Chimichanga (Carta)
One flour tortilla deep-fried. Stuffed with cheese and your choice of chicken, ground beef, pork or beans
Tostada (Carta)
One golden crisp open face taco shells layered with beans, lettuce, tomatoes cheese, and sour cream. With your choice of chicken, ground beef, pork or beans and rice
Chile relleno (Carta)
One green poblanos peppers stuffed with chihuahua cheese, coated with egg batter and pan fried
Torta
Mexican sandwich made with beans, tomatoes, lettuce, avocado, sour cream and your choice of chicken, ground beef or pork. Substitute steak or shredded beef add 0.75 Substitute Mexican sausage, ribeye, campechana or beef tongue add 1.50
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Fresh Ingredients Home Made Mexican Food is Our Model. Come in and enjoy!
